Revolution Lighting Technologies' (RVLT) CEO Robert LaPenta on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 2, 2017 11:00 ET

Executives

Robert LaPenta - CEO

Jim DePalma - CFO

Brian Daley - SVP, Sales & Marketing

Analysts

Amit Dayal - Rodman & Renshaw

Craig Irwin - ROTH Capital Partners

Lisa Thompson - Zacks Investment Research

Robert LaPenta

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining Revolution's first quarter and 2017 earnings conference call.

I'm pleased with our performance both financially and operationally in the first quarter. During the seasonally slow first quarter, we did over $30 million in sales, up 11% from the prior year first quarter. During the quarter we added several quality marketing and operating resources in our regional sales management, national account government and controlled areas. We also increased our agency rep and agency network to over 60 at the end of the quarter comprising about 250 to 300 sales people representing Revolution Lighting.

While it takes some time for these groups to acclimate to our product line and incorporate our products, we are already seeing contributions from this group. Activity in all of our segments is robust and we are confident our performance will accelerate dramatically throughout the year. Some highlights for the quarter; after one year and over $1 million of R&D and certification cost and management time, we're proud to announce that we have received navy certification. The bad news is it took us over a year and it cost $1 million. The good news is there will not be a lot of competition in this space because of the difficulty in becoming certified. We are only one of two qualified vendors with a navy certification. We're already seeing many opportunities and expect to be successful in both, the U.S. Navy and the international marketplace. Until we get more clarity, we have not included any of the sales in our forecast for the year.

In addition to that we opened a new 60,000 square foot facility in Simi Valley, California. This will support production of the Buy America Act & Trade Agreement Act. We're ramping up production dramatically and currently have a backlog of over 100,000 BAE compliant products. We're going to ship these by the end of the second quarter. We announced we secured a new agreement through our energy source division with a big business energy advantage program administered by the United Illuminating Company, this is in addition to the ever-so-small Business Energy Advantage Program we were awarded previously, representing a market -- potential market for us of over $30 million a year. We continue as I mentioned or the expansion of our rep and agent network to over 60 by the end of the first quarter.

We began shipment of our industry leading flat panels and the good news here is, we -- A) you know, over the prior year we saw a dramatic drop in prices that has moderated dramatically, and we're not seeing the big reductions that we've seen in the previous years. But in addition to that, we're seeing now a switch to more fixtures, higher priced higher margin products; this is very, very good for us and we expect to see a lot of improvements in this area as the year goes on. Subsequent to the quarter, we were awarded some very important contracts for us. We were awarded a contract with probably the largest retailer in the world, we were awarded a contract with Tinker Air Force base a leading -- and a leading provider of energy efficient products that we all know. We were recently informed that we were awarded or about to be awarded an army contract in one of their bases, it's a very large contract and we hope to be able to announce that in the next week or two.

Our liquidity position is good; Jim will take you through the details there. Our guidance, we expect $43 million to $45 million revenue in the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA of about 8%. We expect full year revenue in $195 million to $205 million range, again excluding any navy or international ship business; and this will be an increase of over 13% to 19% over 2016. Our adjusted EBITDA will be about 10% and or non-GAAP net income excluding acquisition related cost of stock-based comp will be about $0.40 to $0.45 a share. We expect a positive free cash flow for the year in the $15 million to $20 million range. And again, we're seeing LED activity at a pipeline that we have not seen. I know a lot of companies have talked about this phase slowing down, I could tell you we are not seeing that. In fact, we're right now seeing a highest LED booking rate that we've seen in our short operating history.

So with that I'll turn it over to Jim who will give you some color on the numbers and then we'll open it up for questions.

Jim DePalma

Thank you, Bob. We have filed our 10-Q and issued our press release this morning and I'll take you through some of the financial highlights. As Bob indicated, revenue for the quarter was $30.6 million versus $27.6 million, increase of 11%, the increase reflects higher unit sales particularly, LED high base, flat panels, tubes and wall packs [ph] as demand for our LED lighting continues to rise.

