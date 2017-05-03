RPX Corporation's (RPXC) CEO Marty Roberts on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RPX Corporation (NASDAQ:RPXC)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 02, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

JoAnn Horne - Head, IR

Marty Roberts - CEO

Bob Heath - CFO

Analysts

Jeff Meuler - Baird

Timothy Arcuri - Cowen and Company

Matthew Galinko - Sidoti

Operator

Good day and welcome to the RPX Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. JoAnn Horne, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma’am.

JoAnn Horne

Thank you, and thank you everyone for joining us today to review RPX Corporation's first quarter 2017 earnings. Leading the call today to discuss the results are Marty Roberts, RPX's Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Heath, Chief Financial Officer.

The agenda for today's call includes commentary from Marty, regarding first quarter results and recent developments in the pattern market, followed by a detailed review of the quarter's financials by Bob, as well as the second quarter guidance. Immediately following, we’ll open the call up to take your questions. Trevor Campion, CEO of Inventus, will also be available to answer your questions.

This afternoon, RPX issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2017 financial results, which is available on the Company's website at www.rpxcorp.com. This call is being broadcast over the Internet and the audio of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website. Also, please note that there are slides corresponding to the information discussed today available on the IR site.

I'd like to remind everyone that today’s discussion will include forward looking statements that are not historical facts but are based on the Company’s current expectations and beliefs. These forward looking statements include but are not limited to expectations regarding the growth of the Company’s business and the business outlook for the year. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from these forward looking statements. Please refer to the Company’s SEC filings for detailed information concerning the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed during the call. Reconciliations are included in the table attached to the earnings release and on the website.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Marty.

Marty Roberts

Thanks, JoAnn, and thanks to all of you for joining the call today. I'm going to give a very quick overview of the quarter and Bob will provide some detail on the numbers.

We're pleased with our results and operating progress during the first quarter. Our top and bottom line are generally in line with expectations and we generated $55.9 million in adjusted EBITDA and $24.8 million in adjusted EBITDA less net patent spend.

Subscription revenues were down by 5.6% from a year ago, while total revenues were up by 3.5% reflecting the inclusion of Inventus for the full quarter. Our renewal rate for the quarter was just under 90%, that was in line with our expectations and was factored into our full-year outlook which remains unchanged.

Even as others have announced retrenchment in their patent purchase activity, RPX completed 19 patent acquisitions during the first quarter consistent with our clearance activity during the past two years. We're gaining traction with our cross-sell activities and recently added our first Inventus customers as a result of introductions to RPX patent clients.

In the insurance business, we are seeing steady progress and our renewal experience tells us that insurance policyholders value not just the risk transfer but the overall benefits of RPX's patent clearance activities.

In the patent risk management segment, we ended the quarter with more than 300 total clients. We've been increasingly successful in selling patent risk insurance through entities like venture capital firms and industry associations. Typically in these arrangements, we built a single entity for insurance the right multiple policies for multiple companies within the portfolio.

Going forward, in the example of insurance sold through VC, we will count that as a single client but multiple policyholders. Including all policyholders, we're providing patent risk mitigation to over 400 companies at the end of Q1.

We continue to see constant evolution in the patent market. The changing dynamic of the market is most clearly reflected in the slowdown in NPE litigation over the past year. As we discussed, this has been a result of multiple factors including patent reform measures, judicial trends and not incidentally, RPX's proactive patent acquisition and licensing.

We’ve cleared a tremendous amount of patent risk over the past decade and every portfolio we taken off the market has eliminated many losses that otherwise would have been filed. Our clients recognize this and continue to put a high value on our ability to clear risk preemptively. They understand that without RPX in the market, the frequency and severity of their patent litigation would increase.

