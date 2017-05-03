T2 Biosystems' (TTOO) CEO John McDonough on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 2, 2017 4:30 p.m. ET

Executives

Tucker Elcock - Teneo Strategy

John McDonough - President and CEO

Darlene Deptula-Hicks - Senior President and CFO

Rahul Dhanda - Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Analysts

Isaac Ro - Goldman Sachs

Bryan Brokmeier - Cantor Fitzgerald

Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners

Steve Brozak - WBB Securities

Paul Knight - Janney Montgomery

Operator

Tucker Elcock

On the call this afternoon to discuss results and operational milestones for the periods ended March 31, 2017, are President and CEO, John McDonough; Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Darlene Deptula-Hicks, and Rahul Dhanda Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. The executive team will open the call with some prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer period.

Comments made by management today will include forward-looking statements. Those include statements related to T2 Biosystems' future, financial and operating results and plans for developing and marketing new products.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions as of today and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements including the risks and uncertainties described in T2 Biosystems' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 15, 2017.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to President and CEO, John McDonough, for his opening comments. John?

John McDonough

Thanks, Tucker, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call. Before getting into our results, I want to welcome Darlene Deptula-Hicks, our new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. As you all see, Darlene joined us from Pieris Pharmaceuticals, which he had served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the past two years. Darlene brings a lot of experience to this role and we are really excited to have her here today.

Darlene Deptula-Hicks

Thank you, John. I am very excited about joining the T2 team and look forward to – and I also very much look forward to getting to know all of you over the coming months.

John McDonough

Thanks, and welcome aboard. Turning now to our results. The first quarter proved to be a solid one for T2. During the quarter, we expanded our customer base, by adding access to an additional 30,000 patients annually considered to be at high risk for sepsis infections via contracts with two hospitals, one in the United States and one in Europe.

We remain on track to reach our goal of expanding the number of high risk patients at customer facilities under contracts by 200,000 patients from the 12 months period beginning October 1, 2016 through September 30, 2017 or just ahead of the expected FDA clearance for the T2Bacteria Panel.

During the quarter, we took action to help streamline placements of instruments at hospital locations in the United States by reallocating instruments from smaller hospitals with low T2Candida patient testing volumes to more productive locations. This reallocation has had a positive impact on our balance sheet and many of these hospitals are strong candidates to adopt the platform when T2Bacteria enters the market.

We ended the quarter with 48 contracts in place with hospitals and hospital systems in the United States and Europe representing 126 hospitals and providing access to approximately 420,000 patients at high risk of infections that could be tested with T2Candida or in the future T2Bacteria.

We also expanded our European presence that now includes access with ten countries where the T2 platform is marketed through International distributors. Our performance in that market continues to exceed our expectations. We have a strong presence in most of the major European markets including Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Sweden and those customers are beginning to see the benefit of our platform that Rahul will discuss later.

We made progress in the quarter with T2Bacteria as we saw validation testing and se some enrollment in the FDA clinical trial remain on track as planned. This keeps us on track for completing the trial and filing for market clearance with the FDA by mid-2017. The T2Bacteria panel is now an important consideration in all larger steps with new and existing customers.

Interest for the T2Bacteria is high and we continue to believe this will be a game changer for our business. It will be filed with the FDA through the standard 510(NYSE:K) process which we continually view an approval in as fast as 90 days.

For reference, T2Candida was filed with the T2Dx instrument and was filed under a 510(k) de novo classification which typically takes longer which now takes just under four months. Additionally, we anticipate earning a CE Mark that will enable the launch of the T2Bacteria panel in Europe in the second half of 2017 with the full commercial launch of the panel were through after.

Now let’s cover the financial results for the first quarter. Total revenue for the quarter was $941,000 which consisted a $631,000 of product revenues compared to $437,000 of product revenue in the first quarter of 2016. Results were driven by increased patient testing across the installed base and instrument sales.