Overall, unit prices as Bob noted were lower compared to last year's first quarter. During 2016 it was a large decrease over, we're comparing first quarter 2017 to 2016 which had a significant decrease for the year. As Bob noted first quarter is traditionally slow, relative to our full year expectations, in this regard our pipeline is strong across all of our divisions and industries, particularly commercial, industrial, education and government; and we're seeing tremendous opportunities as Bob noted in the government sector, particularly -- in preparation we have our facility in Simi Valley where we can manufacture 'Made in America' tubes and this is a competitive advantage for us because the government that is insisting on the Made in America tubes, high base, all of our product line.

Of course margin for the first quarter was 33% and comparable to last year despite lower unit prices reflects the expansion of our product portfolio including or offerings dedicated to customers focused on Buy America compliant products. During the quarter we opened as Bob noted our new state-of-the-art facility combining four operating locations into one, enabling us to effectively produce buy America compliant products, better manage inventory, gain efficiencies and improve customer service and responsiveness. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was near breakeven compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million last year; the decrease in EBITDA reflects the investment made in sales and marketing personnel in the first half of 2016, as well as costs related to TNT which was acquired in May 2016.

Reported GAAP net loss for the quarter was $5 million or $0.24 per share, the GAAP net loss includes higher non-cash charges reflects our investments sales and marketing resources and slightly higher interest costs. Excluding stock based comp in one time cause non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $0.15 this year versus a loss of $0.16 in the first quarter 2016. As Bob noted, we expect revenue in the second quarter to be in the $43 million to $45e million range. EBITA approximately 8% and he talked about the year our non- GAAP net income in the $0.40 to $0.45 per share range.

Our cash used in operating activities for the first quarter primarily reflects expenditures for inventory in preparation for quarter two sales activity, and as Bob noted, we expect to generate $15 million to $20 million of cash flow for the full year. We've talked about this before but we’re a company that is supported by a stable base of business, constructed to prosper from the global transformation to LED light sources. We are building momentum across all of our revenue channels, we’re excited about 2017, and beyond as we position ourselves to take advantage of the significant opportunities we see ahead.

Back to you, Bob.

Robert LaPenta

Thanks, Jim. With that will open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Amit Dayal from Rodman & Renshaw. Please go ahead.

Amit Dayal

Thank you, good morning Bob, god morning Jim. Congrats on the strong results. Just going back to your comments, we generally think some weakness amongst LED players in the fourth quarter. And a lot of these people are citing costumer hesitancy to commit to orders given the regulatory policy related uncertainty, but you don't seem to be impacted by such sentiments. What do you attribute your relatively strong performance the first half of 2017 to.

Robert LaPenta

Well, we've concentrated over the best year on building our marketing organization, we've brought in a new SVP doing of terrific job, Brian Daley. And we brought several management resources and our regional sales network, our government -- our government John [ph] I mentioned his name, is doing a terrific job for us. We went over our pipeline yesterday, and I going to tell you, I've never seen a broader, more active pipeline and I think it results from a combination of things. We've really expanded our whole product portfolio, we have products that are leading in several categories, our flat panel displays are really getting rave reviews out there in the marketplace, and our customers are saying they -- they have not seen anything like it.

We recently announced our 10.5-watt tube, it gets about 130 to 150 lumens per watt, we think it's a leader in the space. But I think in addition to all of that, we're now seeing the effect, the beginning of effect of our broadened sales network, we've spent the last year and a half again building our marketing group. We've also spent a lot of time reinforcing our engineering, our designed group, our -- we really are now well positioned to present a very expanded product line, good service and we're doing it at reasonable prices. So again, I've read their remarks from some of our competitors, will mention them but I got to tell you I have not seen more activity in this space since we've been involved in. I don’t know if that answered your question.

Amit Dayal

Awesome, it does, that is very helpful. You see a top of the backlog 100,000 unit backlog that I think you are trying to ship by 2Q 2016, how does this compare to -- I don't think we've seen a backup number from you before, but how does this compare relative to what was in the backlog in the previous quarters.

