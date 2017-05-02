Norbord's (OSB) CEO Peter Wijnbergen on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 02, 2017 02:00 PM ET

Executives

Peter Wijnbergen - President and CEO

Robin Lampard - CFO

Analysts

Sean Steuart - TD Securities

Paul Quinn - RBC Capital Markets

Chip Dillon - Vertical

Ketan Mamtora - BMO Capital Markets

Andrew Kuske - Credit Suisse

James Armstrong - Armstrong Investment Research

Hamir Patel - CIBC Capital Markets

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research

And now, I’ll turn the call over to Peter Wijnbergen, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you, Stephanie and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to our Q1 2017 conference call. I’m joined today by Robin Lampard, our CFO; and Heather Colpitts, our Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs.

We held our AGM this morning, so our prepared remarks today will be brief and will dispense with Robin’s usual walk through the earnings presentation, which is as always available on our website. Instead, I’ll quickly recap our Q1 results and share our outlook for the rest of year before we take your questions.

For the first quarter, Norbord’s generated adjusted EBITDA of a $103 million and adjusted earnings of $0.58 per diluted share, reflecting robust market positions in North America and strong panel demand in our key European markets. These results were a significant improvement over Q1 of last year. And while excellent in absolute terms, they were below our Q4 results and here is why.

First, as you know, maintaining customer order files in rapidly rising over the price environment like we saw in the first quarter caused us realize prices to lag the North American benchmark. Second, we undertook significant maintenance activity at six of our North American mills as we usually do during the slower winter months. We took a total of 47 down days and while the foregone production and the latest maintenance costs negatively impacted our manufacturing cost this quarter, this work ensures our mills are in top shape over this spring building season that is now underway. Our April manufacturing costs were 3% lower than our Q1 and I’m confident that our controllable costs will be back in line by the end of Q2. The third factor is Europe. Our panel prices they are improving, but not as quickly as resin costs have been increasing. And for the third quarter in a row, the weaker pound sterling post-Brexit makes our reported earnings lower in U.S. dollar terms. Despite all this, we generated a 29% return on capital employed in Q1 which is well-ahead of our long-term average.

Looking ahead, as we enter the prime home building season in the U.S., the outlook remains very encouraging. Unemployment is below 5%, wages are growing at just under 4% and consumer confidence is as high as over 10 years and home builder optimism is hovering at a strongest level since 2005. All this is driving household formation growth and more people now have the confidence to buy and renovate homes.

Sales to all our customer segments are improving at a healthy pace with three quarters of this growth from more stable specialty and higher margin value-added products. Year-to-date, U.S. housing starts are up 8% and the single family component continues to be the biggest driver of this growth. The consensus forecast is for 1.26 million U.S. housing starts in 2017. And if we look at the March seasonally adjusted annual pace, we were already at 1.22 million.

In Europe, OSB demand remains strong and we have seen double-digit annual market growth in both UK and in Germany for the past couple of years. As you know, our European prices are more stable than in North America. This means that prices moved more gradually both down and up. Our panel prices are increasing and we do expect to recoup the margin through higher resin cost in the coming quarters.

And finally, as you have seen, our Board has tripled the variable dividend level to $0.30 per share payable on June 21st. This is the first increase since we implemented our variable dividend policy four years ago. Our financial leverage has reduced rapidly in the past two years and we are generating significant cash flow and earnings with the seasonally strongest two quarters still to come. We paid off $200 million in bond at maturity in February with a smaller than anticipated drawdown on our AR securitization program or smaller than we expected and we expect to be able to repay this within the second quarter.

We have strong liquidity and are confident that our free cash flow will be sufficient to fund our significant capital investment commitments this year. The dividend increase reflects our confidence in Norbord’s business outlook.

And with that, we’ll jump right into questions today. So, I’ll turn things over to the operator who will open up your lines.

