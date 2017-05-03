Texas Instruments: Fantastic Total Return And Fair Income

Its three-year forward CAGR of 6% is fair and will give you good growth with the increased use of semiconductors in almost all electronic products.

The company has increased its dividend for the past 10 years years and presently has a yield of 2.5%, which is a bit above average.

This article is about Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) and why it's a good buy for the total return investor and a fair buy for the income investor.

Texas Instruments is now a full position at 4.3% in The Good Business Portfolio and will be left to grow over time. Its products cover the full line of analog and digital products. TXN is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines. Fundamentals of the company will be reviewed in the following topics below: The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Business Overview and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Texas Instruments passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are described below.

Texas Instruments has a dividend yield of 2.5%, which is above average for the market. The dividend has been increased for 10 of the last 10 years, meeting the guideline, and it is very safe. The stock is therefore a fair choice for the dividend growth income investor. The average 5-year payout ratio is good at 50% over the past five years. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business worldwide or buying bolt-on companies.

Texas Instruments is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $79.0 billion. The large size of the company gives it the muscle plus the cash flow to increase the business going forward. Its 2017 projected total yearly cash flow at $4.5 billion is strong, allowing the company to have the means for growth, increasing dividends and buying back stock.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 6.0% (S&P Capital IQ) meets my guideline requirement. This strong future growth for Texas Instruments can continue its uptrend, benefiting from the continued growth of semiconductors in electronic products.

Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $28,100 today. This makes TXN a very good investment for the total return investor, which has future growth as the electronic products sector continues to grow.

Texas Instruments' S&P Capital IQ rating is three stars, or Hold, with a target price of $84.0. The stock price is presently 6% below the target. TXN is a fair buy at the current price for the investor who wants above-average total return and growing, steady income.

One of my guidelines is: Would you buy the whole company if you could? The answer here is "yes." The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, make a fair profit, invest profits back into the business and also generate a fair income stream. Most of all, what makes TXN interesting is the increasing use of semiconductors and the hope of reduced corporate taxes.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with, and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of The Good Business Portfolio. Texas Instruments strongly beat the Dow baseline in my 52-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 52-month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance. A return of 148.84% makes TXN a good investment for the total return investor who also wants a steady, increasing income. The company has an above-average dividend yield of 2.5% and has had increases for the past 10 years, making TXN a fair choice for the income investor too.

The Dow's 52-month total return baseline is 59.82%.

Company Name 52-Month total return Difference from Dow baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Texas Instruments +148.84% 89.02% 2.5%

As seen in the 5-year price chart below, Texas Instruments does have a good chart going up and to the right in a steady slope, better than the market. In 2013, TXN had a great year, where the market was up 27% and the stock witnessed a 39% increase.

Last Quarter's Earnings

TXN data by YCharts

For the last quarter on April 25, 2017, the company reported earnings per share that beat expectations by $0.06 at $0.89 and compared to last year at $0.65. Total revenue was higher at $3.4 billion more than a year ago by 13% year over year and beat expectations by $100 million. This was a good report, with the bottom line beating expectations and the top line increasing. The next earnings report will be out in late July 2017 and is expected to see earnings per share at $0.96, compared to last year at $.76.

Business Overview

Texas Instruments is one of the largest manufacturers of semiconductors, which support products that include TVs, video projectors and DPL products. As per Reuters:

"Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries...



The Company's Analog segment's product line includes High Volume Analog & Logic (HVAL), Power Management (Power), High Performance Analog (HPA) and Silicon Valley Analog (SVA). HVAL products support applications, such as automotive safety devices, touchscreen controllers, low-voltage motor drivers and integrated motor controllers...



The Company's Embedded Processing segment's product line includes Processor, Microcontrollers and Connectivity. Processor products include digital signal processors (DSPs) and applications processors. DSPs perform mathematical computations to process digital data."

A typical product of the company is designed for special embedded products.

(Source: Texas Instruments)

Overall, Texas Instruments is a good business with 6% CAGR projected growth as the need for more semiconductor products increases going forward. The good cash flow provides TXN the capability to continue its growth by increasing revenue as it buys bolt-on companies, increasing dividends and buying back shares.

Also as a tailwind we have President Trump wanting to lower corporate taxes on foreign income. As the corporation tax rate is lowered, Texas Instruments' business income should increase.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 2.1%) growth right now, and the Fed has raised rates in March 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The Fed projects for 1-2 more increases in 2017. I feel when it does raise rates, it will be less, maybe just one more - it doesn't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

On the April 25, 2017, earnings call, David Pahl (Vice President, Investor Relations) said:

I'll provide details on our performance, which we believe continues to be representative of the ongoing strength of TI's business model. In the first quarter, our cash flow from operations was $795 million, and we believe that free cash flow growth, especially on a per share basis, is most important to maximizing shareholder value in the long term. Free cash flow for the trailing 12-month period was $4.2 billion, up 11% from a year ago. Free cash flow margin was 30.7% of revenue, up from 29.5% a year ago.



We continue to benefit from our improved product portfolio that is long-lived and diverse, and the efficiency of our manufacturing strategy, the latter of which includes our growing 300-millimeter analog output and our opportunistic purchase of assets ahead of demand. We believe that free cash flow will be valued only if it's productively invested in the business or returned to owners. For the trailing 12-month period, we returned $3.8 billion of cash to owners through a combination of dividends and stock repurchases"

This shows how company management feels about continued growth of Texas Instruments' business and shareholder return.

Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes

Texas Instruments is a good investment choice for the total return investor with its above-average return over my test period, and a fair choice for the income investor. The stock is 4.3% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held as we watch it grow over time. If you want a growing total return and fair, growing income, TXN may be the right investment for you

Added to a position of Texas Instruments now at 4.3% of the portfolio a full position. S&P recently raised TXN's target price to $84 from $77.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (NYSE:AMT), a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. The company's earnings just came out and were great, beating expected by $0.13 and with revenue increasing 21.3% year over year.

Increased the position of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to 5.84% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Trimmed Boeing (NYSE:BA) from 10% of the portfolio to 9.6%. A great company, but you have to be diversified.

Trimmed Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to 3.2% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P raised HOG's target to $60, but sales look slow for a while.

Sold covered calls May 12th $58.5 strike price on a portion of the HOG position to make some money while I wait for Harley sales to start to grow again. Bought to close this position and am considering selling more HOG calls.

Sold covered calls May 12th $59.0 strike price on a portion of the HOG position to make some money while I wait for Harley sales to start to grow again. Bought to close this position and am considering selling more HOG calls.

Added to position of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) now at 1.3% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up, and DLR pays an above-average 4% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Realty Trust this year, if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) at 8.0% of the portfolio, Altria Group (NYSE:MO) at 7.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) at 8.3% of portfolio and Boeing at 9.6% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ and HD are now in a trim position, with MO getting close.

BA is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first-quarter earnings were good, with the company beating the estimate by $0.07 at $2.01. S&P Capital IQ also raised its one-year target to $210.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it is so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom lines, but Mr. Market did not like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but is a Hold forever. It is now a strong buy, as the healthcare sector is under pressure.

Please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: 2016 third-Quarter Earnings and Performance Review" for the complete Good Business Portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower and you will get each quarter's performance in a few weeks after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on Cabela's Inc. (NYSE:CAB), Johnson & Johnson, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE:EOS), General Electric (NYSE:GE), Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), Altria, Boeing, PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), American Tower, Omega Health Investors, Texas Instruments, Digital Realty Trust and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio, as well as other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you are interested, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, MO, OHI, AMT, HOG, DLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.