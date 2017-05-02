Bravo Brio Restaurant Group's (BBRG) CEO Brian O'Malley on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBRG)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 2, 2017 4:30 P.M. ET

Executives

Jim O’Connor - Chief Financial Officer

Brian O’Malley - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Nicole Miller - Piper Jaffray

Andy Barish - Jefferies

Jim O’Connor

Thank you and good afternoon everyone. We appreciate you joining us today. After the market closed, we issued our first 2017 earnings press release, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at www.bbrg.com.

Please note that part of our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and one should not place undue reliance upon them. Forward-looking statements are also subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect.

We refer you to our recent SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial condition. And like all of our earnings and other press releases, webcasts, et cetera, these filings can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our corporate website.

Brian O’Malley

Thank you, Jim. Hello everyone, and thank you for joining us this afternoon. Welcome to our first quarter earnings call. As the Q1 performance suggests, we believe the company has reached a turning point as we begin to realize the benefits from the investments we made in 2016. While we are still striving to reach our optimal performance we are encouraged by the recent trends that will continue to show improvements despite the challenging casual dining environment.

Our overall comp sales decreased 2.3% in Q1, showing a sequential improvement from Q4 despite negative calendar shifts impacting Valentine's Day and to a lesser extent Easter and New Year's Eve. We continue to see improvement in our core restaurant base, especially at Brio and remain cautiously optimistic that we will see steady improvement as the year progresses.

We recently implemented new menus at both Bravo and Brio. We utilized our outside consultant findings to impact the design, layout, and pricing for both brands. Our culinary chefs focused on new flavors and simplifying the menus to enhance the day-to-day execution. This simplification allows the restaurants to focus on consistency in addition to our unique features that are implemented about every 10 weeks.

The goal of the features is to continue to offer seasonal and flavors that are guest can enjoy while we build brand awareness and loyalty through marketing these items. We are in the process of testing the new and improved beverage program designed to enhance drink flavors, cater to current trends, and build average check. The initial guest feedback has been overwhelmingly positive both from our team and our guest.

Our growing of premise business continues to show considerable improvement year-over-year. Our rollout of third party delivery services continues to enhance our, to go initiative. Through these partners and a new edition at the end of Q1, an upgraded online platform and ongoing training of our current teams our comparable carryout sales rose 16% during the first quarter.

Bravo comparable to go sales improved 9%, while Brio saw a 26% increase year-over-year. We expect to expand our existing services into additional markets as the year progresses and as we continue to provide a segment of our business where this is a strong demand for these incremental sales. We believe the market for these services has great potential and that these initiatives will be key drivers of our sales growth for the foreseeable future.

The opportunity for our guest to enjoy our food outside of our restaurants is significant and we intend to be prominent in fulfilling this prominent need. In the second quarter, we have started the test of our catering to go menu across many of our restaurants. One option will be our family bundle, ideal for families on the go during the week or on weekend.

We will also be catering to small large businesses, doctors’ offices, and corporate accounts looking for our catering bundles, which feed groups from four now. Each bundle consists of bread, entrée, and salad. Individual pans are salads, entrees, and desserts are also available for order for our guest convenience.

Finally, create your own pasta station that can be individually customized for work your home event. We are partnering with a he third-party catering company to promote this segment of our business. Another growth segment of our business has been banquet sales, where we achieved 11.8% growth during the quarter.

This double-digit growth in banquet sales can be attributed in part to the addition of private dining rooms at several existing locations over the last 15 months, as well as testing new technology design to enhance and ease the process of planning and executing large parties.

We will continue to invest in additional private dining rooms to further grow this important business segment and add local banquet coordinators where appropriate. Our marketing, social, and digital strategies continue to evolve. We are entering into a partnership with the new digital marketing company that will focus on guest profile, channel, and demographic analysis, as well as CRM strategies.

And while we are currently working with a strong regional PR company we are also going to be partnering with a national PR company focusing on message mapping national media events and social strategy. We believe these new relationships will continue to enhance the brand status regionally and nationally to branding and guest acquisition.

We are getting up for graduations, Mother's Day and Father's Day celebrations with $25 promotional card with the purchase of $100 gift card in store or a $10 promotional card on our $50 gift card purchased in-store or online. We consider our restaurants to be wonderful venues to celebrate these special occasions with family and friends and hope this added incentive will enable more guests to do just that.

As we continue to address the on balance and design of our restaurant, we look to our latest Brio and outside consultants for direction. Our new Brio coastal bar and kitchen opened in last December in Torrance, California and continues to be well received. We believe it is a redesigned, more casual look and feel along with a lighter healthier menu and new cocktail menu aligns well with the expectation of today's guest.

We are encouraged by these early results and have already identified opportunities to incorporate these new culinary and designed elements into our existing restaurant base as we create the next generation look for BBRG.

Finally, our key focus for sales and traffic growth continues to centre around elevating the guest experience. This evolved and aspects of our business as we work to see growth in our service hospitality and food scores companywide. We are testing a more hospitality and personality driven training program to enhance our team member’s ability to wow our guest.