We continue to believe that patent litigation risk results from an inefficient marketplace and that is why RPX's patent risk business remains vitally important. The U.S. patent and trademark office issues more than 300,000 utility patents every year. New inventions lead to new patents, lead to new products and if those product become commercial reality, patent owners expect to benefit from their inventions. Any absence of a functioning and efficient patent marketplace, owners and licensees will often resort to costly and time-consuming litigation.

As I said during our call last quarter, we expect the commercialization of products in emerging sectors like the Internet-of-Things and autonomous vehicles will undoubtedly result in patent holders seeking compensation for inventions patented a decade earlier. We're beginning to see company's and patent holders positioning themselves to exploit these emerging markets and we believe these factors may represent the next wave of patent risk that companies will face.

Our analysis shows that there is on average a 10-year lag between the issuance of the patent and resulting litigation. Patents on Internet technologies from the late 90s and early offs spun some of the NPE litigation of the past 10 to 12 years. As the risk those and other patents present has been reduced over time through the settlement of litigation, the negotiation of licenses or acquisition by RPX, we believe license sorts have begun acquiring patent in emerging products sectors and portfolio that they've acquired in recent years are beginning to turn into assertion campaigns.

We will discuss this and other developments in the patent market including the complications presented by litigation tactics being deployed in Europe and China during our Investor Day on May 24. We don't know if these emerging technology sectors will present patent risk in exactly the same way that Internet patents did. We do know based on our experience in years of data collection that significant inefficiencies remain in the licensing market. We expect to play an increasing role in reducing the friction in cost not just between NPEs and uses of patent inventions but between and among operating companies using the skill and experience we have developed putting together many syndicated transactions over the years.

Our core patent risk and discovery services businesses are a solid foundation on which to build new service offerings because of their strong cash generation characteristic. That's a key aspect of our business model. It drives our current operating success and will help fuel our future growth as we expand our network, insurance and discovery services businesses.

Meanwhile our largest clients have continued to experience significant patent litigation and we continue to help them reduce their costs. Several of those clients were up for renewal during the first quarter and those discussions were routine and successful.

Finally as you read in the earnings release, we're making some executive changes. Bob is being promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for his unparalleled knowledge of the patent market and ability to anticipate trends will be directed to our efforts to build upon our core patent competencies and working with me to ensure we achieve our goals. As long-term RPX followers know, Bob has been instrumental in developing some of RPX's most valued capabilities and he is uniquely qualified to help us maintain our leadership role in the market and as we adapt to the ever-changing patent landscape.

Dave Anderson will be taking over the CFO duties. David is an RPX veteran. I've worked with him for more than six years now and I'm delighted that he taking on the CFO role at this point in the company's evolution.

We've also announced a few other changes in my management team recently including that Steve Swank has become Chief Revenue Officer, Emily Gavin has become General Counsel; and Mallun Yen has joined the Company's Board of Directors. Mallun has been a key contributor to the Company's success almost since inception and she will bring valuable insight and experience to the Board. As previously announced, she will be transitioning out of her management role through September 1.

That will do it for me .Here's Bob with the details.

Bob Heath

Thanks Marty.

As noted, please refer to the slide-deck on our Investor Relations site which correspondents to today's first quarter 2017 financial discussion. I encourage you to review this deck in today's press release for the full details of our financial results. As usual our discussion will focus on non-GAAP metrics which JoAnn explained a few minutes ago.

On revenue, the first quarter was in line with our expectations. First quarter total revenue was $82.5 million up from $79.7 million in the comparable prior year period and essentially flat compared to pro forma revenue of $82.7 million in Q1 2016. Pro forma revenue for the first quarter of 2016 assumes the Inventus acquisition had occurred on January 1 of that year.

Subscription revenue for the quarter was $63.4 million, a decrease of $3.7 million from the prior year period and up $0.7 million sequentially. As Marty discussed lower levels of patent litigation in some sectors continues to challenge growth and subscription revenue. With that said, Q1 is typically a heavy renewal quarter for us and the renewals played out pretty much the way we expected.

