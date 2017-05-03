Tembec's (TMBCF) CEO Jim Lopez on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tembec Inc. (OTCPK:TMBCF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2017 2:00 PM ET

Executives

Jim Lopez - CEO

Michel Dumas - CFO

Analysts

Roger Spitz - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Joseph von Meister - Bennett Management

Aaron Kelly - RBC Capital Markets

Kasia Kopytek - TD Securities

Eric Seeve - Goldentree

Kevin Cohen - Imperial Capital

Operator

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Tembec Inc. Second Quarter Results Conference Call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded.

I will now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Jim Lopez and Mr. Michel Dumas of Tembec. Please go ahead, gentlemen.

Jim Lopez

Good afternoon, it’s Jim Lopez speaking as was pointed out. I’m here with the Company’s CFO, Mich Dumas. So we’re here to about our Q2 results, so I'm going to let Mitch kick it off and then I'll take it from there.

Michel Dumas

Good afternoon, I’ll start with the forest products segment, we had adjusted EBITDA of 10 million on sales of 110 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 1 million. Average US dollar prices increased by US$23 for [indiscernible] random, average US dollar prices for stud were up US$33. Slightly unfavorable FX, C dollar was up 0.5% versus US dollar. Overall average prices in C dollar up by CAD28 per thousand, increased adjusted EBITDA by CAD5 million. Sawmill costs were higher, the winter is higher operating cost environment and we also had higher [indiscernible].

Specialty cellulose pulp segment adjusted EBITDA of 28 million on sales of 120 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 18 million. Canadian dollar pricing for specialty grades was up by CAD7 dollars per ton. We had several offsetting items, we had higher ethers grade prices which were up 6% to 7%, offset by currency principally a weaker euro and also a slight negative on the mix of specialty grades. Pricing for viscose and other grades was up by CAD43 per tonne, we saw significantly higher US dollar prices there.

Total price effect was a small positive impact on adjusted EBITDA. No major maintenance in the March quarter, we produced 14,600 more tonnes. Our manufacturing cost declined by 17 million, 5 million in direct maintenance and 10 million for fixed cost absorption. Year-to-date volume of specialty pulp shipment has reached 97,000 tonnes that's up 13,000 tonnes from the prior-year six-month period. So we're on a pace to meet or exceed our objective of selling 20,000 more tonnes of specialty grade in fiscal 2017. Overall, this was the highest quarterly margins for the segment in nearly 20 years. Excellent results given higher cost energy period normally associate with the winter months.

Paper pulp segment’s adjusted EBITDA of 9 million on sales of 85 million, adjusted EBITDA increased by 2 two million. Prices for high-yield pulp were up by US$10 per tonne. This led to an increase of CAD11 per tonne or CAD1 million positive impact. Market was more robust than anticipated. The paper segment adjusted EBITDA of 16 million on sales of 96 million, adjusted EBITDA declined by 1 million. Our US dollars prices recorded flat currency and mix cost declined in C dollar prices. Newsprint reference price was also flat. Overall pricing impact was a small negative about a million and it was largely currency. Costs were two million higher at the coated bleached board, same for newsprint mill as market is moving to lighter basis weight, which reduces output.

In the corporate segment, we had general and administrative expense totaled 5 million which is a normal level for us. We recorded a charge of 4 million for share-based comp. The share price was up 31% during the quarter. CapEx for the quarter was 6 million, this was net of 3 million offset for the recently announced TRAFL [ph] program, so we really spent 9 million and we have a 3 million receivable.

The TRAFL receivable should build approximately 16 million and 17 million over the next 12 months, then we’ll begin a few rebates on electricity bill and that will be at a rate of about 3.5 million a month that will receive. Liquidity was 183 million at the end of the March quarter. That's up CAD15 million from the December quarter-end. Liquidity was well above target range of 135 to 150. This is a very good level given we saw 30 million of timber inventory build in the March quarter.

Operating line drawdowns were 4 million at the end of March. French factoring was only utilization, the ABL revolver was at zero draws. Net debt was down 653 million, this represents a 123 million reduction over the last five quarters. We are in excellent position to deal with lumber duty positive and potential debt prepayment. On a consolidated basis, consolidate adjusted EBITDA of 54 million compared to 34 million in the December quarter. the quarter includes 4 million of non-cash expense or share-based comp, operationally we did 58 million of adjusted EBITDA, very good results for a winter quarter. Net earnings of 24 million or $0.24 per share.

