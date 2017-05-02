Glu Mobile Vs Zynga: Glu Built For Twice The Speed

Based on 2017 revenue estimates, if Glu adds a game with $33M in revenue, Zynga would have to add $121M in revenue to have an equivalent percentage increase in revenue.

Glu’s share price should rise twice as fast as Zynga’s if they both increase revenue by the same percentage and both EV/Rev ratios increase by the by the same amount.

Understanding how the stock prices of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) change under varying Enterprise Value / Revenue ("EV/Rev") ratios and varying revenue levels is important when evaluating which company is a superior investment. This analysis is particularly useful when a company is positioned to turn around after a prolonged period of losses and poor execution. A chart like the one below can quickly display the interaction and relationship between corporate structures, EV/Rev ratios, revenue levels and stock price. Before I demonstrate the use of the chart with a few examples I will discuss some numbers and estimates used to construct it.

The following two tables are used to build the chart. I use end-of-year ("EOY") 2017 estimates for cash and number of shares.

I estimate Glu will have 140M shares at EOY 2017, which is end of Q4 '16 134M shares plus 6M shares of employee and other dilution. In Glu's Q4 '16 Earnings Call Presentation they guide to 136M shares but I'm being conservative. Glu expects to have at least $60M in cash at the end of 2017. I use $220M for Glu 2017 revenue which is the mean revenue guidance given in Glu's Q4 '16 earnings slides and is also close to the current average analyst revenue estimate.

I use 859M for Zynga's EOY estimated share count which I calculate by taking end of Q4 '16 shares of 888M minus 54M 2017 share buyback (using $150M) plus 25M shares of employee and other dilution. I estimate Zynga will have EOY cash of $752M which is end of Q4 '16 cash of $852M plus $50M of free cash flow (matching 2016) minus $150M in share buybacks. There has been varying opinion about the value of Zynga's real estate and I've chosen a value of $450M. Zynga management has given Q1 '17 revenue guidance of $185M but I don't believe they have given full year guidance yet so I used a current average analyst 2017 revenue estimate of $806M. Data in Table 1 is used to build Table 2.

Table 2 shows the percentage change of Glu's share price from $2.30, and percentage change of Zynga's share price from $2.85, at three revenue levels and eight EV/Rev levels. The revenue levels are spaced apart at 25% of 2017 estimated revenue. The relationships between stock price, revenue and EV/Rev is most apparent when viewed from the chart.

To use the chart in an analysis of Glu vs Zynga you first estimate the revenue run rate and EV/Rev ratio at some future point in time. For example if you think Zynga and Glu will both have revenue in 2018 that is 25% higher than the 2017 revenue estimates, and both will be valued at 2 EV/Rev, you can use the chart to find the predicted share price increase for both. Find the 2 EV/Rev mark on the horizontal axis of the chart and go straight up to find the points where it intersects the 'Zynga Rev 1,007M' red line and the 'Glu Rev 275M' yellow line. The chart predicts a 31% increase in Zynga share price to $3.73, and an 89% increase in Glu share price to $4.35.

Let us check one of the Stock Price Percent Change numbers and the formula used to generate it in Table 2. Assume Glu's revenue run rate reaches $330M and the cash balance is $60M and there are 140M shares outstanding. If another gaming company were to buy Glu at a 2.5 EV/Rev ratio, they would have to pay $885M in cash (2.5 EV/Rev x 330M Rev + 60M Cash). The buyout share price would be $885M/140M shares, or $6.32. The percentage price increase from $2.30 to $6.32 is 175% which matches the value in Table 2 and the chart.

Glu's Price Changes at Twice the Rate of Zynga's for Equal Revenue Percent Change and EV/Rev Change

Revenue and EV/Rev can change independently due to company actions and external forces. I will use the chart to explore what happens to the share price of Glu and Zynga under three scenarios: Revenue steady and EV/Rev changes; EV/Rev steady and Revenue changes; and both Revenue and EV/Rev change.

You can see from the slope of the Zynga red lines compared to the slope of the Glu yellow lines that the 'Share Price Percent Change' rises much faster for Glu than Zynga when the EV/Rev ratio increases by the same amount. The last column in Table 2 has the calculated 'slope' of the six lines in the chart: the difference in Stock Price Percent Change when the revenue is steady and there is a 1 EV/Rev change. We can see that the slope of Glu's 275M line is 85 and the slope of Zynga's 1,007M line is 41. The slope of Glu's lines in the chart are over twice that of Zynga's lines for corresponding 100%, 125% and 150% levels of 2017 revenue.