Discovery services revenue was $18 million up from $10.6 million in the comparable prior year period. The quarterly results represent a 33% increase from pro forma revenue of $13.5 million, largely due to continuing levels of review activities in Europe.

Fee related revenue for the quarter was $1.1 million. Non-GAAP cost of revenue was $50.7 million in Q1 up from $47.2 million in Q1 2016 mostly due to higher review activities and the inclusion of a full quarter of the discovery services segment.

Patent amortization included in cost of revenue was $39.8 million in Q1. During Q1, we had a couple of deals that closes early in the quarter with relatively short amortizable lives. Consequently as you can see in our earnings press release, we have slightly increased our estimated patent amortization for full year 2017 to a range of $156 million to $159 million, although we are making no changes to our annual guidance for cost of revenue at this time. Actual amortization will depend on both the timing of our patent acquisitions during the rest of the year and at the estimated lives of those portfolios.

Non-GAAP SG&A for the quarter was $16.5 million. We continue to benefit from the steps we took last year just remain our cost structure. Typically SG&A in the first quarter has tended to be higher than trend due to the timing of certain employee benefits and professional fees.

In Q1 of this year we saw exactly the opposite in the patent risk management segment due to reduced personnel costs, some one-time benefits and the timing of certain professional fees that we expect will be expensed more uniformly throughout the fiscal year.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter was $9.6 million or $0.19 per diluted share. This compares to $7.8 million or $0.15 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2016. For the quarter, adjusted EBITDA in the patent risk management and discovery services segment was $51.6 million and $4.3 million respectively.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $55.9 million and adjusted EBITDA minus net patent spend was $24.4. In the quarter net patent spend was $31.1 million. Like many other commentators on the patent market, we continue to see lower clearing prices allowing us to clear more patent portfolios at attractive prices. We closed on 19 patent deals during the quarter and average amortization on patents acquired in Q1 was approximately 24 months.

Turning to the balance sheet. We ended Q1 with approximately $227 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments. Our deferred revenue balance was $136 million, a slight increase from $130 million in Q4 reflecting a seasonality of client renewals.

During Q1 we repurchased 406,000 shares of RPX stock for $4.5 million, at an average price of $11.06 per share. Since the board authorized our share repurchase program in 2015, we've repurchased accumulative 8.3 million shares for $90.8 million for an average price of $10.91 per share through the end of the most recent quarter.

Turning to guidance. We're not making any changes to the full-year outlook we've provided last quarter which you can find in today's press release. As for quarterly guidance, we expect Q2 to play out very similarly to Q1. For Q2 we expect combined subscription and discovery services revenue of $79 million to $82 million and as of now we're not guiding to any fee related revenue for the second quarter, so our guidance for total revenue is the same.

We expect non-GAAP operating income in the range of $9 million to $11 million and second quarter non-GAAP net income is expected to be between $5 million and $7 million with $49 million diluted shares outstanding on a weighted average basis. For Q2 we expect adjusted EBITDA of approximately $51 million to $52 million.

Before we get to Q&A, I'd like to say we've seen a lot of changes in the patent market since RPX was founded eight years ago. Over that time, we have broadened our services, expanded our client base, and adapted nimbly to those changes. I look forward to helping RPX in the strategy position and assisting Dave in the transition.

With that, we will now take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we’ll go first question to Jeff Meuler of Baird.

Jeff Meuler

Yes, just a start congrats to Bob and Davis, he's listening getting a sense of how much fun he is going to have in the days ahead.

Bob Heath

He is listening and he can barely control that.

Jeff Meuler

Marty, just given the board not being supportive of John wanting to proactively explore growing private transaction at this time, just can you help me understand what do you - and I know there has been a lot of management changes and board changes, so maybe this is coming. But what do you plan to do differently from a strategic or operations or capital allocation perspective is now the time or is it more about waiting for the end market to recover just how are you thinking about things if now is not the time to proactively explore what you plan to do different.