Jim?

Jim Lopez

Okay, thanks very much Mich. Maybe just to highlight a few of the key items from the last quarter again. Mich mentioned there was 4 million of non-cash share-based comp in our EBITDA numbers. So factoring that out EBITDA would have been 58 million for the March quarter which is better than what we expected and much better than the CAD36 million of EBITDA from the March quarter a year ago. It nice to highlight that the EBITDA margins in the March quarter were the highest we've seen in this company in twenty years.

So for the March quarter, as Mich mentioned, usually a high cost quarter because of energy usage and so on related to winter. So really, really proud of the work that our people have done there to improve our margins. Our LTM EBITDA is 171 million and improved over the 153 million from the December quarter and we expect the positive momentum to continue in the following quarter with continued improvement in our LTM EBITDA.

March quarter as most people know that follow us is usually a big quarter for us in terms of building our log inventories for the sawmill. So seasonally our working capital will peak in the March quarter and usually consumes a pretty good portion of the Company's a liquidity. This year we finished the March quarter with very strong liquidity as indicated by Mich a couple of minutes ago and it's really a reflection of strong earnings, good working capital management, and overall strong cash flow from operations. And Mich was a very happy guy to tell you that that we had no draws on the ABL revolver at the end of the March quarter, so very unusual for the company but it's a precedent we'd like to continue.

Moving on to the business segments. I'm going to give you an update on the forest products business in a minute, but we wanted to provide some views on the impact of the softwood lumber duties that have been implemented. And you may have more questions even after we go through here and we'll be happy to address those to the best of our ability. On April 25, the Department of Commerce - the US Department of Commerce announced a specific CVD rate for five companies and all others rate of duties that would apply to the rest of us including Tembec of approximately 20%.

This is in the range, if not actually a bit lower then what the company expected, we were prepared for the worst, so I can't say we're happy because anytime you're unjustly nailed with duties of 20% there's nothing to be happy about at all and we know that over time we will litigate and these duties will be reduced and through litigation will eventually be eliminated.

The retro payment that we had to make for the CVD rates we did expect that. Likewise we expect that the US Department of Commerce is going to rule on antidumping duties in June. We also expect that there will be a retroactive payment for 90 days once that ruling comes out and again there's no - there will be no justification for it, but there's no end to the creativity that the US Department of Commerce can deploy to find duties or to implement duties when they decide to implement duties.

So what I'd like to do here is take a break and I'm going to ask Mich to explain the financial impact of the duties on the company.

Michel Dumas

Yeah sure. We’ll pay the 9 million of retroactive CVD for the month of February, March and April in the June quarter. This amount will not be expensed. Our view along with the other players in the industry is that the critical circumstances will not be part of the final determination and we should recover these funds in early calendar 2018. Beginning in May, we will be making monthly CVD remittances of approximately CAD2.5 million per month.

We will expense these, the impact in the June quarter will be a charge of approximately 5 million from May and June shipment. We expect preliminary antidumping duty announcement in June, but this will again have little or no impact in the June quarterly results as it will be a go forward in the month of July. We anticipate DDD rate will be lower than CVD. Lumber industry profitability has been relatively good, but we'll see what the US industry can come up with in terms of calculations in late June.

Jim Lopez

Thank you Mich. Now moving on to the business part of a lumber section here. The lumber business has been very robust and the prices have been strong, the seasonal demand that came out of the gate very strong in both Canada and the United States. And we think this bodes well for new home construction and we expect the 2017 construction season to be a very robust and we fully expect housing starts in the US to exceed last year's. Prices on both sides of the border have risen significantly over the last six week and appear to be holding. There's some debate on how much of the price increases were due to the anticipation of the duties that were implemented versus market demand. And it's probably in reality a combination of both, the demand is very strong and all mills are running at capacity to my knowledge, nobody is sitting on much inventory.

