Aberdeen Asset Management's (ABDNF) CEO Martin Gilbert on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC (OTCPK:ABDNF) Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Martin Gilbert - ‎Co-Founder and CEO

Bill Rattray - CFO

Analysts

Anil Sharma - Morgan Stanley

Arnaud Giblat - Exane

Hubert Lam - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Daniel Garrod - Barclays

Martin Gilbert

Good morning everyone. Welcome to the Interim Results Analyst Presentation. As usual, I will cover the first few slides and hand over to Bill Rattray our CFO, and let him go through the figures in some detail.

Clearly, a good set of numbers. We've seen obviously a sharp rebound in emerging markets, both in emerging markets, level of markets and I'll come to the flows in a moment. But very pleasing set, the cost cutting that we've been doing over the last two years plus the rise in markets of course gives a very healthy increase in profits. And as you can see here earnings per share and earnings per share and operating margin.

I'll let Bill go through the numbers in more detail, but the key takeaways here I've covered few of them already, of the £70 million of annualized savings. Net cash at the year-end it's pretty build and manage to get £500 million but a bit of healthy headroom over our regulatory capital and continued. And the key thing about Aberdeen here is that we have seen a significant recovery inflows both into emerging markets because sentiment has increased and market levels are up. We've seen a very sharp recovery in performance of our global portfolios. So we get a double benefit. So we both get the benefit of flows coming into our funds and because emerging markets recover a sharp increase in performance of our global funds which those of you who have covered this for many years know have been underperforming for the past three to four years.

So I'd like to say, a very good set of numbers for that quarter. So just to get through recovery inflows and the number of asset classes and I'll just pick out the few of them for you. I've always said that the Aberdeen figures depend on flows into the equity division. And as you can see here the very sharp recovery in inflows between the second half and the first half of our equity products, and also a very healthy increase in multi-asset with our very strong performance and the diversified growth fund where you can see with that almost have net flows of a £1 billion. Primarily net flows are 80% higher than that January 2016 purchase date. And we're still seeing as you know about £2 billion a quarter of net outflows from the closed books of business that we've managed for a number of light companies.

And that is broader than the Lloyds mandated because it includes other closed books of business. And then we closed down our US part of our US Fixed income capability. So we sold the flows out of that from closing that block of business.

Our distribution since Campbell Fleming came has continued to the activity has continued to increase and we’re seeing the benefit of that. We’ve got a more diversified pipeline, diversified growth. Net generation capabilities and we’re supporting dialogue with strategic partners around the world. And the income campaign we are undertaking at the moment is the biggest we have ever taken and continuing to invest in our brand with another sponsorship of Ben entry racing which is again designed to raise our name awareness in the vital US market which is vital for us. And lastly the final point is very important, no loss in momentum as a result of the announcement of the Standard Life merger. The big worry we both had was that everyone would put us on hold and we would just see continued outflows and no inflows but touch wood to date has not been the case.

I have one final slide before I handover to Bill which is really a lot of these questions are answered by the merger with Standard Life, Standard Life investment. Our investor want us to be more global, Standard Life makes us more global, we’ll be in 50 countries around the world with clients in 80 countries. They want scale, Standard Life gives us the merger again gives us huge scale than the asset management business and allows us to invest in people and products around the solutions. And obviously merging with Standard Life who as I am sure a lot of you are aware have a very good multi-asset capability gives us that ability to invest more in solving problems for our clients.

So just finalizing my small bit here, the results reflect the resilience of the business model coupled with the rise of our multi-asset business and the improvement in our distribution capability and as I say Standard Life transaction accelerates all these responses. So I will as usual handover to my colleague Bill Rattray and as always Bill, I will turn the pages for you.

Bill Rattray

Morning everyone. We’re just taking up a few key points and the results at starting points. As Martin has already mentioned the results ahead of previous periods, with a bit of help from markets but also because we’ve controlled the cost pretty well, we’ve completed the 70 million program and we’ve said we would achieve both for ’17. All the actions have been taken there and the full benefit of those will flow through during the course of 2018. But the fixed rates are I’ll come back to you in a little bit more detail shortly but it remains steady in the period at 33.7 bps and again strong conventional operating cash flow into cash. I think the ratio of this year is a bit, or was half year was someone just ahead of 80% but just to remind you mainly the first half of the year is always the weaker half just because the timing of cash flow is bonus driven. Let's take a look at the [indiscernible] over the period. Clearly ongoing net inflows from variety of asset classes also as Martin, I mean the heaviest days are at the beginning of the period, we seen a big improvement during the second quarter. That's been pretty much offset by market performance and the FX movements and the other moving part is you'll recall we told you last time taking the decisions part of the cost cutting to close down some of our US fixed income businesses. And we've seen the remainder of that assets come out during the second quarter.