Let us assume both companies attain revenue levels 25% over 2017 estimates and both attain an EV/Rev ratio of 2. Six months later they are generating the same amount of revenue but both of their EV/Rev ratios rise from 2 to 3 due to non-revenue reasons and various market forces (e.g. funds wanting more exposure, AR game buzz, Fed …). Using the chart line 'Glu Rev 275M' we see that the Stock Price Percent Change goes up by 86% for Glu (175% - 89%), and using the 'Zynga Rev 1,007M' red line we see that the Stock Price Percent Change goes up by 42% for Zynga (73%-31%). Glu's stock price appreciates twice as fast as Zynga with revenue steady at 125% of 2017 estimates and EV/Rev increasing by the same amount. Of course, Glu's price will fall twice as fast as Zynga's price if their EV/Rev ratio declines by the same amount.

The EV/Rev ratio for a stock can hold steady while the revenue changes. Let us assume for both Glu and Zynga that their EV/Rev holds steady at 2 while the revenue increases by 25% over 2017 revenue estimates. Using the chart we see that the Stock Percent Price Change goes up by 34% for Glu (89%-55%) while going up 16% for Zynga (31%-15%). Once again, Glu stock price appreciates twice as fast as Zynga with EV/Rev steady but revenue increasing by the same percentage.

Let us assume that for both companies the EV/Rev increases from 2 to 3 and the revenue increases from 100% of 2017 revenue estimates to 150% of 2017 revenue estimates. Using the chart we see that the Stock Price Percent Change goes up by 171% for Glu (226%-55%) while going up 82% for Zynga (97%-15%). Once again, Glu's stock price appreciates over twice as fast as Zynga when both the EV/Rev ratio and the revenue percentage increase by the same amount.

Price Impact of a Game that Generates 15% of Revenue

I want to demonstrate how new games by Glu and Zynga that generate revenue equal to 15% of their 2017 revenue estimates could impact the price of their stock. Zynga is 3.7 times the size of Glu based on both estimated 2017 revenue ($806M/$220M) and on 2016 revenue ($741M/$201M). Thus, for every $1 in total revenue Glu generates in 2017, Zynga will have to generate $3.7 if it is to increase revenue at the same rate as Glu.

A 15% revenue game for Glu must generate $33M a year. Glu recently acquired Design Home which is likely to generate over $33M in 2017. MLB Tap sports Baseball should also generate over $33M in 2017. Other $33M game candidates for Glu are the Taylor Swift game to be released in late 2017, and Car Town Racing also to be released in 2017.

A 15% revenue game for Zynga must generate $121M a year. It is significantly harder to create and sustain a $121M game than a $33M game. Zynga's two most recently released significant games are CSR2 and Dawn of Titans ("DoT"). CSR2 will probably generate less than $100M, and DoT less than $50M, in 2017. Zynga is not releasing any more significant games in 2017. Zynga paid $527M for Natural Motion and probably invested an additional $200M in development (they built two proprietary gaming engines) and marketing costs for CSR2 and DoT; that is around $700M for the two games.

A $33M Glu game is equivalent on a total revenue percentage basis to a $121M Zynga game, but I believe Glu has a much better chance of creating $33M games than Zynga has in creating $121M games (or $121M chunks of gaming revenue). Zynga could attempt to create or buy more smaller-sized games but I have seen no evidence that they would be successful in that approach.

Assuming Glu and Zynga successfully create a 15% revenue generating game, what is the impact on their share prices? We can use the chart to interpolate some answers.

If an additional $33M game doesn't cause Glu's EV/Rev to increase, and the EV/Rev is 1.5 I get an approximate Glu price increase of 15%. If an additional $33M game causes Glu's EV/Rev to increase by .5, and the EV/Rev before the release of the game is 1.5, I get an approximate Glu price increase of 55%. A $33M game can have a very significant impact on Glu's share price if the revenue triggers an EV/Rev adjustment (e.g. achieve profitability or increase profitability).

If an additional $121M game doesn't cause Zynga's EV/Rev to increase, and the EV/Rev is 1.5 I get an approximate Zynga price increase of 7% (about half of Glu's increase). If an additional $121M game causes Zynga's EV/Rev to increase by .5, and the EV/Rev before the release of the game is 1.5, I get an approximate Zynga price increase of 26% (again about half of Glu's increase).

Even in the unlikely event that Zynga could create or buy $121M games with the same effort and frequency that Glu creates or buys $33M games, the rise in Zynga's stock price is likely to be about one half the rise in Glu's stock price if the EV/Rev for both companies changes by the same amount.

I am long Glu. I do not have any position in Zynga.

A variation of this article appears here. I hope to post an interesting article every week or two starting in May.

