Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Sets $175 Million IPO Terms

Given that valuation, other shareholder unfriendly terms and the industry's ongoing challenges, my opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

With 2016 revenues of $18.2 million, management is proposing investors pay an astronomically high 39.7x Price/Sales multiple.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has filed to sell $175 million in Class A shares in an IPO valuing the company at $722 million.

Quick Take

Fracturing wellsite service provider Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) aims to sell 10.6 million Class A common shares at a midpoint price of $16.50 per share for gross proceeds of $175 million in its IPO.

Solaris rents mobile fracking services equipment to the oilfield services industry.

While the company is profitable and cash flow positive, management is proposing to sell shares at a post-IPO market cap of $722 million on $18 million in revenues, for a nearly 40x Price/Sales multiple.

My opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

Company Recap

Houston, Texas-based Solaris was formed in 2014 to provide a mobile storage and delivery system for fracturing proppant (specialized sand) and related services to shale oil & gas wellsites within North America.

Chairman William Zartler founded Solaris, which is currently headed by CEO Gregory Lanham who was previously CEO of FTS International (FTSI), another oilfield services company that wants to go public.

Below is a brief explainer video on the company’s proppant conveyor system:

(Source: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure)

Notable customers include:

Devon Energy (DVN)

EOG Resources (EOG)

ProPetro Services (PUMP)

Solaris has only one major outside investor, private equity firm Yorktown Energy Partners, which will own 46.4% of Class B stock post-IPO. Founder Zartler’s firm, Loadcraft Site Services, is also an investor and is slated to own 40.1% of Class B stock.

Class B stockholders will have no economic rights, and the shares will not be traded on an exchange; rather a Class B share has voting rights equal to one share, so it allows company founder Zartler and major capital partner Yorktown together to effectively retain control of the company after it goes public.

Competitors in the oilfield services industry are numerous, and include:

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

FB Industries

Proppant Express Solutions

U.S. Silica (SLCA)

Charlton & Hill

TYCROP

Commentary

Solaris aims to sell $175 million in Class A shares at a midpoint price of $16.50 per share, resulting in a post-IPO market capitalization of approximately $722 million.

I previously wrote about the company’s initial IPO filing and financial performance in my article, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Files For $100 Million IPO.

In that article, I highlighted the company’s financial performance noting that its 2016 revenues of $18.2 million grew nicely from 2015’s revenues of $14.2 million.

So, management is therefore proposing to value the company at a Price/Sales multiple of 3.97x.

I’m not aware of any oilfield services provider with such an astronomically high multiple. For example, recent IPO’s company ProPetro Holdings (PUMP) has a Price/Sales multiple of 2.57x.

Furthermore, of the expected $161.3 million in net proceeds from the IPO, $47 million of it will be paid as a ‘Distribution to Existing Owners’, $5.5 million to repay its Credit Facility and $5 million to pay cash bonuses, leaving only $103.8 million for the company to use for its growth plans.

While management touts its ‘capital-efficient business model resulting in strong operational cash flow,' which produced $4.5 million cash flow from operations in 2016, publicly held comparable ProPetro also generated CFFO in 2016 ($10.7 million cash flow), yet does not justify a nearly 40x multiple.

Direct competitor National Oilwell Varco (NOV) has a Price/Sales multiple of 1.88x, so I fail to see compelling justification for Solaris' sky high valuation expectations.

Accordingly, at the proposed share price, my opinion is to AVOID the IPO, which is vastly overpriced.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.