We believe this will drive sales and traffic that are sustainable for the foreseeable future. We have spoken in the past about our intention to close a minimum of six underperforming restaurants this year. We expect that at least three restaurants will be closed in the second quarter and we will continue to evaluate the health of the portfolio as the year progresses.

In conclusion, we are on the right track and are confident our efforts will ultimately lead to better sales, traffic, and higher profitability in 2017 and beyond. We are executing day-in and day-out with the singular goal of strengthening our brands by offering our guests the best-in-class experience they deserve, so that they are dining in our restaurants or enjoying our food at the home or at the office. I want to personally thank every team member for all they do to make BBRG the best by consistently delivering on our mission to each guest, at each meal, each and every day.

Jim O’Connor

Thanks Brian. For the 13-week period ending March 26 revenues fell 1.9% to $106.7 million from $108.8 million. Comparable restaurant sales decreased 2.3% and was comprised of a 3.3% decrease in guest counts, partially offset by 1% increase in average check. Restaurant revenues at Brio decreased 0.6% to $68.5 million from $68.9 million as revenues from 13 net additional operating weeks were more than offset by 1.9% decrease in comparable sales.

The decline in comparable sales consisted of a 3.4% reduction in guest counts and a 1.5% increase in average check. Average weekly sales for comparable Brio restaurants were 81,500. There are 62 Brio restaurants out of a total of 66 included in the comparable revenue base. Restaurant revenues at Bravo decreased 4.2% to $38.2 million from $39.9 million, due to a 2.9% decrease in comparable sales, as well as a 1.9% decline in operating weeks.

The decrease in comparable sales was due to a 3.2% reduction in guest counts offset by a 0.3% increase in average check. Average weekly sales for comparable Bravo restaurants were 58,100. There are 49 Bravo restaurants out of a total of 51 included in the comparable revenue base. Turning to expenses, as a percentage of revenue, cost of sales grew 70 basis points to 26.4%, primarily due to mixed shift associated with the implementation of new menus at both brands in fiscal 2016.

Labor cost rose 50 basis points to 36.6%, primarily due to higher costs associated with flat labor market increases the minimum wage, as well as the impact of sales leverage. Operating cost fell 20 basis points to 16%, due to the decrease in utility cost, and occupancy costs increased 40 basis points to 7.9%, due to sales and leverage. Our overall restaurant level operating profit fell $13.9 million and restaurant level margins were 30% in Q1. This compares to restaurant level operating profit of about $50.8 million and restaurant level margins up 14.6% in Q1 last year.

General and administrative expenses increased to $7.7 million from $6.7 million in the same period last year and as a percentage of revenues rose 110 basis points to 7.2%. The increase in G&A was driven solely by a net 1.6 million charge in legal cost. The net 1.6 million legal expense item is comprised of 2.1 million charge related to our supplement of wage and our law suit, partially offset by $0.5 million in cash settlement gain related to a previous matter.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were $5.1 million, down $0.4 million in dollar terms and 30 basis points lower on a percentage basis relative to the prior year. Net interest expense rose to 511,000 from 348,000 due to higher net borrowing cost. Our offsetting debt fell by $0.8 million to $40.7 million, compared to our debt balance at the end of fiscal 2016.

GAAP net income was $0.6 million or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $2.2 million or $0.50 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $2 million or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $2.2 million or $0.15 per diluted share in the prior year. The adjustments of that GAAP earnings consisted solely of 1.6 million in net litigation cost incurred during the quarter and its related to income tax impact. Please refer to the reconciliation table at the end of our earnings release for further details.

Turning to the remainder of 2017, we are largely reaffirming our annual guidance previously communicated to you in our February 28, 2017 earnings release with a few minor exceptions. Revenue for the 53-week period ended December 31, 2017 are now estimated in the range of $405 million to $415 million, reflecting the comparable restaurant sales of between minus 2.5% to flat.

Our revenue raise assumes the closer of six restaurants for the year with three of these restaurants being closed in the second quarter. The $1 million reduction of the revenue range is a result of certain stores being closed sooner than originally planned. These closures have been executed through various means, including but not limited to lease expirations, lease termination agreements, and lease assignments.

We plan to open one new restaurant at Bravo with [indiscernible] Florida, early in the fourth quarter. Although the commodity and environment remains relatively favorable we are now estimating commodity cost to increase approximately 1% in 2017 compared to flat to up 1% as we originally planned. We expect continued pressures in our labor cost giving minimum wage increases, as well as the tight labor market.

We expect our cost of sales and labor metrics to show improvement as the year progresses given various cost saving initiatives in each of these areas, as well as coping over investments made in the second and third quarter of last year. Additionally, we have taken modest price increases at both brands in connection with our recently menu changes. We expect our net capital expenditures will be between $10 million and $12 million comprised of new developments, maintenance, and reimaging investments.

