Libbey's (LBY) CEO Bill Foley on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Libbey Inc. (NYSEMKT:LBY)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 2, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Kim Hunter - Treasurer and VP, IR

Bill Foley - CEO

Jim Burmeister - VP and CFO

Ronni Smith - VP and Corporate Controller

Analysts

Lee Jagoda - CJS Securities

Chris McGinnis - Sidoti & Company

Jeremy Hamblin - Dougherty & Company

Kim Hunter

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Libbey's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Libbey's press release and supplemental financials were distributed this morning and are available on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section. We are hosting a live webcast of today's call, which can be accessed on the same section of the website. The replay of today's call will be available on our website for seven days.

Before we get underway, I’d like to say that today’s call includes financial information with respect to which our independent auditors have not yet completed their review. Although that the assumptions upon which the financial information and it’s forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be accurate. Also today's conference call will contain non-GAAP financial measures, adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted selling, general and administrative margins, trade working capital, debt net of cash to adjusted EBITDA ratio and constant currency.

Reconciliations to the nearest US GAAP measures or definitions are available in our press release and supplemental financials. Also the call will contain forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and other federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the market and the industry in which the company operates in addition to management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual operating results may be affected by a wide variety of factors. For a list of these factors, please refer to the forward-looking statement notice included within our SEC filings.

I would now like to introduce the members of the management team here with me today. Bill Foley, our Chief Executive Officer; Jim Burmeister, our Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Ronni Smith, our Vice President and Corporate Controller.

I will now turn the call over to Bill.

Bill Foley

Thanks Kim, hello everyone and thank you for joining us this morning. Before we get started with a review of our first quarter performance I'd like to take a moment to formally welcome Jim Burmeister, our new Chief Financial Officer. Jim joined us at the end of March and we're very excited to have him on our team. He is a graduate of the US Naval Academy and spent five years as an officer of the Marine Corps. He has extensive operating and finance experience from significant companies including Rubbermaid, GE, Owens Corning and most recently The Andersons and I can tell you it's great to have him here and he's getting up to speed very quickly.

I’ll begin today with a review of our performance in the first quarter and then I'll hand the call off to Jim to discuss our detailed financials before I make some closing comments. Couple of weeks ago when it became apparent that our profitability would be significantly lower than expectations, we announced preliminary first quarter results citing continued challenging market conditions that I discussed on our fourth quarter call. As we indicated in February we were expecting lower profitability during our first half of 2017 as a result of reduced fixed cost absorption due to two plant furnace rebuilds, foreign currency impact as well as the initiation of technology investments that are predominately focused on the build-out of our e-commerce platform.

These factors did negatively impact our first quarter performance. In this challenging competitive environment, we sold a less profitable product mix than planned. Additionally, we experienced negative impact from normal fluctuations in the value of our Mexico natural gas hedges for which we do not elect cash flow hedge accounting treatment. In US, foodservice business first quarter net sales were down approximately 4%. Negative US restaurant traffic trends have been impacting large chain restaurants for some time and are driving consolidation and a number of store closings. On a positive note, our sales volume to the channel increased slightly during the quarter, despite a decline in traffic as reported by Black Box.

First quarter volume benefited from growth in our dinnerware and flatware sales, a result of our ongoing efforts to increase share. However, profitability of these sourced product categories was negatively impacted in the first quarter by some short-term supply issues which we're addressing. We continue to be encouraged by our growing traction in additional foodservice categories beyond restaurants and bars like travel and tourism. In our US retail channel, market conditions remain very challenging as large retailers continue to react to the accelerated movement of consumer purchases to the Internet and delayed purchases to control inventory levels. According to NPD, we maintained our number one position in the US casual beverageware category during the quarter despite this lower store traffic.

We did achieve volume growth in the channel during the first quarter although at an unfavorable price and product mix as we continue to operate in an environment of aggressive price competition including that from foreign competitors. In the short term, these market conditions are impacting our profitability. We have the strongest balance sheet in our industry, while many of our competitors are experiencing significant financial distress. It’s hard to speculate whether the financial difficulties of competitors will result in permanent reductions to capacity, but as customers in our retail and foodservice channels seek to improve security in their supply chains, we are getting an increasing number of opportunities to replace products sold by troubled competitors.

