How Iran's Elections Could Cause U.S. Stocks To Crash

If you are an American stock investor, you should be rooting for incumbent moderate president Hassan Rouhani who represents a clergy-technocrat alliance.

Based on the result of this election, Iran can move towards either a more aggressive, theocratic, and militaristic regime, or a more democratic, electoral-based one.

On May 19th, Iran will be holding presidential elections for the first time since 2013.

It could be the next black swan of 2017.

On May 19th, Iran will be holding presidential elections for the first time since 2013. To be eligible to vote, you have to be over 18 and believe in God.

Normally, I don't pay attention to emerging nation elections. But this one is different.

Iran's Election Monitoring Agency has approved six candidates, after turning down 28 others.

Based on the result of this election, Iran can move towards either a more aggressive, theocratic, and militaristic regime, or a more democratic, electoral-based one.

If you are an American stock investor, you should be rooting for incumbent moderate president Hassan Rouhani who represents a clergy-technocrat alliance. He was responsible for negotiating the nuclear deal with the US. This paved the way for Iran to move most of its uranium supply to Russia in exchange for the lifting of sanctions that would allow it to rejoin the international trading community.

It made possible massive new investment in the country's oil production infrastructure. Since then, Iran has boosted its oil production from 3 million to 4 million barrels a day, greatly replenishing the country's coffers.

Iran also recovered $1.7 billion that had been frozen in US government accounts since 1979. The reelection of President Rouhani would lead to continued normalization of the regime and a strengthening of the technocrats.

He won the last election by a landslide, taking 50.88% of the vote in a crowded field.

If you are hoping for a major selloff in US equities, you should be backing Hojatoleslam Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's national prosecutor, or Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the former head of the Revolutionary Guard.

Both men are dedicated hardliners and toe an extremely anti-American line. If either of them wins, you can expect the nuclear agreement to be rescinded, the country's nuclear program to resume, and confrontations with the US Navy in the Persian Gulf to increase.

A US missile strike would be just a matter of time. Except that this time, Iran is able to hurt us back.

If Iran takes its 4 million barrels of oil a day off the market, it would cause the price of Texas tea to rocket, thanks to the extreme inelasticity of this market.

Some $105 a barrel could get hit immediately, and eventually $150. How do you spell "global recession" in Farsi?

Welcome to oil crisis 3.0.

The stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) would fall by 25% very quickly and 50% if the energy crunch is prolonged.

The US dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) would crash as well, and US treasury bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT) would soar.

Sure, US fracking supplies could make up the difference. But it would take years to make up a shortfall of this size.

Gas lines anyone?

Tehran is currently festooned with colorful posters and banners for the candidates, much like you would find in the US, except that they are in Farsi.

Don't even think of donating to any of the candidates. You would fall afoul of American anti-terrorism laws and probably could never board a plane again.

Voter turnout is expected to be low, less than 50%.

There is a new issue candidates are campaigning on: the environment.

As Iran's economy recovers from decade long sanctions, air pollution has dramatically increased. Fresh water is also in short supply.

In the end, presidential elections in Iran aren't as important as they are here in the US.

The president must report to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who holds ultimate power in this theocracy.

And, what Khamenei really thinks is anyone's guess.

Iran Oil Production 2007-2017

Hassan is Your Man

Watch Out, They Bite!

If you'd like to receive ALL THE CURRENT CONTENT from The Mad Hedge Fund Trader in your inbox every day premarket and PROPRIETARY TEXTED Trade Alerts which have averaged 37.76% annually since inception (11/29/10), subscribe through Seeking Alpha Premium Authors* @here.

*Value-Added Investment Services From Top SA Contributors

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.