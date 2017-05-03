Majesco's (MJCO) CEO Ketan Mehta on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Majesco (NYSEMKT:MJCO)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 2, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Andrew Berger - IR

Ketan Mehta - CEO and Co-Founder

Farid Kazani - CFO and Treasurer

Analysts

Brian Kintslinger - Maxim Group.

Josh Seide - Maxim Group

Parag Bharambe - Private Investor

Russell Cleveland - RENN Capital Group, Inc.

Good day everyone and welcome to the Majesco Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter Conference Call.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Andrew Berger, Investor Relations.

Andrew Berger

A complete disclosure of our results can be found in our press release that was issued this afternoon. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded and a replay will be available on our website shortly after the conclusion of this call.

During today’s call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking under Federal Securities Law. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be reflected upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date.

We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or outlook. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

At times in our prepared comments and in responses to your questions, we may offer incremental metrics to provide greater insight into the dynamics of our business or our quarterly results. Please be advised that this additional detail may be one-time in nature and we may or may not provide an update in the future.

Also during the course of today’s call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation schedule showing GAAP versus non-GAAP results has been provided in our press release that was issued today after the market closed.

Hosting the call today are Ketan Mehta, Majesco's CEO and Co-Founder; and Farid Kazani, CFO and Treasurer; and Ann Massey, Senior Vice President of Finance.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Ketan. Ketan?

Ketan Mehta

Thank you, Andy. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Majesco's fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year conference call. Throughout fiscal 2017, we continue to transition our business from an on premise business to a cloud-based operating model. The impact of this transition on our revenue has been more impactful than what I expected.

During the year, we had plans successfully going to production, which is a matter of great pride and accomplishment for our clients and us. However, as a result of this, our implementation revenue has decreased from $13.8 million in the first quarter of this year to $10.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

In a normal course for on premise, the revenue from the new deal would replace this revenue stream. However, four of our last six new IT deals have been on the cloud platform.

For the cloud business, the revenue on from the implementation piece is smaller and the initial ramp-up of the revenue is slower compared to on premise model. However, cloud revenue provide a compelling higher margin recurring revenue as we pick up and scale our cloud business.

I will give example of [Indiscernible] for cloud client. For one client, the cloud subscription revenue increased from $550,000 annually to $1.6 million annually in two years. In another case, the revenue increase from $800,000 to $1.2 million in two years' time.

This transaction is one of the main reasons we experienced growth of 7.5% in our topline in 2017. However, cloud-based revenue increased 17.3% from $20.2 million to $23.7 million during 12-month period and we expect that this growth momentum will continue.

We also expect to see improvement in non-cloud business as a result of additional demand for our data and digital solutions. As a result of the above factor, I expect to see growth in overall revenue starting in the second quarter of the new fiscal.

Let me share the progress we made during the quarter and the year in building a strong cloud business. As you're aware, we signed a partnership with IBM in October 2016, whereby IBM will offer Majesco software as a part of their insurance industry platform, which combines Majesco software with IBM cognitive capabilities offered on IBM cloud. The strategic relationship with IBM has successfully kicked-off the inception work with a tier 1 insurer, specifically on a platform-as-a-service model.

One new [IOO] is multi-line carrier ITM Group selected Majesco Billing in the cloud during the fourth quarter. In addition to an existing tier 1 customer expanded their direct business focus from commercial to personal property line on Majesco CloudInsurer.

As I talked to our clients and analysts in the industry, I see a clear trend towards speed-to-value, low upfront cost, and pay-as-you-grow mode. This shift has increased the demand for cloud-based platform with ready-to-use content and pre-integration of solutions.

Majesco is well-positioned to benefit from this trend. Our market-leading product, ongoing investment in Majesco CloudInsurer, and in our partner ecosystem have created some very successful case studies demonstrating speed-to-value through our cloud platform.

Another area of growth is our value-added consulting services, supporting transformation, data and digital needs of the market. A tier 1 insurer selected Majesco as the strategic partner for the multiyear modernization program where the insurer will liberate Majesco's Enterprise consulting services and business transformation framework, application development management services, and technical reference architecture and testing services with the automation test framework and testing repository to support the vision laid out by the company for their underwriting and policy platform.

