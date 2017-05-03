ZAGG's (ZAGG) CEO Randy Hales on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ZAGG Inc. (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 02, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Kim Rogers - Director of IR

Randy Hales - President & Chief Executive Officer

Brad Holiday - CFO

Analysts

Phil - Roth Capital

Mike Malouf - Craig-Hallum Capital

Jon Hickman - Ladenburg

Matt Dane - Titan Capital Management

Rommel Dionisio - Wunderlich Securities

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ZAGG first quarter 2017 earnings conference call.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode to prevent background noise. [Operator instructions] We'll have a question-and-answer session and the instructions will follow at that time. And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Now we would like to welcome and turn the call to the Director of Investor Relations, Kim Rogers. You may begin.

Kim Rogers

Thank you, Colin. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us today to review the ZAGG first quarter 2017 financial results.

On the call today, we have Randy Hales, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZAGG and ZAGG's Chief Financial Officer, Brad Holiday. Randy and Brad will review their prepared comments and then we will open the call for a question-and-answer session.

Our first quarter earnings press release was issued today after the market closed at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time. As a follow-on to the earnings release, we published a supplemental financial information on our Investor Relations website and we also furnished this document to the SEC on Form 8-K. You can find all of our earning documents on our Investor Relations website at www.zagg.com in the Quarterly Results section under the Financials tab. We are recording this call and a podcast of the conference call will be archived at the ZAGG Investor Relations webpage under the Events tab for one year.

Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that the prepared remarks contain certain forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. These statements include, but are not limited to, our outlook for the company and statements that estimate or project future results of operations or the performance of the company. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak as of the date hereof.

For a more detailed discussion on the factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements, we refer all of you to the Risk Factors contained in ZAGG's Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ZAGG assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements that may be made in today's release or call.

Please note that on today's call, in addition to discussing the GAAP financial results and the outlook for the company, we will discuss adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share, both pro forma non-GAAP financial measures. An explanation of ZAGG's use of these non-GAAP financial measures in this call and the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures required by SEC Regulation G is included in ZAGG's press release today, which again can be found on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. The non-GAAP information is not a substitute for any performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP and the use of such non-GAAP measures has limitations, which are detailed in the company's press release.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to ZAGG's CEO, Randy Hales. Randy?

Randy Hales

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on our call today.

2017 is off to a great start with first-quarter sales coming in above plan. We were able to better leverage operating expenses and deliver adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million ahead of our expectations for roughly breakeven.

Our recent performance was the direct result of the actions we took in 2016 to continue the momentum of our ZAGG business unit, improved mophie's operations and set the course for long-term profitable growth. I would like to thank all of the employees for the hard work they’ve put in towards achieving our goals.

I'll now touch on some of the highlights from the first quarter. As reported by the NPD Group, our largest product categories enjoyed year-over-year sales growth at retail and improved market share. The InvisibleShield and mophie brands remain number one in dollar market share for their respective categories. The ZAGG brand remains number two in dollar market share in folio keyboards and the iFrogz brand is the number five stereo headphone brand in unit share.

We are very pleased with the performance of our brands. In particular the mophie brand has realized a significant increase in market share for both battery cases and portable power packs. Since the launch of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus and juice pack in mid-December, mophie has gained an impressive 24 points of dollar share and by the end of March, had a 64% share in battery cases.

Power station gained 12 points of dollar share from December until March putting the mophie brand at 29% market share in portable power packs. We've realized improved performance at mophie as demonstrated by the dramatic increase in market share over the past few months, a testament to the resiliency and strength of the brands.

Operationally, we continue to see improvements under the leadership of our new President, Chris Ahern, and from the processes we've established over the last year. In particular, channel inventory has been reduced significantly as we have aligned sales and operational strategies with those utilized by the ZAGG business unit.

More than ever, we are confident about the long-term potential of this great brand. Based on our first quarter, we remain highly confident in achieving our annual guidance for revenue, gross margins and adjusted EBITDA that we've provided for 2017. As I mentioned on the last call, there are several second-half projects not included in our current outlook that have the potential to provide upside to our annual guidance.

We continue to make good progress on these projects and will provide updates as appropriate. I am confident that as the entire organization continues to focus on our three main corporate objectives of introducing creative product solutions, expanding our targeted global distribution and establishing ourselves as having the preferred brands, we will continue to deliver improved results in 2017.

