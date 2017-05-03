Lundbeck Investors Agitated With Mixed Alzheimer's Data

The best-case scenario for Lundbeck (OTC:HLUKF, OTCPK:HLUYY) and Otsuka (OTC:OSUKF) following mixed clinical results with Rexulti in Alzheimer’s disease agitation may very well be that the US FDA will ask for a third trial to confirm that both the primary and secondary endpoints can be met in a single test.

Rexulti's two pivotal trials in Alzheimer’s came back with one hitting the primary endpoint and failing the secondary, and the other doing the opposite. With agitation as a side-effect numerically higher among patients taking Rexulti, caution from regulators can be expected; the Danish group’s shares fell 5% following the news.

Helping the case for approval is the lack of drugs specifically indicated for Alzheimer’s agitation – anti-depressants and antipsychotics are used to control behavioural symptoms – and patients’ need for full-time care. This will no doubt be a pitch that executives make to the US agency in upcoming meetings as well as to dementia specialists when data are presented at medical conferences – a “totality of the data” argument can be foreseen here.

Hit and miss, miss and hit

Both trials had the same primary and secondary endpoints: 12-week change from baseline on the Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory (CMAI) scale of symptoms of agitation, and on the Clinical Global Impression-Severity of Illness (CGI-S) scale assessing overall severity of agitation.

The first trial, which tested Rexulti 1 or 2mg in 433 patients with probable Alzheimer’s disease and symptoms of agitation, showed a significant improvement on the CMAI vs placebo, but only for the 2mg dose. Improvements on the CGI-S scale were not significant.

In the second trial, testing flexible Rexulti doses of 0.5, 1 or 2mg/day in 260 patients, the situation was reversed. Improvement on the CMAI was not significant compared with placebo, whereas placebo-adjusted improvements on the CGI-S did meet significance, though the companies did not say whether this was for all doses.

Lundbeck said that data from different countries varied, perhaps owing to differing standards of care, adding that “the data from Russian sites showed especially poor separation between placebo and drug”.

Cure and a cause

Intriguingly, agitation was present as a general side-effect of Rexulti, with incidence of 3.5% vs 2.9% for placebo.

Yet the side-effect profile might be another peg on which Lundbeck and Otsuka can hang their case to regulators. Certainly the drug does not appear to have the increased risk of mortality as with the antipsychotics like Risperdal, and sleep disturbances like insomnia or somnolence did not occur at the same rate as with the antidepressant Celexa.

Should regulators seek another phase III trial, a delay could offer an opportunity for Acadia Pharmaceuticals or Opko Health to catch up with Rexulti. Acadia was enthusiastic about advancing Parkinson’s disease psychosis drug Nuplazid into phase III in Alzheimer’s agitation last year (Acadia sees enough to advance in Alzheimer’s psychosis, December 21, 2016). Opko, meanwhile, hooked the Alzheimer’s project scyllo-inositol when it acquired Transition Therapeutics last year; Opko has said little about the project since the transaction.

Alzheimer’s disease breeds nothing but disappointment, but the number of patients and the unmet need keeps drug developers coming back for more. Expect Lundbeck and Otsuka to keep trying with Rexulti should the FDA ask for more data.

Rexulti trial data Trial ID No of patients Description Primary endpoint (CMAI score) Secondary endpoint (CGI-S score) NCT01862640 433 Fixed dose of 1 or 2mg/day vs placebo for up to 12 weeks Hit by 2mg dose Missed NCT01922258 260 Flexible dose of 0.5 to 2mg/day vs placebo for up to 12 weeks Missed Hit





