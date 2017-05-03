Patience With Schlumberger, Skyworks - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/2/17)

But he's not a fan of Valero or Clear Channel Outdoor.

Cramer is a fan of Darden.

Wait for a drop in Skyworks Solutions and Schlumberger.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, May 2.

Bullish Calls

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI): "I like it a lot," Cramer said.

Neutral Calls

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS): "Let it come down and then buy it."

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB): "Not yet. Wait until it goes lower."

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH): Cramer said he needs to do more work on the stock.

Bearish Calls

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO): He's not a fan of Valero.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO): "Steer clear."

