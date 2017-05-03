CafePress' (PRSS) CEO Fred Durham on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CafePress Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSS)

Q1 2017 Results Conference Call

May 02, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Whitney Kukulka - Investor Relations-The Blueshirt Group

Fred Durham - Chief Executive Officer

Phil Milliner - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Brian Fitzgerald - Jefferies

Operator

Good day and welcome to the CafePress First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Whitney Kukulka. Please go ahead.

Whitney Kukulka

Good afternoon and welcome to the CafePress first quarter financial results conference call. Joining me on today's call are Fred Durham, Chief Executive Officer; and Phil Milliner, Chief Financial Officer.

Please note this call is being broadcast on the Internet. A replay of this call along with our SEC filings and earnings release will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website at cafepressinc.com.

I'd like to remind everyone, our remarks today will contain forward-looking statements including without limitations statements regarding guidance, our strategy to optimize and energize, our focus on customer experience, investments, expenses and our plans and expectations as to our partners, employees and facilities.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results. For more information, please refer to the risk factors in today's earnings release and in our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

Any forward looking statements we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today. We undertake no obligation to update them. During this call, we present GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included in today’s earnings release.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Fred. Fred?

Fred Durham

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today’s call. I’ll start by giving you an overview on our first quarter 2017 financial results and highlights and updates on the progress we’ve made executing on our strategy and our expectations for the balance of 2017. So, we’ll then review our financial results in more detail before we open the call for your questions.

Our first quarter 2017 net revenue totaled $18.3 million, approximately 1% or $200,000 less than the same period last year. This was driven in part by the digital comparison to the election benefit in Q1 of 2016 and an increasingly competitive retail environment. Revenues from political related content declined approximately $300,000 compared with the same period last year.

Total order volume for the quarter increased 8% to year-over-year. The third consecutive quarter order volumes have increased compared to the prior year. So, average order value declined the both CafePress retail and Retail Partner Channels. For Q1, adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.9 million. Excluding a one-time commission-related benefit last year, this is in line with the prior year despite the lower revenue and margins. This performance exemplified our continued commitment to operate more efficiently and keep a close eye on operating expenses.

CafePress is about creating human connection by inspiring people to express themselves through engaging merchandise. As we get older, our life gets busier, our social circles get a bit tighter and we sometime don't stay as closely in touch with the really important people that helped shape our in the past. This quarter, I was inspired by customers keeping the connection alive with old college roommate with a new mate for life baby one piece suit set, celebrating the birth of her friend's new twins. Can we get t-shirts to say former roommates to match, miss you?

This quarter, we also saw our customers beginning more engaged in world around them notably with the nationwide activity surrounding the March For Science. I enjoyed seeing the people shouting. What do we want? I wouldn’t say science. When do we want it? After peer review, marching for the streets in CafePress T-shirts seems in place, No Fracking Way or I'm with Her, point to a picture of the earth or alternative facts are square root of negative one referring to imaginary numbers. No matter what side of the debate you're on, we all agree this would be geekiest broadcast in memorable history, and I celebrate the variety of engagement in the world.

During the last call, I outlined our priorities for 2017 including continued optimizations in fulfillment, technology and customer acquisition, and beginning to energize in earnest with much more visible development in the brand and merchandizing. On the fulfillment front, we have highlighted shipping upgrade I spoke of on the last call, and we’ll continue to rollout changes throughout the plans in the coming months. These investments will enhance our ability to manage our shipping program more effectively. Well, our customers' satisfaction surveys continue to register ever highest scores for delivery satisfaction, customer expectations and delivery team liability continued to heighten providing ever faster delivery and exceeding customer expectations they're central to the overall online retail experience.

Customer acquisition efforts have also demonstrated steady improvements or investments in our paid search and retail partner channels are paying off as those continued to effectively and efficiently grow. Our test in new channels such as social media continues to grow even though they remain relatively small as we developed additional avenues for incremental growth in the future. Our efforts to reenergize the business focused on enhancing our brand and merchandising. These efforts are expressed through changes in our product assortments, our content and our end-to-end customer experience. After cutting in the underperforming products optimize our product lines, we added new products to our merchandise assortment in April for the first time in over two years with updates in drinkware of some cases in bedding.

