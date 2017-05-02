Something Happened To Oil At Exactly 1:41 PM On Tuesday

Think back.

Way, way back.

All the way back to March 13, when I wrote something called "'What Does Saudi Arabia Do Now?' I've Got A Pretty Good Idea."

That post was one in a long series of pieces I've penned on crude (NYSEARCA:USO).

As the Heisenberg crowd is acutely aware, I've got a pretty solid read on the oil market and it doesn't come courtesy of my intimate knowledge of the extraction process (I have no such knowledge) or my in-depth analysis of the viability of discrete energy plays (I've done no such analysis).

Instead, it comes courtesy of common sense. I'm not going to regale you with my take on US production and/or shale in this post. Those interested can read all you'd ever care to read from me on that by simply scanning my article titles on this platform and clicking on those that are obviously about US producers.

Rather, I just want to draw your attention briefly to what we got on Tuesday at 1:40-ish EST in terms of headlines and then remind you, by way of the post linked above, that when I take the time to write these little letters to you, I'm not just doing it for the sake of doing it.

Now the first thing you should note about the headline deluge we got on Tuesday afternoon is that anyone who actually follows Mideast politics knew it was coming. Bloomberg, Reuters, and a whole lot of other outlets had already published leaked excerpts from the forthcoming interview with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which was set to air on local television Tuesday night (so Tuesday afternoon in the US).

See the Prince is, like Ron Burgundy, "kind of a big deal." You should Google him.

So anyone who cares about oil should have been eyeballing the tape for the full readout from the interview, but apparently no one but me and some algos were, because when the headlines started to cross the wires, no one could immediately figure out why crude prices "suddenly" plunged. Take this headline from Bloomberg for instance:

OIL QUICKLY DROPS BELOW $48, FALLING AS LOW AS $47.49

If you're used to reading BBG headlines, you could tell that whoever wrote that hadn't yet made the connection with this headline which crossed just 6 minutes prior:

SAUDI PRINCE: NON-OIL REVENUE IN 1Q EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS

Bloomberg, apparently, didn't immediately connect the dots between their own headlines.

And neither did anyone else. Check out this confused bit from Business Insider along with my reply:

See what happened here is simple. Once the full interview aired we got these important soundbites:

SAUDI PRINCE: SAUDI BUDGET DEFICIT NARROWED MORE THAN EXPECTED

SAUDI PRINCE: SAUDI ECONOMY AVOIDED RECESSION

SAUDI PRINCE: NON-OIL REVENUE IN 1Q EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS

SAUDI PRINCE: DEBT WON'T EXCEED 30% OF GDP

SAUDI PRINCE: RAISING DEBT ALLOWS GOVERNMENT TO SPEND

The implication there was simple. Here's what I wrote over at HR the very minute those crossed:

You'll note that everything said below confirms what we've been saying for months: namely that the Kingdom is not, contrary to popular belief, on the verge of economic catastrophe which by extension means Riyadh isn't likely to move too aggressively with regard to driving oil prices higher. More specifically, we've repeatedly said that Saudi Arabia's foray into debt markets last October was proof that the Kingdom can borrow at will to plug funding gaps, especially considering they started from a debt-to-GDP ratio of 2%. Here's what bin Salman says about that: "30% debt to GDP isn't a problem."

For once, the algo knee-jerk interpretation was correct:



Slowly but surely, everyone else caught up to what was going on. It took your favorite market watchers (who shall here remain nameless) exactly 14 minutes to catch up.

15 minutes after those initial 14 minutes, Bloomberg made some phone calls to figure out what was going on. Here's what Michael Loewen, a commodities strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto, said when they got ahold of him:

The market is reading the headline that non-oil revenue in 1Q exceeded expectation as negative. People think that now Saudi Arabia is less incentivised to prop up oil prices.

Right. Thanks, Michael.

Now circling back, allow me to quote from the article linked here at the outset which, again, was published almost two months ago:

If you're one of those folks who believes in the idea that the production cuts were some desperate attempt to plug a yawning budget gap in Riyadh, I encourage you to look at last October's massively oversubscribed $17.5 billion bond offering, have a look at the Saudis' debt-to-GDP ratio and then tell me again about how the kingdom "can't afford" for prices to stay low. Here are the numbers: (Citi) So yeah, debt-to-GDP has "exploded" in recent years and is projected to rise going forward, but have a look at the highlighted figures for 2016, 2017, and 2018 and then compare them to your favorite advanced economy. That comparison makes Riyadh's numbers look pretty good, no?

Some readers said that analysis was too simplistic. Well, not according to the guy (bin Salman) running the show, it's not.

So was this tradable? Yes and no. If you knew it was coming (which, as noted above, you should have) and have the access and the wherewithal, then "yes." Otherwise, probably not. But doesn't that go for any trade?

To be sure, crude regained its footing after the API print hit at the usual 4:30 EST, but the important point is what all of the above says about the future trajectory of oil prices.

Simply put: Saudi Arabia, contrary to popular belief, is not going bankrupt any time soon. So to those of you buying into this notion that Riyadh will soon be "forced" to drive prices higher, the Deputy Crown Prince has a message for you (and this is a quote from the interview):

30% debt to GDP isn't a problem.