Total operating expenses, excluding cost of product revenue for the first quarter of 2017 were $12.46 million, compared to $12.8 million for the first quarter of 2016. Research and development expenses remain consistent year-over-year, while a reduction in SG&A expenses was due to strong cost management.

The net loss applicable to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2017 was $14.7 million or a $0.48 loss per share, compared to $13.4 million, or a $0.55 loss per share, for the first quarter of 2016. We closed the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $58.8 million as a result of the increased operating and investing activity.

We feel confident in this cash position that carry us through the commercialization of T2Bacteria. However, we will continuously evaluate all potential avenues to access additional capital including strategic partnership such as the partnerships in place with Canon and Allergan.

Before I turn to our pipeline and further detail around T2Bacteria, I want to turn the call over to Rahul Dhanda, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development to discuss some compelling customer success stories that were recently presented at the 2017 European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases that took place a few weeks ago in Vienna. Rahul?

Rahul Dhanda

As John mentioned, we had some exciting data presented at one of the largest microbiology and infectious disease conferences called ECCMID in Vienna, presentations which included independent data from initial studies with T2Bacteria, highlighted two important advantages that the T2MR platform has a solution for sepsis management.

First, T2MR identifies patients missed by blood culture while also predicting outcomes for the most complicated patients including the prediction of patients with elevated risk of mortality. This can lead to significant improvements in patient care. Second, there is growing evidence the T2MR test should be used for every patient at risk receptive such as those with a fever in the ICU or immunocompromised or has a fever in a catheter and in the emergency department.

In one of the presentations by Julia DeAngelis from Campus University Hospital at Rome she presented Interim data from her ongoing analysis of T2Bacteria. She highlighted the high accuracy and sensitivity of the panel which was best characterized by examples of the field’s efficient cases that included confirmed cases of infections that were missed by blood culture, but accurately identified by the T2Bacteria panel.

This interim data from the ongoing studies showed great promise for T2Bacteria to new capability as a highly accurate test to identify patients they are currently though undiagnosed or delayed in their diagnosis of sepsis with an abstract from Sandy Estrada from the Lee Memorial Health System who presented a robust dataset showing that adoption of the T2Candida panel, the improved patient care while providing substantial cost savings.

The hospital is saving approximately $200 every time that they test a patient based solely on the value of T2Candida’e negative test results which enabled the physicians for new therapy. On top of those savings, Lee Memorial is also experiencing a reduction in the length of stay for patients with positive T2Candida results as well as avoiding the complications that emerge when Candida goes untreated or treated two ways.

They concluded that T2Candida is strengthening the hospital’s anti-microbial stewardship program by allowing clinicians to discontinue unnecessary anti-fungal therapy for a significant number of patients faster than ever before.

Finally, Patricia Muñoz from Gregorio Marañón Hospital in Madrid Spain, presented interim data from two perspectives at statistically significant studies. These studies were significant because of the specific focus on outcomes. In the first study, her data shows that T2Candida can identify the most severe cases of disease while other tests including blood culture.

In her second study, she expanded on the first concept that demonstrates that T2Candida also predicts those patients that will not survive the disease and again that the panel performs better than other test in the studies. She concluded that T2Candida is the most effective diagnosis to manage Candida patients, especially the most complicated patients.

We are very pleased with the continued success that hospitals are realizing for their T2Candida panel and that some of the first data presented on the T2Bacteria panel which is expected to be CE marked and commercially available in Europe in the second half of this year.

With that, let me turn the call back over to John.

John McDonough

Thanks, Rahul. As mentioned earlier, we believe that T2Bacteria will be a game changer for our business and I want to spend a few minutes delving in deeper with few areas that hopefully will allow you to better understand why we are truly excited about. We see the market opportunity for T2Bacteria as 8.75 million high risk patients each year in the United States alone.

We believe that our broader sepsis menu that one T2Candida and T2Bacteria once FDA cleared, allowing with the expanded T2 populations of testing patients will create an opportunity for us with target hospitals above and beyond the top 450 hospitals that we’ve been focused on with T2Candida.