We continue to be thoughtful and diligent about smart addition to our product portfolio with merger launches plan throughout the rest of the year, giving our customers even more ways to connect with others and instruct themselves with engaging merchandise. After years of planning, we update the customer experience has begun. In Q1, we released the first few pages on our new platform. We initially launch with low traffic content pages to test the system such as our privacy policy page. While these pages are not critical with broken ground and excited about what the developments can bring, as release is continued on more and more important pages throughout our sites, we believe we set ourselves up for a much better experience next year and possibly in time for Q4 this year.

As we look across the industry, we acknowledge some headwinds related to increasingly competitive pressures in the online retail environment. How and where customers begin to process of browsing and discovery continues to evolve. For example, the leading online search platforms continue to place heavier emphasis on paid traffic of our organic search. In addition, new distribution channels primarily built on social media platforms are becoming increasingly more prevalent. By placing our focus on reenergizing our brand, merchandising the customer experience, we planned to create a virtuous cycle that differentiates CafePress and engenders loyalty among their customers.

We believe the quality of our products and contents are almost providing a more satisfying customer experience will set us apart. The work we completed to date across the business has yielded continued improvements in our customer satisfactions scores even as order volume continues to grow. As the year progresses, we remained confident in our ability to continue building momentum as we move pass the foundational elements and into more digital enhancements to our brands and customer experience.

While not giving guidance, I would like to share some directional thoughts on the balance of 2017. For the year, we continue to anticipate modest revenue growth and continued optimization where headwind remains from last year's vertical season, competition in the changing online retail environment, and time that it takes to make meaningful ongoing improvements to the customer experience that could result in pressure over the short term. As we complete these improvements during the year, we expect to see modest earnings and additional growth to supply by our brand and merchandising investment as well as continued expansion within new Retail Partner Channels.

From a margin standpoint, we continued success in near-term pressure on our cash contribution margin likely remain in below our long-term target of 25% as mixed shifts between channels and we work our way through this competitive retail environment. To summarize, a great deal of work has been completed over the last few years return CafePress and online Retailer with the best assortment of engaging merchandise, inspiring people to express themselves.

We continue to make steady methodical improvements across the business, and we look forward to increasing on momentum through further investments in our brand and customer experience. Our team remains focus on executing our long-term strategy to enhance our core, domestic consumer business, focused on profitable growth channels, expand our brand awareness and optimize our customer experience. Phil?

Phil Milliner

Thank you, Fred. I’ll now review our financial results for the first quarter of 2017. All comparisons will be year-over-year unless otherwise noted. CafePress reported net revenues for the first quarter of $18.3 million, a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. In addition to what we believe at a very competitive online retail environment replaced from headwinds in the quarter. Our sales of political merchandise declined to $0.3 million related to the presidential primary season in 1Q 2016.

As Fred mentioned, order volumes increased by 8.4% in the first quarter compared to last year, representing the third consecutive quarter of order volume growth. However, this volume growth was offset by an 8.4% decline in average order value to $31.59 for the quarter. We did begin to address the issue of pricing we discussed last quarter, and we continue to test and optimize pricing across channels as our revenue mix shifts between cafepress.com and Retail Partner Channels.

We also experienced a mix shift in higher price product categories such as apparel and home to lower price product categories such as drinkware and hobby. First quarter revenue from cafepress.com was 74.6% of total net revenue or $13.7 million, representing a decline of 11%. We believe that these declines are in part related to increase in competitive pressures and headwinds from political related content. Our Retail Partner Channels made up 25.4% of total net revenue or $4.6 million, a 45% increase year-over-year.

The technology enhancements we’ve made to support our Retail Partner Channels for instrumental and strengthening this revenue stream during 1Q. We maintain increases in revenue and order volumes through key retail market prices and we remain optimistic about the opportunity and potential for further expansion through Retail Partner Channels. Our once year GAAP net loss was $3.4 million or $0.20 per fully diluted share, which compare to a GAAP net loss of $3 million or $0.18 per fully diluted share in 1Q 2016. Our first quarter non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.9 million, compared to negative $1.6 million a year ago.

As we noted in our release, our 1Q 2016 results benefited from $0.3 million one-time reduction and commission expense related to a change in policy. The team did a good job controlling cost to offset the aforementioned pressure on the top line. I will now review some key financial metrics for the first quarter. I encourage you to consult the tablets accompanying our press release for additional detail.