And we'll take our first question from Sean Steuart with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Sean Steuart

Thanks. Good afternoon, everyone. Peter, a question on the North American maintenance downtime this quarter. You mentioned 47 days and I think that compares to 54 days in the preceding quarter Q4. It looks like the expense was higher than I would have guessed just given pretty equivalent days down. Can you give us a bit more detail on what contributed to the higher expense this quarter versus Q4?

Peter Wijnbergen

It’s really the nature of some of the maintenance work that has to be done, Sean. We had a number of fairly significant jobs to be done in our heat energy systems at a couple of these mills and that usually is a fairly high cost operation. So, that’s really the long and short of it.

Sean Steuart

Okay. And your European shipment volumes were strong and I am guessing there was some inventory reduction embedded in that number. Can you just give us an idea of what specific operations may have contributed to that volume gain on the shipment side and how we should think about those volumes trending over the next few quarters? Prior to Inverness…

Peter Wijnbergen

Very good observation, Sean. In fact, normally in Europe, everybody seems to be on vacation forever but particularly on Christmas time and then again in the summer. So, this is normally the time of the year that we see inventory grow. But this year, our inventories are in fact almost at levels that make it difficult for us to maintain the service levels that we promised our customers, really across the board. And so, it’s another reason why we look forward to market development in the near-term bit of positive perspective.

Sean Steuart

One last question for me. The zero denominated OSB price you guys referenced, it softened a little bit in Q1. And from your comments, Peter, you are seeing more positive trends in pricing into the second quarter. Can you just give us a little bit of context on what you’re seeing specifically for OSB in Europe and how we should think about that referenced price trending?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. So, what we have seen so far is as I mentioned in my remarks, significant year-over-year demand growth in our core markets. We have seen prices in the UK particularly up because of this whole -- because UK is net importing market and with the pound sterling being relatively low compared to the euro that has been a positive environment for us. The market on the confident has essentially been flat. So, whatever change you see there is really a mix issue. We are starting to see some upward price momentum here in the second quarter.

Our next question comes from Paul Quinn with RBC Capital Markets.

Paul Quinn

Yes. Thanks very much and I guess it’s good afternoon you guys.

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. Thank you, Paul. It is. Good morning to you.

Paul Quinn

I just wanted some comments on the current North American OSB pricing environment; it seems like we’ve hit a low in prices currently; does that coincide with your order file, i.e. is the shortening or is that lengthening, and what’s the immediate outlook here?

Peter Wijnbergen

I think this is the third time that we have had a bit of low and upward movement of prices here in the first four months of the year or five months of the year. I think of this typical, something that we would see around month-end with everybody sort of putting a little bit of a pause on while they are trying to minimize inventories for the month-end. Our order files are continuing to be very healthy. And so, we would expect sales activity to start increasing again as this week progresses, in particular going into next week.

Paul Quinn

Okay. And then, just on I guess I’m looking at your presentation for the AGM and you’ve got there 30 million for Huguley. So, I suspect you’ll spend that in 2017 here. Does that suggest that the mill will be ready to be restarted in 2018?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. That’s certainly -- our objective is to have the mill ready. Just again, as a reminder, we only produce what we can sell. And so, we haven’t made the decision to flip the switch yet. But, there is certainly indications from our core customer bases that they will need to more volume from us in 2018 than we can currently produce.

Paul Quinn

Okay. And then, it sounds like you guys have taken a fair amount of maintenance in Q4 of last year and obviously Q1 just happened. What’s the balance of maintenance for Q2 and Q3 of this year?

Peter Wijnbergen

Our objective always is to have most of that maintenance done in the winter months. There is a couple of things that are difficult to do in the winter, especially in the north when it’s cold and where there is a lack of contractors. So, we’ve got some maintenance yet to be done but the vast book of it is behind us.