One area that we have discussed in the past where interest is growing for use of T2Bacteria is in testing patients at high risk of sepsis presented in the emergency department. Of the 8.75 million high risk patients that could be tested with T2Bacteria, the estimated 2 million plus patients that present each year in the US alone.

Incidence of Candida is lower in this patient population. For T2Candida it’s typically not used, but bacterial infections – and our T2Bacteria panel identifies approximately 90% of all gram negative infections coming in through ED and approximately 70% of all sepsis-related infections.

With the strong reimbursement structure in place providing about $294 of direct hospital reimbursements for testing these patients and a product requirement that provides test results to DT and fits all. T2Bacteria maybe the only product that can meet the significant unmet need for patients. Blood culture, the only other method for providing DT specific results is a non-starter for these patients as it will take one to six or more days to provide test results and of course, those results will miss 35% to 50% of patients with infections.

We are really excited about the potential that T2Dx deployment in hospitals and we’ve been more excited about the potential patient and economic benefits this product may yield. Like T2Candida, they also - T2Bacteria will be deployed and tested in patients at hospitals. The reimbursement structure for in-patients will be the same with T2Candida where patients are covered under DLG curve where all cost savings associated with testing patients will drop to the bottom-line in the hospital.

Public – benefit that typical patients detected by T2Bacteria could save the hospital about $25,000 based on the reduction on their length of stay in the hospital. This type of savings has already been proven through the use of T2Candida through proven patients made by existing T2 customers including the Henry Ford Health System.

We expect T2Bacteria can make a bid difference at hospital adoption of the T2Dx platform with a potential to significantly accelerate our earnings growth profile.

Moving now to the other areas of our pipeline. We continue to make good progress with T2Lyme and remain on track to complete preclinical studies in 2017, which will lead to an expected FDA clinical trial in 2018. And development is underway with our gram negative resistance panel and we remain on track to commencing pre-clinical studies in 2018.

Let’s turn now to our financial outlook. For the second quarter, we expect product revenues to continue to grow sequentially by 10% or more and we are expecting total operating expenses to be between $12.3 million and $12.9 million of which approximately $1.8 million is non-cash expenses which are primarily related to depreciation and stock compensation expenses.

We are also anticipating research revenues to be below $100,000 in the second quarter, as revenues from Canon for the Lyme disease panel will decline, is due to the fact that the product is in the pre-clinical stage of development. Research revenue should normalize in the range of $100,000 per quarter in Q3 and Q4, as development of the gram negative resistant panel accelerate. Weighted average shares for the quarter are forecasted to be 30.7 million.

Finally, we remain on track to reach our goal of expanding number of high risk patients at customer facilities under contract by 200,000 patients by the end of the third quarter. As we said on our last call, our square focus for 2017 is on executing against our priorities and in the first quarter, we did that fact. We expanded our customer base and gained access to an additional 30,000 high risk patients and we remain on track to hit our 12 month goal.

We progress our pipeline and are on track for mid-year filing for T2Bacteria with the FDA. We’ve held the line on expenses and prudently deployed T2Dx instruments where appropriate. Partnership interest remains strong and we are hopeful that we can continue to leverage the power of the T2MR platform by additional collaborations and partnerships as we have done in the past.

Finally, customers broadly demonstrated the power and game changing nature of the T2 technology through the data presented at ECCMID.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to the operator for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Isaac Ro with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed.

Isaac Ro

Good afternoon, guys. Thank you. Wanted to start with just general backdrop for visibility with Candida. I realize you are working on the panel as well, but maybe if you think about the balance of this year, one of the top two or three priorities for your sales force to hit your goals for – it’s getting the placements through the replace?

John McDonough

You bet. So, Isaac, you are asking specific to T2Candida. How do we drive placements. There is really two things that we see driving those placements even as we enter the second quarter here. One for sure is leveraging all of the customer success stories that continue to just grow and growing excitement in terms of the value proposition of the T2 candidate product improving out in hospitals.