For the first quarter, gross margin was 38.1%, a decline of 450 basis points compared to the same period last year. The decline in gross margin primarily reflects increases in customer shipping customer. Excluding the one-time reduction in commission expense last year, our cost of goods sold on a per unit basis declined about approximately 2%. We continue to be pleased with our ability to be efficient with production.

For the first quarter, non-GAAP cash contribution margin was $4.3 million or 23.5% of revenue. On a sequential basis, non-GAAP cash contribution margin improved 90 basis points from 4Q '16 levels of 22.6%. As I mentioned previously, we continue to optimize our pricing across channels and drive operational improvements to preserve and expand margins.

I will now go into more detail about our key operating expense components on a GAAP basis. Our first quarter sales and marketing expense was approximately $4.4 million or 24.1% of revenue, a decrease of $0.6 million versus 1Q 2016. Variable margin expenses declined by $0.1 million as efficiency gains and acquisition channels with the lower keyword and other online advertising costs more than offsetting increases in platform fees from continued revenue growth in our retail partner channels.

Within fixed marketing expense, we realized savings in personnel related costs and through reductions in outside agency spend. We anticipate agency spend will increase as we move forward with the support for the brand building initiatives as previously outlined. Our first quarter technology and development expense was approximately $3 million or 16.3% of revenue representing a decline of $0.2 million versus last year.

The expense reduction within the quarter is primarily driven by higher levels of software capitalization as well as savings in the consolidation of office footprint in California to Kentucky last year. We continue to invest in our technology as a key component of our strategy to improve the customer experience and increase conversion. For the quarter, our general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $3 million or 16.2% of revenues, reflecting the $0.3 million increase over 1Q '16, mainly driven by higher levels of stock-based compensation this year.

Turning to our balance sheet and cash flows, we continue to maintain the strong balance sheet and ended the quarter with $33.4 million in cash and short-term investments, which is $2.01 on a per share basis. Beginning this quarter, we are making a change to how we define free cash flow on non-GAAP metrics. We are replacing our previous definition of free cash flow as adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures with cash flow from operating activities plus capital expenditures. We feel that updating for this more broadly used definition better aligned with the underlying cash generation and used driven by our business operations.

Non-GAAP free cash flow reflected a $10.2 million outflow in the first quarter improving by $0.8 million over the $11 million outflow in the prior year. This improvement reflects timing differences that drove higher levels of collection for sales during 1Q 2017 compared with the same period of 2016.

Our capital expenditures for 1Q '17 totaled $1 million or 5.7% of revenue, which compared to $1.1 million or 6.1% of revenue in 1Q '16. Software capitalization levels and plant equipment investment increased compared to last year, which also included the build out of our corporate headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky. Our priorities within the capital expenditures continue to reflect investments in our developed technology and in plant equipment to improve quality and efficiency. Our fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding were 16.6 million.

To summarize, our first quarter was highlighted by continued momentum in order volume growth, strong revenue from retail partner channels, improvement in free cash flow and discipline to manage fixed costs that enabled us to maintain adjusted EBITDA at similar levels of last year, considering the prior year one-time benefit related to reduction in commission expense.

We remain focused on our investments in our business and technology that will enable us to continue to optimize our customer experience and empower our team with necessary tools to yield sustainable and profitable long-term and top-line growth. However, we anticipate the headwinds from last year’s political season, competition from changing online retail environment and the time effects to make meaningful ongoing improvements in the customers experience could result in pressure over the short-term.

With that, we will open the call to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we’ll take our first question from Brian Fitzgerald with Jefferies.

Unidentified Participant

Hi, guys. This is John on for Brian. Thanks for taking the question. During the quarter, the average order size decreased. Maybe if you could just kind of walk us through the dynamics driving that down? And you noted that total orders was up, so maybe just in kind of the context of the greater pressure from the political season and the greater retail pressure is going on? Maybe you could just kind of unpack that for us? Thanks.