Robert LaPenta

Well, and that -- you hit on a very, very key point here, Amit. In this business particularly in the early stages and in our early stages, it's very, very difficult to predict what you're going to do in a quarter, because when you have to book and ship 80% of your revenue for any particular quarter, that doesn't leave a lot of room for error. So we've come a long way and again I mentioned we went through a pipeline yesterday, we are seeing -- I can now look at our pipeline and include only 100% probability opportunities and it gives me comfort of now us being able to achieve our forecast, and that's really a big change in where we've been over the past couple of years.

On top of that our valued group is doing -- our value group is doing phenomenally, that that's a group that provides lighting to multifamily construction, we're seeing great activity in the Dallas market, in the San Francisco, in the Phoenix market, we've recently expanded out there as last year. And in addition to that expanded activity, we're now seeing probably a majority of their products have become LEDs, that's giving them some higher profits some higher sales and we're excited about that. The other good thing about that is they have a backlog, their backlog is at an all-time high and that gives us additional confident being able to achieve our forecasts going forward.

Jim DePalma

Also I think we're uniquely positioned because of some of our divisions, like the tri state, that's working directly with customer's energy source, working with customers directly, doing installations, working directly with the distributors, the utility companies. We see a real time -- get real time information about products, what products are out there, what product -- what kinds of prices, the quality of our products. So we're in a unique position to be able to react to what's going on in the marketplace rapidly, and -- and be prepared that now particularly with our facility in semi Valley, it adds us, gives us even more of an advantage to be able to produce our products in the United States at reasonable prices and into the market, based on what the demands we see and relatively quick turnaround.

Robert LaPenta

And again circling back to value, this year in additional marketing achieving our revenue forecast, cash is going to be a focus of ours. Values in a unique market, they are in the multifamily construction, they’re at the mercy of the builders if the projects slips, or receivable slip this year, last year we've really been financing our customers, we now have a concerted management effort to bring the receivables now in that space, we bring product in because our customers want to be able to call and get and get a delivery within two or three days. So we bring the inventory in and we finance it and then again we're at the mercy of the builders, but this year we're really focusing on bringing our receivables now and improving our cash flow. And again we're forecasting $15 million to $20 million of free cash flow for the year. I would be disappointed if we didn't exceed that.

Amit Dayal

Understood, and maybe just one last question around the semi Valley facility, that looks like it's coming online in a very timely manner for you. Do you expect to incur slight increase in operating that facility and how should we look at other sort of operating line items for the remainder of the year.

Robert LaPenta

I think -- I think most of that you could never set with one 100% certainty that it's all gone, but most of that is behind us. We have now absorb the non-recurring costs of closing facilities and having adjustments in manpower, moving from Oxford to Simi Valley, we were on the phone with our operating people yesterday and we are now doubling or tripling our staff, will buy new equipment, we're looking for board placement equipment. They are very confident, in fact our concern now is not higher cost in that facility that is not going to be absorbed, it's being able ramp up production to meet the market demand to BAA and TAA products that we're seeing.

Jim DePalma

We're now finalizing the close down of our operations in the Chicago and Oxford, there might be some small onetime cost in the second quarter, but this is a more efficient way to operate our business with having one operation in one location where we can better manage our inventory, have customer service in one location, dealing with the inventory and being more responsive, so we think over the long term this is going to be the most efficient way to operate our business.

Robert LaPenta

Yes, again I wish you guys could have listened in on the call we had yesterday with both our marketing and operating people and Ken Ames, is one of our key guys, he still do a phenomenal job out Simi Valley, standing up a production facility from nothing and being able to now start producing 50,000, 60,000 and 100,000 tubes, he's done a phenomenal job, and his words are he's never seen more activity in all the years he's been in business.

Amit Dayal

Congratulation again, looks like the out of remains pretty bullish, thank you so much.

Robert LaPenta

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Craig Irwin of ROTH Capital Markets, please go ahead.

Craig Irwin

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. I guess I should say first congratulations for the certification with the Navy, very exciting update there. Can you maybe talk a little bit more about the projects that you're looking at with the Navy, knowing that you're really wanted too that could chase them [ph] are there any specific RFQs that you expect to be awarded within the next number of weeks or months. Are there any specific programs where you feel that you're particularly good fit that investors can monitor and watch for potential progression.

