Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE:GWR)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 02, 2017 11:00 am ET

Executives

Thomas D. Savage - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Matthew O. Walsh - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Adam Cunliffe - Freightliner Group Ltd.

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

David A. Brown - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Analysts

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Allison M. Landry - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Ivan Yi - Wolfe Research LLC

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Operator

Thomas D. Savage - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today on Genesee & Wyoming's Q1 2017 Earnings Call. Please note that we will be referring to a slide presentation during today's call. These slides are posted on the Investors page of our website, www.gwrr.com. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures disclosed on this conference call to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are likewise posted on the Investors page of our website.

We will start with a safe harbor statement, and then proceed with the call. Some of the statements we will make during this call, which represent our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which provides a safe harbor for such statements.

Our use of words such as estimate, anticipate, plan, believe, could, expect, targeting, budgeting, or similar expressions are intended to identify these statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, including but not limited to, factors we will discuss later and the factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of forward-looking statements and the risks and uncertainties of such statements. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements we make will be realized. We do not undertake and expressly disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law, and you should recognize that this information is only accurate as of today's date.

On the call today, we have four speakers: our President and CEO, Jack Hellmann; our Chief Financial Officer, T.J. Gallagher; our Chief Operating Officer, David Brown; and our Chief Commercial Officer, Michael Miller.

I'll now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Jack Hellmann.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thank you, Tom, and welcome to G&W's earnings call for the first quarter of 2017. As always, we'll start our call this morning with safety. On slide number 3, you'll see that G&W completed the first quarter of 2017 with an industry-leading safety index of 0.7 injuries per 200,000 man-hours. We've made significant progress in enhancing the safety culture of Freightliner and look forward to another strong year in safety in 2017.

Now turning to slide number 4. Overall, I would say, the first quarter of 2017 was not a perfect start to the year, but the trajectory of our business is positive. On this slide, you'll see that we had multiple items impacting our quarterly results. The first item was $3.2 million of corporate development expense, much of which related to our unsuccessful bid for Florida East Coast Railways. FEC is a great railroad serving an attractive market that we first bid on in 2007 and was recently sold again in a competitive process.

FEC's corporate headquarters is located a few miles from G&W's Jacksonville operation center, which would have enabled us to unlock considerable cost savings. Even with those synergies, however, our valuation was not competitive at FEC's railroad operations, excluding its regional trucking business effectively sold for around 14.5 times trailing EBITDA based on publicly available information. As a result, we maintained our acquisition discipline and shifted our focus to other investment opportunities that we think will generate greater returns for our shareholders.

The second item impacting the first quarter 2017 was $3.5 million of restructuring costs, primarily related to ERS in Continental Europe. Having reached agreement with the Dutch and German Works Councils, we have now closed two offices and expect to complete the business restructuring in the second quarter.

The third item that impacted the first quarter was a non-cash mark-to-market of an inter-company loan to Australia and related cross-currency swap, which cost us $0.05 per share. As T.J. will discuss in a moment, this expense will eventually unwind to a cumulative $0 impact over the two-year life of the swap.

Now, let's turn to the core business. (4:55) was at the low end of our (4:59) same railroad carload growth of 3%, while our adjusted operating ratio of 77.2% was 1.2 percentage points higher than expected. The majority of that extra expense in North America was in the causalities and expense line item, and was due to higher-than-normal track washouts and derailments in the winter months.

We see these results as unusual with several small incidents across multiple geographies, and not reflective of any trend since our track has never been in better condition. In fact, our FRA reportable derailments have improved 44% over the past three years. But the bottom line is that higher North American expense cost us around $0.04 per share in the first quarter.

In Australia, the first quarter results of the Glencore Rail acquisition were right on target. Our new partnership with Macquarie is operating smoothly and our Australian business overall is on a nice growth trajectory. Not only did a manganese mine in the Northern Territory restart shipments in March, but we are also working on several other new business projects.

Turning to the UK/Europe operations. Our first quarter results were $0.04 per share below our expectations for two reasons; first, a customer bankruptcy in Germany resulted in a $1.5 million receivables write-off; and our UK intermodal business had a higher operating expense on current intermodal routes.

Stepping back from the details of the quarter for a moment, I'd make three big picture observations. First, in North America, our overall view of the economy is broadly unchanged in 2017. We continued to see modest carload growth and we still see several new customer projects starting up later in the year. Although we are hopeful that we will see the U.S. economy turn the corner this year, we have not yet seen that in our shipments.

Second, in Australia, after nearly three years of navigating the collapse in global commodity prices and a resulting sharp decline in our shipments, our financial outlook has been getting progressively more positive.

Third, in the UK/Europe, where we have consistently disappointed for two years now, we think the second half of 2017 will mark the inflection point for business that endured three consecutive shocks over the past two years.

The first shock was the collapse of the UK coal market, which led to our complete restructuring of the UK heavy-haul business. The second shock was the deterioration of the ERS business in Continental Europe, where we are discontinuing unprofitable train services and restructuring to its modestly profitable core. The third shock has been the unprecedented changes in the global container shipping industry, which has caused congestion across the UK ports and container supply chain as a result of mega-ships unloading significantly more containers, as well as from new UK port calling schedules that have been established by the new shipping alliances.

As I'll discuss on the next slides, we're well underway with operational and commercial responses to these market shifts, which are being implemented now and we expect to take hold in the second half of 2017.