Paul Quinn

Okay. And then, just lastly just on the impressive tripling in the variable dividend, is there any benchmarks that we should be looking for in terms of how you make those decisions on increasing or decreasing that variable dividend?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. It would be nice if there was something very simple that we’d be able to point to. But, I think first of all, we were very happy to be able to recommend that to the Board and the Board was very happy to be able to approve that increase. As we have explained over the past and we’ve talked about our variable dividend policy, it’s a combination of looking at our current financial situation, the balance sheet as well as the outlook for the business. And I think in both cases, they are verdict that it is very positive. And that’s -- on the base of that and the outlook that we are seeing here, the Board decided that this was a good level to go to right now.

We'll take our next question from Chip Dillon with Vertical. Please go ahead.

Chip Dillon

Hey. And by the way, I appreciate the tour in South Carolina earlier this year that was very informative. One thing that was mentioned on that tour was -- I know and again this is sort of a different part of the season but that it’s seem like the backlogs and the orders from the customers were certainly a little bit more -- your backlogs were longer than maybe they’ve been in recent years. And I just wanted to know if you could talk a little bit about how the backlogs have progressed in the last several weeks?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. Chip, I think we’ve talked about at the time and I have talked about in the past, I mean, our comfort zone is to have order files of between two and three weeks that gives us sufficient forwards to expect us to be able to plan our manufacturing runs at all of our operations and optimize that whole process. But really most of this year, we have maintained order files in excess of that, so longer than that and for some mills, even a little bit and constantly far out. And that situation is still the case today.

Chip Dillon

Okay. So, you are still pretty tight out there. And then, I know you just raised the variable dividend and into your credit, you tend to not bounce it around too much. But as we think about capital allocation, is there a still sort of an overwhelming sort of dependence on the dividend as a way to distribute cash or where would a normal course issuer bid sort of fit in the nomenclature; is that something that just is very unlikely or something that you would consider if the circumstances made sense, Peter?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, we would certainly consider it if the circumstance make sense. But, I’ll ask Robin to give you a little bit more color there.

Robin Lampard

I think we talked a little bit about this at the Investor Day down in Joanna, how we think about share buyback. It’s a difficult one in a cyclical business like this. But I think I shared with you at that time that as I look at the relative options open to us for deploying our capital, right now, we have obviously chosen to prioritize significant reinvestment in our business to things like the Inverness projects and all the other attractive projects we have on the go. And when I look at what those opportunities are on a sort of per thousand square foot basis relative to what buying our shares back at this point means, it just looks far more attractive to keep prioritizing capital investment. And I don’t mean to imply that. I think our shares are overvalued far from it. But just when I am looking at relative value for -- in an environment of limited capital to allocate, that’s how we are looking at share buyback right now. But as Peter said, we do have a normal course issuer bid in place; we will typical have that in place. And if there are times when it is relatively more attractive to buy back our shares, we certainly won’t hesitate to do that.

Chip Dillon

Got you. And last question, as we think about CapEx in 2018 and 2019, I guess you know with Inverness, wrapping up as we go into that period, would we -- would you expect CapEx to come down and approach the 100 million to 120 million range those two years or could it say elevated? You didn’t mention other opportunities.

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, we have certainly had a -- we have a very heavy year this year that $200 million bond repayment as well as the $100 million -- or $220 million of capital that we are planning to spend this year. So obviously, next year, we will not have two of those significant expenditures. But let’s say, if you look at the last five years, our average has probably been more around $50 million or $60 million. So, I would expect -- I mean, we haven’t yet sort of really started looking at the detail for next year. But I would expect CapEx to be higher next year and the year after than it has been over the past five years.

Chip Dillon

So, just to clarify, you are now at 220 for this year though for CapEx?

Robin Lampard

Yes. But that includes 100 million or something like that for Inverness.

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. And of course good sounds Huguley too I’m sure.

Robin Lampard

30 million for Huguley. Yes. If you look at our track over the last two or three years, we have been at around the $80 million level before things like Inverness. And that’s probably more likely the level you’ll see from us in the next couple of years.