So I think we were due for a price run up anyway as we get into a peak demand season, but certainly the 30% duties is having an effect on the mentality of the Canadian companies as they go to market in the United States. Moving on the specialty cellulose business. Demands for our specialty pulps are very strong. Our order backlogs are very good. And Mich highlighted earlier but I will highlight it again. We are ahead of our target of increasing our sales especially tonnes by an increment of 20,000 tonnes in calendar 2017. So we feel very good about the segments and where we're operating in the specialty pulp business. Mich mentioned that are euro pricing for ethers is up and our overall pricing for specialty is up. However, part of that it was not going to translate into the pricing you would see in our specialty cellulose consolidated numbers because of the weakness of the euro.

The March quarter is the first quarter reflecting the higher 2017 specialty selling prices. Likewise the commodity viscose pulp demand has been very good and continues to be very good. And prices are stable, maybe slightly down in the June quarter but still at very good levels. And overall our specialty mills are running very well. And their energy plans particularly the one in Temiscaming that's a real game changer is running well and the turbine is running ahead of its expectations. So overall for our specialty business our conditions are very good. We're very happy with the performance of that operation and that we can see our margins continue to grow in that business contributing to the higher margins that I mentioned earlier on a consolidated basis. In the paper pulp business, I guess out of all the companies businesses paper pulp has provided the most upside or I should say surprise on the upside for the company.

We expected that the new BEK capacity that was brought on in Indonesia would start to have an impact on prices by now, but it appears that this past capacity is coming to market at a much slower pace than expected. And the demand for pulp has been very good, particularly in the area - one of the areas that we operate in which is a coated board business we sell a lot of our maple high yield pulp into the coated board business in China that business is doing well in China thus there is a lot of demand for our maple pulp before center ply of that application. So overall it's still a good market and we successfully implemented pricing increases in the March quarter and we expect prices to go up again in the June quarter. The mills are running with a very strong backlog and I could say the productivity of both their high yield mills in the quarter was very good.

And moving on to the paper business. The business remains profitable and it's driven by the coated bleached board business albeit the newsprint business is also material contributor to EBITDA in that sector. The demand for bleached board is strong and the company's backlog is very good and our pricing is stable at very profitable levels. Newsprint on the other hand remains in a delicate balance, no surprise to anybody that follows this sector North American prices are stable and it's been not because of demand it's because capacity closures and mill conversions have kept the somewhat tenuous balance in the marketplace. So our expectation is that prices will remain stable in the newsprint businesses as long as there is good discipline and as long as the capacity closures and conversions continue as they were announced.

And of course newsprint demand is projected to continue to decline and we'll see continued adjustments in capacity going forward. So overall, we saw a great quarter in the March quarter, I mentioned earlier the LTM continues to grow, the LTM EBITDA continues to grow. This coming quarter, the June quarter, we will have the annual shutdown of our Temiscaming operations. So that will impact both our specialty cellulose business there, our coated bleach board business and a high-yield pulp business. And similar to last year we expect the EBITDA impact in the quarter to be CAD7 million, CAD8 million. So we still expect a strong June quarter however it will be a slight arrow down from the March quarter due to this. And certainly we expect better June quarter is going to be much stronger than it was in 2016.

Looking ahead to the September quarter, we can project right now that we expect business conditions to remain good and EBITDA will be very strong again in the March quarter. So when we look back at our fiscal 2016, we felt like that was a big transitional year in terms of EBITDA, it was a first year that our energy investments were up and running and contributing fully. And 2017 will be even a much better year than 2016. The major priorities for this company as we talked about on the last call will continue to prioritize debt reduction, we're making good progress, but we have a ways to go and execution of certain targeted cost reduction capital expenditure projects in our lumber mills but also in some of our pulp and paper mills as well.

So that's about it for the highlights of the quarter, it was a strong quarter and we like the momentum that the company has shown and will continue to show. And at this time operator, I would be pleased to open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Roger Spitz, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Roger Spitz

So you guided the June quarter be much stronger than the fiscal second quarter, the March quarter. Does that include the 7 to 8 million Temiscaming turnaround and I guess expense. I think this goes to EBITDA of the softwood CVD.

Jim Lopez

I hope I didn't lead you Roger, this is Jim, we guided that the June quarter will be down slightly from the March quarter because of the annual shut down. It will still be a strong quarter versus a year ago, the June quarter will be much stronger than now.