We're encouraged that the category is under - while the category is under pressure, top retailers are increasingly looking to Libbey for differentiated products to help them stay relevant with consumers. We’re fortunate to be competing from a position of strength and we're taking advantage of that position by investing in new products and e-commerce capabilities to grow market share while others may not have that flexibility. Last quarter, we mentioned that we'll be launching a record number of new products this year. As planned we launched over 200 new products at the International Houseware Show in March and we plan to launch an additional 300 products targeted at the US foodservice market at the National Restaurant Association later this month.

I'm pleased to report that customers were impressed by the quality and increase the level of innovation displayed in our booth at the Houseware Show and we look forward to sharing an even larger number of new products at NRA. Majority of these products will be ready to ship to the both retail and foodservice customers in the third quarter of this year. On our last call, we shared that our technology investments for e-commerce and ERP over the course of the year were expected to increase adjusted SG&A as a% of net sales by about 2% as compared to 2016, but that spending increased primarily attributable to the e-commerce initiative. We spent approximately $3 million initiating our e-commerce project in the first quarter.

To respond more quickly to increased pace of change in the retail channel, we made a decision to start early on the project. It’s accelerated the portion of our planned spend into the first quarter that would have taken place later in the year. While our early start contributed to lower than expected profitability in the first quarter, the e-commerce project is tracking well and we do not expect our full-year investment to exceed our original estimates. It's important to clarify that we are not going at this e-commerce initiative alone. We've engaged an experienced consulting partner to help us get up to speed and become operational quickly.

Our go to market strategy in this initiative target's existing brick and mortar, retailers, as well as major web-based retailers rather than direct sales to consumers. The investment is focused on creating a differentiated offering per retail e-commerce platforms and providing an opportunity for retailers to extend their aisles. We believe e-commerce represents a significant growth opportunity for Libbey over the long term.

We believe releasing shelf space constraint should dramatically increase exposure for both existing products as well as new product launches. We also expect to gain access to some market sectors where we currently don't play. We are currently scheduled to go live in late summer or early fall. As noted in our last call, the investment is part defensive and part offensive but ultimately is an investment that we need to make to ensure the long-term health of our business.

While our e-commerce initiative will allow us to be a better partner to both traditional and web based retailers we're also getting strong positive feedback on our efforts to become a better marketer by bringing differentiated new products from our enhanced new product development process. Innovation is more critical than ever in the retail environment to achieve better price points and improve margins when prices for existing products are hard to come by.

Turning to Latin America, net sales and volumes were down in the quarter as Mexico's economy has been impacted by US policy uncertainties and the fact that markets in South America remain slow as they were throughout 2016. Mexico was also one of the locations where the two furnaces are currently being rebuilt reducing profitability in the first quarter due to unabsorbed fixed costs from furnace downtime. That furnace is now back in full production.

Our Latin American team is working to improve profitability with a focus on product mix and it's already implemented pricing actions across all channels to improve margins. As expected, our furnace consolidation project in EMEA is also contributing to lower margins in the first half due to manufacturing downtime. As we reported earlier, we made a strategic decision to walk away from lower margin business there to improve our profitability. In EMEA, this decision was facilitated by the intentional reduction in production capacity at our Netherlands facility. With the expected midyear completion of the project, our facility in the Netherlands would be sold up for the first time in 14 years that we've owned it. As a result of these actions, we expect noticeably improved operating results in the second half of the year.

We're also continuing to analyze opportunities to better balance capacity with demand in our other geographies. In response to disappointing performance in the first quarter, we're taking proactive measures to protect the strength of our business. We've already identified and begun to implement actions to reduce cost by approximately $5 million over the remainder of this year for a mix of SG&A and operating expense reductions.

About half of these cost reductions represent current year cost controls with the remainder contributing to a lower base cost structure. We've also identified a number of capital projects that can be avoided or delayed and we reduced our 2017 capital plan to the low-end of our previously guided range. We believe that these actions will ensure our ability to make progress on our key strategic priorities, maintain our dividend subject to the approval of our board and continue to reduce our debt this year.

In conclusion, we’re operating in a very challenging domestic - in very challenging and domestic global market conditions. While we believe that the size and scale of our business and the strength of our balance sheet enables us to withstand current challenges while taking strategic access actions to grow share. We believe our initiatives will help us respond and adapt to the challenges in our industry and improve our long-term performance.

Now I’ll turn the discussion over to Jim to detail our first quarter financial results and revised outlook, provide an update on our balance sheet and capital allocation. Jim?