Turning to slide number 5. We have summarized our progress in the ERS restructuring in Continental Europe. First, you can see the measures that we completed in the first quarter and then you will see the final restructuring steps in the second quarter.

In essence, we are in the process of completing our exit of the equipment leases associated with the business that we stopped operating, which run at approximately $1 million per quarter. Once that is complete, in the second half of 2017 we will be left with a smaller, sustainable core business on the Continent that is focused on the deep-sea intermodal sector.

Turning now to slide number 6. We'd like to provide a more detailed update on our UK intermodal business. As many of you know, the global container shipping industry has been going through unprecedented change and consolidation. Following a series of mergers and acquisitions, the global shipping lines have been reconfigured into major new alliances. For reference, we've shown a snapshot of the new alliances on slide number 7.

The important point is that new routes and UK ports of car being established, and we expect this to stabilize during the month of May, allowing us to adjust our operations to better align with the new container flows. This means that certain port calls are being rotated among the major UK ports that we serve, including Felixstowe, Southampton and London Gateway.

In addition, new mega-ships continue to create port congestion since higher numbers of containers are being unloaded from each ship, which is making our rail service less efficient. For example, scheduled intermodal services more frequently depart with excess capacity, and missed containers may either go by road or by an extra train service.

In response to these market changes, we've been implementing a series of commercial and operational measures that are also taking effect in May. Four of the changes include; one, new service plans to match new port calling patterns; two, lengthening trains and optimizing wagon configurations; three, conversion of spot traffic to guaranteed contract volumes; and four, increased pricing on the spot traffic moves. The bottom line is that we have an outstanding UK intermodal franchise that is adapting to meet major market shifts, while continuing to provide world-class customer service.

Having said that, when a supply chain is reconfigured and is coupled with volume surges, our traffic flows are unlikely to be smooth right away. The acquisition of the Pentalver container logistics business, which has now been approved by the British competition authorities and then scheduled to close in early May, provides a partial release valve.

Pentalver's complementary services of container storage in the ports as well as its trucking capability should allow us to capture a portion of any lost container volumes. As a result, we expect Pentalver to perform strongly for the remainder of 2017 and ahead of our acquisition plan.

Turning to slide number 8, our priorities are unchanged for 2017. First, we are focused on maintaining our world-class safety performance.

Second, we have an intense focus on the turnaround in the UK/Europe segment, and are making good progress.

Third, we are working on significant new commercial development projects in each of our three geographic segments.

Fourth, we are focused on acquisition integration and I should note that our Northeast region made excellent progress in the first quarter with the Providence & Worcester integration.

Fifth, we remain focused on U.S. public policy under the new administration, including tax reform, the short line tax credit, and infrastructure policy. With respect to the short line tax credit, we now have 38 co-sponsors in the Senate and 161 co-sponsors in the House.

And finally, we are actively evaluating acquisition and investment opportunities across our global footprint.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to our CFO, T.J. Gallagher, who will review the details of the first quarter and our outlook for the remainder of 2017. T.J.?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thanks, Jack, and good morning, everyone. Turning to slide 9 and results. Our adjusted diluted EPS were down $0.14. To put these results into context, I've listed a series of key items in each of our operating segments that impacted earnings when comparing Q1 2017 with Q1 2016. In North America, net fuel prices were up $5 million or about $0.05 per share year-over-year, and fuel prices continue to be under the threshold at which G&W's core fuel surcharge program kicks in.

Also, as Jack mentioned earlier, we had higher-than-normal washout and derailment expense in the quarter. For example, we had roughly $1 million in expense from the flooding in California earlier this year. In Australia, Arrium filed bankruptcy in April 2016 and therefore Q1 2016 was the last quarter that included the Southern Iron fixed payment. In our UK/Europe segment, the largest year-over-year variance was UK intermodal, which Jack has already discussed. And we also had the $0.02 from the receivable write-off in Germany.

Last, there is a non-cash mark-to-market expense on the cross-currency swap we put in place to hedge the Australian dollar inter-company loan that partially funded the Glencore Rail acquisition. As a hedge on a floating rate inter-company loan, the swap doesn't quality for hedge accounting and therefore non-cash gains and losses flow through the P&L.

Keep in mind that since the exchange rate on the swap and the inter-company loan and maturity is set, the non-cash gains and losses over the life of the swap will net out to $0. All these items masked the profit contribution from stronger same railroad revenues, which grew $22.5 million or 4.8%, excluding currency.

Now let's move to our operating segments, starting with North America on slide 10. First quarter revenues increased $19.7 million or 6.6%. Excluding the Providence & Worcester, same railroad revenues increased $12.3 million or 4.1%, primarily due to stronger coal and agricultural products revenues.

Now moving to the North American carloads on slide 11. Same railroad traffic increased approximately 11,900 carloads or 3%. The significant variances were in coal, which was up over 14,000 carloads or 30%, primarily due to higher steam coal shipments in our Midwest region. Lumber and forest products was down 1,500 carloads or 4%, primarily due to greater truck competition as well as lower export log traffic to Asia. Our metallic's ores traffic was down 1,300 carloads or 21%, primarily due to a plant shutdown in July of last year.

Minerals and stone traffic increased approximately 2,400 carloads or 5%, primarily due to higher rock salt and clay traffic, partially offset by lower aggregates traffic. The rock salt traffic is higher due to a more typical 2017 winter, compared with a milder 2016 winter.