Chip Dillon

And lastly, when does Inverness finish up?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, we think we will have most of the mechanical and electrical installation completed towards the middle of the year and then obviously there is sort of commissioning work that needs to commence at that point.

Our next question comes from Ketan Mamtora with BMO Capital Markets.

Ketan Mamtora

Hi. I want to come back to maintenance one more time. Can you quantify in any way, what was the drag on Q1 results, either on a year-over-year basis or on a quarter-over-quarter basis, just to give us some sense?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes, I’ll ask Robin.

Robin Lampard

Yes. At this point, you’re probably seeing at the variance, EBITDA variance table in our MD&A?

Ketan Mamtora

Yes.

Robin Lampard

And there is a line at the bottom that we call other operating costs and foreign exchange…

Ketan Mamtora

That’s $23 million headwind?

Robin Lampard

Year-over-year that’s right and then there was a little piece of that, there was FX because the Canadian dollar was slightly stronger in the first quarter of this year. But the majority of that -- the vast majority of that was maintenance. And as Peter elaborated, we had the type of maintenance job that we had in a few of our mills where we took an annual shutdown where of the scale and the scope that requires us to bring in contract labor and expenses, parts et cetera and the spend was just higher than we’ve seen.

Ketan Mamtora

So, it could be in the 15 to 18 million range, is that fair?

Robin Lampard

It’s the majority of that $23 million.

Ketan Mamtora

Got you. Okay. That’s helpful. And then coming to Europe, how far behind you all are in terms of catch-up on resin? And what are you seeing right now in terms of resin, resin pricing?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. So, just as a reminder, in Europe, we do not only make OSB, we also make MDF and particleboards, both of which are more resin intensive than OSB. And normally, when we look at OSB resin, the primary driver is benzene. But for particleboard and MDF you also have a significant factor that was associated with methanol. And methanol has been at fairly high levels in this quarter, but has started to come off right now. And benzene has already peaked and has started to retreat. So, it looks like resin prices have seen a bit of a peak at least for the time being. And at the same time, we do expect sales prices to continue to rise.

Ketan Mamtora

Okay. That’s helpful. And then can you talk a little bit about how your Japanese volumes were in Q1?

Peter Wijnbergen

I don’t have that at the top of my head. I would say -- I do not know that our Japanese sales volume -- I think are still up year-over-year. But our overall export volume, there is a few of these sort of minor markets where we saw sort of on a more opportunistic basis where volumes were lower. So what are the total export volume is flat or up, I can’t remember.

Robin Lampard

Well certainly, we’re up on a year-to-date basis.

Peter Wijnbergen

So, we are up on year-to-date basis, okay. So, there you go.

Ketan Mamtora

Okay, perfect. That’s helpful. And then last question. At a high level, can you provide some thoughts about you all are thinking about restart of Chambord? Would that require a significant amount of CapEx or that is relatively smaller, just some thoughts around that?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. I think, obviously, our number one efforts with regards to Chambord is the discussion with the government of Quebec and the Ministry of Natural Resources et cetera, et cetera in Quebec, I forgot exactly what that ministry is called. But to make sure that we have adequate and competitive long-term wood basket. And we are making very good progress with those discussions. I’m very pleased with how the team has handled that and really the responsiveness of the government in Quebec. Secondly, this is a or was a unionized mill. And so, we have had some initial contact with the union to start down the road of discussing under what conditions we would start up that operation. And all along at the same time, we have had our engineering people in there to look at what it would take to not only ensure that we can start the mill up in a safe fashion but also to make sure that it is long-term competitive and in cash cost position similar to our other long-term objectives, which are to be a low cost operator. That’s ultimately the best insurance for that mill to run over the cycle, once we start it up. And I -- clearly indication on those just discussions are that the cash expenditure will be probably somewhat similar to what we are spending in Huguley, but it’s still too early to really fold -- to really give you any specifics there.

Our next question comes from Andrew Kuske with Credit Suisse.

