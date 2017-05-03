Onvia's (ONVI) CEO Russ Mann on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Onvia, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVI)

Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Onvia's Financial Results for the First Quarter Ending March 31, 2017. Joining us today are Mr. Russ Mann, the President and CEO of Onvia; and Mr. Cameron Way, Onvia's Chief Financial Officer.

Russ Mann

Great. Thanks Savannah. Thank you everyone for joining us today. On today's call I will share with you our expanded and exciting vision for the future of Onvia. After my remarks, I will turn the call over to Cameron Way, our CFO to discuss our financial results for the quarter. And after his remarks we will open the call up for questions.

In my portion of this call, I will cover what I found in my first 90 days with the Company and the three strategic changes we are making and how we intend to win in the marketplace and increase shareholder value. As some of you know when I joined Onvia I made a significant share purchase on the Company to be a shareholder and investor and not just the hired executive.

The Board of Directors then ask me to look at the Company objectively and to make recommendations on how to grow company revenue and profitability was one directive and one constraint. The directive is to focus on growing long-term shareholder value and not just growth for growth sake. The constraint is the work within the Company as existing resources at breakeven adjusted EBITDA or better for the year.

So over the last 90 days, I've worked with the Executive Team and the Board of Directors to review all aspects of the business. And after this review, I believe more than ever that there is a significant opportunity to increase long-term shareholder value by accelerating our topline growth to a healthy double-digit rate.

We will achieve this through three strategic changes which I’ll lineout here and discuss in further detail in just a moment. The first strategic change is that we expect to invest in products and initiatives using the rule of 40 as a guiding principle. Investing for aggressive topline growth while maintaining modest profitability. If I can change is that we expect to expand our market and customer focus from the smaller $500 million B2G data space to the $17 billion dollars plus sales intelligence markets space and lead with how we help customers achieve more sales and not just how we have more data. Thirdly, we will also focus on operational excellence and execution by rationalizing projects and personnel and focusing on and prioritizing just a few critical initiatives.

So the first change we made is in our operational project investment goals. As a method of thinking about how to invest and what to invest in, I introduced our Board and Executive Team to the rule of 40 which is an increasingly popular valuation standard as well as a useful set of operating benchmarks for SaaS and information businesses.

The rule of 40 states that companies are valued based upon their rule of 40 number which is the sum of a company's revenue growth rate and it's EBITDA margin. A great company in the rule of 40 tends to have a number over 40. A good company has the number between 20 and 40 and so on. Last year Onvia's number was 12 based on our growth rate plus our EBITDA.

To achieve these 20 to 30 to 40 plus number companies tend to have either higher growth rates and low or negative profitability and still have a 20 to 40 plus number or they can have a very high EBITDA and very low growth and still have a 40 plus number. What we saw after the review and what I believe now is that there is immediate opportunities for us to accelerate to being a higher growth company and the board and team agreed we would invest for aggressive growth again within the one constraint. We must keep at least a modest yet positive annual adjusted EBITDA.

With this very clear mandate in Northstar, we are making two other strategic changes. One change is in what market and customers we focus on and what we lead with. We've historically identified our market opportunity as the $500 million B2G SLED Bids & RFP information market and focus primarily on customers who already sell into the public sector.

During our review, we found that we already actually participate in the much larger $17 billion plus sale intelligence and acceleration market space where we differentiate from the generic and horizontal B2B players with our public sector focus and where no competitor has the breath, the depth, the history, the software, and the analytics as well as the knowledge of the public sector procurement process that we do.

Companies of all industries, sectors, and sizes have demonstrated renewed interest in entering into or improving their ability to sell into the public sector. We know that the U.S. federal, state, local education markets make up a 2 trillion market opportunity and continue to grow.

In the first quarter of 2017, U.S. government procurement has become particularly robust as government agencies published a record number of Bids & RFPs during this period which is demonstrated by our announcement that in March Onvia published a record high number of Bids & RFPs from these agencies.

Also driving the B2G market is the promised increase in infrastructure spending by the Trump administration as well as by state and local governments. Onvia revenues peaked back in 2009 when the Obama administration passed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act which generated significant interest in public sector sales opportunities. During this period Onvia added a large number of new clients which accelerated our revenue growth.

At the time though due to product, internal team structure, and process limitations, we are unable to manage the high volume of small clients profitably and we subsequently lost or let go many of those customers. Now we believe we have the solutions and systems in place to capitalize on the renewed interest in public sectors sales opportunities. At the same time customers want more than just lists and bids. Previously we focused on the amount of coverage in the sources that we have.

What we found is that our customers value more than just the leads in the RFPs. They actually value how we help them win more business. How we help them more - win more business more quickly through our core platform, our premium account management, and our thought leadership. This leads us to our third key change which is to become laser focused on exceptional product development.

One of my initial observations on arrival was that Onvia had too many new and experimental product initiatives going on not related to the core franchise. Many were great ideas, but do not have robust business plans or revenue goals are concentrated enough in investment to achieve those goals. We know that in this competitive marketplace, we need to be very rigorous in the way we prioritize and deploy our limited resources particularly our product engineering and data teams. Thus we are rationalizing and prioritizing everything based on topline growth.

