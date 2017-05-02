DryShips: Another Reverse Stock Split

I've been covering shipping company DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) for a number of months now, and the story hasn't really changed. The company has continued to massively dilute investors to raise cash and purchase vessels, sending shares crashing down. On Tuesday afternoon, the latest fall happened when the firm announced its latest reverse stock split, sending shares below $1.00.

It wasn't even a month ago when I detailed how DryShips was going to undergo a 1 for 4 reverse split, its fifth reverse split in just 13 months. While shares ended up around $3 after that move, they quickly cratered as the current Kalani deal increased the outstanding share count, and they barely closed above $1 on Tuesday.

After the bell, however, shares traded down to just 80 cents when the latest reverse split was announced, this time at a 1 for 7 ratio. This share action will come on May 11th, after the company reports earnings following the close of trading the previous day. This will bring the current 65 million plus shares down to 9.4 million, but don't be fooled by that number.

With over $159 million remaining on the Kalani deal as of last Friday, investors can still look forward to plenty of dilution. Perhaps some increased trading volumes this week will help get the deal done sooner than previously thought, but with a market cap of around $70 million at Tuesday's close (much lower in after-hours), the share count can still more than double, likely triple, from here.

Another month means another reverse split for DryShips. With shares falling close to $1 this week, the company is doing what it has done best over the past year plus. This time, it will be a 1 for 7 reverse split that will happen next week, as the company looks to continue working through the latest Kalani deal. Shares are plunging in the after-hours, and that trend isn't likely to stop until DryShips finally ends this massive dilution program.

(Source: cnbc.com)

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.