Our petroleum products traffic decreased roughly 1,400 carloads or 5%, primarily due to lower NGL production and higher truck competition in our Northeast region. Pulp and paper volumes decreased approximately 2,600 carloads or 6%, primarily due to strong truck competition as well as a plant outage resulting from an explosion at a customer paper mill. And last, waste volumes increased approximately 2,200 carloads or 26%, primarily due to a new customer contract.

Now moving to slide 12. Same railroad North American average revenues per carload increased 1.2%. Excluding the impact of changes in the mix of commodities, changes in the fuel surcharges as well as currency, average revenues per carload increased 2.9%. In this quarter, we had changes in customer mix within coal, metals, agricultural products, and minerals and stone traffic that impacted average revenues per carload. Excluding these customer mix changes, the core pricing increase in the first quarter was around 3%.

Turning to Australian operations on slide 13. Recall that our results include 100% of the revenue and operating income of our Australia business as we consolidate its results, but our net income attributable to G&W reflects only our 51% ownership interest.

In Q1, Australia revenues increased $22.1 million or 42.7%, primarily due to Glencore Rail-related revenues. Also in the quarter, we had $4.6 million of revenues from two reopened mines that partially offset a $5.9 million decrease due to the loss of the Southern Iron fixed payment.

Now, slide 14. UK/Europe revenues declined $5.3 million or 4.1%, primarily due to the weaker British pound, partially offsetting were revenue increases in UK intermodal, UK heavy-haul and in Poland. UK intermodal revenues were up $3.9 million, as container volumes continued to be strong post Brexit. Poland revenues increased $3.1 million with higher construction aggregates in agricultural products traffic. And our UK heavy-haul business, revenues increased $1.4 million primarily due to a new customer.

Now let's turn to slide 15 and second quarter guidance. Let me refer you to our earlier safe harbor statement that noted that these statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. These statements represent management's expectations regarding future results as of today, May 2, 2017, and we do not undertake any obligation to update this information. Also please note that the guidance includes roughly two months of revenue and income from the Pentalver acquisition.

In the second quarter, we expect revenues of approximately $540 million and operating income between $100 million and $105 million. Net interest expense should be approximately $27 million, and we expect D&A of approximately $67 million. Our effective tax rate should be around 38% and diluted shares should be 62.5 million. The bottom line is that we are expecting second quarter diluted EPS of approximately $0.70 to $0.75.

Same railroad North American volumes are expected to be roughly flat in Q2 compared with last year, as we expect stronger agricultural products and minerals and stone traffic to offset weaker petroleum products metallic ores and pulp and paper traffic. In Australia, the increase in same railroad carloads is primarily higher metallic ores traffic from the two reopened mines.

Last, UK/Europe volumes are expected to decline between 2% and 6%. The decline reflects lower UK intermodal traffic due to the later 2017 Easter holiday and fewer working days in the quarter than in Q2 last year. Also contributing is the elimination of certain Continental intermodal routes with the restructure of ERS as well as lower UK coal volumes. These declines are expected be partially offset by higher UK and Poland aggregates traffic.

Slide 16 provides a comparison of our original guidance from February to our updated Q2 guidance, as well as an update on the second half of 2017. Our updated guidance for Q2 is about $0.07 lower at the midpoint than the $0.80 we provided in February. Relative to our original guidance, we expect a slight decrease in North America, a slight increase in Australia, and UK/Europe to be approximately $0.06 lower primarily due to lower infrastructure services planned by Network Rail in the UK and the UK intermodal transition that Jack discussed earlier.

For the second half of 2017, that is both Q3 and Q4, our outlook is unchanged, with again North America slightly weaker and Australia slightly stronger. In the UK/Europe, our outlook is unchanged and reflects the final restructure of ERS, the implementation of the UK intermodal initiative that Jack described and the contribution from Pentalver.

Let me close with our balance sheet on slide 17. We ended the quarter with net debt's total capitalization of 42%, net adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA of 3.1 times, and $500 million of capacity under our revolver.

As a reminder, again, our Australia joint venture operations are now financed on a standalone basis, non-recourse to G&W, and the leverage metric we discussed is as calculated under the G&W parent credit facility, which funds and is secured by our North American and UK/Europe operations.

And with that, I'll open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

We will now begin the question-and-answer session of today's conference. Our first question will come from the line of Chris Wetherbee of Citi. Please go ahead.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hey. Great. Thanks. And good morning, guys.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Good morning, Chris.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

I wanted to talk a little bit about the UK intermodal business. You guys highlighted some of the changes that are going on in that business. And just wanted to get a sense of maybe how we can think about the progress towards adjusting your network and then leveraging Pentalver to ultimately drive profitability here?

It seems almost like a high-class problem where you're going to have a lot of volume from some of these new mega-ships coming in, but it's going to be different than what we've seen before. So how does that kind of play out over the course of the next couple of quarters? And how is that captured in the guidance?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure. Well, why don't we – we actually have two speakers on the line from London as well; Matt Walsh, who all of you know; as well as Adam Cunliffe, who runs the intermodal business for us. And why don't I kick the call over to Matt, and he can give you a flavor for what's happening on the ground in the UK right now. And Adam can provide some chip shots as we go.

So, Matt, do you want to talk about it a little bit?

Matthew O. Walsh - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. Sure. Thanks, Jack. And just to remind everyone sort of what we do over here, I mean, as Jack said, I mean we sort of have this great service product of multiple trains everyday running from each major port to inland terminal, and doing this successfully means that we need to run fully-utilized trains in the most efficient way every day.