In terms of number of sales within the margins, you'll recall that the compensation we had traditional being somewhere in the region of 35% to 38% until last year for reducing revenue will push it up a little bit to 42%. We have seen that that number begin to come back by quite strongly now it’s reduced to 40.6% and we just continue to work to do the revenue phase so that we can get back into the more normal range as we go forward. So it's encouraging to see that the operating profit is attributable to 35% from the low 32 as we've seen last year. And tax rates pretty steady at 116 just over 16% which is pretty consistent with -- currently full year last year.

The one other thing, one point to just to remind you that second half last year was inflated by some pretty big investment gains that are just fully in the Brexit impact of FX markets and some of the seed capital. So we've achieved these results without that level of tailwind behind us.

Moving parts in terms of bridging the profit pretty decent increase in management fees. As I said that's principally in the back of the markets and the FX movements. Transaction and performance fees have been pretty healthy in this current half year. The transaction fees particularly are good bit higher than we normally expects not the good but the unusual in the business. Just we have a couple of cases in Scandinavia where we were pretty successful access for our plans. And the other point that we can see operating cost continuing to down.

Turning to lenders fee rate, within each of the asset classes, we're seeing there is a lenders rates hold up pretty well, so equities still up there approaching 67 bps. Friction can slightly lower at the moment because of the fair momentum money markets going at pretty low rates. Multi-assets we're just beginning to see a little bit of pickup in some of the diversified growth sales coming at better rates than we have on our insurance bank book. Op terms is pretty steady and property is slightly lower this the same but if you’re talking of this before, it was actually quite a difficult one to predict what s going to happen. I think something in the region of 40 to 45 basis points is probably not a bad a bad estimate the first where it will be. And then in terms of the cost efficiency we want to be taken, the answer has always been on managing for long-term efficiency and the ensuing cost discipline biggest part of the savings in the 70 million is coming from rule reduction. We were paying this when we arrange the plan.

Just sort of just taking a hatchet to the headcount, the world reason managing this and that’s what we achieved. So we’re able to take advantage of the fact that there were a few senior retirement last year where by definition the replacements were already in place. Taking that a big wide over, we will just soften in terms of the treatment in terms of not replacing staff unless we must be had to do some changes in the team with structurals to cope with that.

And yes the loss of asset redundancy is taking this to sort of top that off. I guess the US fixed income business is an example of this. But also we have sold additional procurement discipline and then to optimize the process is which is which we’re beginning to pay dividend. So just to remind you that at this, our starting point for the cost cutting was annualized gross of roughly 700 million which is fixed on the two sides on the ’15 in the second half. And the one point of course that we’ve talked about this many times before is the FX movements since 2015 its clearly kept on the opposite direction that we are actually seeing some increase just purely from a currency.

So adjusting for that and the accruals of the targets would have been 630 million for those somehow 50 million things with the FX impact and are truly going other way. So I mean who we are, and however the foot for staff that you will see on 346 million of -- of course we’re pretty much in line with where we want to be by the end of the year.

Cash flow, I want to clear here, again the first half of the year for free cash flow in terms tends to be slightly weaker because we’re facing an approval for final dividend from the previous year over the half cash flow, excuse me. So its I mean we’ve had a little bit of cash flow we spend in terms of some seed capital. We also nearly part of the periods have bought some shares just sort of for hedging of – the bonus awards. So overall we’ve used this £50 million of cash in the half year.

And finally before I do this for regulatory capital, I mean you recall that foot volumes are just shorter as of this meeting, this time last year will spend because it probably has an increase in regulatory capital requirements from kind of the FCA. So, we’ve stated all these numbers on that new business and if you can see that from having a surplus 80 million at March 2016, we dipped slightly at September 2016, we virtually added back that 20 million to be at 76 million of surplus at the end of March.

And at that point, I will open for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Martin Gilbert

Thank you. Right.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning. Two questions please. First is on the rationalization of business lines should we expect to be more outflows post the period that would be question number one. And question number two would be as far as the large uptake in transaction fees generated that will be launch in the last year. I guess what is the reason for that and do you expect that to continue? Thanks.

Bill Rattray

Just on the first question, no there is no more significant amount to come out from the fix income side. And transaction fees, there are couple of Scandinavian property transactions that we benefited from, larger transactions than you might be typically hope for. You wouldn’t normally expect to hope that two of the last is coming along the same fees. So, I think you're right to be cautious, but we wouldn’t expect to be sort of achieving activity level of transaction fees in second half.

Martin Gilbert

Yeah. And then we'll create one.