As Rahul mentioned, that’s a little better – that both some very, very exciting presentations at ECCMID relative to our ability to predict what’s happening with patients and so different in blood culture and just generally speaking, at ECCMID conference for this year, just had a very, very different, - a different tone, so we had a different level of excitement about it and it’s all being driven by those customer success stories.

The second part of that is T2Bacteria. So there is no question that the vast majority of accounts that we think will close in the next three quarters of 2017 or rather be extremely excited about T2Bacteria and T2Bacteria is entering the top process as they bring the platform in place and drive T2Candida. And we have programs in place for existing customers and for that new customers to work with that T2Bacteria product obviously under research use only basis because it’s not FDA cleared.

But they can start doing some of the work that they would want to do prior to rolling it out with the product in its current form and the interest in all of that is quite high. So we feel very good about the pipeline.

We think we will see a clear ability to hit our objectives here over the next few quarters ahead of where we hope would be clearances of T2Bacteria in the fourth quarter, of course can’t guarantee that because that’s in the hands of the FDA. But the overall sepsis solution that we are not bringing to market and talking about is resonating – and something ability and developing that pipeline.

Isaac Ro

Got it. Thanks and so, with that second point in mind on the bacteria, it’s obviously been a slower ramping in overall market adoption the T2MR technology that we might have hoped for a couple of years, but, if you are successful with the bacteria conversations, it sounds like the inflection here would be more about 2018 versus 2017. Is that the right way to think about the current, because I appreciate you are not giving specific guidance on this year.

John McDonough

Yes, I mean, it all depends what you mean by inflection. I mean, there are multiple points to the inflection. One inflection point will be growth and adoption and other users that are adopting the platform.

The other point of inflection will be increased testing of patients will they – account that have closed, and I don’t – we’ve all seen significant growth, especially as we get into the second half of this year in terms of testing with patients. For example in Europe, where it’s probably going to be have regulatory clearance for the CE mark earlier in the year and T2Bacteria test has started to enter – in terms of testing volumes.

Isaac Ro

Got it. And then, last question I had for you is, just thinking about managing the expense side of things here. How much of the incremental SG&A investment you need to make ahead of the bacteria launch? Just trying to think about what the P&L looks like on the expense side over the next six, 12 months?

John McDonough

Yes, we don’t think we have to make a big one. You would probably see some modest growth in SG&A over the next couple of quarters we will add probably some sales people, but noting significant, in fact, that could even – I think it will be offsetting expense savings will come out of the T2Bacteria clinical trial.

So, we won’t be selling at the same rate to that trials will close in the late Q2 timeframe. So we think we can hold the line on expenses. We think we have done a good job on that. We think it’s really important to do that and we are really cognizant of making sure that the capital that we deployed is being deployed to drive T2Bacteria and drive revenue growth in the business to drive us towards above with the business model in the future.

Isaac Ro

Understood. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Bryan Brokmeier with Cantor Fitzgerald. Please proceed.

Bryan Brokmeier

Hi, good afternoon.

John McDonough

Hi, Bryan.

Bryan Brokmeier

In your prepared remarks, John, you discussed the shift of the instrument to more productive locations. Did you move those systems to hospitals that already had a system? Or did you move them to customers that had signed contracts that hadn’t yet received insulation?

John McDonough

Yes, combination of all. And even movement of instruments into T2Bacteria clinical trial sites. So obviously this is capital being deployed and if testing volumes are going to be where they need to be, if the hospitals they don’t want to keep an instrument in place that they are not being able to figure out how to drive the testing and we want to make sure that those instruments are being deployed in already production.

Bryan Brokmeier

And it sound as though some of that is because the system isn’t used much in the ER than as you had anticipated because, ER tends to be more bacteria infections. Is that’s true? Is that the case?

John McDonough

No, I don’t think that’s completely – we never anticipated T2Candida being broadly used in the ER. We see the T2Candida product is being used on in-patients in hospitals and folks like Henry Ford and Lee Memorial Health System and – Hospital and the hospitals in Europe they have in place success – are doing. In some hospitals that just – they are troubled with either they are getting the lab on board or getting physician at the patient or getting the ordering in place and they just haven’t been able to get ripped off in testing of those in-patients.