Roger Spitz

The back to the March quarter, can you say how much of the sequential increase was due to the specialty pulp due to the higher volumes versus the higher price. I read though the MD&A but was it like two thirds volumes because of the turnaround in the fiscal first quarter, mainly in Tartas?

Michel Dumas

No, the turnaround quarter over quarter Roger, December to March was mostly due to the cost reduction, the higher productivity. The higher volumes obviously help, but - and yes, as you saw on the price side we've got some from the viscose but CAD43 on 16,000 tonnes. The specialty, what happened in specialty, the ethers were up as expected. However when I put the Tartas results back in C dollar, the weakness of the euro had an impact how we reported it. And so the topline effect quarter-over-quarter was very small, it was all about very little maintenance and running higher operations, higher productivity.

Roger Spitz

And lastly, what is your outlook for commodity viscose pricing and selling to China and if you do, or want to going forward, do you have an outlook that you can share.

Jim Lopez

Our outlook is very positive for viscose prices. The downstream demand for viscose fibre is very good, our customers are running at a high rate of capacity and they need pulp, so we're feeling pretty good. I'll call it the short to medium term of course we know trying to forecast the commodity price more than a quarter or two in advance is sometimes difficult, but overall the company is feeling pretty good about where the viscose markets are and will remain for the next quarter or two.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Joseph von Meister of Bennett Management. Please go ahead.

Josephvon Meister

Maybe Mich you could give a little more granularity on the prices realizations for specialty, because I was I think that we were guided to like 5% increase or 4.5% increase with maybe a decline of 10%, a 10% decline or a mid-single digit decline on 10% of the business which is your acetate business. And in Canadian Dollars specialty pulp was up 0.5% in US dollars is up 1.3%, in euros was up 2.5%. That's kind of a long way away from the kind of price increase we were thinking about. So I'm wondering what happened there?

Michel Dumas

Well, it was mostly currency, Joseph. If I look at the Tartas mill alone, their euro price was up about 6% quarter over quarter on all grades and they didn't get it, they make a little bit more than ethers, which was not up as much. So we did get what we thought we would get in the currency, the source currency if you will. But there's no question with the euro, it's strengthened now, it's back up to 1.45.

But having dropped when I converted in Canadian I lost about 3% or 4% percent on their sales just on currency, which was - because the euro was significantly different than C dollar US dollar relationship. So it was mostly that. In Temiscaming, we knew the grade mix there, the acetate, we make the most of our acetate in Temiscaming. And so we knew we wouldn't see that much and we lost 0.5% on currency and a little bit on mix, we made a little bit more MCC than we made nitro and MCC grade is not - is at the bottom of the specialty spectrum right now.

So there was some offset, but we did get what we wanted from our ethers customers. But you might see more of it next quarter with the currency, the euro having come back and the C dollar being at 73, you might see a delayed reaction and while expected the rates stay where they are, you'll see more of an increase in specialty cellulose price in Canadian dollars this quarter versus the last quarter.

Josephvon Meister

And how does demand look for specialty grades in Europe currently?

Jim Lopez

The demand is very strong, we've got extremely strong order backlog particularly for our ethers, there in Tartas. So I'd love to be able to run harder and make more.

Josephvon Meister

And so now that you're generating free cash flow, I think you said possibly direct some of that to repaying debt. Can you give us a sense of what your plans are?

Jim Lopez

Yeah, sure Joe, I’d be happy to. We made at recent investor presentation at an RBC Conference in Toronto and there we revealed the a investor deck and there we've indicated that over the next three years we'd like to decrease our net debt below CAD500 million.

Josephvon Meister

Canadian?

Jim Lopez

Canadian of course.

Michel Dumas

And in the short term, Joseph, will just monitor it. I'll be drawing down inventory this quarter for the timber which will replenish some of the cash that we put into it. But we'll watch - we're going to manage this carefully, we’re going to wait for the ADD to come out in June to see what kind of - what number they have at least put forward, will make those payments and we'll keep balancing our CapEx with our debt reduction.