Anil Sharma

Morning, it's Anil Sharma from Morgan Stanley. Just two questions. I just curious with your remarks around your consultants and I’d like to make sure that you probably say that there is been 100% sort of attention so far or is that just a 100% of consultant -- what on the left of the lab?

Martin Gilbert

I'm not saying that. I think -- I think what I'm really saying is we’ve been pleasantly surprised that the reaction from clients of the benefit of the transaction. And as I comment on that page five, I think our clients now get that you need to be global, you need to be bigger and be able to offer them a much more diversified range of capabilities and the merger that certainly helps. Inevitably the consultants do put you on hold et cetera. What I would saying was -- what I was really trying to get through was that often these events lead to clients that we’re perhaps thinking about the future with you or whatever to think even more strongly than they have. And I would say that that’s where we’ve been pleasantly surprised is the reaction has not being as -- that these synergies as you know one of the big concerns that people have during a transaction like, are the bip synergies during the six months period until we get regulatory approval and that’s the most difficult time in this transaction both from stand of life in our cycle. And I was doing a panel with Rod Paris and we’re both asked what our main concern about this was and both of us said exactly that the same thing the next six months for the difficult time, retaining the talent and retaining the clients during this really tough time. But as I say touch wood, its I've been pleasantly surprise so far.

Anil Sharma

Thank you. And finally just on the alternative category, I think you said you're launching four new funds. Just wondered how should we really thinking about the size, the pricing of those when are they due to close?

Martin Gilbert

I don't think that you should count anything into those. I think the, I think where the upside at Aberdeen is going to come at the moment is definitely in the emerging market. The emerging market debt space slowing of outflows in global. Because as I said this uptake in performance because emerging markets have done well relative to developed has been really very important to us. And obviously the diversified growth trend would be the key thing.

Yeah next?

Arnaud Giblat

Good morning. It's Arnaud Giblat from Exane a couple of questions please. Just on the US fixed income business if you should done. I wondering what the margin contribution was from that business?

Martin Gilbert

It was loss, it was really loss making. It wasn't, there was no contribution in terms of profitability to the business. The revenue margin very low. Because it was, there were more mature product or core plus sort of products. I think I would treat that as completely neutral in all respect.

Arnaud Giblat

Okay. And my second question is on the Gen equity funds. Clearly, gross interests that picked up there, maybe you should give us a bit more detail around this line?

Martin Gilbert

I think going back to March 2013 when we have the peak in the emerging market, in the emerging market cycle. The people who have sold since then are the people that are coming back to a certain extent which are the big private banks in the world allocated away from emerging markets. And I think there is a good call at the time, that's starting to come back into for those. So those would be the UBS, and the Credit Suisse all the big guys looking come back in. Plus some institutional flows.

The other area that we've seen big outflows since 2013 are being the big sovereign wealth funds. And we've haven't seen then most of them are all related. So we haven't seen flows coming back in from the sovereign wealth funds. And I think but it would be sovereign wealth funds now still 3 something that, 3% down from 10% at its peak.

So you can see that's also been a big area of outflow for us.

Arnaud Giblat

And finally a last quick one please. Would you consider removing on the front seasonal for the --?

Martin Gilber

No, I don't think so. I mean I think that would be counterproductive for us. I think that would, the issue we have and you may find that surprising when it's going from £50 billion to £30 billion that's all we say in emerging market equity. The problem is that the big consultants still regardless is as big in terms of emerging markets. now the advantage of big bake of course are the big private banks can move a £1 billion or £2 billion into our funds and as you know in the last four years they remove £20 billion out of these funds. So I think the advantage of the big fund is great, but we still have issues with consultants on that. So I think we'll be cautious about removing the front end, the 2% front end. But as long as you’re an existing client, you can put money in. Where it stops people coming in is new clients basically coming in to the front.

Hubert Lam

Yeah. Good morning it's Hubert Lam, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Couple of question, firstly on just the announcement of the merger and given the updates and the feedback you’ve got with some consultancy clients. Does it change in your head the amount of disynergies you expect from the steel like?

Martin Gilbert

Yeah, I mean I feel both positive than I did, but I think look as you know Hubert we’re great at under promising and over delivering. So we would prefer the key path strategy of surprising on the upside. And its early days yet, but the sooner we can get regulatory approval, the better. The application is in, so you know we’re more hopeful than we were probably that we get this concluded by late summer now but as I said look the danger period is late, is during this period. And I know I’m repeating myself but flows sort of dry up to a certain extent which we haven’t seen, we’ve still seen some momentum so far but I’m still cautious about what happened over the summer months really. So and we will remain cautious on that.

Hubert Lam

So is the amount being budgeted?