Andrew Kuske

Maybe this is a bit of nitpicky question, given the quarter you just had with some planned outages but just on MIP, I understand that why you wouldn’t have anything in the quarter but what are you looking at for the year ahead on trying to deliver some MIP gains as you guys have historically done?

Robin Lampard

Yes. Andrew, it’s always -- it’s not looking at the complete picture to look at MIP in any quarter in isolation because the timing of things like these and annual maintenance shifts has a significant impact. As a reminder for MIP, we are measuring controllables in the business on a year-over-year basis. So, if we are only looking at one quarter a time, timing can have a big influence on that; if you look at it over the course of the year, it’s kind strips the impact of that out. So, it definitely -- when I look at the detail of the controllables in our business, the fact that we didn’t generate MIP was entirely due to this timing issue in Q1. And we would expect to start generating MIP in the coming quarters. So, when we look at it over a full year, we would certainly expect to be -- that contract with our usual -- the record of generating MIP.

Andrew Kuske

And then what specific activities you think you can get more business, seems like every year-after-year you keep finding efficiencies here and there?

Peter Wijnbergen

I think Andrew, the things that our team, operating teams are focused on continue to be squeezing more out of our existing operations in terms of volume. So ,we have had good progress, continued progress on uptime outside of these shuts. And we have had a good sort of debottlenecking activity in terms of productivity of labor. And you may recall that over the last number of years, we have invested a fair amount of money into so called fine screening investment, which is really allowing us to make the same quality board with lower wood content and as a result also lower resin and wax content. And so that lowers our average raw material cost per unit of production. So, those are the sort of the key things that we continue to be focused on at the operating level at the moment.

Andrew Kuske

Okay. That’s great. And then, maybe just bigger, broader questions related to the pricing. And just as far as the inventory channels, what are your thoughts on what you are seeing through sort of the food chain and things what fairly lien at the stage in time and do you suspect that others took downtime, maybe more downtime than normal around as of Q4, Q1 event?

Peter Wijnbergen

Obviously, I can’t really judge what others are doing, other than what we see in the APA production statistics that just came out most not so long ago for the first quarter and obviously already have seen the fourth quarter. When we do sort of a cumulative analysis of year-over-year demands and supply, you normally see a slight build of inventory in the first two or three months of the year and then as a depletion of inventory, this system-wide as the summer progresses. What’s been interesting over the last three years is that slight build has been decreasing every year and in fact this year we didn’t see a build at system wide, again based on macro numbers. And I think that’s what reflected in the sort of security market environment and what’s probably also the result of the fact that we had a very good easy winter from a homebuilding perspective. So, we haven’t had much -- or we had much less slowdown from a consumption perspective than we would have had in a normal winter, if there is still such a thing as a normal winter.

So, our reception base, not only on what we are hearing from our customers but also when we do the math. It would suggest that inventory has continue to deplete this year compared to last year or the year before.

Our next question comes from James Armstrong with Armstrong Investment Research.

James Armstrong

First one is on the inventory question, again. Inventories have been tight for -- as you said, they’ve been getting better for three years now. Do you think this is a new normal or have producer -- or have distributors just not been able to build inventories for some reason?

Peter Wijnbergen

James. Thanks and welcome back.

James Armstrong

Thank you.

Peter Wijnbergen

When I talk about -- when we think about the inventory, I’m always very cautious of saying that this is a new normal or things are different this time around. So, I’ll try not to get into that trap. But, what we have seen and heard from the big pro dealers is much more focus on operating working capital and as a result tendency to invest or not to invest in inventory. In fact, two years ago or three years ago, I can’t remember now, there was sort of a stated objective from a number of them to reduce their days of sales and inventory from 75 days down to about 40 to 45 days. And really, the working capital is required by them to continue to grow their business as overall demand grows and they need to build new yards and equip them and buy new forklifts and trucks and whatnot. And at the same time, there has also been a fair bit of M&A activity in that part of the business. And a lot of that had -- fair bit of that attached to it. So, the cash is needed elsewhere.