Josephvon Meister

You got - recently you obtained a new credit facility from the Canadian regional government, where does that money go? Is it into a myriad of projects or is it going mostly in the lumber in which the timing of that spend?

Jim Lopez

Well, what that is Joseph is called the parallel program in Quebec and we're -- as we, we’re going to spend capital in Quebec. We're going to be eligible for a 40% electricity rebate on our invoices. However, in the near term, we’ll build the receivable, because the program provides that we must attain a threshold before they start actually reversing us at 40%. So you'll see more granularity going forward.

As I mentioned, in this quarter, we spent 9 million. I reported 6, because we set up 3 million as a receivable for TRAFL eligible spending, but I won’t collect that money for a while. So when I get it, when I start getting it next year, it will become real cash, but until then, I have to carry the growth CapEx.

So as I mentioned, so we'll be monitoring our CapEx spend very carefully as we go forward. It's a very attractive program. But we don't want to -- we won't put ourselves at risk. Our target is to maintain 150 million of liquidity at all times and we're going to stay, we’re very focused on keeping that as a minimum.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Aaron Kelly of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Aaron Kelly

Hi. Good afternoon and congratulations on the strong quarter. My first question is on specialty cellulose markets, specifically the acetate side. I was curious if you guys started to begin negotiations with customers for contracts post-2017 or if the majority of those volumes are already locked in for 2018 as well. I only ask because we've heard mixed views on acetate demand currently from a few of your competitors on other conference calls. We're just looking for any commentary or what you're seeing in those markets, that would be very helpful.

Jim Lopez

Yeah. Our existing acetate contracts already have volume provisions for 2018. We do not have the pricing. In some cases, we do. In some cases, it’s to be negotiated.

Aaron Kelly

All right. So pricing is yet to be shown. That’s very helpful.

Jim Lopez

In some contracts. In other contracts, it’s already done for next year.

Aaron Kelly

Okay. But when you say some, is that the majority of contracts or just some of the contracts?

Jim Lopez

Yeah. That's tough to say. I don't have that data in front of me, so I couldn't tell you. Keep in mind, Aaron, it’s a relatively small part of the company's business.

Aaron Kelly

Yeah. Would you say that 10% is still a good estimate for the mix of acetate volumes, as a percentage of your total specialty volumes?

Jim Lopez

Yeah. I think that's pretty good.

Aaron Kelly

Okay. So looking at paperboard now, specifically at that CAD50 per tonne price increase that you and many of your competitors have announced for the SBS paperboard grades, would you say that the CAD20 that recognized is a fair assessment or an accurate estimate for what you've got to be able to push through?

Jim Lopez

To my knowledge, first of all, that increase only covered about 20% to 25% of the company's mix. It wasn’t across all grades at this point, albeit, we're going to be working on it. But to the best of my knowledge, we've had full implementation of that price increase.

Aaron Kelly

All right. So just been more upside there. And I may have missed this in your release, but have you guys disclosed how many days you expect to -- I mean to be down for the major maintenance this May?

Jim Lopez

No. We did not disclose. It usually runs five to six days.

Aaron Kelly

Five to six days. Very perfect. And then my last question is just on newsprint. We were surprised to hear reports of a few price increases on the West Coast. I think it was for CAD20 per tonne. And we were just wondering if you guys have heard any, have you find it surprising, given the weakness in North American newspaper markets and if you think that's going to translate to any price hikes on the East Coast?

Michel Dumas

Well, Aaron, as you know, we have one mail. We make 210,000, 220,000 tonnes year. We're price takers. So we watch what the big guys do and what the market will bear and we follow. So the newsprint business is a tough business and keep in mind, Canadian mills are doing okay with the current US dollar pricing as always they have a decent cost structure. Not all mills try and have a decent cost structure.

But when you look at the US newsprint mills, they need an increase. The margins of the US newsprint mills are pretty challenging right now in a lot of cases. So I am not surprised that people are starting and of course, the West Coast pricing desperately needed to be increased. So none of that’s surprising to me. I don't know whether it's going to trickle through the east or not. I guess the big guys will decide and we’ll follow.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Kasia Kopytek of TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Kasia Kopytek

Hi, guys. This is Kasia filling in for Sean. Most of my questions have been answered, but just a few follow-ups here. Can you guys contrast the 2% increase in your [indiscernible] price realizations quarter-over-quarter versus the each 10% increase that we saw for softwood or hardwood based on reference grades in China. I know mix has historically been an issue, but at least based on the reference grades that we try and put off with the carbon price increasing pretty significantly.

