Why REITs 4 Alpha Just Bought Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart

Self-storage REIT CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) has been painted with the same brush as the rest of the Big Four self-storage REITs, including sector blue-chip Public Storage (NYSE: PSA), Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) and Life Storage (NYSE: LSI), the former Sovran Self Storage, and rebranded Uncle Bob's.

It seems like a long time since the heady days of 2014-2015, when self-storage ruled the REIT roost as top sector. Today, that spot has been taken over by data center REITs, where consumers and business are storing their valuable data.

The muted new supply which this sector had enjoyed since the Great Recession has come to an end. The construction of new storage facilities which ramped up in earnest last year continues in 2017 and into 2018. This has caused some supply/demand imbalances in multiple US markets.

Several years of increasing occupancy, in-place rental rates and higher "street rates" have made year-over-year comparisons difficult. When you have compounded growth rates for a dozen or so quarters, it can make it difficult to keep growing. The added supply is a revenue and same-store NOI headwind.

The Good News

The drivers for self-storage are essentially population growth/density, household income, and the four "Ds" - divorce, death, downsizing and dislocation. Think of dislocation as a college student leaving, or a millennial coming back home to live in the basement.

The secular shift away from home ownership has increased the number of households and individuals looking to rent apartments. Apartment dwellers move 3x more often than homeowners, which creates yet another tailwind for self-storage.

There isn't much storage room in new apartments being built in downtown CBDs. New floorplans feature smaller closets, and fewer are being built with any on-site storage or garages. Meanwhile, plenty of large families have stuff they can't fit into the garage, attic and basement.

So, why the long face for self-storage shareholders?

Tale Of The Tape – A Rough Patch

It comes down to valuations that had gotten frothy, combined with a slowing of top-line growth and FFO per share due to new supply in some markets.

National Storage Affiliates (NYSE: NSA) has outperformed its larger peer group for two main reasons: 1) NSA management has been executing impressively on a unique business plan; and 2) It is easier for smaller-cap NSA to move the growth needle than its larger peers.

I have been recommending National Storage to my SA readers since late in 2015, and multiple articles can be found under the NSA ticker on the free site. It was one of my two small-cap gems for 2016, and remains a top pick going forward.

Why CubeSmart?

CubeSmart has been doing a lot of things right lately. CubeSmart also has a BBB balance sheet and low FFO payout ratio. Equally important in my view, CubeSmart has the potential to be a solid DGI holding.

I pointed this out to SA readers back a few weeks ago when I wrote a focus article which contains several presentation slides which cover the CUBE business approach in detail.

Another reason was that CubeSmart had more potential to grow faster off a smaller base than either Public Storage or Extra Space, the two large-cap S&P 500 names.

However, we wanted to wait this until this storage REIT pulled back and offered a more attractive yield, which it did on Friday, April 28, 2017.

During the past 52 weeks, CUBE has traded in a range of $23.16-$31.64 per share. The weakness in CubeSmart shares shown on the chart is a reflection of the continued weakness in self-storage.

Notably, shares of CUBE and the other self-storage REITs continued to sell off at the beginning of this week.

Mr. Market has clearly rotated out of self-storage. While the chart looks like a falling knife, and it is difficult to call a bottom, we can look more closely at valuation.

F.A.S.T. Graph - Valuation Analysis

It's time to use the F.A.S.T. Graphs tool to check under the hood. The black line is price. It is a visual comparison relative to the blue line, which is "normal" P/FFO for the selected number of years. The red line corresponds to the dividend yield on the far right of the chart.

CubeSmart is projected to grow FFO/share mid-single digits, and is currently yielding 4.3%. The current price/FFO is about three turns less than in recent years when FFO/share growth was in the mid-teens.

I view this as an attractive valuation given projected dividend growth in high-single digits, and current yield. Since CUBE has such a low dividend payout ratio, there is flexibility for management to bump the distribution going forward.

Q1 2017 Earnings Call Takeaways

CubeSmart management did not acquire any new facilities during the first three months of the year. The spread between CUBE's cost of capital and the low acquisition cap rates didn't make sense to expand. I like that conservative approach.

However, CubeSmart grew its third-party fee management business significantly during the quarter, adding 42 locations. This will pay off down the road as a potential off-market acquisition pipeline, while generating non-dilutive fee income today.

The supply in NYC and other key markets appears to be an issue, consistent with what some of the other self-storage management teams had to say on their calls. Bottom line, May-July is the "busy season." How CubeSmart does on the leasing front during the next 90 days is crucial to making FY 2017 numbers.

The good news is when the publicly-traded REITs are struggling with new supply issues, many mom and pop operators who are far less geographically diverse, will be far more receptive to giving up ~6% off the top for third-party management.

The publicly-traded REITs have a huge technology advantage over the small private operators, including Internet SEO and paid search results, sophisticated revenue management systems, a national call center, mobile device initiatives, and a multi-channel approach to new customer pricing. Much of self-storage (~85%) is still owned and operated on a local basis.

This makes this industry ripe for consolidation and provides a long runway for accretive growth when cap rates adjust up to reflect the current supply/demand fundamentals. I'm comfortable with the self-storage sector for the long term.

I wanted to own an additional name other than NSA. I wanted a dividend growth REIT with an investment grade rating, a quality portfolio, vibrant third-party platform, and conservative management – CubeSmart fits the description. It is possible self-storage will continue to drift down, but it often catches a bid after a couple of big down days. I think a partial position here is clever way to go, allowing you to add if weakness continues.