We now expect our G&A cost to be between $29 million and $30 million, inclusive of $1.6 million net litigation charges incurred during the first quarter, compared to our initial guidance of approximately $29 million. We will continue to aggressively manage our overall G&A cost structure as the year progresses. We have lowered our annual effective tax rate range to approximately 5% from 10% and our estimated diluted share count for the year remains at 15.4 million shares. Finally, we are maintaining our adjusted diluted EPS of $0.22 to $0.32.

Well thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from Nicole Miller with Piper Jaffray.

Nicole Miller

Thank you, good afternoon. Just a couple of quick ones. The closures in the second quarter, where should we model those by brand and also if there is any color by the remainder of the year by brand?

Brian O’Malley

Yes Nicole this is will be two Brio’s and one Bravo in the second quarter, and for the back half of the year we're going to have two additional Brio's and one Bravo. So overall we have got four and two. Four Brio's and two Bravo's.

Nicole Miller

Got it. That’s very helpful. I see that you eliminate the mixed component of the comp by concept, which is fine, just wanted to understand and confirm that mix then is in the traffic numbers and that is not in the tri-metrics, is that correct?

Brian O’Malley

It is all then pricing Nicole, so traffic to traffic, and then the mix is [indiscernible] average check is the combination of the mix and the price.

Nicole Miller

Got it. Okay. Thank you and then kind of a bigger picture question taking another look here online at BRIO Coastal Bar & Kitchen and it is obviously very interesting, what are you learning, what aspects would you may be take across the system and is there anything that you would do investment-wise this year that is considered within the current guidance.

Jim O’Connor

Absolutely. Nicole I think that we put this together out there, our goal was to identify Q2 initiatives here. One was what is the look and the feel for the future for Bravo and Brio? Two, what is the environment that we are trying to create, where should we take the menu and how do we improve our overall beverage program. And what we have seen so far is that, first of all from the look and the feel we absolutely feel that we can take that feel and apply that systematically across the company.

Now, it’s not something that financially we can go and do every restaurant today, but we have got a list of restaurants that have already been identified that we're going to go and apply the look and the feel with the whites and the lighter and the bright and move away a little bit from the deeper richer colors of the burgundy’s and the gold’s that you find with Bravo and Brio. So the look and feel is one. The menu is another past that we will be introducing many of those menu items into Brio, as the year goes on.

So we found that [indiscernible] small plates have acted exactly as we had hoped, so we can find a way to Bravo and Brio without impacting our check and the other two pieces that we have seen an increase in alcohol sales with the new beverage program that we rolled out, and we’ve also seen an increase in our dessert sales which were two things that we had hoped, we could accomplish with this.

So when you go into the restaurant, what you do is you feel a lighter, brighter area very, very similar to something that you would find from our millennial to an empty nest here finding comfort in, versus maybe just something that’s more special occasion.

Nicole Miller

Thank you so much.

Jim O’Connor

Thanks Nicole.

Brian O’Malley

Thanks Nicole.

[Operator Instructions] Next will be Andy Barish with Jefferies.

Andy Barish

Hi guys good afternoon, just following up on that, how many remodels are you planning this year and does that incorporate some of the physical elements of the costal kitchen or is that going to be more menu work that first starts moving into the existing Brio's and Bravo’s?

Jim O’Connor

Andy, now that we are through the first quarter, and we’ve got about four months in under this restaurant because it opened in the beginning of December, so we really wanted to make sure that we didn't jump the dine in, although we felt very, very comfortable with what we're doing and we feel very, very comfortable with the guest feedback and the staff feedback. We are now four months into it and we think we could easily do 4 plus, maybe a couple of more restaurants this year as the year progresses and definite elements from that rest and applying in. And again from the artwork on the wall to the colors to the lighting, every aspect of that, the tables, what you have seen out there is that we removed paper from the table.

We went away from the fancy silverware and plate ware and we made it a little bit more casual. So, everything has approached a little bit more casual in that atmosphere that we think we can apply back to Brio, because that is really where dining is going today. We also know that when we open up a restaurant in Florida a little bit later this - see that is the key down there in Sarasota it will be very, very similar to what we have done in [indiscernible] and Torrance, California. So you will see that integrated into, not only the new restaurants as we go forward, but you will also see that integrated into our existing properties as we continue to modify and reimage.

Andy Barish

Thanks. And just a couple of financial, can you give us a sense of sort of the April comp trends, and then on the closures by the end of the year do you quantify maybe a margin benefit that has grew to 18 from not having some of those underperforming restaurants?

Brian O’Malley

We haven’t disclosed the margin benefit yes, but there will be a margin benefit, we will see a little here in 2017, but most of it will be in 2018 as you say. And then in terms of our comps today we are running down about 0.5% with Brio continuing to run a little bit better than Bravo.

Andy Barish

Thank you.

Brian O’Malley

Thank you.

Jim O’Connor

Thanks Andy.

Brian O’Malley

Well thank you so much for your time today in our call. As always, Jim and myself are always available for questions and we appreciate your time on the call and we look forward to continuing to provide a continued improvement in our performance as we go forward. So thank you so much.

Jim O’Connor

Thank you.

Well thank you. That does conclude today's conference call. We do thank you for your participation today.