Michel Dumas

Yeah. It's pretty tough to say because one of our operations sells much more heavily in Europe and Korea. And for sure, the Korean praise increases have lagged the Chinese price increases. So that's holding us back a bit. Our Chinese price increases, I'd say, were pretty much in line with what we're seeing in the marketplace.

And the other thing is you might see a little bit of a lag because we came in with a very strong backlog into this calendar year, thinking that maybe prices were going to start moving south as the extra BEK capacity started to move the overall market down a bit. So we came in, maybe a little too aggressively with their order backlog. So the price increases that we successfully obtained are taking a longer period to get through.

Kasia Kopytek

And I know you guys said that the long-term leverage targets that you laid at your MD&A and that you spoke to in your investor deck, sort of three year timeframe and I assume that’s the view of positioning yourself for the December 2019 bond refi?

Michel Dumas

Well, I don’t know if we'll get to those ratios by then, but we should be -- we're pretty close. I think generally speaking about getting the balance just as strong as we can in anticipation of going to the market and getting the best deal we can get done in that market at that time. So it continues to be an area we discussed again today with the board, the slowdown capital, we put down more debt. It’s an ongoing debate, but it's good debate to have, it means we are generating enough cash to have that debate, which I kind of like.

Kasia Kopytek

Definitely. So the 40% net debt to cap three times, net debt to EBITDA, I guess more of a three year plus target leadership?

Michel Dumas

Well, the 40% is a tougher for us. I kept it from the good old days, when in 2008, we rolled off most of our fixed assets in the recap, which is hurting me and I have about 300 million, 400 million of unrecognized tax assets. So if I can get to the point to recognize those that 40% could become readily attainable pretty quickly. But we’ll see, I mean I’m more, to be honest, obviously we’re more focused on the three times and those are more important ratios I think than some of the book ratios now which get distorted with impairment and stuff like that.

Kasia Kopytek

Yeah. And obviously I’m finding those are closer to three times now and that’s capped here. And Mich, I now in your prepared remarks, you mentioned something about potential debt repayments, I just want to make sure I’m misunderstanding here. There is no opportunities for you guys to pick away the debt between now and that point in 2019. Is it?

Michel Dumas

I would target the final portion of the revolver. I got 50 million to file them and I have a 1% prepayment penalty at this time, which is September, go to zero, so that would -- and that's the shorter fuse. It’s September 18 maturity. So if I was targeting something, that would be the piece of debt we would prepay.

Kasia Kopytek

And is there any updates on your sawmill modernization program incremental to what you guys sort of detailed last quarter?

Jim Lopez

Well, I won't give you a whole lot of granularity, but it's safe to say that we’ve started a couple of projects. These projects kind of run CAD3 million to CAD5 million. So there is no major mill rebuild that we're announcing now, but there are good upgrades. The facility is using new optimization hardware and software, for example, installing a couple of new auto graders and some new scanners and different operations.

So it's started. One of the challenges we're going to have is, there's a lot of demand right now in equipment suppliers, so the lead time is going to be longer than what we would have liked to implement these projects, but it is what it is, but we have a plan, we're following through on the plan and we're approving the projects and spending accordingly. We're not approving every project right away.

Our plan includes being prudent on balancing CapEx and debt repayment as we also talked about and also not overwhelming, we do not want to overwhelm our resources and engineering and make mistakes along the way. So we have a certain amount of resources internally and external resources we can deploy, but we're going to be smart about our execution.

Kasia Kopytek

And the 35 million in expected incremental EBITDA and the 50 million spend, that’s still a good rough estimate?

Jim Lopez

Oh, yes.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Eric Seeve of Goldentree. Please go ahead.

Eric Seeve

Hi, guys. Thanks for the call. A follow on to the CapEx questions. I missed the last sentence you gave at the end there, but can you reiterate both on a gross and net basis what you expect CapEx to be in 2017 and also of the discretionary portion, can you give us a sense of how much is going to Temiscaming versus the thermal project.