I'm also pleased to share that our tier 1 customer, New York Life was recently selected as a salient model insurer for the digital and omnichannel category for their implementation of Majesco Digital Connect and Majesco Rating for their Group Membership Association Division, the largest direct marketer of life insurer in U.S.

The New York life Group Membership Association Division partner with Majesco to develop a portal platform to manage multiple enrollment and application website for their insurance product.

The new platform enabled New York Like to quickly and reliably offer a vehicle for its clients, member to apply and enroll while providing the ability to modify each site for their specific business rules and content. This recognition further raises the profile of Majesco's Digital offerings in the market.

Throughout fiscal 2017, we have focused on improving profitability by controlling expenses, increasing operating efficiencies, and aligning our cost structure to support long-term customer and sales growth.

As a result, Majesco produced its first consecutive quarter of improving adjusted EBITDA during the fiscal 2017 fourth quarter, which was 5.7% of revenue. Throughout the full year, adjusted EBITDA increased by 450 basis point from 0.5% of revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016 to 5% of revenue in the fiscal year end March 31, 2017. While profitability is an important focus of management, we remain committed to investing our SG&A and R&D activities that will support our cloud business plan.

To conclude, there is a fundamental market shift taking place in the industry where carriers are looking for low-risk to value platform growth that provides an ability to innovate new products, reach new market, create new customer experiences, and liberate different business models.

We have a growing list of the real-life case studies enabling our clients to innovate, grow, and transform their business model through our Majesco CloudInsurer platform from existing insurer transforming their business into startup or greenfield backed by existing insurers or backed by venture capital.

As we undergo this transition, we expect to build a strong cloud business with a high margin recurring revenue business.

With that, let me turn the call over to Farid to discuss the financial drivers for the quarter.

Farid Kazani

Thank you, Ketan and good afternoon to all and welcome to our Q4 and full year conference call.

Fiscal 2017 has been a year of transition with the business model moving towards cloud-based solution. While it may not be completely visible with the revenue profile for fiscal year 2017, the deal momentum is for cloud-based, which will develop into a higher recurring revenue base, translating to an improved profitable model.

And in this year of transition, while the revenue pickup has been slower, we have been able to achieve a 7.5% growth in revenue and a substantial improvement in the EBITDA margins.

Let me now share the specific numbers for the fourth quarter fiscal 2017. Revenue for the fourth quarter ended March 31st, 2017 was $28.2 million as compared to $32.3 million in the corresponding quarter of the last year, down 12.8%.

The decrease during the quarter was due to a number of traditional P&C programs moving from implementation to support mode, construction-based program have new implementation [revenue replacing] event, and the reprioritization of a large program in our Life and IoT business in September 2016.

Revenue for the 12-month period ended 31st, March 2017 increased 7.5% to $121.8 million as compared to $113.3 million in the corresponding 12-month period last year. The revenue growth for the year in constant currency was 8.7%.

For the quarter ended March 31st, 2017, gross margins were at 47.6%. The 293 basis point improvement in gross margin as compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year was primarily due to improvement -- improved operating efficiencies and the impact of your initiative [Indiscernible].

For the 12-month period ended 31st, March 2017, our gross margins were higher at 47.9%, an increase of 334 basis points as compared to the previous year.

The SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter fiscal 2017 was 33.5% as compared to 32.6% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

For the 12-month period ended 31st, March 2017, the SG&A expenses were higher -- were -- expenses were 33.9% of the fiscal 2017 revenue, up by 8.2% as compared to the 12-month period in the previous year.

The increase in SG&A was primarily due to the planned expenses of sales and marketing efforts and the addition of the Cover-All business.

The R&D expenditure for the fiscal 2017 fourth quarter was 14.9% of fourth quarter revenue as compared to 14.3% grid in period of fiscal 2016. During the quarter, the R&D programs continue to focus on executing or product map in the P&C and the Life and Annuity business.

It is important to know that the company has a policy of expensing all the R&D expenses to the P&L account. For the 12-month ended 31st, March 2017, the product R&D expenses were 14.1% off the fiscal 2017 revenue, higher by 5.8% as compared to the same period last year.