Jim Burmeister

Thank you Bill, and good morning everyone. I'm very happy to be here at Libbey and I look forward to meeting and speaking with many of you over the course of the next few months. While I’m new to the company, I'm very familiar with the company and its business, growing up in Toledo, I have always recognized Libbey as a great brand with great products. And as I’ve worked through nearly 30 years around the country and around the globe, and particularly in the past decade while I have been back in the Toledo business community and I continue to see Libby's progress and it’s growth as a global company. I'm grateful to join a company with such deep tradition and a strong legacy within the glass industry.

During my discussions with Bill and other members of management as well as members of the Board, I was very encouraged by the opportunities that we see in front of us and the resolve and support that we have to achieve them. I'm eager to contribute the leadership skills and business insights that I have developed in my prior roles and I've inherited a great team of finest professionals here at Libby and I'm eager to help lead in achieving our company's strategic objectives. Today I’ll begin by reviewing our first quarter financial results in each of our reporting segments, which are the US and Canada, Latin America, EMEA and other.

We recorded net sales for the first quarter of 2017 of $173 million compared to $182.5 million for the first quarter of last year, a decrease of 5.4% year over year. Excluding $3.8 million in currency impacts, net sales were down 3.3%. In the US and Canada segment, first quarter net sales were $109.3 million compared to $112.1 million in the first quarter of 2016, a decrease of 2.4%. Net sales in the retail channel decreased 7.1% or $2.1 million primarily due to unfavorable product mix and partially offset by higher volume. Foodservice net sales were also lower than prior year decreasing 4.1% or $2.5 million due to an unfavorable price and product mix. The decline in both our retail and foodservice channels were driven by a competitive pricing environment and some supply chain issues. Partially offsetting these declines was a 9.7% increase or $2 million in business to business net sales primarily driven by higher volume.

First quarter net sales in Latin America were $30.7 compared to $34.2 million in the first quarter of 2016, a decrease of 10.2%. Excluding $2.6 million of negative currency impact, net sales declined by 2.7% year over year. Reported net sales in our business to business channel decreased 12.5% or $2 million during by a lower volume and unfavorable currency, partially offset by favorable mix of products sold. Regions retail channel and sales were also lower than the prior year by 10.2% or $1.6 million due to lower volume and unfavorable currency. Also partially offset by favorable price in mix of products sold.

Foodservice net sales were flat in comparison to the first quarter of 2016. In the EMEA segment, net sales were $25.3 million in the quarter compared to $27.9 million in the first quarter of 2016, a decrease of 9.1%. Excluding currency impacts of $1.6 million, EMEA net sales decreased 3.3% primarily due to softness in the retail channel resulting from increased competition and our strategic decision to lower margin business in that region.

In other, which primarily represents our operations in Asia Pacific, net sales were down $1.1 million in the quarter or 12.4% compared to this prior-year quarter. Excluding currency impacts, net sales declined 9.9%. Returning to the consolidated income statement, our gross profit during the first quarter was $3.3 million compared to $40 million in the same quarter last year. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 17.5% in the first quarter compared to 21.9% last year. The primary drivers of the year-over-year difference in gross profit were $5.9 million impact of downtime from the two planned furnace rebuilds, $3.4 million in sales primarily from unfavorable price and product mix and a negative currency impact of $1.3 million, primarily related to the Mexican peso.

First quarter adjusted sales, general and administrative expense was $33 million, up 3.8 million or approximately 13% driven primarily by our technology investments and increased marketing expense. The prior year first quarter SG&A figure included a $4.9 million charge related to consecutive termination cost which is excluded from adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a special item. Interest expense for the quarter was $4.9 million compared to $5.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Also the company recorded an income tax benefit of $3.2 million for the first quarter compared to a benefit of approximately $100,000 in same period in 2016. Company’s effective tax rate was 32.9% for the first quarter compared to a negative 0.38% in the same quarter last year. The change in effective tax rate was driven by a swing from a large Mexican peso transition losses that affected the tax provision in our first quarter of 2017 compared to a large translational gains for the same period in 2016.

