SLV Has Cratered 10% In The Last 12 Trading Sessions. Could Now Be The Time To Go Long?

Inflation is the wind behind the silver sails, and geopolitical tensions could intensify the currents.

Silver’s multiple uses in various sectors make it an indispensable resource for many industries.

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) has been down 12 straight sessions and has corrected by approximately 10% in the last two weeks. SLV's shares are now severely oversold, and given the relatively positive fundamental elements surrounding the silver metal, a sharp reversal to the upside could occur in the very near future.

SLV is designed to give investors a cost-efficient way to gain access to the silver market without having to buy silver futures or physical silver. The SLV ETF fund is engineered to mimic the spot price of silver. Each share owned by an investor represents a fractional ownership in the fund which holds over 325 million ounces of silver. This differs from silver futures contracts as such contracts represent an agreement to buy or sell silver at a certain date in the future.

Therefore, SLV makes for an efficient and convenient trading vehicle, as it mimics silver's spot price, yet investors do not need to deal with exchanges that facilitate futures contracts and do not have to deal with the trouble of securing the physical asset.

Silver's Multiple Uses in Various Industries Make it an Indispensable Resource

Silver is different from other metals and is essentially a hybrid substance, used in industry, jewelry fabrication, and can be considered a legitimate storage of wealth. More than half of the demand for silver in the last five years has been utilized towards industrial uses. In comparison, only 10-15% of worldwide gold demand goes towards industrial use.

Some of the industries silver is invaluable to include LED chips, nuclear reactors, photography, solar energy, RFID chips, semiconductors, water purification, medicine, and many others. The continued industrial demand for silver should continue to grow and will likely reflect positively on silver prices over the long term.

Therefore, so long as economic growth is expanding worldwide, and most of the evidence is indicating that it is, silver should perform well due to its demand in various growing industries.



(Source: silverinstitute.org)

Inflation, The Wind Behind The Silver Sails

The fundamental element that has led to huge rallies in silver prices throughout history has been inflation. For example, during SLV's last huge rally, CPI averaged 2.4% over a three-year period, 2009-2011. Currently, inflation, 2016 CPI averaged 2.07%, and the most recent March 2017 CPI reading was at 2.38%. Other inflation indicators such as wage growth are also showing signs of increased inflation (2.7%) yoy increase.

The Technical Snapshot

As of May 1st, 2017, SLV appears to be extremely oversold. The RSI is at a mind-bending level of sub 25. An RSI so low is rarely witnessed and suggests extremely oversold short-term conditions. The CCI is further supporting this thesis with a reading at -200. In fact, the last time these technical indicators were so skewed was when SLV was bottoming in late 2015, a level from which it then rallied 50% over a six-month period.

SLV 1-Year Chart

SLV 2-Year Chart

Geopolitical Tensions Could Create a Surge in Silver Prices

It appears that President Trump is intent on keeping North Korea's nuclear ambitions in check. In fact, President Donald Trump recently stated that "We could have a major, major conflict with North Korea". Such comments, along with growing potential for geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, as well as with regional powers such as Russia and Iran could push investors towards silver, as it is considered a safe haven asset, similar to gold.

The Gold to Silver Ratio is at an Extreme Tipping Point

The current gold to silver ratio is around 70 to 1. By historical standards, this is extremely high. Furthermore, the last time this ratio was so lopsided was in 2008. Following this, the ETF's price exploded higher surging from under $10 to over $46 in approximately 2.5 years. This expansion concluded in a ratio of 32 to 1 in April 2011.

In that time frame, Gold surged approximately 150% in contrast to SLV's near 400% skyrocketing surge. The current extremely high gold to silver ratio suggests that SLV has the potential to drastically outperform gold-related ETFs going forward.

In Conclusion

SLV has had a severe correction over the last two weeks, which has brought the ETF into oversold levels not witnessed since the bottoming process at the commencement of the commodity bear market in late 2015. In such oversold conditions, in conjunction with favorable fundamental factors surrounding silver, it is very plausible that a major rally could begin to take shape in the immediate future.

In fact, we believe that the silver metal ETF, which is now trading around $16, has the potential to trade up to $25 within a 12-month period, given SLV's extreme oversold conditions and the favorable fundamental elements surrounding silver.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV, SILVER FUTURES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.