Martin Gilbert

No, no. Certainly wouldn't I’m sure they wouldn’t be telling you this.

Hubert Lam

Trying my best.

Martin Gilbert

Good.

Hubert Lam

I guess second question is our appeals to go through an update in terms of how investment teams where you expect to be run post the deal when equity is ’16. Whether or not investment processes are going to change or.

Martin Gilbert

Look I think we’re going to play to each others strengths and that was a very good slide, that was I’m sure you know in the actual analyst presentation when we announce the deal and if you look at that I think it does show very clearly where each others strengths and weakness is, strengths and weaknesses lie and we’ve got to play to each others strengths. So I think and that’s a strategy, but I think the document out of next, so you’ll see more. There will be more detail there hopefully not a huge amount of detail but I think also from your to sort of half answer your question I think you may have seen in Sky News over the weekend where there is a retention pool in place which is rather larger than the Henderson retention if you can believe for the requirement phase but we also see there is remarkably well informed to me. So I think from the clients perspective what they want to see the fund managers that are managing their money being in place during this period and for a lengthy period after that and that is what this retention pool will be used for.

So and in the scheme as I said on Radio Scotland this morning where you would have thought that this amount was so accretions that it was so massive. As I said, it’s a figure within an £11 billion merger and so at the end of the day we need to repaying the talent both on both sides and we’re determined to retain that number. So, who has got the microphone? Here we go.

Daniel Garrod

Good morning Daniel Garrod from Barclays. I hope those an unintentional plug of Sky on - Question on the blended fee rates. You obviously measured the fee rate, you highlighted stable first half versus the full year given what you said it sounds like in the mix it could be positive in the areas of sort of multi asset given..

Martin Gilbert

Yeah. I mean if we continue to flows into emerging market equity and multi add and diversified that fee rates has dampen up and they're going to help. But, as Bill said many times before, this is like turning a tanker, so don’t expect fee rates to jump. I mean even if we get this gradual 1%, one and a bit percent that’s I think probably the best you can help for that.

Daniel Garrod

Got you. And can I just probe a bit more on that the transaction fees again, the 12 million this half it was 6 million in the prior year so there is the two Scandinavian contracts you refer to basically that that difference and you highlighted..

Martin Gilbert

Yes. Yes. We haven't had, the other area we use to make some good performance fees was global equities and we have a net debt that for two or three years because of the underperformance in that area. So it is purely property and not repeatable either. So, I think I would discount them for the future.

Daniel Garrod

Just one, just quick one more for me. The 693 that you’ve got to, this is sort of run rate cost base from here. How you feel about that going into next year. Obviously you’ve given some guidance around sort of research payments is an increment making parts..

Martin Gilbert

Yes. Well, I'll let Bill answer the 693, but as far as the research payments are concern we’ve observed them. I think we’re about 10 million or something.

Bill Rattray

Yeah. I think we still think 10 million is an estimate for the full year. And within the first half of the year, it was -- I mean we are already bringing some cost for research.

Martin Gilbert

1st of January, yeah there is a bit more towards the second half of next year.

Daniel Garrod

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning. It’s [indiscernible] JPMorgan. In terms of the income strategy you’ve mentioned and also investing in brands that’s going to continue. Is that sort of indicate that you're going to keep brands distinct for the two business?

Martin Gilbert

No, I think -- look we’ve been very clear that on the fund management the investment management side we’ll combine the brands and use both. But on the life, we will not combine the brands. As I've said many times I see a little of that Standard Life-to-life business that to adding the Aberdeen brand to that. And I would just say one of the exciting points about this merger on the asset management side is this phenomenal distribution that Standard Life has on the defined contribution side. And for asset managers, defined contribution has been the big area that none of us have really manage to crack. So, one of the really hidden benefit for us is incredible distribution they have along with the Scottish Windows distribution into defined contribution as well. So, it should be a win, win situation for us on that front.

Unidentified Analyst

And just on the Parmanian, can you just perhaps elaborate a little bit more on that since you’ve done really well hitting the ratio any sort of the key areas?

Martin Gilbert

No it's just -- I think our strategy when we bought have was really to not incorporated to within the sort of Aberdeen structure and we appointed Martin Jennings to run it. And he's done a fantastic job and we’ve deliberately kept it as separate as we can so that we can learn a bit about platforms, and really trying and keep it I do so -- for -- approach. And we've been, it's a surprise that's on the outside actually I think which is always nice when you buy something like that. And as I said it's been great, so we're very pleased with the way it's going.

Great, well look if there are no more questions. And we'll wrap up this analyst presentation. And as usual Bill Rattray will be available to answer questions on the more detailed questions on the numbers that you're all too scared to ask in the meetings. Thank you very much everyone.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.