As well as changes to the mix of pretax income generated in tax jurisdictions with varying tax rates. For the quarter, we recorded a net loss of $6.6 million compared to net income of approximately $700,000 for the first quarter of 2016. As a result of these factors, first quarter adjusted EBITDA as derailed in table one of today's press release was $6.2 million compared $22.9 million in the first quarter of 2016. Our adjusted EBITDA margin was 3.6% for the first quarter of 2017 compared to 12.5% in first quarter of last year. The primary drivers of the reduction in adjusted EBITDA compared to last year and those previously discussed gross profit and adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses. We're prudently managing trade working capital which we define as inventories, and accounts receivable less accounts payable,

Now we're able to reduce it by $20.4 million to $188.3 million from March 31, 2016. The decrease was a result of positive impacts of lower accounts receivable and inventories as well as increases to accounts payable. We had available capacity of $89 million under our ABL credit facility as of March 31, 2017 with no loans outstanding. We had cash on hand of $33.7 million reflecting our focus on ensuring that we maintain ample liquidity and a strong balance sheet. During the quarter we invested $12 million in capital expenditures compared to $9.9 million in the first quarter of 2016. Depreciation and amortization amounted to $11.2 million in the quarter compared to $12.1 million in the first quarter last year. During the first quarter, we repaid $6.1 million of our term loan B debt as we're prioritizing debt reduction in order to get closer to our targeted leverage ratio of 2.5 to 3 debt of net cash adjusted EBITDA.

Now turning to our outlook for 2017. We have made some revisions to reflect our continuing macroeconomic and competitive challenges. Our lower than expected probability in the first quarter as well as some additional cost reductions and changes to capital spending that we're taking in response to these conditions. For the first half of 2017, we now expect net sales to be down in the mid-single digits compared to the first half of 2016. And adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the high-single digit percent level. For the full year, we now expect net sales to be down by mid to low single digits compared to the full-year 2016 on a reported basis with continued currency headwinds. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the 11% to 13% range. We have reduced planned capital expenditures to approximately $50 million, the low end of our previously guided range.

Also we now expect adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales to be nearer to or below 17%. With these changes to our profit outlook, we now expect cash taxes to be around $4 million to $6 million. As we consider the revised ranges for our full-year outlook, there are a few key assumptions that we believe would contribute [indiscernible] low end of that scenario. To achieve or exceed the high-end of the range, we would need to see signs of a rebound in the retail channel, our European segment will need to turn profitable and our new product initiatives will need to gain substantial traction within the marketplace. The lower end of the guidance assumes that many of the challenges we're facing in the first half continue to impact us in the second half of the year, partially offset by recent cost controls and other strategic initiatives.

Even at the low end of the range we would expect to drive cash flow to continue paying down debt and to execute on our capital allocation priorities. We continue to expect for the full-year 2017, the trade working capital at year end should be approximately flat to last year, pension expense of approximately $8 million with cash contributions of approximately the same amount, depreciation and amortization of approximately $45 million, with cash interest in the range of $18 million and $19 million.

Our liquidity outlook continues to be strong. And subject to the approval of our Board of Directors we remain committed to returning value to our shareholders in the form of a dividend. Also in the current environment, we believe it remains prudent for us to continue to prioritize debt reductions as we focus on maintaining the strength of our balance sheet.

I’d now like to pass the call back to Bill for some closing comments. Bill?

Bill Foley

Thanks Jim. While we do not foresee any improvement in the competitive environment in the near term or adapting to structural shifts occurring in our markets and we're making the appropriate operational and organizational improvements to help us reach our full potential. We're implementing strong cost control taking pricing actions in both the US and Mexico to improve margins, continuing to enrich our product mix with new product launches and the accelerated development of our e-commerce platform will help improve sales.

We're confident in the strength of our market position and we're seeing indications of increasing market share in several regions where customers are seeking security of supply as the health of several of our competitors remains uncertain. With a great team in place, working to secure a successful future and we believe that Libbey will emerge from this environment as an even stronger leader in the industry. We look forward to providing updates on the progress of the business as the year progresses.

We’d now like to open the call for any questions.

Lee Jagoda

So can we start with foodservice and I think I heard you say foodservice was down about 4% in Q1 but volume at foodservice increased slightly. So can you talk a little bit about the problems you're facing on the pricing side of foodservice in Q1 and maybe give a little more detail around the pricing actions you're taking in North America and Mexico and how that might compare to what you normally take this time of year every year?

Bill Foley

Foodservice is really is seeing a little bit of softness on the dinnerware side. We have just raised prices as you would expect, it was about a 3% increase, we expect to realize about a 0.5 of that, pretty normal. On the Mexico side, we have raised prices in every single channel and in some cases in a range between 3% and 10% depending upon the category. And in one particular category where our prices were particularly depressed, we are in the middle of trying to implement a second price increase that we expect to know a little bit more about over the next couple of weeks.