And then the other -- the flip side of it is that the supply chain has continued to work well. So, people have been able to get what they need when they need it. So, I think the combination of those to the things has had the effect of people not looking for inventory like maybe in the past they might have.

James Armstrong

Perfect. That helps a lot. Switching to a higher level question, what do you think the limiting factor to housing starts not be even higher? What I am trying to get is there a lack of OSB or other building products contributing or labor shortages, or what are you seeing in the market overall?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, I definitely don’t think there is a lack of OSB. I mean, other building materials, I cannot comment on quite as much. But I don’t think there is a lack of lumber either, despite the best efforts of U.S. government to restrict Canadian supply. But, I mean, we have been very cautiously preparing capacity that could be used to restart, to supply more if the demand is there. But, no, I -- what we hear from our builders is that the number one issue continues to be labor of all kinds, skilled labor, trains, regular labor, you name it. And so, the focus and a lot of the big production builders now is on job side efficiency. So, this is -- we work hand in hand with them as we try to help promote our value added products on the building side because our value added products are designed to reduce the amount of labor required on the job side. And so, we think it’s very timely. And so, we have had a lot of traction from our big builder customers or whether they are not our customers but our customer’s customers, if you wish when it comes to that because that is really the only answer that they have available right now to build more to the demand for Housing that is there is to try to make the home building labor more efficient.

James Armstrong

Perfect, that helps. And then, touching on the touchy subject, Random Lengths reported a hiccup in sales of panels after trade duties were announced. I understand these duties don’t have any direct impact on you and you are not subject to them. But did you see your order book take a hit when that happened or whether it’s deep enough that it won’t be even noticeable?

Peter Wijnbergen

We haven’t really noticed anything of that. I think that maybe that was wishful thinking. I don’t know how I would describe that. But we have not -- most people who are actually buying and selling OSB know that there is -- that has nothing to do with this lumber agreement.

The next question comes from Hamir Patel with CIBC Capital Markets.

Hamir Patel

Peter, could you comment on what you are seeing in the Canadian markets in the major regions and how do you feel about the demand in Canada heading into 2018?

Peter Wijnbergen

As you know, not much of our OSB is sold in Canada, but we do have a fair number of industrial and engineered wood products type customers in Canada and their volume has been very strong with all engineered wood products really across North America. And I think the markets in Ontario and Quebec as far as we can tell have been fairly good as well. So, I unfortunately -- we probably should but I don’t pay -- I haven’t paid that much attention to the Canadian market, because other than those two items that I just mentioned, the overall impact on our total sales is relatively small.

We'll take our last question from John Tumazos with John Tumazos Very Independent Research.

John Tumazos

Thank you. The European realization fell maybe $4 from a year ago, the euro has been a little weak. Were there any mix changes or is there softness in any of your relevant regions or anything in particular going on there?

Robin Lampard

John, you said in U.S. dollar terms?

John Tumazos

Right.

Robin Lampard

Yes…

John Tumazos

I mean it was in euros, in euro per cubic meter, excuse me.

Robin Lampard

You’re looking at the indicative price that we provide? Yes. That’s a continental OSB price that we provide, because there is no such thing as a reference price in Europe. So, it certainly doesn’t represent all of our production, never mind the fact that it doesn’t represent anything for particleboard and MDF. So, if you look at -- if you just calculate out our price realization, you can see that in local currency terms, if you just convert our realization [indiscernible] the numbers have been reasonably flat and more recently, they’ve been rising. So, I realize it’s hard to get out some of these numbers. But that’s -- the trend is in local currency terms prices are rising, including more recently on the continent, as Peter said.

This does conclude today's question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the call over to Peter Wijnbergen. Please go ahead.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you, Tiffany. As always, Robin, Heather and I are available to respond to further questions. Thank you all for your participation and I look forward to reporting on our continued progress next quarter. Have a good afternoon.

This does conclude today's call. Thank you for participation. You may now disconnect.

