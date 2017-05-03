The European Dilemma: And Then There Is Italy

Matteo Renzi, the former prime minister of Italy, has regained the leadership of his party and is now prepping for another go at running the Italian government, but work remains.

Italy, however, has a dark cloud hanging over it, a darker cloud than the one that had been hanging over France for the past six months or so.

France seems to be working things out with the expected election of Emmanuel Macron, but this doesn't mean that the disruptions facing the eurozone will be over.

France is in the spotlight right now, but the cloud of Italy is hanging over the European community. For example, we read in Bloomberg that "Italy Is Europe's Next Big Problem."

"Emmanuel Macron looks on course to become France's new president, ending the threat of a euroskeptic at the Élysée (palace). Even if Macron wins, though, it'll be too soon to celebrate a new phase of stability in the eurozone. Across the Alps, an economic and political storm is brewing-and there's no sign anyone can stop it."

Italy has two major problems right now. First it is the slowest growing country in Europe. Since 2001, Italy's productivity has stagnated. Its unemployment rate is quite high, especially among the younger cohort. The banking sector is facing major hurdles to solvency, there is labor market unrest, and Italy's public debt is greater than 130 percent of GDP.

Secondly, Italy is at the forefront of the migration problem bothering Europe. Enough said.

Primarily, as a result of these factors, Italy has become seriously anti-Europe. "A February survey found that one in three Italians holds a positive view of the EU, significantly down from a decade ago, when about three-quarters of Italians regarded the bloc positively."

And, where is the leadership?

Well, there is former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who resigned from office last December when a referendum on constitutional reform was defeated.

Mr. Renzi, although being the prime minister for 2 years, is only 42 years old. He has vaulted back into the headlines, even though he vowed never to seek political office again.

For one, on Sunday, Mr. Renzi was re-elected the leader of the center-left Democratic Party (the PD), winning easily with more than 70 percent of the two million votes cast by party supporters.

Although Mr. Renzi is the most well-known of the current crop of leaders running for the leadership of Italy, it is not altogether clear that the mood of Italy is leaning toward him due to the economic and migratory problems, but also because to the baggage he now carries into the next election.

For one, no political party in Italy can achieve a majority position in the government so that whoever wins the next election will have to form a coalition.

The election, itself, will have to be completed before the middle of 2018. Mr. Renzi attempted to get the election called for as early as this fall, but he failed so far in this effort. Right now, the odds of an early election are being put at 25 percent.

Furthermore, the Democratic Party is running in second place in the election according to the latest polls. The leading party, right now, is the Five Star Movement, a party initially formed by Beppe Grillo, a popular comedian and blogger, and Gianroberto Casaleggio, a web strategist, in 2009. It has populist leanings and is very anti-Europe.

Right now, the Five Star party is polling from 29 percent to 32 percent of Italian voters with Renzi's PD running two- to four-percentage points behind.

And, according to the last linked article, "there's even a small chance (the election in Italy) may result in a Eurosceptic government, it the Five Star's were to win enough votes and form an alliance with the fiercely anti-Euro Northern League."

The problem Mr. Renzi faces is getting together with either of the center-right parties, the Northern League and Forza Italia, who are far behind and are extremely divided. In addition, Mr. Renzi is going to have to clarify his positions if he is going to be able to form a government with either of these parties.

First, he will have to deal with the left-wing dissidents in his own party. Then, he will have to clarify to others, exactly what he stands for going forward. When he was elected earlier, he was clearly the reform candidate - the individual that was going to come in and bring Italy into the 21st century.

He did achieve some reforms, but he did not push as hard as a lot of followers wanted and many voters also feel let down because of the continued slow growth in the economy and the migration problems that won't go away. As a consequence, there was a "cooling" in voter attitudes toward Mr. Renzi, or, in the words of another pundit, "an enthusiasm gap."

Whatever, the bottom line is that Mr. Renzi and "the PD can't do it alone."

As Renzi's biographer David Allegranti puts it, "If the PD becomes a hyper-Renzian entity, it won't work."

Now, re-elected leader of the party, Mr. Renzi will have a chance to clarify his position and strategy. Furthermore, there are municipal elections coming up in June and the outcome of these elections could tell us a lot about how Mr. Renzi's strategy is working out and about how strong the Five Star Movement actually is.

But the Italian election seems a long way off. A year is a long time and a lot could happen between now and then.

As the Bloomberg article closes, "Italians could yet grow tired of the Five Star Movement and decide that Renzi offers a safer alternative..."

The fact is, however, that Europe and the political risk that is wrapped up in Europe is not going to go away soon. Even if Mr. Macron is elected the president of France, he still has a lot of work to do and, given that he is only the head of a party he just founded this election, he is not assured of having a parliament that will back his plans.

The period of 2017-18 may represent a tipping point for the European community, and it could tip in more than one direction.