So, as we face those congestion issues, which we've been talking about here, which are compounded by sort of this new shift in demand patterns and as well as much bigger container ships, obviously there is, as I think we called, an unprecedented change in the market which we are adapting to and working hard to continue to offer the product that we do.

And what this really means is, we're working hard with the ports to reduce the congestion. So, that means that on days of very, very high demand, we're making sure that they are loading the trains that they need to load and we don't have trains going out that aren't fully utilized, and it means that we're running longer trains wherever we can and working with the ports and make sure that that's happening.

And of course, keeping in mind that as these alliances shift ports, then obviously we have to shift along with them. And that's something that's finally coming to sort of stabilization or fruition starting in May, as all those port hauls have finally been announced. And it also means that we have to make sure that we have the right wagon size and the right place to match the shift in customer demand, which is something else that we're successfully working through here.

And then finally, as Jack said, working with our customers to make sure that we're converting. In places where there is high demand and people need the service that we offer, we're converting people who have sort of been on more of a spot tariff basis to more contracted basis in places where people aren't willing to commit to that, then we're looking to increase our tariff rate. And the object of all of that is to really smooth up volatility that we've been experiencing to running sort of that optimized train and making sure we're getting basis (25:22) to do that.

And then when we look at Pentalver, Pentalver offers sort of the longer-term storage at the port, which really as we see is a nice counterbalance to some of that volatility, offering customers who include both sort of the freight-forwarders, the shipping companies, but also the end users, within all this congestion, a place to sort of – and I think we call it sort of an escape out as a place to store their containers while their ultimate destination is decided upon.

And that's both for the imports and for the exports, and being able to offer them both is actually quite important. And so it's actually a very nice complimentary investment to what we have today.

I don't know, Adam, would you add anything to that?

Adam Cunliffe - Freightliner Group Ltd.

I think it's as best as I can add to that (26:10), but what I can say from the first quarter is that the current daily range we have can spread between something where we have a 700-box swing on a daily basis because of the kind of assets utilization problems we've got whereby the mega-ships come in, where we don't have enough capacity to serve them, but the customer base is looking for the capacity at a higher level.

So, for the very reason, as Jack and Matt have now outlined, having a service plan that allows us to offer something where they are longer trains on services where there's high demand and converging spot contract, which is something we are having a huge (26:48) at the moment to actually address those inconsistencies in delivery is something we're working on very hard.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

And just following up on – that's certainly helpful. And following up on the question about the guidance. It looks like you have I think one more quarter of headwind in there before this starts to normalize, and I guess that's sort of driven by the fact that we have a scheduling changing in May and then sort of you're adjusting your operations. Is that the way we should think about that?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. What you're seeing is a mixture of operational changes as well as rate changes, starting to bite in May. You flow into the third quarter, a good chunk of them will be fully implemented, as the volumes are increasing and because from a seasonal standpoint, Q3, Q4 is when we pick up.

And so you're starting to feel the normalized business in the back half of the year. I think, I mean to – you asked a question about guidance. We left some cushion in there on things not going perfectly by not adjusting our outlook for Pentalver, because we think Pentalver is going to do better. And so this is our best estimate of the outlook as of today, which gives us some cushion on the Pentalver side. Because if things are flowing smoothing, our parking lot is going to be full.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. That's helpful. And then just one follow-up on sort of acquisition in terms of time on the FECR at the beginning of the call, just wanted to get a sense. Post that transaction, how do you see the landscape, particularly for deals of a degree of size like FECR was? I mean, are there other sort of interesting opportunities out there of size or maybe are we thinking about sort of smaller opportunities as you go forward? Just trying to get a sense of how the landscape looks now.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, there's both. We have an active pipeline of both acquisitions and investments across the global footprint that we think can generate good returns, and some are bigger than others, and that was obviously a big one. And so, when I said on our last call – I think the question was, are you skewed towards any one geography? I said North America, but I'd also caveat it that I will be wrong in terms of whatever I say, and I guess that was right in that regard. But that skewing towards North America was derivative of our attention to FEC. But we still have stuff – we have an active pipeline that's going on in multiple geographies right now.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks for the time. Appreciate it.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure.

Our next question will come from the line of Ken Hoexter of Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

...look at the three major acquisitions at the same time, given how quickly I guess coal and some of the UK business melted down, how do you step back and look at that? Do you want to kind of step back and maybe focus on a region? Did business really just change that quickly?

And I guess, if you bring it back to the U.S., do you see underlying growth at the core assets? I think, Jack, you mentioned at the start, you're not really seeing it in North America. A bit of a contrast to some of the large rails. Maybe dig into that a little bit as well.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure. Ken, I think the first part of your question, you might have been on mute for. I think you started talking and we didn't pick up the first part of it...

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Yeah.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

...but I think it's related to the perspective on the UK acquisition.

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I think just doing three major – sorry, it wasn't from my side. But maybe doing the three major global ones at the same time, how quickly coal and other business melted down in the UK, do you kind of step back and say, maybe we need to slow down that doing multiple at the same time and kind of focus and integrate? Or do you feel like it was just something that, hey, the business really changed that quickly?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Oh. No. I mean, definitely not. Each acquisition is reviewed in gruesome detail and isolation. And we'd never be biting off things we didn't think we could handle. So it's the latter. The business changed quickly.

