Tower International's (TOWR) CEO James Gouin on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 2, 2017 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Derek Fiebig - Executive Director, Investor & External Relations

James Gouin - Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey Kersten - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Par Malmhagen - President

Analysts

Itay Michaeli - Citi Investment Research

Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan

Ron Yepsko - Wells Fargo Securities

Daniel Drawbaugh - FBR Capital Markets

Derek Fiebig

Thank you, Kayla, and good afternoon, everyone. I’d like to welcome you to the Tower International first quarter 2017 earnings call. Materials for today’s presentation were posted to our website earlier this morning.

Throughout today’s presentation, we will reference the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are included in the appendix of this presentation.

As a reminder, today’s presentation contains statements which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements relating to revenue, revenue growth, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, cash flow, leverage, trends in our industry in operation, potential divestitures, and expected future contracts.

Forward-looking statements are made as of today’s presentation and are based upon management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and we do not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements. Additional information and risk factors are available on today’s materials and in our regular filings with the SEC.

Presenting on today’s call are Jim Gouin, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Kersten, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us in the room is Pelle Malmhagen, our President. Following our formal remarks, we will open up the phone lines for questions and answers.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Jim.

James Gouin

Thanks, Derek, and good afternoon, everyone. Slide 3 provides select highlights for the first quarter of 2017. First quarter revenue and earnings were higher than the outlook we provided in February, as production of Tower content in vehicles were stronger than we had anticipated.

Our free cash flow used in the first quarter reflect seasonality of our working capital and increased investment in our customer tooling in excess of receipts. Both of these are expected to be a source of cash in the second-half of the year. We’re maintaining our full-year 2017 outlook for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow. Although the first quarter was favorable, full-year production estimates for North America and Europe are essentially unchanged.

During the quarter, Jeff and his team refinanced our term loan and revolver, resulting any – rather resulting in the extension of maturities for 2024 and 2022, respectively. We’re also successful in the transition of our senior executive leadership.

In addition, Nick Chabraja, who was served as Tower’s Chairman since our initial public offering in 2010 recently retired from our Board of Directors. Tony Brown, who many of you know from his days leading purchasing at Ford has replaced Nick as Chairman. I’d like to thank Nick for the direction and guidance he has provided over the past six-plus years, and I look forward to working with Tony in his new role.

And finally, as discussed previously, we believe there are secular trends associated with lightweighting and outsourcing that continue to provide Tower with additional growth opportunities.

Earlier this year, I shared Tower’s priorities with you. Slide 4 shows what the Tower team is focused on. First and foremost, we need to take care of our customers by providing excellent program execution, launching programs safely on-time with high-quality, while delivering on our cost performance commitments. Our focus on free cash flow generation will remain at the forefront of Tower’s objectives, and will provide Tower with the flexibility to balance the deployment of capital toward probable growth, leverage reduction, or the return of capital to shareholders.

Slide 5 reiterates what we believe to be emerging secular trends, which are providing Tower with positive growth opportunities. As discussed on previous calls, we continue to invest in the growth at Tower, and are well-positioned to grow our business at a faster pace than the industry over the coming years. OEM outsourcing is accelerating as manufacturers shift their investment priorities to electric and autonomous vehicles.

Our growth will capitalize on both outsourcing and vehicle lightweighting, including the more complex joining technologies, which allow Tower to increase its value add to our customers. Regardless, while vehicles are eventually powered or driven, Tower structural components and assemblies will remain both relevant and necessary, but structural integrity of the automobile.

Slide 6 highlights our recent press additions. In our Bardstown, Kentucky facility, a new 2,000 ton servo press can run both high strength steel and aluminum. In Caserta, Italy, a new 1,600 tone twin servo plus is capable of running high strength steel. This press supports our new contracts with the Alfa Romeo Giulia, which launched last year, and the Stelvio derivative, which is ramping up in the first quarter of this year. Our hot forming press in Zwickau, Germany is manufacturing various parts for various customers for body in white architecture.

And finally, not shown in Malacky, Slovakia, we have retrofit one of our 3,000 ton presses to process both aluminum and steel. All four of these presses are examples of equipment suited to support our customers increased use of lightweight materials.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Jeff, he will take you through the financial details for the first quarter of 2017.

Jeffrey Kersten

Thanks, Jim, and good afternoon, everyone. Slide 7 shows summary financial results for the first quarter. Revenue of $489 million was up 1.8% from last year. Adjusted EBITDA of $46.2 million increased 2.4% from $45.1 million a year ago. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 9.3%, up slightly from a year ago. Adjusted EPS of $0.79 was up 17% in the first quarter of 2016.