Michel Dumas

Well, right now, if I was looking out, we’ve only spent 19 gross and 16 net in the first six months. We normally spend more in the summer and we're going to, as Tim mentioned, we're activating some projects, although some of the spending on this projects will actually be put back to ’18, just because of the progress being made on schedule and lead time. I would say this year, you'd be looking at CAD45 million, CAD50 million gross and 40 million net, say 50 million gross, 40 million net.

That’s a good number to use in the model. If things work out better, if the ADD is not as high, if things go a little bit better and certainly the variable that we could spend a little bit more, but I wouldn’t say in fiscal ’17, you would see much more than that. It would be single digits if we spent more than that this year. And we do want to pay down some debt, get our net debt down a little bit. ’18, we haven’t given any guidance for ’18 yet, but I still think in the absence of, we’re still going to manage to a number for now until we get more clarity on certain items.

So I would say 50 gross next year, 40 net might be another good number to use for now. And if we -- things go better, we can always do a little bit more, because obviously this 40% TRAFL is an opportunity we don't want to lose and the paybacks on the BIP or very fast. The idea was if we can get some going, we'll get EBITDA from the BIP and it'll be self-sustaining and then we could spend more.

Eric Seeve

Okay, great. That's helpful. Thank you. And it sounds like, a couple quarters ago, you guys had a lot of sawmill projects that you were thought you would spend on aggressively It sounds like in light of the TRAFL program as well as the sawmill, it sounds like maybe some of that discretionary capital has shifted from sawmills to Temiscaming, is that right? I mean it looks like from your gross and net numbers like most of the discretionary CapEx is going to Temiscaming in ’17 and ’18?

Michel Dumas

There is no question that the Spec sawmill in Temiscaming will be the major beneficiary of the 40% TRAFL program. That mill will see most of the money and there's no question that when you can get 40% back, you're going to accelerate some expenditures there. So yes, that is true. But we're trying to balance that, right. The sawmill still has great paybacks. On the one hand, this is great to be. We had at the board today, you have an opportunity for someone to help you with the 40% offset, but you have another option that sawmill has higher payback.

Jim Lopez

I would say over the next three years though, when you look at it on a net basis, after giving the TRAFL monies back, the expenditures are going to be relatively balanced between our sawmill operations and our Temiscaming site.

Eric Seeve

Okay. Thank you. And just last question on this topic is, have you guys laid out yet what the expected growth in net spend, total associated with this project to Temiscaming and what the incremental payback would be expected to be incremental capacity in terms of production volumes. Have you laid those things out?

Jim Lopez

No, we have not. But I just want to highlight something, Eric. It is not a project in Temiscaming. There is a series of projects in Temiscaming, ranging from CAD0.5 million to CAD5 million approximately. So it’s a lot of nice bite sized pieces of CapEx that we can do. A portion of that is maintenance business and a portion of it is BIP. But we haven’t provided more granularity at this time.

Eric Seeve

Okay. Do you anticipate doing some?

Jim Lopez

Yeah. As time goes on. Yeah.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. I was wondering if you could just give us a little bit more detail on the deposits, regarding the countervailing duties. You mentioned that the first batch of deposits, you would essentially not expense, if I understood this correctly, but the next set, in the following quarter, you would. Is that correct?

Jim Lopez

Yeah. What will happen, you have to view the CVD, the stock gets above CVD, because AVD is not a -- there are three types of deposits really. There's the retro portion, which was prior to the announcement, we will not expense those, we expect to recover them because overall levels of shipments in the US were not up. Then there's a preliminary and so going forward, beginning in May, we will be doing preliminary CVD deposits.

We will expense those as paid. Last time, we got them all back, but we're not taking that position. We are expensing them and we’ll see what happens. And then after December next -- this December or early January, we'll have the final determination and the final rates and we’ll be making what they call final deposits and though at that time, that's when the litigation will begin because you cannot litigate preliminaries. So

Unidentified Analyst

And those will be expenses?

Jim Lopez

Yes. They will. Well, that’s our position now. I mean, if circumstances change, that may change, but our position right now is they would likely be expanding.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then regarding the actual cash that is being put into this escrow account, you mentioned in your release, but I just want to be clear on this point. You are counted as a deposit -- receivable deposit, correct?