But I'm pretty philosophical about it because it's been painful for two years. You've had shock-after-shock in the UK. Two out of the three shocks we had anticipated in some shape or form in that the coal we expected to go away. It just went away a lot more quickly. So we hadn't ascribed that much value to the coal as part of the long-term franchise. But we've had to navigate restructuring sooner than we expected as well as the overhang of some leases. But that was expected.

With respect to the ERS in Continental Europe, we ascribed a little bit of value to it in the acquisition model thinking that there could be some upside option value of that franchise. As we got into it, we decided that that was incorrect, cut your losses and move on and focus on the part of the business which is solid, which is what we're doing now.

And so really the only one of the bunch that's sort of – in terms of if you look out and say year three or year four of a long-term cash flow contribution of the business, the only surprise one has been the – or the true surprise – I mean, each of those events is obviously painful in its own right, but it's been the intermodal, the changes in the intermodal markets that we're working through right now.

I mean, and the issue isn't one of volume, the issue is one of getting new operating plans based on new container flows in conjunction with a restructuring of an industry, which truly is unprecedented if you look at the container shipping industry. But the fact of the matter is we're well-positioned, as that market stabilizes, to capture a significant share based on an outstanding service product. And with Pentalver, we think that only enhances the franchise.

So I think you'll look back on Freightliner and I do expect it to be on or ahead of what we expected when we originally purchased it. But obviously, our timing was terrible. But we're getting it there. And there's a lot of people working on chipping away at it.

Now, with respect to North America, I'd say there's modest growth. It's truly a commodity-by-commodity, customer-by-customer outlook. There's some modest growth in the business right now. It's flat to slightly increasing. We've got some plants that are coming online later in the year, whether it's rebar in Oklahoma, or cement in Dallas, or DDGs and cement in South Dakota, or whatever – there's a bunch of other stuff coming online. You can see these projects coming through the industrial development pipeline and kicking-in in the back half of the year.

Coal has been a little better than we expected thus far in the year, and that's going to be – it's now the peaking facility. So the heat of the summer is going to dictate how that plays out over the course of the year. I think we've been pretty cautious in our outlook for coal, but maybe it'll heat up in the Midwest and we'll do a little better.

Let's see, what other things. I mean, in paper, we've been off a little bit in paper, but for us, in the paper commodity group, half of the shortfall is an explosion of the plant which was out of service I don't know, Michael, for what? Two, three months, something like that?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Two months.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. Two months. We did have a chemicals plant close, which is sort of a one-off thing, up in our Northeast region, which is affecting carloads as well. But, overall, the economy feels okay, but we haven't seen any signs of sort of accelerating around the corner or anything like that.

There's lots of interesting dynamics afoot. There's lumber tariffs being contemplated between the U.S. and Canada. Calculating its impact on us is pretty tricky. For lack of a better answer, I'd say it's probably pretty neutral for us, because we'll get a positive lift on the West Coast of the United States from competing British Columbian lumber. But where we're the receiving end of lumber, for example in New England, that may curtail shipments dropping down from Canada. But I can caveat that by saying, that lumber has to come from somewhere and we may end up originating it in the Southeastern United States. So there's a lot of patterns that remain to play out in lumber.

Any other commodities to talk about? I think that's a good flavor for it. But the economy feels okay.

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Yeah.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

It feels okay.

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

That's a good rundown. Thank you. Just one other follow-up I guess on Australia. Do you have other mines coming back? I guess, do you get a heads up as they're coming back to stage assets and prepare? You talked about the mines coming out. I just want to understand maybe the magnitude of what we could see as business returns.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. Well, some of it's new mines coming up and some of it is – we're bidding on projects in various geographies right now. And so there's a lot of stuff in the hopper.

I'll tell you, I've never gone through a commodity cycle like this one. So I'm not speaking with multiple decades of experience here. I have been surprised that how quickly some of these mines have come back on. You watched that – I mean it's fairly obvious, with benefit of hindsight, lots of commodity price jump up 45% and puts the mine back in the money. People suddenly start hustling and figuring out how to make it work, even if it's gone in care and maintenance.

And so I've been surprised at how quickly a couple of these mines have come back on. But the ones that we're looking at now, I would say, are less about new mines coming back on and more about new projects that we're bidding on at existing mines that are actually operational today. So it's a slightly different dynamic than what you've seen so far.

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

That's great insight.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. Dave Brown is on the line from Australia. I don't know – Dave, would you add anything to that?

David A. Brown - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

No. I think you've covered it well, Jack. I mean, the particular manganese mine that you mentioned in your slide deck was really, within a 30-day window, was mobilized with the assets we had available to restart that. So we do have some excess capacity in our resources in Australia, and the Australian team is very focused on being nimble as new opportunities present themselves to get them online quickly.

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Jack, thank you. Thanks, Dave.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

You're welcome.

Our next question will come from the line of Allison Landry of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Allison M. Landry - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Good morning. Thanks. With the management change, I see that that's the rapid network rationalization that's in motion. Have you had discussions with the company or do you see any opportunities to short-line any of CSX's business? And if opportunities do exist, do you think you have a competitive advantage given the success you had with improving the operations of the west DM&E, following the deal that you made with CP when Hunter was at the helm?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Well, I mean the short answer is – yeah, I mean the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern is a wonderful precedent in terms of the value of the short-line model, because that was a transaction where it was a great deal for the CP. It turned out to be a terrific deal for us. It's been good for the customers and it's been good for the state. And so, that was one of the larger short-line deals that has happened in a long, long time. And by all accounts, it's been a very, very successful transaction for all parties concerned. So it's certainly good to have a precedent like that.

