Guidance Software's (GUID) Patrick Dennis on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Guidance Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:GUID)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 2, 2017 17:00 ET

Executives

Rasmus Van Der Colff - CAO & VP, Finance

Patrick Dennis - President & CEO

Barry Plaga - COO & CFO

Analysts

Kevin Liu - B. Riley & Company

Brian Alger - ROTH

Michael Kim - Imperial Capital

Hendi Susanto - Gabelli

Operator

Good afternoon everyone. Welcome to Guidance Software's First Quarter 2017 Earnings Results Conference Call.

At this time, for opening remarks and introduction, I would like to turn the call over to Rasmus Van Der Colff, Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.

Rasmus Van Der Colff

Good afternoon and welcome to Guidance Software's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. With me today are Guidance Software's President and CEO, Patrick Dennis; and our COO and CFO, Barry Plaga.

We would like to remind everyone that during today's call, we will make certain forward-looking statements regarding the future operations, opportunities and financial performance of Guidance Software within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a high degree of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those to be discussed.

Please also refer to the risk factors and other disclosures contained in the company's most recent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of these factors. The forward-looking statements made in today's conference call are based on information available as of today, May 2, 2017, and Guidance Software assumes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after today's date.

Additionally, unless otherwise noted, we will discuss non-GAAP results during today's call. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP results, which can be found in today's press release and also in our supplemental slide presentation on our Web site. Lastly, I would like to remind everyone that today's call is also available via webcast on Guidance Software's Investor Relations Web site. A replay will also be available on the site.

And with that, I would now like to turn the call over to Patrick. Patrick?

Patrick Dennis

Thank you, Rasmus, and thank you everyone for joining Guidance Software's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. On today's call, we will discuss Q1 in detail and then take questions.

Q1 was a solid start toward achieving our 2017 objectives. The company performed well across meaningful operating metrics. Revenue up $26.8 million or 4% growth year-on-year, earnings per share of $0.07 compared to negative $0.08 in Q1 of 2016, a cash balance of $17.8 million, up from $12.6 million sequentially, product revenue of $8.9 million or 19% growth year-on-year, forensic security suite bookings growth of 169% year-on-year.

We added $1 million new endpoints and upgraded an additional $4 million and the number of deals over $250,000 doubled year-on-year. The growth continues to be driven by our security line of business. In total, our enterprise software business was up 90% year-on-year. I'd like to focus on the key wins from Q1 that contributed to this growth. We won new business at one of the world's leading global security in aerospace companies. This company's selected Guidance to be the basis for their worldwide enterprise investigations platform.

A global billion dollar IT services company with major operations throughout North America, Europe and Asia, selected Guidance to help secure their critical infrastructure. Our forensic security suite was selected to establish an enterprise investigations and security platform. NTT Communications is a leading global provider of information and communications technology solutions within the NTT Group. This customer has about a $100 billion in revenue and over 10,000 enterprise clients. NTT choose Guidance as their information, investigation, search and collection platform.

The quarter also included transactions with 15 financial services firms including Barclays, TD Bank, Ecobank, Amex, FIS, Visa, Cigna, the Hartford and several other major financial institutions in U.S., Europe and even South Africa. Customers increasingly choose Guidance Solutions because they see the value of the forensic securities suite of products and the universal agent platform technology. Our strategy is delivering results. Revenue, profitability and cash are all turning as planned. With that, we remain focused on executing our 2017 plan and we reaffirm our full year guidance.

I'll now turn the call over to Barry to cover the financial metrics in more detail and then we'll take questions. Barry?

Barry Plaga

Thank you, Patrick. My prepared remarks today will focus on our first quarter performance.

Our first quarter revenues were $26.8 million, up from $25.8 million in Q1 of the prior year. This quarter represents our fifth sequential quarter of year-over-year growth, a signal of the ongoing strength and momentum we are achieving through our focus on cyber security.

Total product revenues were $8.9 million compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2016. We saw solid enterprise software bookings in the first quarter. Our Endpoint Security average selling price was $94,000, up 68% compared to the first quarter of 2016. Gross margin on product revenue in the first quarter was 80% compared to 74% in the prior year period. This improvement was attributable to the increase in the mix of software revenues.

Services revenues were $7.8 million down from $8.5 million in the year ago period. The decline includes a product mix shift away from eDiscovery and security software requires fewer related services. Gross margin on services overall was strong at 40%. Maintenance revenues which represent our recurring revenue stream were $10.1 million, up 3% compared to the prior year period. Gross margin on maintenance revenues was 93% in line with historical periods. The increase in mix of our enterprise security revenue drove a two point overall gross margin improvement in the quarter to 73% versus 71% a year-ago.

