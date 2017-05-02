Ride The Capitulation Coattails

Signs in the energy services sector and gasoline futures point to a further breakdown in crude oil.

Introduction:

You're not alone if you've been following the oil market lately and feel like you've been whipsawed. Since the beginning of March, crude oil has been looking for a new equilibrium point. We are, again, at a crossroads.

Market Positioning:

Recently, the long thesis has been breaking down. However, the market's positioning is still bullish. The relative positioning of bulls vs. bears can be gathered from the speculative long contract and short contract volumes; see the correlation between the long/short contracts ratio and the WTI price below.

The market is currently positioned at a contract ratio of 2.5, which is still quite bullish according to the five year positioning distribution. (In these graphs, speculative contracts have been defined as long or short contracts held by managed money, other reportables, and non-reportables).

Given that the market positioning is not at an extreme, despite the recent swing in sentiment, momentum could easily drag the price of WTI downward further.

Two clear warning signs have emerged that the selloff in WTI may not be over:

The energy services sector (NYSEARCA:XES) has recently breached fall 2016 channel support. The gasoline futures (RBOB) have recently breached fall 2016 channel support.

Crude oil is now on the verge of breaking channel support. Will it follow suit?

Risk/Reward:

Although the fundamental picture has weakened lately with excess gasoline and robust production spooking the market, opening a short position at this market crossroads remains risky for several reasons:

48,000 managed money long contracts were closed during the past week, so quite a few weak hands have been flushed out.

Production in Libya, Nigeria, and Venezuela has been relatively stable despite the problems in each country. The possibility of an outage in one of these countries is still an upside risk.

The stochastic indicators are showing signs of heavy selling, heightening the risk of an upward countermove.

Strong support, most notably the channel support from fall 2016 around $48, and psychological support at $47 WTI ($50 Brent), are still intact.

Until support the $47-$48 support is broken, the risk/reward will favor the bulls. We are currently at the bottom of a supportive channel. If support is broken, the market could quickly reach toward the $45 and $42 dollar levels. Many longs likely have stop losses set in this region.

Conclusions:

I expect crude oil to trade lower in the coming weeks given momentum and the weakness highlighted in both the commodity itself, gasoline, and the energy services sector. However, I suggest caution in trying to short this market until we see the channel support and/or $50 Brent support broken; the stochastic indicators are showing heavy selling, which heightens the risk of a sizable bounce off support on an event such as a surprise bullish EIA print.

There are still a lot of longs in the market clutching to support in the $47-$48 region. If this support is broken, I suggest a rapid short trade as an opportunity to make a quick profit, since we could see a capitulation on the back of stop loss orders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.