The net loss for the fourth quarter ended 31st, March 2017 was $0.8 million or $0.02 per share as compared to a net loss of $1.5 million or $0.04 per share from the same period last fiscal.

Net loss for the 12-period ended 31st, March 2017 was lower at $0.9 million or $0.02 per share. As compared to a net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.01 per share, for the cross-money 12-month period ended 31st, March 2016.

The adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter ended 31st, March 2017 was $1.6 million or 5.7% of revenue as compared to $0.4 million or 1.3% during the quarter ended 31st, March 2016.

The adjusted EBITDA for the 12-period ended 31st, March 2017 came in higher at $6.1 million or 5% off the revenue as compared to $0.6 million, which was 0.5% of the revenue during the 12-month period ended 31st, March 2015.

From a geographic standpoint, the North America, the U.K., and the APAC regions represented 89.9%, 5.5%, and 4.6% respectively for the fourth quarter's total revenue as compared to 89.6% 7.4% and 2.9% respectively for the same period in the last fiscal.

For the 12-month period ended 31st, March 2017, the North America, U.K., APAC represented 89.6%, 6.7% and 3.9% of the total revenue respectably.

In terms of business spilt, the P&C business represented 84.9% of their new Life and Annuity represented 13.5%, and the non-insurance is lower at 1.6% of the fourth quarter fiscal 2017 revenue as compared to 77%, 20.6%, and 2.4% respectively in the corresponding period last year.

For the 12-month period ended 31st, March 2017, P&C represented 82.1%, Life and Annuity and the non-insurance business at 1.7%.

The total recurring revenue which includes licenses revenue, recurring subscription and maintenance support was $29.3 million for the fiscal 2017 as compared to $28 million in fiscal 2016.

The total non-recurring revenue which includes the IP-based implementation services consulting and other mentioned services was $92.5 million for the fiscal 2017 as compared to $85.3 million in fiscal 2016.

Total revenue from cloud-based customers was $23.6 million for the fiscal 2017 compared to $20.3 million in the fiscal 2016, up 17.3%. In terms of client concentration, the top customer in the quarter represented 6.2% of revenue, while the top five constitute 24.2% and the top 10 constituted 38.2% for fourth quarter fiscal 2017.

For the 12-month period ended 31st, March 2017, the number stood at 7.5%, 27.1%, and 40.9% respectively.

Quickly turning onto the balance sheet, Majesco had a cash and cash equivalent of $12.5 million as at 31st, March 2017 as compared to $6.2 million as at 31st, March 2016. Total debt as at 31st, March 2017 was $12.6 million as compared to $13.8 million as at 31st, March 2016.

The better cash flow led by a higher operating profit and a tighter working capital has helped to reduce the net debt from $7.6 million in March 2016 with negligible $0.2 million at the end of 31st, March 2017.

The DSOs also include -- exclude 67 days at the end of 31st, March 2017 as compared to 69 days in the previous quarter ended 31st -- December 31st, 2016.

The headcount stood at 2192 at the end of 31st March as compared to 2196 at the end of 31st December 2016.

This concludes our prepared remarks. I’ll now pass it on to the operator to please open the call for questions. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We'll go first to Brian Kintslinger with Maxim Group.

Brian Kintslinger

Great. Thanks so much. Can you -- for the 15 customers that went into production, what's the opportunity for those customers as we look to fiscal 2018 in terms of additional sales? And maybe can you quantify their revenue contribution in fiscal 2017?

Ketan Mehta

So, Brian I may not have a very specific number for -- to answer, but typically any customer which goes into the production -- really go into the support mode and they will have the ongoing maintenance revenue stream coming from that point.

In addition, like any other real, we continue to upsell and cross-sell a number of different products and services to those clients. Generally speaking you find that they plan to go into production for one line of business, may go into the next line after that line goes into the production. Or there could be an opportunity for further data or digital type of solution opportunities as well. So, there are further cross-sell opportunities, yes.

Brian Kintslinger

So, of those 15, most of them just took one line of business and for one function top, for policy or just going or just claims, is that how I should think about it?

Ketan Mehta

So, there are variety as 15 clients, which went into production, some of them are billing, some of them are policy admin types of solutions. So, some of them would go with one line of business. So, it’s a mix of all different types of solutions.