Marty Roberts

Hi Jeff, well we're maintaining our focus on operational efficiency and we're very mindful of the cash flow, but we think there's a lot of unrealized opportunity for us in providing more services to our corporate client and especially things related to our data and data analysis group. So those are some of the things we’re doing we’re also building out our broker channel for the insurance product and that's gone really well in the last couple of quarters.

And we’re looking on a case-by-case basis that other thing that we believe that might help us grow faster if they presented an attractive return on the investment. The last thing I’ll say is every quarter the Board looks at our capital allocation and make decisions based on their assessment. So in the future yeah I expect that that will continue to occur and they'll either change how we’re buying shares or tell us that we can allocate capital against some of the other growth opportunities that we have.

Jeff Meuler

And on the operational efficiency side just given that there were some moving pieces in Q1 SG&A. Can give us a sense of I guess how much you've reduced underlying a run rate SG&A spend?

Bob Heath

Sure Jeff, this is Bob. The easiest way to look at that as you’re right there are a lot of moving pieces and one-time events. If you look back at the guidance we gave at the beginning of 2016 for SG&A we guided to about $77 million to $82 million and that was with 20 days of Inventus missing so the actual full year equivalent was really 78 to 83.

And if you look at the guidance we’re giving today for full year SG&A on a like-for-like basis it’s 73 to 78. So we’re down about $4 million or $5 million on a run rate basis. And we still think there is some opportunity this year to maybe squeeze the savings out of real estate and some other areas. So we delivered on what we said we would do in midyear last year when we went to a cost reduction exercise and that’s notwithstanding some growth on the Inventus side.

Jeff Meuler

Okay. And then on the renewals going – playing out as expected I guess my understanding from your comments last quarter were that you were I think appropriately building in an assumption into the guidance for a lower renewal rates as given how last year played out. So when you're saying they occurred as expected is it as expected relative to that lowered expectation or was there some improvement in the renewal rate?

Bob Heath

I think the former is the fairest way to describe it we tried to constantly adjust our forecasting capability based on what we learn to forecast there in the past. So we recalibrated at beginning of this year and knock wood Q1 came out pretty much the way we had recalibrated it.

Jeff Meuler

Okay. Thank you and congrats again Bob.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We’ll hear next from Timothy Arcuri of Cowen and Company.

Timothy Arcuri

Thanks I guess the first question I wanted to ask was maybe a little bit different way of asking a question that just asked. I’m – in talking to a lot of folks that you've met with this quarter it sounds like the messages that you think that the start should be at $15.

And it basically has gone down because of the Inventus deal and that's why you’re really not engaging with offers that might be on the table may or may not because the stock prices is to low and you’re waiting for it to get up or to go up but A, is that message and B, what’s going to make it go up because it looks like the subscription revenues is flattening off and the only thing is growing is the Inventus business. So how does jive with the message that I am hearing that you’re giving investors? Thanks.

Marty Roberts

Tim well I can’t address the thing that you've heard about the stock price and that's not what the Board said. The Board believes that we have a lot of long-term opportunity that we need to continue working towards and we haven't given up on growth in the core business. We are looking at there a lot of things in our pipeline that we’re looking at that will help us to either bring in new clients or expand relationships with existing ones.

And as I said our insurance and our broker channel are doing well we have - Inventus has grown and we also expect that we’re going to be able to add additional services to help make corporate legal departments more efficient over time.

Timothy Arcuri

Okay. I guess my second question is around fee revenue is there any correlation with the syndicated deals that you’ve done in the past I know that some of the people that did those deals sound like they’re – leaving the company or they’re in the process of leaving. So is there any correlation between the fact that the fee revenue has gone down quite a bit there is really hardly anything here in the first half of the year. And these people seem to be that they were the ones driving these deals so I’m just wondering if you can comment on that and sort of how you plan to or if the syndicated business is even to focus going forward? Thanks.