In terms of how one answers the other question, it's really a question for CSX themselves. I mean, when you think – I mean, the way I think about it is their market capitalizations increased about, I don't know, $15 billion over a very short interval of time. And the idea that you're going to unlock $15 billion of value from doing short lines is probably unlikely. There's a lot of other things that are going to happen first with respect to the precision railroading and all the things that will make the network more fluid and generate more profits and free cash flow.

And then, I think a natural out – as time progresses and I look at how the network is performing and where there's lower density lines, then I think a logical secondary step might be in the world of short lines. But I'm guessing it's certainly not number one out of the shoot and ultimately it's a question for the team at CFX.

Allison M. Landry - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. That was a helpful estimation. And then my second question relates to the petrochemical opportunity in the Southeast. That basically should be coming online over the next few years and we're starting to see (40:06) the Class I. Talk a little bit more about it. And it seems like from the producer angle that what we're hearing is that, looking at this, much of it's going to be exported, but they sort of want to utilize any ports that they can to get the product to market. So I was wondering how you think about your opportunity to be involved in that.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Michael, do you want to answer that? Did you hear the question in its entirety, Michael?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

I did. I did. Allison, I think our view of this is we're working very closely with the plastics producers. And clearly, the key driver here is going to be empty boxes and ports that have balance. We are looking at all the ports that we serve. We're working with the ports that we serve and we're actually working with producers to come up with the supply chain solution that helps.

I don't think anybody has put flags in the ground yet. Clearly, there are some solutions been developed around Dallas for export boxes. They are going back to the West Coast. There's certainly east of the East Coast ports are looking at solutions and the Gulf Coast ports are going to be the closest to proximity.

All I can say is this, we are out there working with the customers and the ports, and as opportunity presents itself, we'll be in a good position to develop a solution. We know what levers that producers are looking for, and we're trying to make sure we have those available to them if they pick a port that we serve.

Allison M. Landry - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. And do you...

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Michael, do you want to talk a little bit about some of the plastics that we currently serve today or is coming online, whether it's in Corpus, or in the P&W, storage, or just give some color on the plastics.

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, Allison, we do serve several of plastics facilities in the Southwestern market and the Gulf Coast. So we are close with those customers. There is a new facility coming online at Corpus where we serve. Some of that will be exports. Some of that will display some domestic production. I mean, we see it as a large growth opportunity. How much we plan, it will ultimately be as to where the products ultimately flow for export.

Allison M. Landry - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Right. Okay. Great. Overall, the takeaway is that you see it as a pretty significant volume and revenue opportunity...

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. Clearly, for the industry, it could be a positive. The ultimate question is going to be where does it flow to put into containers, because the vast majority of what's being coming online is for export.

Allison M. Landry - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Right. Okay.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. It's certainly a staggering size of opportunity in that industry. And so, as a business development target, it's certainly way up there on the priority list because of the magnitude of the – you know what the magnitude of the investment is, not just this year, but the coming year is that which is planned right now, and we're trying to figure out how to best position ourselves.

Allison M. Landry - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Excellent. Thank you so much.

Our next question will come from the line of Scott Group with Wolfe Research. Please go ahead.

Ivan Yi - Wolfe Research LLC

Good morning. This is Ivan Yi on for Scott Group.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Morning, Ivan. How are you?

Ivan Yi - Wolfe Research LLC

Great. First on M&A. Given the 14.5 times EBITDA multiple paid for Florida East Coast, is the M&A market simply becoming more competitive? Also, does the valuation on this deal in any way change how you value your own asset in the market?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

So the first part of the question was does it impact how we think about valuation. I'm sorry, can you repeat...

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Competition.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Competition? Yeah, I mean the competition – for standalone competitive auctions, there's typically – we won't always be successful. What was unusual about this one was that we had tremendous synergies. And from holding all other variables constant standpoint, we should be a successful acquirer because of the magnitude of those synergies. So, yes, and that evaluation on a standalone basis was surprising.

Having said that, we've been doing this for a long time and have seen cycles like this. And our footprint is much wider now than it ever was historically. And so we see across our global footprint opportunities where we think we're uniquely positioned to be making investments that yield our typical return profile and in ways that wouldn't be open to a broader competitive auction process.

Whether we're providing operating acumen or whether you're in a geography where other peoples just aren't, there's ample places to deploy capital where you don't have to – we're never going to compromise our investment criteria.

Let's see, what was the rest of the question? Did I cover most of it?

Ivan Yi - Wolfe Research LLC

Yeah. Just wanted to specifically hone in on how does this deal impact the way you value your own assets?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

It's not in terms of how we value the assets. It'll be how the market values our assets. I mean it's obviously – it's pretty high valuation. And so, yeah, in relative terms, that's quite an arbitrage.

Ivan Yi - Wolfe Research LLC

Great. Secondly, on the regulatory side, can we still get the short-line tax credit if we get broader tax reform, meaning would any tax reform eliminate the tax credit?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Not necessarily. I mean I think, in a perfect world, the broader tax reform would be tremendously beneficial to us. And we would – so we're eager to see some variation of some plans be implemented, because we're an asset-intensive business. Most variations of those plans are highly favorable to companies that invest as we do domestically.