Research and development expenses were 19% of revenues. Selling and marketing expenses were 35% of revenues and G&A was 8% of revenues. We also incurred approximately $1.4 million in realignment expenses related mostly to the consolidation of certain of our facilities. For the quarter, non-GAAP net income was $2.2 million or $0.07 per diluted share as compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $2.2 million or $0.08 per share in the first quarter of last year.

Turning to the balance sheet and some related metrics, cash and cash equivalents as of March 31 totaled $17.8 million with no borrowings outstanding. This compares to $12.6 million in cash as of December 31, which included $3.5 million in borrowings outstanding. Cash flow from operations for the first quarter was $8.7 million compared to $2.3 million in the prior year period. We are reiterating our guidance for 2017 as follows.

We expect our 2017 revenue to be in the range of $112 million to $118 million with non-GAAP EBITDA in the range of $9 million to $11.8 million, our non-GAAP EBITDA margins of 8% to 10%. In addition, we expect non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $0.28 to $0.36 per share, a dramatic turnaround from the loss of $0.05 for the full year 2016.

And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Rasmus.

Rasmus Van Der Colff

Thank you, Barry. Before going to Q&A, I'd like to mention our upcoming Enfuse Conference in Las Vegas during the week of May 22nd. We hope to see many of you there as well as at the B. Riley Investor Conference in Santa Monica on May 25th.

With that, operator, please open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Kevin Liu from B. Riley & Company.

Kevin Liu

Hi, good afternoon. First question just given the strong product revenue growth you've seen over the past four quarters, I'm just curious as to how you're feeling about the pipeline now, and then, what you feel is driving that acceleration in the growth rate?

Patrick Dennis

Hi, Kevin. Good to hear from you. So we feel good about the pipeline on these calls, I've historically not reported on pipeline specific metrics, but I give you a sense of whether or not there are large transactions closing and we tend to give you a feeling for ASP expansion. So I guess, here is what I would characterize -- how I would characterize the pipeline. We reaffirmed our guidance, so I think you get a sense of where we think the revenue is going to fall. We see strong signals around the security suite that tends to continue to be a bit of a mix shift here, but if you look at the quarter all up and all in the significant part of the business came out of the forensic security suite and we saw a great growth in our enterprise business. Some of that expansion is associated with improved ASPs, along with larger transactions and some great momentum that we have.

Kevin Liu

And given what you have in the pipeline and the current growth rate, can you talk a little bit about how you're thinking about when the right time to start reinvesting back in the sales organization is and whether you have expectations for ramping up headcount there?

Patrick Dennis

At this stage, I still think there is room left for us to push on the yield. Again, we don't give a particular sales force metric. What I tell you is the team broadly speaking is doing a good job. You can see that in the results. We're starting to have a sales force that is getting to have tenure after effectively the reengineering that we did over the last year. So at this stage in the game I don't necessarily think that it's just about headcount and I think that it's about us pushing on the yields a bit and if we start to see something super interesting obviously we'll take advantage of that opportunity.

Kevin Liu

All right. And just lastly for me with upcoming Enfuse Conference wondering if you could preview any sort of significant product introductions or future updates that you believe could help us and you try continued growth on the product side?

Patrick Dennis

I think that it's going to be a really exciting Enfuse Conference and there might be things worth coming to see.

Kevin Liu

All right. I guess short and sweet. Congrats on a good quarter.

Patrick Dennis

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is from Brian Alger from ROTH.

Brian Alger

Hi guys, congrats on a good quarter, good outlook as well. Just wondering earlier this year we had on WikiLeaks download some data coming out of our U.S. government agencies, basically implying that virtually any electronic device could be hacked and used against people, whether it's by our government or by bad actors. I'm curious if that is included in the endpoint market share data that was not by Gartner-- that's just more traditional enterprise hardware endpoints that were included.

A –Barry Plaga

It's a really important question. So this is effectively a comment that's more about the Gartner results than it is about our business. What I tell you is, Gartner historically in handing this report is better reporting on traditional endpoints that tends to be the focus of their scope. That said and Brian it's good to hear from you, and you know this but for others that might be on the phone, we do think that there is an opportunity for us to grow our business by selling endpoint security software onto emerging class of endpoints that we refer to as edge-points.

We think those are the devices that tend to have sensors on them. They tend to have artificial intelligence and they tend to be fairly autonomist. The other point around those devices as that they tend to exist on the edge of an unsecured network. And if you think about the future where Tesla's can drive themselves and UBER cars can drive themselves and there is drones all those types of devices. We see those as endpoints and we think that there is an opportunity for us to have some growth in that category.