Lee Jagoda

Does the price increase in Mexico offset the currency negative on a year-over-year basis?

Bill Foley

I doubt it, no. The currency fluctuations are still kind of a wildcard for us, just because of - when the election, as you know, when the election happened in November, the peso went from about 18.50 to 21.50 the next day, it's improved a little bit. But the Mexican economy really got spooked by the - by not exactly certain what was going to happen with the wall and that's created some issues. And then the South American market, primarily Venezuela, Argentina and Chile still remain kind of in a general funk. I mean that market's been pretty tough for a while.

Lee Jagoda

So just to go back on the foodservice, did you have to cut price because competition was coming at these other -- at your customers or was there just a mix issue? What was the issue?

Bill Foley

No. It was more mix. In fact, it was mix. I would tell you having said that, we have seen some really irrational, insane moves in the last 10 days. One of our largest, this will sort of give you a picture of sort of what the world's like, one of our largest -- in fact our largest competitor just lowered their price on business that they already have, which simply makes no sense whatsoever and it's just hard to fathom frankly.

Lee Jagoda

Okay. And then can you spend a minute or two on the sourcing issues you encountered in Q1 and whether those are behind you and what you're doing to pick them?

Bill Foley

Yeah. It was essentially -- demand was greater than supply. We had more takeaway of a couple of patterns and so we got behind supply chain, didn't keep up with the increase in demand because it's essentially 120 day refill rate. So to meet some customer expectations, which we had committed to for a major chain, we had to spend some extra money flying some inventory in, because we made a decision that was more important to take care of the customer and that's sort of the way we view of that commitment.

So it was expensive, it was the right thing to do, but, so from a planning perspective, yes, we've taken the steps to solve it. But when we -- this doesn't happen very often, but when it does, we're always committed to customer service first. It happened a couple of times last year where our pattern gets sort of swept out in a hurry. And the supply chain can't keep up, that that's all of those.

Lee Jagoda

Got you. One more for me and I'll hop back in the queue. On the e-commerce initiative, you sort of outlined the amount of spending you plan to do this year. Can you break out that spending between sort of consulting, stuff you're doing in-house to either fix the packaging or get your IT up to speed and then I guess part of the process is where you have to buy ad placement and get a more prominent position on places like Amazon website?

Bill Foley

Yeah. Lee, I don't have that number here in terms of how much it's controlling. I've got a gross number, but I don't have that number here. Suffice to say, we’ve sort of given you the benchmark around it and the cost for packaging and advertising a lot of the stuff is included in that total so far. I just don't have the detail.

Chris McGinnis

So I guess just following-up on the pricing, in the comments, you talked about raising price in some lines of business. Can you maybe just walk with the competitive landscape, walk us through high implement price increases when you mentioned different parts are really unsustainable in pricing, could you just maybe talk about anything in terms of the competitive landscape improving at any point or how long you think that this state is kind of in this rational zone?

Bill Foley

Yeah. It’s a good question and it's a complex answer. When we go through, we may go through a price increase, we look at each category, each channel, each customer, each price, each product and we take them one at a time by market around the world. There are some segments we can't -- we don't -- where we get, where things are too competitive and we can't get a price increase. In our core foodservice business, we’ve once again gotten a price increase. I think this is 43 or 44 years out of 47 or 48 years.

So that business continues to do well. And the retail environment is competitive as it is. It’s pretty tough to get a price increase, which was part of the reason why we wanted to bring out some innovative products as we could sell them at higher prices. Same thing in Mexico. We went sort of category by category. In Europe, the first thing we did was we got rid of probably 35 million units of demand that was incredibly unprofitable and that was really sort of how we began to rebuild the profitability of that business.

And we brought out a new product and several new product lines, we call the Value Line, which is really positioning higher value, better design, better packaging at the retail market in Europe and that's raising our margins. It’s just hard to see right now because there's so much noise in EMEA’s income statement because of all the reconstruction going on. But that's just -- we expect that to ameliorate itself by the end of this quarter. So the thing that’s I think most surprising to us is that, we know that in Europe, I don't know of any competitor in Europe today who are either in significant financial distress or has already filed for bankruptcy.