Fred Durham

Sure. Thanks, John. The decline AOV somewhat driven by the fact that mixed shift move more to Retail Partner Channels that the AVO through Retail Partner Channels typically is lower than our overall average AOV, our overall average order value. I would say that accounted for mostly decline. I did also mention in my comments, we did see we observed a mixed shift in product categories, lower pricing product such as drinkware, hobby that sort of those segments became a heavier part of the mix overall this year. And we moved away a little bit from a payroll. We did continue to see, we mentioned, the competitive environment. We did continue to test pricing and remain competitive, but I would say overall the change in mix both new channels within product categories drove that decline in AOV.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We’ll take our next question from Stephen Lobo [ph].

Unidentified Participant

Hello Fred and hello Phil. You guys have been trying so hard over the last few quarters, but it looks like it's not working I mean look at the stock prices. The stock price is now 2.82 close to you company's asset. My point is how long shouldn’t relatively patients I mean the stock has been in nightmare ever since it went IPO. And what point the management decides that yes we've done enough, I mean they’re still some initial divest. I mean we can't it anymore. And what point you decide to tell the Company?

Fred Durham

This is Fred. I’ll try to take the question in two parts. I think one is what sort of the duration of this and I'll rephrase it as this sort of turnaround plan that we have. How long we go before you say like, is this plan going to work? What is the step of it and what is going to judge there? And then the second if I hear is, is there plan to sell the Company? So, let me try to hit that as two pieces. The first part I think post-IPO, the Company went through synergy to become kind of the customization of the worlds and history of it and through the series of acquisitions and real focused on kind a customization at its core strength and value proposition.

And overtime, the strategy initially worked and seems like a promising one, but we found that was pressuring the business from kind of a coherency, go-to-market, competitive margins. So they were just things that we have discovered in that strategy that made us reconsider do we hit going down that path and make a change. So, it's about 2 and 2.5 years ago now that the Board decided to make a strategic change in direction. I came back. I'm the founder. I was gone for a number of years and then I come back as a CEO and kind of outlined a three-phase turnaround plans that I have been describing as stabilize, optimize and energize.

We're currently in the third phase of that. And so, I think the patience on it the first phase was, can we divest in certain businesses, get cash back into the business. We had a much lower cash balance and much higher burn rate, a lot more complexity a number of things that needs to fixed. So, could we settle that down and set us on core pieces of business. And then the second phase was, can we kind a clean up some of the core stuff and stabilize the sort of level of business. So while we were declining by 25% sort of rates, bringing that back down to basically flat sort of level was kind of the achievements of second phase.

The third phase is about really reengagement of the new brand not focused on the good print shop but nearly focusing on being a brand that echoes what see hear from customers that let us to know and focusing on our core customer segments, which are the ones who say, I really love going, coming to CafePress, but things that are expressive and engaging. Timing come again, the conversations when we seek to customers is not about while can't you can print that or what's the pix of DPI or something that, it's about I remember this my brother and we growing up behind the same and I got this on the margin the best product I've ever had. That's why people come to us want to keep coming back.

So honoring that means we need to upgrade our experience which has when we collected for number of years, we need better photography a creative content and just seems like we now started to give bringing back new merchandise refreshing the assortment, bring the same assortment for so many years and retailers clearly can't have the same assortment and give people good reasons to keep coming back thereby refreshing this. The merchandise assortment reinvigorating the content collection and modernizing the experience, we believe that we can reengage the customer base and restore growth.

Until we actually do that third phase, I don’t think we can really say whether this strategy is going to pay off and work the way we thought now. We signed up for the turnaround, we knew it's going to be a multi-year experience and journey and I think we're near the end of the it and I appreciate the impatience being a entrepreneurial myself, all we can patients try to be and start to have it happened more quickly. This is pretty fast as we think through each quarter and sort of milestone that happened and each step somewhat necessary to get to that.

The second piece of it to sell the Company or keep running or not, as we’re going I think has a lot to do either way, I mean the Company publically partially for sell a little bit everyday on the open market. Has a lot to do what is the value of the Company, I think with the strategy until we finish this last bit of the journey and see what the value is of having refresh merchandise. We really don’t know the true value of it and I think I know it’s been a long journey for people who have been in it for a while. But I really think we’re in a very exciting phase, I am very excited about it what the promise can be and there is a lot of potential for upside to [indiscernible].

Operator

And that will conclude the question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn it back to management for any additional or closing remarks.

Fred Durham

We look forward to sharing more information about our progress in the coming quarters. And I thank everyone for joining us today.

Operator

That does conclude today’s conference. Thank you for your participation. And you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.