So I am pleased to note that we've already redeployed nearly $1.6 million in internal investments. We've already executed on an 8% reduction in force, we've right sized and refocused our sales organization and we mutually agree to separate with our [SEPS sales]. We’ve also started winding down our offshore product development and eliminated some positions related to initiatives that we put on hold. At the same time, we have already doubled our in-house engineering team in Seattle and we are retraining our sales and service teams and are ramping our marketing activities.

The first phases of Onvia 8 are already in beta testing with over 750 clients and the client response from the first release has been very positive. We will begin to monetize the new platform later this year. Additionally, we are seeing increased lead flow in ecommerce from our website improvements and improved sales cycle times and conversion rates from the changes we've made. So it will take some time for the benefits of these changes to take hold.

We expect to see some improvement in bookings growth by the end of Q4 with significant evidence of these changes in Q1 of next year. In the short to mid-term these changes will have a modest, but limited negative short-term impact on our financial results particularly through the end of Q3. We incurred one-time costs associated with the reduction in force, additional recruiting costs, a higher quality developer talent in Seattle’s very competitive labor market and we are still incurring prior CEO transition costs through June 2017.

Also we still expect to see some variability on our sales performance through Q2 and Q3 as we managed change throughout the organization, although, initial signs are very positive with respect to our changes in sales and marketing tactics. To conclude, based upon the review and the changes we've already made, we are more excited and focused than ever on the opportunity ahead for the Company, our customers, our team, and our shareholders. To summarize, we believe that Onvia is poised for and can achieve healthy double-digit growth and are operationally investing based on the rule of 40 to invest in topline focused initiatives.

Number two, we've expanded our target market to the $17 billion sales intelligence and acceleration space where we win based on our B2G differentiation and how we help customers win more business not just provide more bid data. And number three, we've already rationalized and prioritized our internal initiatives with an increased tempo and a culture of focused and fast. Our team is highly motivated to build great products that customers love using every day and they get out to new customers, we've never spoken to before.

I will now turn the call over to Cameron to provide an overview of the financial results for the first quarter of 2017.

Cameron Way

Thanks Russ. For the first quarter of 2017 subscription revenues grew 6% to $5.9 million compared to $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2016. Subscription revenues include subscriptions sold through both our inbound sales channel and our self-service channel.

Annual Contract Value or ACV grew $1.2 million or 5% over the same period last year. The growth in ACV is primarily driven by the continued improvement in sales operations and demand generation from content marketing over the last 12 months. We saw a slight decline in ACV compared to Q4 2016, due to some of the variability that Russ just described associated with the leadership changes and reorganization of the sales force.

We expect to see continued variability for the next few quarters as the teams normalized to the new structure. Total ACV represents the annualized recurring revenue value of subscription contract as of the end of the quarter and excludes the results of ourselves service lead solution.

Our Average Contract Value per Client or ACVC increased 9% to $8,119 compared to the same quarter last year. Growth in ACVC reflects the success in acquiring, retaining and upgrading existing clients into new and higher valued solutions. Total clients decreased slightly to [5% - 3% to $2,850] compared to the same period last year.

For the 12 months ended March 31, 2017 dollar retention is 89% compared to 87% in the same period last year. Dollar retention is a measurement of how effectively the client success team has retained and expanded existing subscription contracts compared to the prior 12-month period. This measurement can fluctuate from period to period due to the mix of first year and tenured clients expiring in each period, as well as the volume of pricing and contract expansions in a particular period.

Total revenue for the quarter was $6.1 million flat with the first quarter of 2016. Total revenue includes subscription revenue and other services such as content licenses and report revenues. Total revenue did not grow comparably with the subscription revenue growth rate primarily due to the non-renewal of a major content license with an Annual Contract Value of $810,000. We believe that our self-service solution for small businesses should help offset some of this loss revenue in 2017.

Gross margin was 89% in the first quarter, compared to 87% in the same period last year. Our cost of revenue primarily consists of payroll related expenses associated with the research, capture and enhancement of content in our proprietary database. The improvement in gross margin is due to efficiencies achieved related to process automation such as the benefits of Onvia 7, which reduced our overall cost of manufacturing content.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2017 increased by 18% to $6.2 million, up from $5.3 million in the same quarter last year. The $900,000 increase in year-over-year expenses includes unusual costs of approximately $750,000. These unusual costs include employee severance of $300,000 from the recent corporate reorganization and mutual separation with our VP of Sales approximately $235,000 in CEO transition costs related to our prior CEO, which we will continue to incur through June 2017, and finally accelerated amortization of internal use software of $216,000. The remaining increase is primarily related to a higher ongoing investment in product development including hiring costs associated with hiring developers in the very competitive Seattle labor market.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $50,000 compared to $560,000 in the first quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter exclude the impact of the accelerated software amortization I discussed above.

First quarter net loss with $826,000 or $0.11 per diluted share in 2017, compared to net income of $19,000 or $0.00 per diluted share in the same period of 2016, on the balance sheet, cash, cash equivalents and available for sale investments decreased by $600,000 to $6.5 million as of March 31, 2017, compared to $7.1 million at the end of 2016. For further discussion of these results, our business and financial results and the risks and prospects for a business, please refer to our Form 10-Q, which we plan to file early next week.

So this concludes our prepared remarks.

Cameron Way

Thank you for participating on the call everybody. Russ and I will be available to answer any questions you might have. Thank you all for joining us this afternoon and I specially want to thank you for your support of the business. Thanks very much and we look forward to speaking with you next quarter.