We watch that like a hawk frankly. We know what's going on with the [indiscernible] we've seen a recent article about ours. And the published comments that we're seeing are that these businesses are either about to depend on the government to bail them out. They're short in cash, they don't know if they're going to be able to pay their salaries. I mean, these businesses are really, really in trouble, but the thing that I think befuddles us is that in spite of all that, they're taking their prices down even further and it means it's just -- it's a race to the bottom.

It makes no sense whatsoever. Now, we just, we saw a promotion at Wal-Mart a couple of weeks ago where an 18 piece set was retailing for 999. I'm not going to tell you what our cost was, but that's a price that makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. And the other thing is that where we, I was talking to our guys this morning and the GM from the USC told me, I said, are you losing business anywhere, he says, I can't name one piece of business that we've lost that we wanted.

Now, we've walked away from some really ugly business. But -- and we're not interested in chasing everything for obvious reasons, but we've just seen some really, really ridiculous prices come out of the marketplace.

Chris McGinnis

Okay. I guess as a follow-up on that and the change in the European operations that you have, I think projected for the back half of the year to show some great improvement, what are you taking from that and maybe thinking about it for the rest of your kind of operations, are there significant opportunities to kind of restructure in terms of the plants and the furnaces to drive better profitability. Can you maybe just talk us through that?

Bill Foley

Yeah. It's a great question. What we learned obviously was that if we could get our capacity in balance, first of all, it's important I think if I try to frame up a reference for you, the business in EMEA, whether it’s either the Netherlands or Portugal has not been full out and has not been profitable since we owned it. So for the first time, we now have the Netherlands business sold out and that's putting incremental interest in the part of our sales organization to sell the demand in Portugal and so that business is also -- is also filling up.

So what we've learned is get rid of the low value business, get our capacity in balance, raise -- change the mix, so we're selling a richer mix and as you'll -- I think you'll see certainly in the back half of this year and clearly in the 2018, a significantly improved business model. And I will tell you that we focused very hard on EMEA last year and tried to get SG&A right, to get all of our costs right, to get the product line right.

We’ve spent a lot of time trying to get our arms around that business, because it was simply not performing. And we had a choice to make. We would either fix it or we had to do something else and we knew that. So the other question is, are there other opportunities where we might apply the same logic to our operations. And the answer to that is yes. And I will tell you that that is something that we're taking a peek at -- more than a peek, we're looking at right now.

Jeremy Hamblin

I actually just want to start by making sure I understood the guidance for the first half of the year. And in context of Q2 in particular, I think that the guidance provided for the first half was sales down mid-single digit with adjusted EBITDA margins of high single digit. I think that implies that Q2 sales would be in the, let's call it, the 195 million to 200 million range. Did I catch that correct in terms of the first half of the year guidance?

Jim Burmeister

Jeremy, this is Jim. I think you're in the right ballpark. Obviously as we sit here today with April just closing and behind us and a lot of those challenges in the first quarter still persisted on into April. We’re cautious relying on the full second quarter, but that's what we put out there.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And then in terms of thinking about the back half of the year, because I think the high end of your guidance, if I include Q2 and the remaining quarters implies like a 15.5% EBITDA margin for the remaining three quarters, just based on the sales guidance, which again we’re interpreting as 750 million to 785 million for the year. It seems like getting even to that high end is a stretch, unless some really great things are happening, maybe in the US and Canada as well and Mexico. But what type of gross margins would you need to get to the high end of that guidance, just in the second half of the year? Like 25.5%, 26%, what kind of gross margins would we need in the second half of the year to get there?

Jim Burmeister

Jeremy, I think you're in the right ballpark and obviously we’ve kind of outlined some of the things that we would need to see to get towards that upper end of the range. I mean, definitely some kind of more in turn in the retail space. We would have to have currency behave a little bit better. And then also we need to start seeing the fruits of some of the key things we’re pushing. Unlike prior years, we’re definitely positioned to do product introductions, to have imagery available to shift in the back half of the year. So some of those launches from the housewares show is starting to get traction, late in the third and into the fourth quarter.

So I think some of those things are teeing up where we couldn’t see that, but we are very cautious on that. Towards the lower end of that guidance, like I said in my prepared remarks, a continuation of just this long slog down and the competitive pressures that Bill talked about across the broader economic environment for our main customer channels could be challenging and we’re doing things within our control to offset that, but that gives you kind of the spectrum of the up and the down.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. It's not the first time in this industry that we've had financial distress. How long has it typically taken for these types of environments that kind of clear the decks and reset. I'd say again there have been many, many bankruptcies in this industry over the last 25 years. I think maybe what’s slightly unusual about now is the number of companies that are in serious financial trouble, but historically, how long has it taken to clear the decks in terms of getting some rationality, I mean is this something that can persist in to 2018?