Slide 8 shows our first quarter results compared with our outlook provided in February. As Jim mentioned, we benefited from modest increases in production on Tower-contented vehicles in both regions. Compared to our outlook, revenue was $18 million more favorable, adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 million higher, and the margin of 9.3% was about 30 basis points favorable. Finally, adjusted EPS of $0.76 was $0.16 higher than our outlook of $0.66.

Free cash flow is shown on Slide 9. Our outlook was for a significant use of cash during the quarter and results were as expected, with the use of cash in the quarter of $72 million. During the quarter, capital expenditures were $24 million, cash interest was a bit higher than normal as the timing of interest payments for our amended revolver lead to additional payments.

Working capital, excluding tooling was an outflow of $58 million, largely reflecting the seasonal pattern of our working capital. In addition, customer tooling created a headwind of $26 million, as payments exceeded collections during the period.

On Slide 10, we wanted to provide you with some additional color on customer-owned tooling. With launches of incremental new business and renewal of existing businesses, there has been a net investment in customer-owned tooling for the past couple of years. Historically, our year-end tooling balances averaged less than $20 million. In 2015, there was an increase to $44 million, and the balance was $77 million at the end of 2016. During the first quarter, we had expenditures in excess of receipts, leading to an increase of $26 million to a balance of $103 million.

As we’ve discussed in the past, tooling can be rather lumpy in expenditures as well as collections. For the full-year, we expect net tooling to be a source of approximately $25 million, as anticipated collections exceed payments.

Slide 11 provides quarter-end net debt leverage and liquidity. As of March 31, net debt was $402 million, which represents an increase of $75 million from December 31. The change reflects the cash flow used in the first quarter and payment of the quarterly dividend.

Gross debt leverage at quarter-end was 2.1 times, and net debt leverage was 2 times. Quarter-end liquidity remain solid at $212 million. Expected free cash flow generation in the second-half of the year combined with proceeds from the China divestitures of about $20 million, most of which we expect to receive in the second quarter will improve leverage metrics and liquidity by the end of 2017.

Slide 12 shows debt maturities. As Jim mentioned, during the first quarter, we extended the maturity of a $200 million cash flow revolver by three years from 2019 to 2022. Additionally, the term loan was expanded by – extended by four years from 2020 to 2024, and pricing was amended eliminating the 100 basis point LIBOR floor and decreasing the spread from 300 basis points to 275 basis points. We also re-couponed the fixed-rate euro swaps for the term loan of approximately $186 million from 2020 to 2024 and we’re able to lower the fixed rate slightly.

In total, approximately 45% of our total debt is fixed rate financing. These actions provide Tower with both the funds and the flexibility to success of – successfully execute our plan over the coming years.

Now, I will turn the call back over to Jim to discuss our outlook and provide some closing remarks.

James Gouin

Thanks, Jeff. Our look for the second quarter and full-year 2017 are included on Slide 13. For the second quarter, revenue is expected to be about $495 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $53 million, which would represent an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.7%.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.95 for the quarter. Free cash flow will likely be negative in the second quarter, but substantially less than the outflow in the first quarter. It is expected to be strong in the second-half of the year, resulting in favorable free cash flow of $55 million for the full-year. As a reminder, free cash flow does not include any proceeds from divestitures. We are maintaining our full-year outlook for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow as provided in February.

Slide 14 provide some final thoughts before we open the lines to questions. Tower delivered solid operating and financial performance in the first quarter and we are maintaining our outlook for the year. As we have discussed, we believe the secular industry trends associated with outsourcing and lightweighting are providing meaningful future growth and higher value-add opportunities.

As such, Tower is positioned for a revenue compound average growth rate of about 5 points above the industry from 2017 through 2019, leading to margin expansion and significant free cash flow generation. We are and will remain disciplined in our capital deployment and we’ll retain a balanced approach in allocating capital for growth, leverage reduction, and the return of capital to shareholders.

That concludes today’s presentation. Derek, let’s open the lines to Qs and As.

Derek Fiebig

Question-and-Answer Session

Itay Michaeli

Great. Good afternoon, everybody.

James Gouin

Hey, Itay.

Itay Michaeli

I just want to stick to Slide 14, hoping we can go through the revenue walk, or the 5 points above market through 2019, can you kind of update us on what’s the dollar backlog is in the next couple of years? And what you’re assuming both for the industry as well as some of your top platforms? I believe IHS does has some of your key platforms underperforming the industry, just kind of want to go through the walk there to get to the 5 points above market?

James Gouin

Yes, keep in mind, Itay, that the business that we’re bringing on for the most part, there’s some replacement in there. But there’s also a lot of new product programs are coming in there as well. Generally speaking, we take a look at what IHS is projecting, but we also look at what we think our performance will be vis-à-vis IHS.