Robert LaPenta

Thanks Craig, again as I indicated, until we get to better size and scope of this market, I am not including any revenue in our forecast, there was a small RFP that came out recently. We learned that we had to go through an interview process in order to make that final one tenth of a step, again it's a difficult process. We think there's going to be -- the Navy has unquestionably now embraced LEDs. You may have read that they're going to do it now by ship class, they've now opened their facilities where you don't have to go through all of this pre-clearance in order to provide LED's to their bases. And we were seeing a lot of activity in this space. I don't want to lock us down lock you down. We're one of two competitors and U.S. competitors, we believe we have a superior product and we believe we're going to be very successful in this space.

Craig Irwin

Great, next question. I want to ask is sort of again the trend of sort of bucking the market, right, you guys growing 11% the market a lot less than that some of your largest competitors even contracting for period. Can you maybe give us a specific color about the end markets that are working for you, you gave some good general color on product groups, but specific markets I mean is this driven by schools, is this driven by small industrial, is it retail and any color there would be helpful.

Brian Daley

All of the above.

Robert LaPenta

And again, I went through a pipeline list yesterday, typically you'll see 15 or 20 items on it, you'll see items that have 15% probability, 25% probability. I saw a list yesterday that probably had 100 items on it and 40% of those were 100% probability. We're talking about schools, we're talking about municipalities, we're talking about bases, we announced that we were successful in winning a base of yesterday we were informed that we were selected for a large opportunity, I won’t tell you the name of the base but it's a large base located in the Midwest. We want [indiscernible] for space, so that the government activity is large. I mentioned that post the first quarter we were successful and gaining an award from the largest retailer in the world, I won't tell you who that is but we believe that was just a step our foot in the door and we believe that when that opportunity unfolds over the next couple years it's going to provide us with a large opportunity. And going back to the pipeline question, it's is being successful with opportunities like that that give you the ability to forecasts with more certainty.

I also mentioned post in the quarter we booked something an a new facility with one of the most famous energy saving product companies in the world, I won't mention who that is but if you write down a list with three or four names on you should -- you'll find the right one. They're building a new factory and we were successful in being selected to light that factory. So we're seeing it across the board, again there are no guarantees but we really think we're going to -- I'm excited about where we are. We're seeing a lot of activity and I think we're going to have a good year.

Brian Daley

You did mention the retail, the list that we have a nice list of retail opportunities and wins and schools we continue to do a lot of schools and just received the report a list of items for the second, third and fourth quarter for schools, and so it's been an interesting couple of months here and as I indicated as Bob indicated, where we are excited about 2017.

Robert LaPenta

And we're building really good relationships and these companies where -- we're giving them good service, we're providing good products, and companies like Honeywell, we've got a great relationship with Honeywell, who's been in a lot of schools, you may have read that they have a big opportunity in the Northeast, we're key player in that opportunity, PowerSecure has been a great customer and we're looking at a pipeline where they're being very successful, and they're providing good opportunities for us, [indiscernible] we now have relationships that we didn't have as recently as six months or nine months ago. So right now I add our Rep and Agent network has not hit full stride, and I asked Brian yesterday, what -- how he feels about the 60 groups we've brought in, and he feels great and I said well how many of them are contributing now, how many are you seeing orders from, maybe 20% that's a whole lot of opportunity for us because these of quality groups that are out there, and again, we probably have added 250 to 300 people on the street by adding that that 60 channel Rep and Agent network.

Craig Irwin

That's great to hear Bob, that's really good to hear. So one of the things that we're hearing is a thesis out there from the lighting agencies is that the large OEMs are really scared to offer LEDs alternatives for fluorescent tubes and that the companies that are offering fluorescent tubes are picking up not just the incremental business in the tubes, but they're getting a closer look on their portfolio of retrofit products of the LED fixture retrofits, which is what the big OEMs are pushing. And I'd really appreciate if you could share your view on this, if this is something that's actually helping you, given that the customers know that the OEMs are scared about cannibalization of their opportunity from the opportunity to really just simply change a light bulb.