Marty Roberts

There is no correlation between people leaving the company and the fee guidance. We have a lot of stuff in the pipeline we have been – this is not an unusual year and that we often don't have visibility into what’s going to happen in the last six months of the year in the first six months of the year. And we have just added two new people Andy Block and Neal Rubin that we announced last quarter who are also going to assist us on syndicated transactions. Bob and I are working on them and we have an entire group of acquisitions of people whose title is acquisition. So there's plenty of staffing to get syndicated deals done.

Timothy Arcuri

Okay. And then I guess just one more quick one from me relative to patents then have you read any sort of analysis where or is there any truth in your mind to the fact that you're spending more than you have to on patent spend because your public. So in other words could you solve the same amount of problems by spending less money if you were private and basically do have customers want to see you spend a lot of money to basically justify you charging them what you charge them I just sort of that’s like a philosophical question? Thank you.

Marty Roberts

That's not a discussion we have with our clients and the way that we said our patent budget and give guidance for the year is based on what we believe is the right amount spend to maintain our current relationships and to build up the portfolio to be more attractive prospects. And with all the changes in the patent market and the average price of patent looking like it's going good down we expect it to be able to buy more this year than last. So no, we don't think that our being a public company causes us to change the way that we spend and acquire patent.

Timothy Arcuri

Okay. Thank you so much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we’ll hear next from Matthew Galinko of Sidoti.

Matthew Galinko

Good afternoon, guys. Can you go back over the change to how you're presenting the insurance deals through VCs and whether like changes to your view of whether that will be a material component of revenue going forward?

Marty Roberts

So the changes that we now are going to report billing entities and instead of the number of policies written and we think that's a better way for you to gauge our progress. And so what we said is we have more than 300 now billing relationships and more than 400 policyholders.

Matthew Galinko

Got it.

Bob Heath

And just to reference Matt that more than 400 correspond to the I think it was 384.

Marty Roberts

348 that we’re now sitting in Q4.

Bob Heath

That we’re now sitting in Q4.

Matthew Galinko

Okay. I appreciate that.

Marty Roberts

Does that make sense.

Matthew Galinko

Yes that does I appreciate you adding that do you see pushing that that number higher this year or is that going to be a fairly linear growth from here?

Marty Roberts

Well it depends on the composition of the sales over the next six months if we do more portfolio deals the number of policyholders will go up faster than the number of billing entities. But to answer your question about do we expect that this is going to become a segment in the near future no we do not.

Matthew Galinko

Okay. And then separately you’ve touch on IoT I think in your prepared script I’m just wondering if you are seeing more activity there or at what point do you see that as driving meaningful and PE activity that you can – that could be kind of driving force on the subscription side of the business?

Bob Heath

Matt, it’s Bob. We are seeing some litigation being filed on Internet-of-Things technology. We’re certainly seeing patent portfolios being offered in the market on it. But more visibly there is an entity called [indiscernible] I think that’s how they pronounce out there which is aggregating patents from the likes of interdigital and Ericsson is run by some very experienced licensing professionals that is designed to create standard based licensing on Internet-of-Things technologies.

We're seeing companies like WiLAN who made an announcement about a week or two ago about retrenching a little bit in their patent assertion business but at the same time they acquired a operating company Internet-of-Things that has a portfolio of 80 patents. So we are starting to see signs out there that suggest that the licensing and possibly the litigation activity will start picking up and becoming more visible.

Matthew Galinko

Got it. And I just generally can you speak to whether there is concern or whether it's a discussion as part of the renewal conversations activity around IOT?

Marty Roberts

Yes we to talk to our clients about all the sectors in which they are or expect to be doing business so that is among them.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And with no further questions in the queue I would now like to turn the call back over to management for any additional or closing remarks.

Marty Roberts

Thank you all very much for joining us and we look forward to talking to you next quarter. Thanks.

Operator

Again that does conclude today's conference. We would like thank everyone for their participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.