The ER opportunity we see is a big one, a novel one at the first testing we are getting changes for us, but it’s driven by the bacteria panel. The infections that show up in the ER or bacterial infections and our panel is truly uniquely positioned to meet that unmet need. In fact, if anyone is confused about the differences on what we are doing and only thing that’s blood culture base that confusion ends in so we are talking about the ER and time the results requirements that can only be met by us.

Bryan Brokmeier

Okay, and last quarter, you discussed sales people that were dedicated to working with hospitals and physicians’ improved utilization. Could you update us on how that’s progressing?

John McDonough

Yes, progressing well. A segment of the sales force, call it 30% of the sales force is dedicated towards working with – account to do all the things we are talking about, educate physicians, help these accounts go online and they are making a big difference in driving adoption within their core accounts.

Bryan Brokmeier

Okay, and you normally group the number of contracts in the US and in Europe together. What’s the total number of high risk patients across the US and Europe?

John McDonough

The total number of high risk patients across the US and Europe is approximately 420,000 patients.

Bryan Brokmeier

All right, of the 420 was just in the US.

John McDonough

No, that’s worldwide.

Bryan Brokmeier

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Puneet Souda with Leerink Partners. Please proceed.

Puneet Souda

Yes, hi, John. Thanks for taking the question. If I could – and welcome Darlene to the team. Just wanted to understand briefly – as you are having conversations with a lot of directors now that you’ve been on the market for some time, how those conversations have evolved? Are you finding that is there a lesser need for finding a champion to drive it in the hospital? Or has the sales cycle I think you elaborated to about six to 12 months, sometimes stretching to 18 months, has that changed at all over the past quarter?

John McDonough

Yes, great question. You still need a champion, I mean, the best champion is when it’s collaborate themselves and sometimes that it is the case, but that’s not always the case. I would say, what is changing on the champion side is that, when you start talking about T2Bacteria the lab director more often becomes the champion, they wanted Candida Lyme.

At Candida Lyme the products we offer is an education process that requires an internal champion that work with the head of the lab to convince them that this is a really significant unmet need in terms of Candida infections within their institution. And we get there, most of the prime that we convince them, but it takes a long time to do that.

There is a lot of steps of going into it and always say that could take probably even for some of the time of 20% of the time of the lab directors they get it and we come out of a reasonable sales cycle. With bacterial infections, the lab director understands that much better, with a much higher incidence rate of bacterial infections within hospitals, would help some them get it and often lot of times within a hospital they think sepsis is bacterial infection and not that sepsis is either fungal or bacterial infection.

And so, even the association of sepsis ties more tightly with bacteria than those with Candida. So, with the change occurring in terms of – and we think it’s significant but it’s way too early since we are not selling the product, since it is not FDA cleared, but we are definitely seeing receptivity in a significantly changed way with the labs as we introduced the T2Bacteria panel to them.

Puneet Souda

Okay, thanks for that. And then, the smaller size that have – I mean, stop using the system as it has moved to more productive sites. Have those sites specifically have been shifted away back to blood culture or to multi-platform and something else?

John McDonough

Yes, they never shifted away from blood culture or more of the prop or whatever they may be using and because we don’t display, right, you are still going to do a blood culture. You just may not be sold for patients, but still likely to do that first sight and optic blood culture.

So more in these cases, they either – just couldn’t get off the ground with Candida in fact. So, they even after they adapted weren’t completely convinced within a Candida within their institutions just they to warrant a more general rollout. Many of these, it’s not most of these institutions remain very exciting opportunities for the T2Bacteria panel.

Puneet Souda

Okay, and then just last one. Just wanted to confirm that you’ve planned to release the data as we get across to this mid-year timeline and also if you have any sense or any color into the review team at FDA, if this is the same team that’s reviewed your early filing, hopefully, things goes after any color on that? Thanks for taking my questions.