I'll now turn the call over to Brad.

Brad Holiday

Thanks Randy. Since many of the details of our quarterly financial performance were included in the supplemental financial information issued earlier today, I would just like to take a few minutes to add some additional comments on the business.

First, looking at the balance sheet, our first quarter ending inventory was $76 million, a decrease of 10% compared to the same period last year. The decline is the result of higher sales in the quarter and continued improvements in forecasting and inventory management, partially offset by incremental inventory to support new device launches and to a lesser extent, mophie inventory returns.

We've seen a dramatic improvement in the mophie inventory in channel since last year as a result of improved sell-through combined with the implementation of our existing ZAGG sales return and discounting programs. Inventory turns on a consolidated basis improved to 5.7 times compared to 5.1 times last year.

We expect mophie returns from the field to continue to decline and for our consolidated inventory turns on a year-over-year comparison to improve over the balance of the year. Accounts receivable increased 13% to $60 million compared to $53 million a year ago, driven by a 49% increase in sales during the quarter.

Our DSO at the end of March this year was 58 days. This compares to 68 days last year for just the ZAGG business unit. We're very comfortable with the quality of our outstanding receivables. Outstanding debt at the end of the quarter was $59 million, which includes $19 million of outstanding term debt and $40 million on our working capital line. This is a reduction of 32% compared to the peak of $87 million post the mophie acquisition.

We are currently evaluating the possibility of expanding our working capital line of credit to support growth initiatives in the second half of the year. This would require an 8-K disclosure, so we wanted to make you aware of it in advance. No decision has been made at this time, but there is a possibility we will do so to fund future growth in our core business.

As mentioned in our press release, we are reiterating our annual guidance provided on our last call of net sales ranging from $470 million to $500 million, gross profit margin percent in a range of low to mid 30%, adjusted EBITDA in a range of $71 million to $75 million and an annual effective tax rate of approximately 39%.

As a reminder, the key drivers of this adjusted EBITDA growth are increased sales, improved operating performance and synergies associated with the integration of the mophie business unit. I would refer you to the supplemental financial information for detailed adjusted EBITDA bridge comparing actual 2016 results to our 2017 guidance.

We will now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] And our first question is from the line of Dave King with Roth Capital. Your line is now open.

Phil

Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. This is [Phil Collins] on for Dave. First off relative to the full-year guidance for organic revenue growth of 12% to 17%, how should we think about the growth trajectory by quarter?

Randy Hales

Well first of all, thank you for the question. We don't typically provide a lot of insight into the quarter, but I think we've given you a few indications as we've talked about some projects coming on a little bit later in the year, plus traditionally we see lift in the event.

There's a major device launch and there are certainly rumors that that may occur and then also through the holiday season. So, I think if you combine all those, you can make some assumptions about growth increasing as we've come through the year.

Brad Holiday

Yeah, I think Phil, this is Brad. If you take a look at the first quarter, obviously it was up 49%. A lot of that's driven because we had three full months of mophie in their compared to one month last year.

I think to Randy's point as we pointed out in our guidance last year, there's obviously a new Samsung device in Q2. So, there's a new device, their another anticipated device on the second half of the year more towards fourth quarter. So, without providing any specific guidance, those would be kind of the big drivers if you will by growth by quarter.

Phil

Okay. Great. Thank you and I guess then for the same quarter in particular, I know you test upon the Samsung product you just mentioned, but how significant of a driver would that be and the iFrogz's Impulse and when did those end up shipping?

Randy Hales

Yeah. I'll address the Samsung question first Phil. That device is just starting to hit the market now. We've seen a little extra effort and initiative I think from Samsung around this particular device, it uses to really position that as a hero launch, perhaps a little more so than they have in the last couple.

So, we anticipate strength in this device. We've certainly seen strengthened in our orders of invisible shield products to support that. So, we're encouraged by the launch and we'll see how that plays out for the second quarter.

And then as far as Impulse, that product is starting to hit the market now, but you don't really fully see some of that until towards the end of the second quarter because it gets timed and even beginning the third quarter, it gets timed into our customer's reset.

Phil

Okay. Great. And then can you talk about the efforts just on the gross margin pressure that mophie in the progress in achieving that $8 million in cost synergies this year.