Robert LaPenta

Well, I can say this and I will repeats something that I said in our last conference call. Florescence are dead, the revolution has begun and I can tell you that what we're seeing is a customer that is now knowledgeable. Over the past two to three years we had to go in and we had provide an education for building managers, replace your fluoresces, replace your fixtures and at first they said this sounds great, they did a lot of research, maybe that -- maybe they went there maybe they bought some $3 tubes from some vendors that I won't mention, and they all failed. And then they came back to us and we gave them quality products. But what we're seeing now is that the owners of the facilities are now asking all of their facility people, why they haven't joined the revolution, why they aren't saving all of the money and providing better lighting and reliability in their facilities.

I mentioned multifamily housing, when we acquired value I would say less than 5% of their sales were in LEDs, now building the builders are expecting LEDs products because everyone knows about the quality. Now, what we've seen also before it was let's just replace the tube, now we're saying we're making an investment and in this product and in order to get the best performance, the best look why don't I just replace the fixture. This is great for us and we're expanding our fixture product line I mentioned we have 10 panels that are getting rave reviews out there and 10 panels you're talking about selling two foot, four foot tubes for $8, $9, $10, you're talking about paddles $50, $60, $70 depending on the color of the -- the control features that we can incorporate in them, drivers and it is -- it's a whole new world out there and again florescence and incandesces are dead, LEDs will really like the world.

And again, I'll add to that, I don't want to take too much time. Controls we're going to see are going to become a bigger part of the product offering, we don't see huge volume in controls, access and lighting, but we're seeing it as a capability. So again the educated consumer is now saying well, why don't I just incorporate these controls and have the ability to mine -- mine it to my network POE, power over the Ethernet, you don't have to wire, you can do lighting and data over the same network. I mean there's a lot of good things happening, LEDs are not replacing the lights, they are technology nodes and the customer is becoming aware of that, and starting to take advantage of it.

Craig Irwin

Thank you for that Bob, next question I want to ask is the feedback from your agencies, right. So when we surveyed 50 different people out there and probably included one or two of yours, it seems like the market is accelerating that agencies are actually really excited about the second quarter and that there's quite a lot of activity. Now, that contrasts with the commentary out of the large fixtures OEMs, I mean I guess -- I guess those guys are stumbling a bit, but how do you think this takes shape, I mean are you -- what's your confidence level that you're going to see this acceleration drive your topline over the next couple quarters.

Robert LaPenta

High, I don't want to put a percentage on it, I can tell you from the bookings we've seen already this quarter, we believe that we're going to have, you know, prior quarters where we may have had a good LED booking, there might have been one customer in there that gave us an order for $3 million or $4 million, without that we are I believe experiencing our highest booking rate in LEDs that we've seen, the broadness of the product line, we have people -- we have some let's not forget our distributors, some of them have been with us for years, we have -- I've got one a couple of favorite distributors, I'm not going to mention who they are, but one of them is a group of minority group, great people, they've been working on LEDs now for three years. I get texts my from the person that runs that group and she says we’re here, after three years, Harvard university and schools and buildings and I can't tell you how excited she is and our group in Florida, our distributor down there was invest a lot of money, and he is a big shareholder he just added a lot more stock to it, if that gives you an indication of the way he feels. But he just booked one of the most prestigious job sitting in Argentina, and I think he feels really excitement and the energy.

So again, I think we're going to have a good year, there's certainly no guarantee we've got to ramp up our production and sometimes in a rapid growth environment you got start worrying about can you meet the demand, and to us it's maintaining the quality, we at all costs do not want to have a quality problem, and you've read recently, a lot of quality providers have had major recalls, this whole back up spreading thing has created problems for a lot of manufacturers. We have bought every ballast that we think is in the market and we've taken our products through every one of them. And we've put a list in every one of our packages, our products work with these ballast, when you have people out there that plug them in, they don't read the directions, they don't read anything and all of a sudden the thing melt, we go through a lot of effort to make sure our installers, our electrical contractors use the ballast that we say, but we're ramping up production, we're gone up triple our assembly group.

