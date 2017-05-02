Apple's Bottom Line Was Not As Strong As It Appears

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced its March quarter results and the one metric that was significantly better than expected was EPS of $2.10. At first look it was much better than the Street's average estimate of $2.02 (and my expectation of $1.99).

Revenue of $52.9 billion was essentially in-line with the analyst's forecast of $52.97 billion and guidance of $51.5 to $53.5 billion. Gross margin of 38.9% was probably in-line with investor expectations and at the high end of the company's guidance of 38.0% to 39.0%.

However Other Income of $587 million was higher than guidance of $400 million, which added $0.03 to EPS.

The company's tax rate of 24.9% was lower than what Apple said it should be at 26.0%, which added another $0.02 to $0.03.

And finally a lower than expected share count, down 66 million shares to 5.262 billion shares vs. my expectation of 5.278 billion (down 50 million) helped the bottom line. This added $0.006 to EPS so when it is rounded it adds $0.01 to EPS.

Additionally the $2.10 in EPS is $2.096 when you expand it another digit. So when the three non-operating items are taken into account the "clean" EPS was probably $2.03 or $2.04 vs. the Street's $2.02. Overall this is a nice result but not quite as strong as it appears.

Lastly when Apple gave its March quarter guidance it is fairly easy to calculate what the resulting EPS should be. At the low-end it was $1.89, the mid-point was $1.97 and the high-end was $2.06. So Apple came in between the mid-point and high-end of its EPS guidance vs. beating the high-end.