Recall that what we said was that during the period of time between essentially 2017, primarily 2018 and 2019, we said we’d bring on approximately of a $1 billion worth of revenue or so. And a lot of that revenue would occur probably two-thirds of it out in the 2019 timeframe, most of which 85 or so which was in North America, and it brought with us a significant margin around the 15% area.

That’s what we said. We also indicated at the time that, because it’s bringing in at 15%, we’d probably see some margin expansion take place in that timeframe compared to 150 basis points or so, and of course, the cash flow would come along with it. So we’re still, I mean, that’s what we said. We’re still very confident about that moving forward.

Itay Michaeli

That’s help. And just the two quick housekeepings. And first, in terms of the cash flow cadence, do we still think Q3 may be negative and kind of all of it comes in Q4, is it bit more of a benefit this year in Q3? And then also just wanted to kind of catch up on steel and how that’s affecting the financial results this year in terms of the pass-through and then some of the scrap steel that you experienced?

James Gouin

Yes, generally speaking, as we’ve indicated, the second-half is definitely positive, that number for full-year. First quarter was a sizable draw, that was not unexpected for us overall. You’ll see less of it coming through in the third quarter or in the second quarter, and then in the third quarter, we turn positive, and then the fourth quarter is really the big piece when we get a…

Jeffrey Kersten

Fourth quarter is where most of the funds are going to come in. So you should – you can plan on third quarter to be relative flat. At this time, things will move around and most of the money or most of the cash will generate in the fourth quarter.

Itay Michaeli

Fourth, okay.

James Gouin

As Jeff indicated in his – when he went through his materials or piece of that will come from the receipts of tooling – customers tooling coming in in the latter part of the year.

Itay Michaeli

Great. That’s very helpful. Thanks so much.

James Gouin

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Ryan Brinkman from JPMorgan.

Ryan Brinkman

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. First one, just on 2Q. Just looking at the guidance there, I see that revenue is expected to decline maybe $10 million year-over-year, but EBITDA increased $3 million from $50 million to $53 million. So can you kind of talk about what’s driving that? Are there some mix issues in there, or is it cost performance or something else?

James Gouin

Well, we have, Ryan, certainly favorable cost performance is flowing through for us on a year-over-year basis. And then we have a little bit of mix that’s moving around on us that’s causing some of the change in the overall revenue. So it’s not a big story overall, those are the primary drivers.

Ryan Brinkman

Okay, great. And then I thought to ask question after, it looks like the industry in U.S. SAR might come in softer for the second month in a row. In some of the previous years, automakers have sometimes used traditional summer shutdown period to keep plants closed for a selected products a little bit longer to address inventories. And I’m just curious, if you guys regularly look at the inventories of the products that you’re levered to, and how you see the sales impression of those vehicles tracking relative to the industry overall, as the year progresses?

James Gouin

Yes, I mean, we do look at that, Ryan, fairly, But our line of sight is only basically about three months out. So we can’t see everything that that obviously, the automakers are thinking. I know in the case that we don’t have GM exposure, but in the cash General Motors, they have about 10 weeks of down times that they publicly announced it will be in the latter part of the year.

The things that you have to keep in context or the fact that there are different launches for different products at different times. And sometimes the OEMs take down weeks to do those changeovers. And that can have an impact on production overall. But what we see, at least, within our line of sight within the next quarter doesn’t look like a lot of significant changes in production.

Ryan Brinkman

Okay, that’s helpful. And then just my last question is, on the 5 points industry our performance again. Just how much of that would you say is being driven by like market share gains on existing products from competitors relative to some of the more secular trends you called out relative to outsourcing lightweighting electrification.

And then can you remind us what you think your benefit is from electrification? Is it the idea that automakers need to conserve capital to invest in emerging opportunities and so on to invest less in capital intensive stamping and metal forming, or is it more that as vehicles become electrified than to increase range lightweighting becomes more important. Just curious what you think about drivers are there?

James Gouin

Yes, I think, it’s hard Ryan to do an absolute split as to what comes to us in the form, or what the driver is relative to whether that’s electrification is driving it or what it might be. But when you look at the numbers we put out there, it’s a good combination of both replacement business that has increased content some of which is being driven by different use of materials associated with light weighting, but obviously, they’re still content that’s the same that is to say that it’s steel.

And then there are specific awards that we have in those numbers that are driven 100% by electrification. And I can’t obviously get into the details of who those customers are, but it’s a nice blend of both. So I’d say, replacement in a traditional sense, it’s also the fact that we’re getting increased content associated with the use of lightweighting materials, i.e. aluminum hot forming and then it’s clearly incremental associated with things such as electrification.

In terms of what’s driving it for the OEMs, clearly, electrification, autonomous vehicles, other creature features drive their need for capital. And that’s where they’re putting their focus and that’s pushing this secular movement towards outsourcing, which if you recall and you’ve been with us for a long time, we’ve always talked about outsourcing as a trend that will come. And it’s certainly coming stronger today than I think we’ve seen it come to us in the past.

