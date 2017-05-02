April AAII Asset Allocation Survey: Highest Fixed-Income Allocations Since Last Summer

Fixed-income investments account for the largest percentage of individual investors' portfolios since last summer, according to the April AAII Asset Allocation Survey. Also, last month equity allocations pulled back from their recent high, while cash balances rebounded.

Stock and stock fund allocations fell 2.3 percentage points to 65.3%. The decline follows what had been a two-year high in March (67.6%). Even with the decline, April marked the 49th consecutive month with equity allocations above their historical average of 60.5%.

Bond and bond fund allocations rebounded by 1.0 percentage points to 18.0%. Fixed-income allocations were last at this level in July 2016. The rise keeps bond and bond fund allocations above their historical average of 16.0% for the 20th out of the past 21 months.

Cash allocations rose 1.3 percentage points to 16.8%. April was the 65th consecutive month that cash allocations were below their historical average of 23.5%.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell last month, boosting the value of fixed-income investments. At the same time, optimism about the short-term direction of the stock market in our weekly Sentiment Survey was below 30% for most of April. (Bullish sentiment did rebound strongly last week, however.)

Many individual investors find themselves choosing between high valuations for stocks and low interest rates for bonds and cash savings. At the same time, much focus remains on Washington and how the Trump administration's policies will affect economic growth.

Last month's special question asked AAII members to describe the impact that the Federal Reserve's rate hikes are having on their asset allocation decisions. Half of all respondents (50%) said that the rate hikes have had no impact on their allocation decisions. Several of these respondents view the hikes as either having already been priced in or too small in size to have an impact. An additional 8% of respondents said that the rate hikes have had just a minimal impact on their allocation decisions. Ten percent boosted their bond allocation, with a particular focus on short-duration bonds. Another 6% of respondents are maintaining their bond allocation. Approximately 8% have either reduced their bond allocation or are avoiding bonds.

Here is a sampling of the responses:

"I'm staying away from bond funds of any meaningful duration."

"No reaction. Already baked into the market sentiment."

"Not much impact. Did move a bit from cash to short-term Treasuries."

"None. The Fed has not moved enough to have a significant impact."

"At this time, no impact at all."

April AAII Asset Allocation Survey:

Stocks and stock funds: 65.3%, down 2.3 percentage points

Bonds and bond funds: 18.0%, up 1.0 percentage points

Cash: 16.8%, up 1.3 percentage points

April AAII Asset Allocation Survey details:

Stocks: 34.3%, up 6.2 percentage points

Stock Funds: 31.0%, down 8.5 percentage points

Bonds: 5.6%, up 0.8 percentage points

Bond Funds: 12.4%, up 0.2 percentage points

The AAII Asset Allocation Survey has been conducted monthly since November 1987 and asks AAII members what percentage of their portfolios are allocated to stocks, stock funds, bonds, bond funds and cash. The survey and its results are available online here.