Randy Hales

Yeah. I'll take that one Phil. A couple of things. I think we continue to see good progress on the mophie front. A lot of this really had to do with just legacy inventory in the channel. As I said before, you've got in the channel. We're doing a lot of good work in terms of discounting in-channel and selling it through.

We did have some returns, which is just residual. We would anticipate just within FY kind of overall margins just because we expect mophie to probably operate more in line with our ZAGG operations in terms of inventory turns and just general overall management, probably to be towards the end of the year and then of course in '18 we'll be pretty much in alignment with how ZAGG operates.

But we would anticipate Q2 margins to be roughly flat in Q2 relative to Q1 just because we still have some cleanup to do, but overall the progress that we're seeing there has been pretty astounding. I'll give you an example, weeks on hand at the time of acquisition of inventory channel was about 55 weeks and we're down to about 15 weeks now.

So, we've really done a good job I think of starting to balance inventory. I would tell you that with our customers, depending on how they hold inventory whether it's in-store or in their distribution centers, probably would want to be somewhere between 10 to 20 weeks.

So, we think we're kind of where we need to be there, but probably some additional improvement. With regards to synergies, we have another $8 million we've identified. We're on track to achieve that this year and some of that will continue to come through headcount and then other initiatives we have around leveraging freight contracts etcetera.

Phil

Okay. Great. And so, I know you touched upon the market surety with the 64% in the month of March, but do you know what the market share was at this point last year?

Randy Hales

I don't have that information.

Kim Rogers

If you give me a moment, I can get that for you.

Phil

Yes, that was up or down.

Randy Hales

Why don't we follow-up with you. As that, we weren’t buying the market share data for that category until after we closed the acquisition. So, this is that time we started getting it. We'll follow up with you.

Phil

Okay. Great. Thank you. And sorry, I just got one last question. To what extent is the juice pack still available at Apple stores? Is it still available across the footprint and what are your current high-level thoughts on that?

Randy Hales

Yes, it is available in the Apple stores across their footprint and we are encouraged by the relationship that we had there and anticipate that will continue.

Phil

Okay. Great. That's all the questions for me. Thank you guys and best of luck in 2017.

Randy Hales

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Mike Malouf with Craig-Hallum Capital. Your line is now open.

Mike Malouf

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. Randy, I am just wondering if you could talk a little bit about the mophie juice packs as with regard to the Samsung launch. Are those, do those take as long to release as the iPhones do and if not when do you expect those to come out?

Randy Hales

No, they actually don't. We participate in a program with Samsung for some prerelease information on the device, so we can get started in the design and engineering phases of those products sooner Mike. You'll see our products for the GSA, juice pack products for the GSA towards the end of this month.

Mike Malouf

Okay. Great. And then I know you were talking about new products on the mophie side. Can you just give us an update on where you are expecting those to hit?

Randy Hales

A couple of areas, one in particular you saw the big market share gains that we had in our portable power packs over the last quarter from 17% to 29% market share. We feel like that area will continue to grow for us but there is a bit of a technological change happening right now Mike with the advent of USDC as the new charging protocol.

So, you'll see a new line of juice pack products coming out under the mophie brand that incorporate that technology, beginning this summer and then of course we launched a platform of wireless charging products almost a year ago now. We'll continue to innovate around that and introduce additional products there.

Mike Malouf

Okay. Great. And then just a question for Brad, the SG&A was a little bit higher than I expected and I am just wondering if you could talk about that level in the quarter and if that's a level at 27, just to touch over $27 million, is that what you're expecting going forward for the next few quarters? Thanks.

Brad Holiday

Well it will change depending on the quarter Mike. One thing that did here, a couple things where the operating expense was higher than last year is we did have three months of mophie in there versus one month last year and also there was a $2 million non-cash charge in there for really a path that we had that it run its useful life that we accelerated the depreciation, we impaired it down to zero. So that was $2 million of it. So, I think you pulled that out, it's much more in line.

Mike Malouf

Okay. You're not talking about the $1.95 million impairment of intangible assets, that's different than $2 million.

Brad Holiday

Yes, that's the $2 million.

Mike Malouf

That is the $2 million.

Brad Holiday

Yes.

Mike Malouf

Okay. But that's not in the -- that's already in the -- that's not in the $27 million. So, it would actually be $29 million for the quarter if you added that together?

Brad Holiday

Should be in the $27 million, let me just double check here.