John McDonough

Yes, so, it is our interest to release the data – I am not sure what’s the – whether it’s an 8-K filing or something like that. We probably won’t do that until we have filed with the FDA, but it is our intention to release that – and secondly, at this time, we have the same review team as we had with T2Candida.

The same reviewer, he knows the products well. Of course the T2Candida panel we were getting both Candida and the T2Dx cleared under a 510(k) de novo path and that happened in a 117 days and in this case it’s T2Bacteria standalone, no instruments and it’s not a de novo, and so that 510(k). So, things are from – heat up as well as they could be, for hopefully a reasonable time reviewed from the FDA.

Puneet Souda

Okay, thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Steve Brozak with WBB Securities. Please proceed.

Steve Brozak

Hey good afternoon, John, and welcome aboard Darlene, congratulations. I will jump right in, obviously with the ECCMID having just taken place, can you give us any color in terms of what the clinicians are looking at for all these resistant pathogens and where you see your advantage there? Because obviously, the empirical treatment that is mostly practice, should appeal to your strength so in terms of going out there and being able to highlight pathogens and can you give us feedback on that? And I’ve got two follow-ups after that.

John McDonough

You bet, I am going to let Rahul take that question.

Rahul Dhanda

Hi, Steve. So, in terms of what we are seeing is faster and more accurate information is what they need to drive their decision-making. And in terms how resistance pathogens play in, I think what they want to know is, as soon as possible, how do they focus in on the therapy and to answer that, the first step is the – is pathogen identification and frequently what we – other patients and the clinicians is that, they are not making changes in prescribing patterns after the identification of the pathogen.

They are being using it fairly where instances – is still, but I don’t want to diminish the value the systems because it is very important to be very targeted combat. But what the practice has – with the practice, they want the practice to probably continue to see is making a thoughtful decision based on the identification and I think where we plan to that, is that obviously our focus on those pathogens that tend to limit resistance by their Candida or the untreated pathogens based on the difference was, or delay in therapy, so that would be both Candida and the bacterial panel. And so, giving that information earlier, plus some focus on therapy earlier on those targets that are most important to them in their clinical care.

Steve Brozak

Okay, and the follow-up on that question would be, obviously with – we’ve talked about a briefing on the last quarter’s call, but with Candida auris having been identified as a brand new species and with culturing, frankly, just – had a de minimus way of approaching it. Something like that, how does it lend itself towards your ability to go out there and to be able to identify these new pathogens and/or understand these pathogens better? And I’ve got one question after that please?

Rahul Dhanda

One of the – so the Candida Auris and similar emerging pathogens, I think you are right, there is – it actually raises more awareness around on the problem that needs to be solved and we are very keenly aware how it is that we can address those needs.

And so, as those things emerge, they become part of conversation of the pipeline and if you recall some of our past pipeline disclosures, the booking had an expansion of the Candida panel is something that we will be developing, that it is something that when we did these data it becomes compelling for us to consider how to best address that need and so, we see these as opportunities for us to further distinguish ourselves in the market by being able to add that kind of unique value that would – pathogens that are emerging and resistant but that are also – closer concerning to blood culture.

Steve Brozak

And obviously, with the Allergan collaboration, it’s going as well as I am sure you would eventually put more about into the future, but there are obviously a lot of other pharmaceutical and biotech companies that have built franchises around a diagnostic complement to their products.

How does that – can you give us some color on what your thoughts are into the future, because it isn’t just obviously, companies that produce anti-fungals or antibiotics, but there are other potential practical applications here. Could you just give us some idea, because obviously, greater acceptance be greater understanding and greater thought processes with these potential collaborators in the future, if you could just tell us about that? And I’ll jump back in the queue. Thank you.

John McDonough

Yes, so, I think that’s exactly the right thinking about how we should and will be developing partnerships. The advantage of speed and accuracy is obviously not limited to just the antimicrobial, there are lots of other applications that where we could basically help target therapy towards the patients we need that at the right time and that would be as extensive as the applications in hemostasis that we’ve been developing. But we are also aware of the fact that there is problems about sensitivity in other spaces that range from oncology towards autoimmune diseases and beyond.