So those things are what’s really driving this. And if you think about it if an OEM is producing a platform that is purely electric-driven, it’s going to require incremental space within the constraints of their facilities. And so they have to produce the base model. It’s very difficult to produce the base model and the derivative model and electric in the same facility. So this is also what’s driving some of the push toward moving this up towards the outside.

Ryan Brinkman

Very helpful. Thank you

James Gouin

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Rich Kwas from Wells Fargo Securities.

Ron Yepsko

Yes, this is Ron Yepsko on for Rich. I just want to follow-up on the vehicle lightweighting trends, obviously, some sizable investments here in the quarter recently. But I was wondering if you could quantify kind of what you’re seeing with your new business wins or a portion of past business wins that involve vehicle lightweighting?

James Gouin

In terms of investments?

Ron Yepsko

Yes.

James Gouin

Well, I think we have a number out there that are roughly 130…

Jeffrey Kersten

$130 million.

James Gouin

$130 million this year and probably a similar level next year in terms of capital spending.

Jeffrey Kersten

Yes, it’s hard to say, I mean, part of what and it depends again drawn on what you’re producing. So if we’re producing purely stampings and assemblies, the value-add is a little bit different there than it is on, say a, full framed, and then mostly, because the investment to do a full frame, for example, is usually larger than it is to do the stamping assembly portion. So I can just say, it’s not so much the electrification, or anything that’s driving incremental capital, it’s truly the volume of the awards that we have won.

Ron Yepsko

Okay. And just on those awards, I’m wondering if you kind of do substantially all of these new business wins, have some form of lightweighting in the vehicle, or is it still 75% or 50% figure, do you have a figure?

James Gouin

I would – it’s hard to say what that figure is. But it’s pretty much now beginning to roll through almost every platform in some way shape or form. And I don’t know, Pelle, if you want to comment on that. Pelle, our President.

Par Malmhagen

Yes, thank you, Jim. You could say that it’s almost in whole platforms. But of course, there’s a different degree in the platforms, because some OEMs are much further and some models are more in focus. But you see it’s coming with the new technologies and the way we think joining technologies in almost all all models.

Ron Yepsko

Okay, yes. I appreciate the color. Thanks, guys.

James Gouin

Thank you.

Our final question comes from the line of Christopher Van Horn from FBR.

Daniel Drawbaugh

Good afternoon. This Dan Drawbaugh on line for Chris. Thanks for taking question and congrats on a quarter.

James Gouin

Thanks, Dan.

Jeffrey Kersten

Thank you.

Daniel Drawbaugh

So could you just generally talk about the quoting environment, especially given where SAR has been trending? I know you guys have some secular growth opportunities that you guys has been talking about. Can you just generally talk about the macro core environment?

James Gouin

Yes, sure, Dan. I mean, the – I know that everybody’s a little bit concerned over April sales. I’d say we’re still at a very good choosing opportunity here and I don’t anticipate anything change into in that direction as we move forward at least through this spring annual this year. And even having said that, the OEMs, I believe, will continue to keep a robust building process moving forward, especially given the fact that electrification is driving new platforms out there.

And given the fact that there is regulatory issues, and I’d say primarily in Europe at this point in time, which is driving a lot of activity over there. All OEMs are working towards moving into the platforms that have electric or electric hybrid power trains. And so that’s a long way or long-winded way of saying that the quoting environment is still, in my view, very robust. And it’s being driven by the move towards electrification in autonomous vehicles, but it’s also been driven by the normal cycle plans of each of the OEMs.

Daniel Drawbaugh

That’s very helpful. Thank you. And then if we could just talk a little bit about the first quarter and how the results windup versus guidance. If I just look at the incremental margin of what you did better than outlook, it appears to be pretty significant relative to the actual to the full results. So could you talk about exactly what some of the mix benefits were within the quarter, or what some platforms and they have been that benefited you in particular?

James Gouin

Yes, I’m not – I can’t get directly into a specific platform by platform. I can say as a general statement that, well, the production from IHS and from the OEMs on – in total really wasn’t any significantly – wasn’t significantly larger. We benefited from a mix within.

So our Tower-contented vehicles, in many cases were just a little bit higher than what we had anticipated. But the fact of matter was across a number of our customers. So it wasn’t any specific platform and it was in Europe, and it was in the – in North America. So we just benefited from that and we pulled it through to the bottom line.

Daniel Drawbaugh

Okay, understood, that’s helpful. All right. Most of my other questions have been answered. So I will go and leave it there. Thanks, guys. Congrats again.

James Gouin

Thanks so much.

Derek Fiebig

Okay, thanks, Kayla, and thanks to everyone for joining us on the call today I’ll be around to answer any follow-up questions you might have.