Mike Malouf

It looks like a separate on the $127 and one is $1.9 million.

Brad Holiday

So that's the combination of both. $27 million is the lawn and then the $2 million or $1.9 million is in addition to that.

Mike Malouf

Right. So, my question was really, originally it was about the $27 million. Is there anything one time in that.

Brad Holiday

No other than we do have three months of mophie in there versus the one month last year.

Mike Malouf

Okay. All right. Thanks a lot for the help.

Randy Hales

You bet, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jon Hickman with Ladenburg. Your line is now open.

Jon Hickman

Hi. I was wondering if you could tell us with the launch of the new Samsung phone, how much of that have you already booked for Q1 versus is it all going to hit in Q2 in I mean the initial orders?

Randy Hales

Yes Jon, that's a Q2 event. There was just a very tiny amount that came into Q1, but almost insignificant. So, it really is a Q2 event.

Jon Hickman

Okay. And then I want to follow up on Mike's question, the $27 million was quite a bit higher than I had anticipated and you talked about these efficiencies that are supposed to come from mophie. So, going forward are we supposed to expect $27 million in OpEx per quarter there?

Brad Holiday

It doesn't lay out just by quarter $27 across the Board. It will fluctuate depending on when we have advertising, marketing in there as well as just other expenses that would be included. I would tell you that it probably ramps a little bit as we get towards the end of the year, but that does include savings that we are incorporating in there.

I guess I don't have the details right at my fingertips Jon. Why don't we when we do our one on one, we'll try to provide some additional detail there for you okay.

Jon Hickman

Okay. Thank you. That's it for me.

Randy Hales

Thanks Jon.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of your line of Matt Dane with Titan Capital Management. Your line is now open.

Matt Dane

Thank you. I want to -- could you I guess remind me when Chris Ahearn hit the ground there at mophie and what he's done to date and how -- as he dug in deeper, what you seeing and yes if you could add some color around that, that would be helpful.

Randy Hales

Yeah, happy to do that Matt. So, Chris hit the ground there around the 1 February and at this point in time, he's three months into that role and he's really been combing through a lot of things on the expense side as well as helping find opportunities drive topline. He's looked at that business top to bottom.

He's had an opportunity to really understand the teams that are based there in the Tustin Office, roles and responsibilities make sure that the goals of the organization are aligned with the corporate objectives. And so, it's really been a top to bottom review of things, but he has been successful in finding some opportunities to streamline the business, optimize the business a little bit.

I think that will continue. We saw amazing things with Chris when he hit the ground for us in the international team where sales that were in decline turned around, started ramping again. He's truly an operator with the mind towards profitability. I think we'll see more of that as he matures in that role.

Matt Dane

Great. Thank you, Randy.

Randy Hales

Yes. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] And our next question is from the line of Rommel Dionisio with Wunderlich. Your line is now open.

Rommel Dionisio

Thanks. Just was wondering for testing incremental royalty contribution with regards to the Apple launch in Q4 built into your guidance. I think it was kind of made in Q4, I think there are some incremental last year, but in terms of the improvement, speed to market and your supply chain there, if you'll see's contribution for Q4 this year? Thanks.

Randy Hales

You Rommel, thanks for the question. The way that we built this 2017 plan, assumed that we would have mophie product in the market similar in timing to what we had in 2016. So, if you'll recall it was faster than we would ever had product in market or icon devices but it came very late in the year. So that's what the 2017 plan contemplates.

Rommel Dionisio

Okay. Thanks. And follow-up, in a question I think you're talking about flat margins in Q2, was that just on mophie or was that the gross margin overall for the company.

Randy Hales

No, that would be consolidated gross margin Rommel. So, if we take a look at how we integrate and how mophie continues to improve its operating performance, a lot of the improvement comes towards the latter half of the year as we continue to clean up the inventory that's in channel etcetera.

So, we would just estimate right now that inventory or gross margins would be about similar quarter to quarter between Q1 and Q2. I think we're right around 31%. So that's what I meant, the consolidated.

Rommel Dionisio

Okay. Perfect. Thanks very much. I appreciate it.

Randy Hales

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our Q&A session for today. I will turn the call back to Randy Hales for final remarks.

Randy Hales

Well thank you for joining us on the call today and we look forward to discussing our second quarter results with you in our next call. Thank you.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes the program and you may all disconnect. Have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.