Brian Kintslinger

Okay. Now, you mentioned being optimistic about a reacceleration in bookings in fiscal 2018, what gives you that confidence? Is it more deals in the pipeline that are in discussion? Is it larger deals? Or maybe a change in the insurance environment? Maybe touch on what gives you the confidence?

Ketan Mehta

Yes, so it is clearly reflected based on the pipeline of opportunities we have for our cloud business. And the traction which we're getting for the speed-to-value proposition which we're offering in the market, as well as the IBM partnership which is seeing fair amount of momentum as well.

Brian Kintslinger

And for the -- are you able to maybe quantify how much large the pipeline is? Maybe that was a year ago. Is that the case or is it just much more advanced and much stronger -- maybe confidence from the customer in the business environment?

Ketan Mehta

Yes, we see this traction for cloud current solution is -- I have seen a much stronger traction now than what I used to see a year ago. So, it's getting -- it's improving.

Brian Kintslinger

Now, a year ago when we were talking -- even two years ago, you'd mentioned cloud was more for tier 2 and tier 3, how is it being viewed today do you think by tier 1?

Ketan Mehta

Many tier 1s have a greenfield initiatives where they take a division of the tier 1 or a new initiative which they launch as a part of the Greenfield initiative to innovate on a business model or offer a new product or new services, they typically tend to go for a cloud approach.

Brian Kintslinger

Okay. And then a few more -- two more. First one, you mentioned, you expected a return to year-over-year growth I think in the second quarter for revenue, but you expect the first quarter will be stronger than the fourth quarter or was kind of directionally in the first quarter you expecting compared to the fourth quarter?

Farid Kazani

Brian, as we've seen the business building up, we do see that there's going to be a positive trend. We're not guiding very specific on the first quarter or second quarter, but we're seeing that there are deals that we've closed recently and some of the deals that are on slide should see a good pop-up building up in Q2.

Brian Kintslinger

Okay. Lastly can you talk about the IBM partner deal, how did that materialize specifically? And then what exactly is being delivered to that customer?

Ketan Mehta

This is a part of our IBM partnership where we're offering Majesco platform on top of the IBM cloud and combined with IBM cognitive capabilities. Combined together we have a growing pipeline, but what we have signed-up or started the work for a one tier 1 client under the same industry platform model.

Brian Kintslinger

Yes, I realized. Did IBM sell that deal? Or did Majesco sell that deal? And are they getting an entire platform with all your solutions or just a little more clarity on what exactly that they are getting?

Ketan Mehta

No, it is the IBM-led deal and it covers the -- our core policy platform, but I'll not be able to share more details at this point.

Brian Kintslinger

Great. Thank you so much.

Ketan Mehta

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Josh Seide with Maxim Group.

Josh Seide

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. We've noticed there's been a consolidation in the space over the last few months. Would you mind just talking about the M&A landscape and your M&A eminence strategy you're planning going forward? Thanks.

Ketan Mehta

Sure. So, we continue to see a consolidation in space as you rightly mentioned. We find that there are acquisition opportunities from the other vendor, but also interestingly opportunities coming from the Insurtech companies as well as the data and digital solution which are focused around insurance industry. So, I feel that the M&A will continue to drive further consolidation in the industry and Majesco is looking for the synergistic opportunities at any point of time.

Josh Seide

Great. And then maybe just a bit more granularity on cloud sales in the fourth quarter specifically, can you provide maybe the cloud percent of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 versus fiscal 2016? And then maybe the total number of cloud customers outstanding as of the year? Thank you.

Ketan Mehta

Yes, the cloud was 19.3% of the Q4 number in Q4 fiscal 2017.

Josh Seide

Great. Thanks. And could you provide the number of cloud customers outstanding as of year-end?

Ketan Mehta

We had 20 customers at the end of the March 2017 in terms of cloud customer.

Josh Seide

Okay. Thanks.

Ketan Mehta

Thank you.

Operator

We'll go next to a Private Investor, Parag Bharambe.

Parag Bharambe

Yes, hi. I have a question on how much is the subscription revenue and I didn’t heard about the total number of cloud customers, can you repeat it for me please?

