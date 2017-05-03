Patience With Schlumberger, Skyworks - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/2/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, May 2.
Bullish Calls
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI): "I like it a lot," Cramer said.
Neutral Calls
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS): "Let it come down and then buy it."
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB): "Not yet. Wait until it goes lower."
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH): Cramer said he needs to do more work on the stock.
Bearish Calls
Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO): He's not a fan of Valero.
Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO): "Steer clear."