Bill Foley

Yeah. Let me tell you a little bit about what we know and what of course what we don't know. I know -- I can I can tell you that I know of three companies that are either waiting to find out whether or not they can get financing from the government before they close. I think of two companies in Europe are in that situation and of another company, a very large company that is -- has said publicly that they are short in cash now, may not have enough cash through the summer. We know that the other companies in Europe are either in financial distress or have been through bankruptcy.

Your question is just how many of them are going to go down. I think there's a chance that one or two might go this year, but that's pure speculation at this point in time, just given what they've been through. As you know, it is tough to kill a business and there's always somebody who employs the greater fool theory and thinks they can go, then $5 million and run a glass plant and make it work. And this industry seems to have been filled with those kinds of activities over a long period of time. I can't sit here and tell you, what's actually going to happen.

Obviously, we know where these companies are, we know how distressed they are. It would appear as though some of them are getting it close to the end of their rope, could it go into 2018, sitting here today, yeah, of course, it could. But we'll know more -- there's some of these things that are sort of bubbling up to their apparent conclusion over the next 90 days, at least based on what we've seen published, we'll know more in the next two quarters I think probably is a fair way to understand it at this point in time.

Jeremy Hamblin

Great. That’s some helpful context. I wanted to just shift gears and ask a couple more questions on e-commerce. So I think what you basically have implied is the costs this year in the kind of mid-teens, 15 million, 16 sixteen million, something like that in terms of the investments you're making, running through SG&A. Wanted to get a sense of what the ongoing costs would be in running that business.

Bill Foley

We're still -- we’re obviously still working through that. I can't give you an exact number yet, but it will be dramatically lower than what we're doing to investigate this business started out.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And then just as a follow-up, but related to e-commerce. One of the things I worry about or have some concerns is generally speaking when businesses move on line in e-commerce, it's kind of the great platform for pricing transparency and price discovery. Ultimately, customers end up paying exactly what people are willing to pay for and not a whole lot more than that. Is there a concern that, even though I agree that you have to do that, you have to make the investments, is there a concern that part of what's happening on the e-commerce side is part of what's driving prices down because it allows more people all over the globe to get their goods into their customer's hands. Any comments you can help me on that?

Bill Foley

I have not seen that be the case at all. In fact if anything, I've seen prices of product at higher price points, then you might find even in a retail and brick and mortar today. If you're to shop some of the more well-known and larger sites today, you see price points that are a couple of times higher than the product might retail for. So we're not seeing what you're speaking about, although -- I mean we're certainly aware of the problem and aware of the challenge.

So part of our work as we've done this is to really study a pricing environment and pricing models, some of the choices of the products we're bringing to market are intentionally going to have a higher price point, so that we can make sure we're dealing with all the costs associated with distribution. And so we’re using -- one of the great things about our product line is that it has the ability to put things together that have higher perceived value and they hire a higher ticket.

So we have 320 some SKUs that are going to come up first through our enhanced content campaign and those are being selected and put together. It's a combination of existing SKUs and SKUs that we introduced at the housewares show. They're going to be chosen for a richer mix. So we're careful about it, we're being where we need to be, we're doing differentiated configurations, so that you can't do direct comparisons, because you're right. I mean, the pricing is still the Wild West and there are tools that you can use and ways you can construct your mix to protect your margin.

And the other thing we know and in fact we've been talking about a lot over the last couple of days, we've got to get this part right because once you get your prices set, it's hard to move them around when you get them there, even though there is a chance to do a lot more experimentation with pricing with the web than there is at retail. So we're clearly alert to the issue. We're clearly planning for it and our product mix is intended to protect the margins, so we come out of the gate effectively. A lot of ways to do that.

Jeremy Hamblin

Great. One last one here, you have a couple of things going on, the furnace rebuilds you mention in Mexico and EMEA, it sounds like Mexico is done and you're just about finished in EMEA. Can you just give me kind of more color on the timelines of completion on that and then also you mentioned on the last call the ERP system implementation, could you give us an update on progress on that and kind of time to completion. Thanks so much for taking my questions guys.

