Sociedad Quimica y Minera: A Conservative, Yet Profitable Way To Play The Growth In Electric Cars And Electric Storage

One of the more popular investment themes, particularly among those investors that are focused primarily on growth, in the market today involves the storage of energy. This stored energy can then be used for a variety of activities, including powering your home or car. One company that is focused on bringing this futuristic concept to the masses and one of the leaders in the space is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). This company is quite a controversial one in the investing community, however, with bulls confident that it will ultimately succeed in its ambitious goals and bears leveling several valid criticisms such as its lack of profitability, high valuation, and increasing competition in the space. Regardless of your feelings about Tesla itself, it is quite obvious that the growth of the energy storage industry, both of electric cars and other purposes, is a reality today and will be for years to come. Fortunately, there are ways for investors to profit off of this trend without taking on the inherent risks of an investment in Tesla. One way to do this is to invest in the world's largest lithium producer, Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM).

In order to understand why a lithium producer would be a good way to profit off of this emerging industry, let us first discuss what lithium is. Lithium is an alkali metal with an atomic number of 3, making it both the lightest metal and the least dense solid element at standard temperature and pressure (basically sea level on Earth). Like all alkali metals, lithium is highly reactive and so is usually stored in mineral oil. Lithium is used for a variety of purposes, including glass and ceramic manufacturing, medicines, lubricants, and iron, steel, and aluminum production. In addition, and most importantly for our purposes here, it is used to make high-capacity rechargeable batteries. In fact, battery production consumes approximately 75% of all lithium production.

Lithium is commonly found and extracted from solar brines with the largest reserves being located in Chile, according to the USGS. This is where Sociedad Quimica y Minera comes in. Due at least in part to the enormous lithium reserves located in its home country, the company controls a 27% market share worldwide. In effect, Sociedad Quimica y Minera produces nearly a third of all lithium consumed in the world! This is a very strong position to be in should the energy storage industry (and thus demand for batteries) increase, as seems likely.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera is also involved in producing other minerals and raw materials other than just lithium. For example, it also produces potassium and other chemicals used in fertilizers, iodine, and other industrial chemicals. The company's lithium business has by far the largest impact on its bottom line, however, accounting for approximately 55% of the company's profits as shown here:

Source: Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Due in large part to the use of lithium in the production of batteries, worldwide consumption of lithium is projected to grow significantly over the next decade, increasing from 197,347 metric tons in 2015 to 410,055 metric tons in 2025.

Source: Statista

As the largest producer of lithium in the world by far, Sociedad Quimica y Minera can be expected to be a major beneficiary of this growth. Interestingly, however, the stock price of the company fails to reflect this impending growth. As of the time of writing, Sociedad Quimica y Minera trades for a price of $35.55 per share, reflecting a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63. This is certainly higher than many raw materials companies but certainly seems reasonable when we consider both its forward growth potential and dividend, which will be discussed later in this report. Indeed, if Tesla alone makes anything close to accomplishing its ambitious goals, then worldwide demand for lithium may grow more rapidly than the above chart would suggest.

Despite the growth in lithium consumption over the past several years, Sociedad Quimica y Minera's stock price has stagnated. Indeed, the company's stock price is actually lower now than it was five years ago.

Source: Fidelity Investments

With that said, however, the company's short-term stock performance has certainly been much more respectable, increasing 25.04% year to date, outpacing the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

Source: Fidelity Investments

One of the reasons why the stock price does not appear to match the company's forward growth potential is because the company's stock trades like a potash producer, despite the majority of Sociedad Quimica y Minera's bottom line coming from its lithium division, as already discussed. Unfortunately, the potash market has been mired in a multi-year slump, although the company projects that an increase in demand of approximately 2 million metric tons could have a positive impact on prices in 2017. Other sources confirm that this has indeed begun to have a positive impact on potash prices, which should serve to boost the company's bottom line going forward in addition to the positive impact to be gained from the projected growth in worldwide lithium demand.

As already mentioned, Sociedad Quimica y Minera is currently the largest producer of lithium in the world, producing approximately 27% of the world's supply. It appears quite likely that the company will retain its position as the worldwide leader for quite some time to come. This is due to the size of the company's reserves in relation to the rest of the world. Its home country of Chile boasts an outsized proportion of the world's known recoverable lithium reserves. As of 2016, Chile had approximately 7,500,000 metric tons of lithium reserves. The second largest reserves of the metal can be found in China, which, with its 3,200,000 metric tons, has less than half the amount. The remaining nations in the world all boast considerably less.

Source: Statista

Due to the tremendous size of the nation's lithium reserves in comparison to the rest of the world, Sociedad Quimica y Minera appears to be in a position to increase its production as lithium demand grows to a much greater degree than perhaps any other company in the world and become by far the world's largest supplier of lithium.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera also has an advantage that few companies that are expected to derive growth from the likely move away from fossil fuels do, particularly for retirees: the company pays a dividend. This is a fairly significant dividend as well, given that income has been difficult to come by in the market over the past several years. Sociedad Quimica y Minera currently pays a trailing dividend yield of $0.85487 per share, which works out to a dividend yield of 2.40% at the current price. Please note however that this dividend has been both higher and lower in the recent past. This is due to the company's dividend history and policy. Like many foreign companies but unlike many American ones, Sociedad Quimica y Minera pays its dividends twice annually and its dividends depend largely on the company's actual earnings. Therefore, this dividend seems likely to increase going forward as the company continues to grow its earnings. Here is the company's dividend history over the past three years:

One concern that many dividend investors have (or should have) is whether a company's dividend is sustainable. As the chart above shows, Sociedad Quimica y Minera certainly had some years, even recently, that the company reduced its dividend compared to the previous year. As already mentioned, like many foreign companies but unlike many American ones, Sociedad Quimica y Minera bases its dividend on its earnings. In general, it pays out approximately 50% of its earnings to its shareholders. Therefore, the company's likelihood of maintaining or increasing its dividend going forward depends directly on its ability to grow its earnings. This certainly seems probable though given the projected demand growth for lithium (which makes up the bulk of its bottom line) as well as the already discussed recovery in the potash market.

Thus, in conclusion, Sociedad Quimica y Minera could be worth a look for investors that wish to take advantage of the opportunities that may be provided by the expansion of energy storage and transportation technologies over the next several years. It also provides a much more conservative way to play the sector than, for example, Tesla as the company should benefit regardless of who ultimately emerges as the dominant company in the industry. It also provides diversification through its operations in other sectors and provides income via its substantial dividend. All in all, this company looks like a good way to play the industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.