Ketan Mehta

The cloud customers were 13 number and I did mentioned it in my early comments that the total recurring revenue which includes licenses, the recurring subscription, maintenance support was $29.3 million for the fiscal 2017.

Parag Bharambe

I think in last quarter you say numbers somewhere around 6% to 7%. I believe that number was like just pure subscription revenue, do we have numbers similar to that?

Ketan Mehta

Yes. The pure recurring subscription from cloud is 6.9% -- 6.9 million sorry.

Parag Bharambe

And in your balance sheet you have mentioned the cash at equivalent of $12.5 million as of 31st, which was $19.5 million as of December 31st. So, can you give a bit light on where this 7 million have been used this quarter?

Ketan Mehta

So, the 7 million have got used towards repayment of loan, which was roughly $4.6 billion, which if you see that the last figure has actually fallen from the previous quarter, which was 17.2 down to 13.8. Roughly $1.6 million was the earn out liabilities on out live on account of the Agile acquisition that we had in 2015. And the rest was the other liabilities that typically our correct liabilities and I'll go.

Parag Bharambe

And in terms of the next year shape. I know you don't give a guidance, but how does it look in terms of profitability? Will there be multiple levels in place for you to deliver better profitability going forward?

Ketan Mehta

We are not guiding very specific on numbers for next year. But if you've seen that we have focused our business within our Tiger Management of course improving operating efficiencies and looking at other areas we can actually see the leverage improvements ones the revenue starts building up.

We will keep the same kind of efforts up in the next year. We'll keep on improving profitability. We need to be mindful that as we are building up a cloud business, we will need to invest in both the SG&A and on the R&D for the cloud business.

Parag Bharambe

Okay. I think two years back when the company was spin-off, you outline and put a vision in term of sales around $200 million, $225 million. Looking at this number, it looked ambitious target. What is your comfort level in waiting for that number.

Farid Kazani

Yes. So, a couple of comments here. One is that $200 million to $225 million ambition was -- also honestly covering the acquisition in addition to the organic growth and acquisitions are always uncertain and subject to the getting the right deal at the right price.

Ketan Mehta

So, we have uncertainty. We are looking for acquisitions, but there is uncertainty associated with deal of back nature.

The second comment which I described in the call is that he formed a much more rapid transition to a cloud-based modems and what we expected at that point of time. Now, that is also impacting our topline growth ambition. So, because some of the factors which are impacting our current outlook, but as we said before, we see the growth trajectory will increase next year, but we're not giving specific guidance at this point of time.

Parag Bharambe

Okay. Thank you very much for your answer.

Operator

We'll go next to Russell Cleveland with RENN Capital.

Russell Cleveland

Thanks. Good to speak. And kind of look at your transition. My main question was just answered really. We had this guidance out that three years for over $200 million, with profitability and obviously that has changed. And it's hard for us on the outside here to get a feel. So, instead of $200 million, are we going to be doing $150 million, or what now, you said you didn’t have guidance for this year, but if we look out I'm trying to get kind of a clearer picture of where we are going. And with the emphasis on the cloud as opposed to the old strategy, so, can you give us any more color on that?

Ketan Mehta

Russell it is -- what I would say that as we as the transition from the cloud, the mistakes which we need to focus on is our recurring revenue base, which is a profitable stream of revenue and more predictive stream of revenue as opposed to a topline number alone.

So, that changes be overall outlook of the revenue, but I'll not be able to specifically quantify to say exactly what numbers are we guiding towards, but the revenue mix will change to a level where we have a different quality of revenue which is more predictable and higher margin.

In addition what we have to look at that and if you want to see the outlook moving forward, at these moment in terms of how we are winning in the market because the translation off those wins into revenue take longer, but it gives a better quality of revenue in the cloud model.

So, that's another thing we want to do want to track as we move forward. But we'll continue to look and guide as we move forward in terms of some more specific outlook details.

Russell Cleveland

Okay. Thanks so much. I appreciate it.

Operator

And gentlemen, it appears we have no further questions at this time.

Ketan Mehta

Okay. So, thank you everyone for the interest in Majesco and participation in the call. I'll see you next -- talk to you next quarter. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. And I would like to thank everybody for joining. You may disconnect at this time.