And then whether the – the short line tax credit, it falls in the infrastructure bucket. And so its guise may no longer be a tax credit, it could be some other infrastructure-related plan. There are several scenarios where you have your cake and eat it too, where you're beneficiary of the broader corporate tax reform, and find some version of the short-line tax credit, which is the public-private partnership, which is in line with the current administration's thinking or some variance thereof that becomes a stimulus for infrastructure spending, and lets us continue to do what we've always done in upgrading our railroads. So I don't think they're mutually exclusive...

Ivan Yi - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

...from a policy standpoint. We'll will certainly be – I can assure, we're looking at both. Most importantly, it's just to get something to happen.

Ivan Yi - Wolfe Research LLC

Great. thanks for the time.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure.

And our next question will come from the line of Bascome Majors of Susquehanna. Please go ahead.

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Yeah. Good morning. Just following up on the earlier question about how the Class I outlooks maybe on the balance for North America sounded a little more constructive than what you've laid out. I realize your commodity mix isn't terribly truck competitive, with very little intermodal in it in the region. But your length of haul is also considerably shorter than your Class I partners.

Is truck competition playing into this in any way? I mean, have you felt that in ways that you haven't in previous years? Can you just kind of give us an update on where you sit versus truck and if that balance is changing at all?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, I'll kick it to Michael in a second here. The place we've been feeling truck recently has been, and we have been for some time, has been paper. And it's been derivative of low fuel prices. And in certain geographies, we felt it. You've seen it flowing through our numbers for some time. And so we are working extremely hard with our major paper customers to alter their perspective on the economics of rail.

And I wouldn't say – I mean, I don't think of it in terms of length of haul per se relative to the Class I. We're part of a continuous haul overall. And so it's a question of getting good through efficient routes at appropriate rates to stimulate some more modal shift back to rail, because we think we can be doing better in paper than we have been doing and are focused on it.

So I don't know, Michael, do you want to talk a little bit about paper, or anywhere else you want to talk about truck competition?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. Bascome, I would say – I mean, we do face truck competition in paper and lumber, also in metals. And I would say, just because we don't have an intermodal portfolio, doesn't mean we don't face truck competition.

And clearly, that has been a little bit of a headwind for us. I mean, to put in perspective, base truck rates in general haven't changed in 10 years. It's all been fuel-related. So, with low fuel prices, it does create a significant competitor out there, and we are working really closely with our customers to really understand what's being converted, what we can convert back. And actually probably the single biggest growth opportunity for us in North America is going to be modal shift back to the industrial products carload business.

So we are really focused on it. Clearly, we think there's going to be opportunities as truck capacity gets a little tighter, fuel prices go up. We just have to stay very close, work very closely with our customers and know what opportunities are there to convert from highway to rail.

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Well, I appreciate the comprehensive answer there. And from a high level, can you give us a perspective on where free cash flow outlook sits with a year relative to what you laid out in February?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. Sure, Bascome. This is T.J. I believe our original free cash flow forecast was around $278 million. With all the puts and takes we've talked about, my best guess right now would be maybe a little lower, $270 million. So it's still on the same ZIP code, not materially different.

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Thank you for the time.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thank you.

Our next question will come from the line of Justin Long of Stephens. Please go ahead.

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

Thanks, and good morning.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Morning. How are you, Justin?

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

I'm doing well. Thanks.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Hey, Justin.

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

So, wanted to ask first about the longer-term picture for the European segment, given all the changes over the past couple of years that you walked through. I guess, first, once the planned restructuring is complete, what do you view as the annual run rate operating income for that business? And then, second, how should we think about the long-term growth profile of this business off of that new base?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Matt, do you want to sketch out just a broad picture in pounds? And we haven't really given that information, so we'll speak to it very broadly. But do you want to just give a schematic on that? Just speak to it in EBITDA instead of EBIT.

Matthew O. Walsh - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure. I mean, I want to be – I'd probably look to chuck what we discussed, what we have in our guidance here, and maybe think about that on – with the second half of the year, thinking that as a run rate business. We talked about the UK and some of the projects that are undergoing. There are some pretty significant infrastructure projects that we're quite optimistic about.

One is HS2, which is a significant – it's probably one of the largest infrastructure projects in the world, where it's constructing new high-speed rail line moving north from London up towards Birmingham and then points north from there, the expansion of the third runway at Heathrow.

There's also some large power/energy facilities being constructed, which all point to sort of increased demand for aggregate, which we would expect to play a significant part in. So I think from the bulk side, which you've heard us talk less about, we're actually quite optimistic about the growth of that over the next couple of years. I mean, it is difficult to put specific numbers around that, but those are all quite positive.

On the intermodal side, I think we should grow and I think the way we think about the business is that it grows sort of along with port growth and maritime container growth. It's typically had been GDP-plus and I would – that's how we think about that business. So I would start with, and I'm trying to be as helpful as possible here, thinking about a more run rate for the second quarter here, start for the second half of the year in terms of our guidance and thinking about that on a run rate basis, and then with some good growth opportunity from that.

And then, I think the addition of Pentalver is a big benefit in terms of increasing our footprint and really falls into how we communicate our acquisition plan to the market, which is we make an investment in an existing footprint and then grow through complementary acquisitions from there, which I think is another good example of that, and then should leave to opportunity for further investments.

So I think, Jack, I'm probably most comfortable in answering it that away, if that's okay.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

No, no, it's good. That's perfect.