Brian Alger

It's exactly where I want to go with this and that we seem to be seeing some pretty steady growth here, it's great to see the triple-digit kind of movement that we have in the forensic security. But, I guess if we're going to see a step function or real jump, don't we need to see a new type of adoption or a new type of implementation of endpoint security for -- accelerates to a different plan.

Barry Plaga

So, I think if I were in your – so, first of all, yes. So, if I were in your shoes -- I would look for us to do something around mobile. I think that's an important segment that's not yet fully and completely served. I think you should expect us to continue to do things and in around cloud whether that's viewed as an endpoint or it's viewed as repository for information that needs to be protected that's an important segment for growth.

And then, you should expect us to message and bring product out in our leadership position around this edge-point opportunity. We think to fully access that opportunity you need a combination of agent-based, which we're known for; agent list which we've been using in our threat assessment for the last several quarters and perhaps even embedded technologies. We think some combination of those three will help the company reach the maximum portion of the addressable market.

Brian Alger

Great. It's insightful and I appreciate it. Looking forward to Enfuse on Las Vegas guys. Keep up the good work.

Barry Plaga

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Michael Kim from Imperial Capital.

Michael Kim

Hi, good afternoon guys.

Patrick Dennis

Hi, Michael.

Barry Plaga

Hi, Michael.

Michael Kim

So, just on endpoint security, I think you mentioned you add another million new endpoints. But I was curious about the 4 million upgraded endpoints and if that's driving some of the ASP expansion and how we should think about the contribution as you upgrade into the installed base?

Patrick Dennis

Well, Michael, you know there is again others on the phone that may not have a deeper familiarity with the company. You know historically there had been some pricing challenges and one of the reasons we started to talk to you all about the upgraded end points is, I think what you should hear from us on that is -- that's the company able to go back through the installed base and perhaps get clients that were on less favorable contracts on to more favorable contracts as they see additional value in our newer software products.

So, we've been releasing software recorder gives us a great way to go back and talk to customers who have owned the software for a longtime about the new value that they can get. Often times those conversations lead to a note expansion and in addition to confirming or renewing their SMS. So I think we're getting pretty good of that.

Over time, we'll see if 4 million endpoints is a trend or not, but I think it gives you a kind of a good sense of how we've been able to rollback through the customer base and cross-sell and upsell based on new capabilities that we have in the forensic security suite.

Michael Kim

Great. And then, just switching over to the multiproduct sale side, was that a contributor to some of the large deal activity and I'm not sure if I caught this, but did you see any million dollar transactions closed in the quarter pretty close to that?

Patrick Dennis

We had a couple of substantial transactions that kind of eat their way close to that bar. What I would tell you is, you ask this question quarter ending quarter out typically, I'd said that that was tended to be one product or perhaps two product sold. I think we're starting to shift into more of the norm where kind of the core enterprise software transactions include two products, it continues to include endpoint investigator and then something like endpoint security or one of the other products in the suite.

Michael Kim

Great. Thank you very much.

Patrick Dennis

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Hendi Susanto with Gabelli.

Hendi Susanto

Good afternoon, Patrick and Barry.

Patrick Dennis

Hi, Hendi.

Barry Plaga

Hi, Hendi.

Hendi Susanto

First question is for both of you, what are you assumptions of service and maintenance revenue in your annual guidance, specifically, would you be able to share some insight whether the year-over-year service revenue decline is unique to Q1 or whether that trend may continue furthermore?

Barry Plaga

I think -- let me take maintenance first because that's the positive one, that they were forecasting that to be up 4% to 5% year-over-year. So that's – we're on target for there. And on services, yes, with our kind of exit or de-emphasis on e-Discovery, we're definitely seeing an impact on our e-Discovery services business. But that's part of the plan. So overall, those services are probably be down somewhere between 5% to 10% depending on the line item. So, we are – that's the one headwind we're suffering through this year as we kind of really drive majority of our business towards the forensic security suite.

Hendi Susanto

And then, do you expect that to bottom exiting 2017, Barry?

Barry Plaga

Yes. I think for the most part it will and it will flatten out from there.

Hendi Susanto

Okay. Yes. And then, if I look at your operating margin -- your Q1 operating margin is 8.3% which is above the annual operating margin guidance of 6% to 8%. I'm wondering whether your annual operating margin guidance is conservative. I don't see how operating margin in Q2, Q3 or Q4 like lower than Q1?