Bill Foley

Of course, the Mexico furnace is up, operational, making good glass and all the five lines that are on it are fully operational. We reviewed the EMEA startup this morning. Right now, it's forecasted to start up a couple of weeks early. So we expect it to be operational yet this quarter I think is a best way to describe at this point in time. So those two have been -- those are two very large furnaces. They've been down a while. So need to get them back up. It will certainly drive up factory utilization and we’re going to need the inventory for the fall. So we got to get going. Was that your question?

Jim Burmeister

Yeah. This is Jim, Jeremy. On the ERP obviously, we’re in the planning phase this year and expect to start that project up in full in 2018. As you can imagine, we're also trying to choreograph the demand on our broader resources, which a lot of them are similar to figuring out the e-commerce strategy. So some of those efforts combined, for example data and how we interact with customers, we don't expect to see those as I know Bill has mentioned in prior calls, we selected products, we have a good view towards a very standard out of the box deployment.

In my prior lives, I’ve seen quite to number of different platforms deployed in many countries and I definitely understand your concern about how long it takes to where the cost is, especially if we can into some of the other customer. We’re a great basic business. We make great products. We put in a truck and consult the people. We don't have to make it more complicated than that. So myself being a full 4.5 weeks in the job and our new CIO just starting full time, it's top of his mind agenda.

Bill Foley

Yeah. The implementation is simply going to be, it's going to be a plain vanilla implementation. We're not going to do a bunch of customization, which is what drives up cost complexity and delays implementation. Where best is going to be, this is going to be the KISS philosophy applied to ERP.

Lee Jagoda

Hey, Bill. Just one more question on e-commerce and it's really around sort of when you joined the company, the strategy at retail was to drive innovation and new products to try to de-commoditize the retail channel. And as you shift towards e-commerce and customers can’t go and touch and feel the product, it just seems difficult that that's going to end up being successful. So I'm wondering if the strategy is going to change at all or how you expect to compete with some of the things you find online these days.

Bill Foley

Good question. A key part of the work that we've been doing is sort of figuring out, okay, given what's being done from a content perspective, what do we do differently that creates a differential advantage. And there's a lot of things you can do, there's a lot of things that we currently do. I mean today, our sales organization uses clipart to get our stuff up. I mean, it is very rudimentary and it's not as well done as it needs to be.

So what we're planning on doing is for, we have a new category we launched at the Housewares show called Urban Story and it's a product line that's positioned to the way millennials live and entertain and there's a lot of consumer research behind it and there are different configurations, different sets for entertainment, for home use, for everyday use, for cooking, et cetera.

So on that particular product, a, it’s a higher price point, which we think will get us higher margins, but we're also going to be doing individual beauty shots, which you've seen on the web, but for that particular category, we're also going to do video and it's the combination of static images plus a video where we need to tell a broader story that's built into our programming, built into our cost of implementation and so we'll be doing that as we bring up this new content.

And then along with that is a much more, I guess, intelligent, informed and practice approach to the content to the verbiage itself, so that we tuck-in the right kind of search engine optimization, the right kind of words, so that people can find the products easily than they are today. So I don't expect -- these products, for example, will be, we believe that they're going to be able to find homes in major mass merchandisers, but will also be able to do them on the web and in this case the product line is broad enough with enough SKUs that we can mix up the assortment.

So that gives us some flexibility that we wouldn't have had otherwise. We can do that with Urban Story. We think we can do that with Urbanware, which were two major launches we had at the housewares show. We need that flexibility to be able to do that. I mean, that's really one of the secrets in growing brick and mortar and also growing on the web is being able to differentiate what you have, so that you can put different pricing strategies in place. And that's what we really started off with those programs and there will be different configurations that will support both.

Bill Foley

Okay. Thanks, everybody. We appreciate the time and the questions and we understand what our challenges are. We know what’s ahead. We know we're operating in a tough environment, but as Jim has said to me, we're the best house in a bad neighborhood. We've got some pretty tough competitive situations, frankly nothing like I've ever seen in terms of the irrational nature of what's going on. It's very, very unusual.

So for us, we're staying focused -- we're staying on strategy, we're going to expand our ability to launch new products and implement e-commerce to be very mindful of cost, to continue to pay down debt and to do what we do well and I think that has proven well for us over time and I think it will in the future. So we appreciate your support through this really tough time. I assure you that the lights are burning late in Toledo, Ohio as we work to get this business where we want it to be, where we all want it to be. Thanks very much.