And in California we're going to buy pick and place, order made equipment to facilitate our manufacturing process, we can cut the cost by buying that machine in made in America products, we could probably cut our costs of manufacturing now 20% to 30%, and that's what we're going. So in additional marketing now, we're concentrating on maintaining our quality, expanding our product lines and getting our production up, and again I mentioned Ken and this guy he -- I talked to him, we text frequently every night, I can't go to sleep, he's working 24/7 he's a great guy and what a great job.

Craig Irwin

Great, well thanks for that, the enthusiasm is hard to miss and I think we also see the reason why out in the market, so congratulations.

Robert LaPenta

Thank you.

And next question comes from Lisa Thompson with Zacks Investment Research. [Operator Instructions] Lisa, please go ahead.

Lisa Thompson

Hi, I just want clarify a couple of things on things we talked about. So Semi Valley by America group, what -- first of how are the margins for that series of products versus the rest of the company, and also who has the Buy America, is it only a federal agencies and military or who is taking advantage of that.

Robert LaPenta

Well, I would say primarily government agencies, the Navy, International Navies but we're also seeing municipalities want it in their -- in their facilities, we’re seeing prisons specify AA products, and I don't have to talk to you about the President, but he certainly has gotten everybody focused on American jobs and Buy America and I think that have an impact on people wanted to stack those products. The Buy America, there are a number of Hurdles you have to get over, a lot of companies cannot cross those hurdles but over 50% of the components of your product have to be provided by America. There are some idiosyncrasies where if you can't find it in America you can you can apply for an exclusion. But the kinds of products we're providing, we again, it depends on the opportunity but we actually believe that we can see higher margins in our Buy America product space.

Brian Daley

Because the customers understand that this is something that they want.

Robert LaPenta

And they are willing to pay for it.

Lisa Thompson

Alright.

Brian Daley

And we're trying -- and as Bob indicated, we're trying to do things to mitigate the higher cost but right now they're willing to pay for it, we think we can bring our cost down.

Robert LaPenta

Again, I am confident and I think you can sense from the people here, but listen this is nothing is easy when you're growing at 15% plus in a space where there's a lot of competition, a lot of product innovation, we've got a lot of work to do but we're confident seeing the pipeline and the amount of opportunities, we're confident because we're expanding our product portfolio, and we put together a working group of our division presidents, our engineers and our marketing people that talk about what's going on in the market, and when do we need a product, and when do we need to buy, and what does it have to look like, and what does it have to do. So there's the things that happened below the profile and -- but we're all working hard and we have a lot of work to do, but again, I feel confident that we're going to have a very good year.

Lisa Thompson

All right, great. And then just to clarify the Navy. You have one product that authorized by them, and what kind of effort does it take to add other products in the six years, and are you going to do all that.

Robert LaPenta

Now that we have some experience, we are talking to other groups that want to come to us with products, fixtures, [indiscernible] whatever and they want us to work with them to get their products certified. So that will be an opportunity for us and will form those relationships and will give us additional products going forward.

Lisa Thompson

So are you going to wait until you win some bids, or are you working on that right now.

Robert LaPenta

We're actually we have a meeting in March -- in May 16, to talk to a customer about a product that he is very, very excited about getting certified, but we're working on it now. But again, I look forward to a booking our first order.

Lisa Thompson

Okay. Does that put you at disadvantage of the many things that go outwards the product you're certified in and other ones and you can't bid it because it has more than one or how does that work.

Robert LaPenta

No, our products fetch 100% of the sockets.

Brian Daley

And when they got the bids on these particular units that is just for these particular units are not looking for whole package of lighting, they're going out looking for a particular light.

Lisa Thompson

Okay, good to know. All right thanks, that's not my questions, thank you.

Brian Daley

Thank you.

Robert LaPenta

Thanks.

This concludes our question-and-answer session, I would like to turn the conference back over to Revolution Lighting Technologies, for any closing remarks.

Robert LaPenta

So, thanks again for participating in our call. We look forward to talking to you in the second quarter. And again, we have a lot of work to do but we feel good about the year, thank you very much.

The conference has now concluded, thank you for attending today's presentation, you may now disconnect.