Barry Plaga

Well, definitely not in the back half for sure. So, I agree with you there, Hendi. We did have some delayed spending in Q1. We came in under our expense plan. So that helped out the operating margin in Q1. I think everybody would agree. We want to have the right level of resources in the company. So, we'll continue to kind of push that in the right direction, but maintain that kind of target of 8%. So, I won't want to say -- I wouldn't say it's conservative, but we're pretty mindful of our expense run rate and whenever we can push something off we do.

Hendi Susanto

That is helpful. And one question for Patrick, Patrick, now that Guidance Software shares the endpoint security ASP, how should we analyze and then look into that?

Patrick Dennis

So, I think you should think of it in phases, so Hendi, you've been with us for really longtime. So when we first started to talk about ASPs, frankly they were pretty modest. We went through a period where they nearly doubled if not went a bit higher than that. Following a doubling, we went up a little bit from there and I think what you're going to see is, you're going to see that average selling price increase primarily driven through deal size, no longer just through the changes that we've made to the actual structural part of the pricing.

So we should expect it to flatten out a little bit from here on now and we should expect that expansion that we see in that ASP line has to do with overall increases in deal size. Does that make sense?

Hendi Susanto

Yes. And then, one last question for me, Patrick, in the area of security analytics your enforced risk manager, can you give us some update on the sales traction, how many new customers -- how many customers you have had, and then, any data point that might be helpful for us?

Patrick Dennis

Yes. So we continue to work with customers that are trying to solve for among other things these rules and regulations around GDPR. And so as you might imagine organizations are wrestling with their own policies on how to comply. And therefore, a lot of the risk manager work is right now with clients trying to determine how they can use software to deploy their policies in an automated way. We continue to see interest there. I think many of you are starting to try to sort out when you are going to start to see that revenue really flow through the P&L. I think most of you have said you expect that kind of in the back half of the year and that's probably pretty rationale.

Hendi Susanto

Okay. Got it. Thank you.

Barry Plaga

Yes. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is a follow-up from Michael Kim with Imperial Capital.

Michael Kim

Sorry. Just one more follow-up question on strategic partnerships. I think you mentioned or you announced a couple of partnerships, kCura and Lastline, I missed -- kind of curious how some of those integrations might turn into co-marketing opportunities or where you might leverage your customer base.

Patrick Dennis

Great question. Michael thanks for coming back on that for one because I think that's really important. We probably don't have time for all of them. So why don't I kind of speak to what we're doing in security with our partnerships broadly rather than the specifics for instance around Lastline, and then, I want to talk about kCura for a second. I think that's meaningful and important.

So at the top level, we believe that customers are investing in several security products in an effort to fully and completely protect the operation. However, if you look at most customers, they are not necessarily getting all the value for many one of those products because many of them work frankly as individual tools. As you start to see us shape our next generation security software, which again is a plug might be something you could come to you at Enfuse. I think you're going to see us take on almost a role-based use of the software.

So we're going to expect that there are personas in the software and as such we want people to stay in our software day in and day out to solve security problem. So these partnerships in the security ecosystem are about bringing more information into our security products, so that a security professional can be more effective. They are also about getting a customer frankly better return on the investment that they are making in software products.

So one of the integrations in our security products, I'm always most excited about is Splunk. We have a great integration with Splunk that brings more value to Splunk and more value to us. So, the core strategy in security is, let's make deep relationships and important partnerships with people that are in or around the security apparatus to drive up customer value and keep people in our software more often. I don't want people to think of our endpoint security software as a tool anymore. I think our endpoint security software specifically in the newer versions is going to be the kind of software people really use to investigate and resolve security incidence every day. And for us to do we need deep partnerships and deep integrations with other people whether or not in the security field. So that's the trend you should expect to continue.

A bit different from that is the partnership with kCura, which is all about two leaders coming together to bring best-in-class end-to-end solution to market. The relationship with kCura takes advantage of the leading hosted review platform and the world's best search and collect technology. We felt a deep integration between our software and kCura's relativity product that actually allows customers to import information right into relativity spaces with the metadata map from our evidence files right into their catalog. So for us, that's all about reducing friction for customers that are interested in e-Discovery that -- actual that integration is shipping as an update to the existing products. So our existing customers get that value along with anybody that also on relativity products. The relationship between the two organizations has never been better. The CEO of kCura and I have said this is going to be a deep and meaningful partnership in the marketplace and with our customers and it's going really, really well.

Michael Kim

Great. We look forward to it. And thanks for the follow-up.

Patrick Dennis

Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we've reached the end of the question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the call back to Rasmus Van Der Colff for closing remarks.

Rasmus Van Der Colff

Great. Thank you, operator. That concludes our call for today. And I like to thank everybody for joining us. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference.