Jim Lopez

The 9 million of retro, yes, the retroactive portion, the three months or 90 days, we would come that as receivable and we would expect that we would recover that in January, early 2018, calendar 2018. Once the final determination is up.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Got it. And just one last question, you made the estimate of 2.5 million per month, correct based on what you know now?

Michel Dumas

That’s based on the 20% rate and our forecast of pricing.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I understand it’s very difficult, but do you have any sense of based on what you know now, just based on the countervailing duties, how much of that would be -- how much would take place in 2018 and any sort of indication?

Michel Dumas

Well, in 2018, we would say that we will, unless something changes, we will continue to make deposits of -- CVD deposits of roughly 2.5 million a million a month. So we’ll be making CVD deposits in excess of CAD20 million a year going forward.

Operator

Thank you. We have a follow-up question from Joseph von Meister of Bennett Management. Please go ahead.

Joseph von Meister

Hey, Mich. Talking about the CVD deposits, it looks like lumber futures by my math are up about 27% or 28% since the end of the year, which is pretty consistent with the duties. What -- the last time this happened, did the price of lumber just increase by the amount of the duties?

Michel Dumas

No. The last time, I would say we had some delayed impact, but the market was very, very strong Joseph.

Jim Lopez

Our estimate Joseph, this is Jim, is about 50% of it is recovered through selling price. So it’s hard to say what moves the market, but that seems to be our experience and I think most people in the industry would concur with that.

Michel Dumas

Yeah. In a weaker market, it would be less. In the stronger market, they would be more, but that’s where we’re seeing it, Joseph, and we're using -- internally we're using about CAD25 [indiscernible]. It's not empirical. It's what we see up there and that’s how we revise our forecast going forward that that’s the type of extra money the US consumer will have to pay to get lumber.

Joseph von Meister

So to just get this straight, these duties are basically increasing the cost of lumber to US consumers and settling that money to US timber owners?

Michel Dumas

That would be the view of a lot of people involved in this well. But we're not recommending as a strong buy, Joseph. You'll have to wait.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Kevin Cohen of Imperial Capital. Please go ahead.

Kevin Cohen

Good afternoon and thanks for taking the question. I guess just kind of thinking big picture about the lumber modernization effort in the context of what looks like very strong free cash flow and excess liquidity relative to the top end of the range in the lumber tax, does lumber tax and given all those circumstances kind of pull forward the timing and in that context of how you pursue that or not really so much?

Jim Lopez

No. I wouldn't say. Mich mentioned earlier, we’ve had good discussions as a management team and also with our board about what we do with our extra cash, how we balance that. So right now, our leaning is towards debt reduction. So if something's got to give, it'll be the -- we’ll slow down the CapEx because we're pretty focused on continuing to reduce our debt, but the lumber duties are going to tie up cash. And so that cash is going to be tied up, for example the 9 million that Mich is going to deposit shortly is 9 million that would have gone towards debt reduction or CapEx. So if anything, it will slow things down a bit as opposed to pulling forward.

Kevin Cohen

And I guess just kind of a book keeping item, just thinking about the EBITDA guidance directionally, the June quarter versus March, was that on an apples-to-apples, taken into account the expensing of, in this case two months or three months during the quarter for lumber or was that not adjusted for in kind of seeing a slight down arrow versus March quarter?

Michel Dumas

Well. It is in the down arrow for cash flow, no question. It will pick a charge. I’m just debating with myself if I'm going to run through adjusted EBITDA or not, not because last time I ran the extent through adjusted EBITDA, and the refund was an unusual item. So I didn't like that. So but anyways, whatever we do Kevin, you'll be able to see very clearly, but there will be a charge of 5 million this quarter. So that's part of the down arrow is for liquidity and cash flow generation absolutely.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. I'd like to turn the meeting back over to Mr. Lopez.

Jim Lopez

Okay. Thank you. And thank you everybody for joining us on our call and we look forward to continuing the company's momentum and hopefully, we can have a positive conversation after our June quarter. Thank you very much and have a good afternoon.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes the meeting for today. Please disconnect your lines at this time and we thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.