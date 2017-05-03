This Low Duration High Yield Bond Fund Is On Sale

Leverage costs are reasonable and the expense ratio is below average.

The fund is trading at a 7% discount to net asset value.

ISD is a leveraged closed-end fund that invests in high yield bonds. The duration is less than three years.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) is a leveraged closed-end bond fund that seeks a high level of current income by investing in a portfolio of higher rated, but below investment grade fixed income instruments. A majority of the portfolio is invested in bonds rated B or BB by S&P or Fitch.

The Fund has very low interest rate exposure and tries to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of three years or less.

ISD Has Traded At A Premium Over NAV in the Past

The inception date of ISD was in April 2012. For the first year of its existence, it traded at a premium above NAV. A discount developed after the taper tantrum in 2013, and the five-year average discount has been -5.31%.

ISD is currently selling at a discount to NAV of -7.49% compared to the 52-week average discount of -7.10%. (Source: cefconnect)

Because of the terrific closed-end fund rally over the past year, it is getting harder to fund closed-end funds with negative Z-scores. The Z-scores for ISD are close to zero, but that is better than the high positive Z-scores for many other fixed income closed-end funds.

Here are the three-month, six-month and one-year Z-scores:

- 3-month Z-score = -0.13 (3-month average discount = -7.25%)

- 6-month Z-score = +0.36 (6-month average discount = -7.81%)

- 1-year Z-score = -0.22 (1-year average premium = -7.10%)

Here is a historical chart of the ISD discount/premium since inception:

ISD Benefits From Low Borrowing Costs

One of the advantages of purchasing fixed income closed-end funds is that you gain access to fairly low cost leverage. If the average retail investor tried to leverage their own high yield bond portfolio, they would pay much higher borrowing costs.

This is a description of the fund's leverage taken from the last semi-annual shareholder report:

During the six months ended November 30, 2016, the Fund utilized the credit facility and had an average daily outstanding loan balance of $205,000,000 during the 183 day period that the facility was utilized, at an average interest rate of 1.31%. The maximum amount of loan outstanding during the period was $205,000,000."

Short-term interest rates have been creeping higher since then, so the fund's current borrowing costs are probably closer to 1.50%.

Interest Rate Sensitivity

In the last Fact Sheet, ISD reported a duration of 2.5 years, so interest rate sensitivity is very low. The 10-year bond yield has been trading sideways near 2.30% recently, and high yield closed-end funds have held up pretty well.

Here is a sample of 3-month correlations for the NAV of ISD compared to various benchmarks. The correlations are scaled between -100% to +100%.

ISD NAV 3-Month Correlation Data

ISD versus 20+ Year Treasury Bond = +20.23%

ISD versus 7-10 Year Treasury Bond = +17.14%

ISD versus 1-3 Year Treasury Bond = +6.96%

ISD versus 1-3 Year Corporate Bond = +13.81%

ISD versus Short-Term High Yield Bond = +78.14%

ISD versus Bank Loan = +66.07%

Note how the correlations with Treasury bonds and investment-grade corporate bonds tend to be low, while the correlations are much higher when compared to short-term high yield bonds and bank loans.

Distributions

ISD currently pays $0.1025 per month. The last distribution cut was from $0.1100 in September 2016. In February, the fund reported average monthly earnings of $0.0975, so they are currently slightly under-earning their monthly distribution.

Credit Quality- (as of March 31, 2017)

Asset Allocation Industry Breakdown- (as of 03/31/2017)

Note that the troubled energy and retail sectors are not in the top ten.

No Foreign Exposure

ISD is 100% invested in US securities. If you want some global exposure, Prudential also runs GHY, which is a global high yield closed-end fund.

Fund Management

The fund uses a team approach. Note that all of the fund portfolio managers have earned the CFA designation:

Ticker: ISD - Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund

Total Net Assets = 766 MM

Total Common Assets = 561 MM

Annual Distribution Rate = 7.92%

Dividend Frequency = Monthly

Current Monthly Distribution = $0.1025 per share ($1.23 per year)

Baseline Expense ratio = 1.14%

Discount to NAV = -7.49%

52 week Average Premium = -7.10%

Effective Leverage = 27%

Average 3 Mos. Daily Trading Volume = 141,655 shares (about $2,200,000)

Given the shortage of closed-end fund bargains now, ISD looks attractive now on a relative basis for a swing trade. It is a high income play with low interest rate sensitivity and should hold up reasonably well even if there is higher inflation and interest rates in the future.

ISD has lower baseline expenses than many of its peers, and you recover some of that from the monthly distributions and discount to NAV. Because of its monthly distributions, it can be a good holding for the fixed income portion of a tax deferred retirement account.

ISD has decent liquidity and usually trades over 100,000 shares a day. The bid-asked spread is one or two cents and you can usually get some price improvement between the bid-asked spread on market (or marketable limit) orders.