Matthew O. Walsh - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

I'm just looking at it on EBITDA basis for the second half of the year. I think what we're guiding people to in the UK and Europe is anywhere between $40 million to $45 million of EBITDA on a run rate basis. So I think that's probably how we see the business and then with sort of that upside coming from there, so.

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

Okay. Great, Matt. That's really helpful. Thanks for all that color. And then, maybe secondly on the second half guidance, I was wondering what you're assuming for the change in same railroad volumes within North America? And maybe within that number, if you could talk about your outlook for coal and grains, and so they're two areas where the comps get quite a bit tougher in the back half.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

So our updated outlook for the full year North America, the carloads are modestly positive. So, with respect to coal, I mean that's the wild card. Right now it's basically flat for the full year, stronger first quarter. In our guidance, it's flat for the full year. But, again, depending on the summer and the weather, we'll see how it goes. Agricultural products, we've got tougher comps, but again, right now our outlook is up.

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

Okay. Great. I'll leave it at that. I appreciate the time today.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Due to time constraints, our last question will come from the line of Amit Mehrotra of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hey. Thanks a lot for taking the questions. I appreciate it.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure.

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

The first one is just a quick one. It's related to the cyclone in Australia – or I guess the typhoon in Australia.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah.

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Just wondering if that has had an impact in the second quarter. Just trying to understand what the disruption is there, so maybe that's maybe depressing second quarter.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

No, it's – Dave, do you want to talk about the typhoon that hung on left before it got to us? I assume that's the one you're talking...

David A. Brown - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. Sure it is. Yeah. Exactly. The Cyclone Debbie, that actually affected Queensland coal production and transport, but most of it really came inland, sort of 500, 600 kilometers north of Brisbane. It came inland and then took a little bit of a left and then just dissipated. So our biggest concern was of downstream impacts in the interior, which didn't materialize. So it did not affect our coal business at all.

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. That's great. Let me just ask one more kind of related to an earlier question about free cash flow, just more sort of philosophical question. I'd imagine that, given the acquisitive nature of the company, that's kind of the number I would imagine that the management team would be focused on.

So, just beyond this year, I mean just high level, I'm not asking for guidance, but I'm just trying to understand given the outlook for the earnings profile, the pipeline of new deals, what type of free cash flow per share growth over short of the mid-term would you want to target, and look back and say, okay, you know this is what we achieved and it was successful.

And then kind of related to that, you guys have this value-added parameter in your long-term incentive framework. It just seems like it's a proxy for return on invested capital, if I read it correctly, which is obviously great. But it seems like it could also introduce the potential for maybe some under-investment in the business or a potential for under-investment in the business. And maybe I'm reading that wrong, but if you could just talk about that and help us understand?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure. Yeah. I think your second question is a great one in terms of how one structures any kind of compensation framework, because especially in an asset-intensive industry, when you slap EVA-type programs on their management, there ultimately you've got to have complete trust in the quality of the people running the business that they're not starving the assets and that they're being invested inappropriately.

The best way to judge that by the way is what the trajectory is and the trend line is, and current things like FRA reportable derailments and the like, which in our case have come down the last three years 45%. And our assets have never been in better shape. So, that's ultimately a judgment call as to how good the management you have in place running each of those operations and whether they're appropriately investing for the long-term, and we are.

And the reason that works within our framework is we sort of have a trust but verify. Ronald Reagan trust but verify operation of the business whereby, in addition to each of the regions having tremendous autonomy in terms of how they run their businesses and invest in their businesses, we have a check of best practices and various metrics that we apply across the capital plans for each of our regions to ensure that we're investing at appropriate levels.

And so, that's a rigorous part of our budgeting process, and it basically puts not just in addition to trusting that you've got great people running your business, it puts another cross-check on it, making sure you're investing at levels that make good sense in the context of the 10 other regions that you operate, because we can benchmark versus ourselves very easily in terms of how we're doing internally for each of our 10 operating regions.

It's a terrific question, because it's the biggest – that's the one you always got to keep your eye on. And we've institutionalized processes, whether they be safety or these budgeting checks, to make sure that we're always investing appropriately.

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Can you address the free cash flow one?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure. Was that answer not good enough? I thought it felt pretty good.

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

No, that was a great answer, but I just had a couple of part questions.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. No, I mean, my answer on free cash flow – you can see over the last couple of years, if you look at our book earnings, I'm going to talk in rough numbers off the top of my head. But you've been looking at book earnings declines of, right, what 10% to 10%, 15%, but we've been growing our free cash flow at about 10% per year in a tough environment, free cash flow per share, if you do the math on that.

And that's in a pretty down market. And so my target – if we're doing our job, deploying capital well, investing appropriately, we should be growing at that long-term 15% to 20% free cash flow per share rate as our target. I mean, that's what our internal profile is for growth for the company. It's often expressed as a book EPS number.

To your point, you're right, it's a free cash flow number that's relevant and that is in terms of how we measure the management of the business. And as you can see, we managed through some pretty rough years over the last two, three years and you've watched our free cash flow not only remained stable, but actually sequentially increasing through a tough part of the cycle.

So I think the short answer to my question is that you think – I mean, structurally, holding tax policy constant, holding other variable constant, can we grow at that rate inclusive of the incremental free cash flow of acquisitions? Yes. That's kind of where we're at.

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. That's super helpful. Thanks for taking my questions.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Absolutely. Yeah, absolutely. It's a great question. I appreciate it.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Great. Well, thank you all for joining us on our first quarter call. We look forward to speaking with you again soon. Take care.