And those the conversations we are having. I think, what’s compelling to us however just to make sure that we have the right counterparts that where the kind of deal we do with Allergan whether it’s value-add on both sides and it allows us to close upon the pipeline, is how we think about focusing on that.

Steve Brozak

Great. Well, again, congrats. Looking forward to obviously developments to this year and looking for your next call. Thank you.

John McDonough

Thanks, Steve.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Paul Knight with Janney Montgomery. Please proceed.

Paul Knight

Hey, John. A question on T2 and that is, it will be detecting gram positive and gram negative with this FDA application?

John McDonough

Yes.

Paul Knight

And the sensitivity and specificity are you bear any benchmarks that you think you need to have or is it performing like sepsis?

John McDonough

Yes, we expect performance characteristics to be in the range as T2Candida, from both a sensitivity and specificity standpoint. And most importantly, the sensitivity of blood culture for bacterial infection ranges between 50% and 65% and usually closer to 60% of bacterial infections.

And remember, our T2Candida panel has 91.1% sensitivity and we would expect sensitivity in that range. So, we have a huge time advantage. We know that in terms of getting a result, but I think everyone should really think either this sensitivity advantage to play itself out at customer sites, I can now say around the world.

Paul Knight

And you mentioned the – what ratio is that do you think at a hospital, those wanting the bacteria aspect of the technology versus Candida? I mean, is it two to one, five to one? I mean, could you describe it and in those meanings?

John McDonough

Yes, and that was a great question, Paul. If you answer the question from the standpoint of who should they sell, the bacteria panel is probably 1.3 patient for every one patient to T2Candida. But if you work it and say well, what are they really doing, I think it’s very, very different than that. I think, with the Candida panel there has been a tendency to test patients while at the time they would deploy anti-fungal drugs, which might be 24, 48, 72 hours after the onset of the infection.

As I am doing different things in that, but I would say, if you were to characterize where the test is being used for today, and when you test there, you are testing much fewer patients than the 1.3 to 1. So, it would not be surprising to see a 5x or more testing of bacterial infections out of the gate, certainly if you are testing patients in the emergency rooms you are not waiting from therapy to be cleaning a large percentage of – if not all of the patients, and I also think there is going to be a quicker trigger to run the T2Bacteria panel on in-patients because of the empiric treatment paradigm that’s deployed for bacterial infections and the difference as to how Candida infections would be treated.

Paul Knight

Yes, bacteria seems to be a common situation. Now, regarding the last question – really regarding the cost features, you mentioned $25,000, is it per patient or a hospital? How is bacterial comparing to sepsis on these cost settings? I know, sepsis was roughly $600 to $800 per patient, is it the same on bacterial? How are those metrics looking and working out?

John McDonough

Yes, so the $25,000 in savings, and there are slight variances depending upon the pathogen based on public order of share. But the $25,000 in savings is per patient, detected. So if you can get a patient on the right antibiotics in that first – in a critical 12 hour period, length of stay reductions in both the ICU and the hospital on average would save about $25,000 per patient.

Paul Knight

Okay. And then last, it will cover these 25 major bacterial pathogens, that goal still of the technology?

John McDonough

The specific panel is picking up the six at 31 sessions that covers about 95% of that 31 sessions not covered by broad spectrum antibiotic drugs.

Paul Knight

Okay. Thanks.

John McDonough

You bet.

Operator

I would now like to turn the floor over to John McDonough for closing comments.

John McDonough

Well, I was very excited with the progress we have made in Q1. We are seeing strong success commercially with the use of our products at customer place. We are excited about the pipeline as we entered Q2 and the progress of the T2Bacteria clinical trial and we look forward to reporting back at the end of next quarter our continued progress and further updates, specifically as it relates to T2Bacteria. And so, we would like to thank you all for dialing in today. Thanks.

Operator

This concludes today’s teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

