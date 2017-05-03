Alacer Gold's (ALIAF) CEO Rod Antal on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCPK:ALIAF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Lisa Maestas - Director, IR

Rod Antal - President & CEO

Mark Murchison - CFO

Analysts

Michael Slifirski - Credit Suisse

Daniel McConvey - Rossport Investments

Operator

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Lisa Maestas, Director of Investor Relations at Alacer Gold. Please go ahead, Ms. Maestas.

Lisa Maestas

Thanks Steve. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Alacer Gold's first quarter 2017 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call.

Joining me on the call are Rod Antal, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Murchison, our Chief Financial Officer. You will find Alacer Gold listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as ASR and on the Australian Stock Exchange as AQG. This conference call is available via webcast, and the link and slides to accompany our remarks can be found in our earnings press release on our website. You can access all documents released today on SEDAR and on ASX.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available for one month, and an archived webcast will be available for three months after today's call. Following today's presentation we will open the call up for a question and answer session.

If I could please direct you to turn to Slide 2 of the presentation. This call will include forward-looking statements. Please refer to the forward-looking language included in our presentation, press release and the MD&A. Additionally; all dollar amounts in this presentation are expressed in U.S. dollars and on 100% basis unless otherwise noted.

I now like to turn the call over to Rod Antal. If you could please turn to Slide 3.

Rod Antal

Well thanks all for joining us and welcome to the first quarter operating and financial results goal. I just want to start off by highlight some of the key activities so far this year and will provide more details later in the presentation.

We received the Pasture permit in April and mining of the West Pit had started. This keeps us on track to meet our full year production guidance of 160,000 to 180,000 ounces. The Sulphide project is on schedule and budget. Drilling has recommenced at Cakmaktepe and the definitive feasibility study work was kicked off.

For the first half of this year we are off to a good start. Just want to move onto slide four and start providing an update with the Sulfide project.

As you can see from the picture construction of the Sulfide project is progressing very quickly and to schedule. We look forward to showcasing the progress of the project to a number of our shareholders and analysts at the upcoming site visit.

On the following slide there are a couple of more highlights of their progress. The highlights show some of the key areas of the plant, moving Copler from top left you can see the autoclaves and Flash vessels are in the building and we completed welding the sections for both the autoclaves and flash vessels. The Decant and POX feed thickener tanks are progressing and the concrete world where the grinding circuit area is advancing. In just over nine months, we made tremendous progress and the project is 37% completed overall.

Now turning onto slide number six, which highlights some of the project milestones we achieved in quarter one. It is very important to all of us is that we have less time injury free on the project. Some of the other highlights include and we haven’t seen any [Indiscernible] through the engineering process. Engineering is now 98% complete and the majority of the team is now excited. All major equipment is ordered and is progressively arriving in country and at Gediktepe. The autoclaves extensions are being [Indiscernible] together and non-destructive testing of the well is complete, and will be verified by the independent body this week.

The civils are nearly 65%, with over 27.500 cubic meters of concrete poured through the end of quarter one. The CRP tank shells have been assembled and the mechanical and parking contract is mobilizing design.

The oxygen plant constructed is progressing on schedule and the Talent Storage Facility earthworks are well underway. [Indiscernible] great progress for the quarter and the sulphide project remains on schedule and on budget.

Now turning to slide seven for an update on the liquidity position. With liquidity of over $500 million plus $80 million of free cash flow to be generated through the remaining construction period we are maintaining a comfortable cash surplus. With $511 million of budgeted spend remaining of the project, the project is fully funded.

After a comprehensive clinical review by the lending independent engineers and satisfaction of all conditions precedent we drilled down a $130 million from the $350 million finance facility on April 21.

Another important liquidity factor is that our lenders have confirmed to that no cost overrun reserve is required. This outcome demonstrates the robustness of the Sulphide project. At the end of the first quarter, there were 132,000 ounces of forward gold sales of oxide production remaining at an average cost of $1,281 per ounce.

This secured the gold price during the construction period. Now moving onto the next slide, and I want to take a moment to discuss their other growth opportunities which we are progressing.

In December last year, we released the maiden resource in the Copler District of 140,000 M&I ounces, which was a positive first step. These deposits are within 5 to 7 kilometers from Copler and the resource remains open.

What became more exciting is the discovery we had at the end of last year's drilling program where we identified a shallow, high-grade area called Cakmaktepe Central. Most of the results were not included in the maiden resource and represent resource growth potential. While the maiden resource at Cakmaktepe has established a great foundation, Central appears to align more closely to our regional exploration objective of discovering shallow, satellite deposits that have the potential for quick development.

The 2017 drilling program has recommenced and will be focused on step out drilling for the entire Cakmaktepe mineralized area. A large part of the program at Cakmaktepe this year will be to define the development plan to potentially bring Cakmaktepe into production in 2018.

We are preparing for the construction of the access road to Cakmaktepe and it will ultimately serve as the whole road. This road will provide direct access to [Indiscernible] of the mine.

And moving onto slide nine, and to discuss Gediktepe. It’s a [term] velocity we announced the results of a positive pre feasibility study on Gediktepe which is a polymetalic gold body in which we own 50% with our joint venture partner. The project has the potential to become a valuable contributor to our business in the median term with the projected loss in mine production to 1.8 million ounces on a gold equivalent basis over a 12 year period. We have started and expect to wish you a definitive feasibility study with development options for the project in June of 2018.

I’m now going to hand the presentation over to Mark for an overview of the financial results which were outlined on slide number 10.

Mark Murchison

Hello, everyone. Slide 10 provides an overview of the key operating metrics for the quarter. 33,000 ounces of gold were produced which was in line with our guidance. The Pasture permit in hand mining of the west pit will be substantially complete by the end of Q2 and the Manganese Pit will be the primary source of oxide ore for the remainder of the year.

As Rod mentioned, our production guidance for 2017 is reconfirmed at 160,000 ounces to 180,000 ounces and as previously noted production is expected to be weighed at 35% to 40% in the first half of the year.

As expected, total cash for the quarter were higher than annual guidance. Total cash cost are expected to trend lower through the year for few reasons. Firstly, production will increase through the year as we have guided. Secondly, the haulage distance for waste tonnes will be shorter with the recess of the post [Indiscernible] and access to alternative life time barriers thus reducing cost.

Thirdly, more waste tonnes will be utilized in the construction of the Sulphide project and finally the volume of recoverable ounces stacked on the heap leach pad will increase with high grade ore mine from the west pit.

Moving onto slide 11, and our financial highlights. 35,000 ounces of gold were sold in the quarter. Operating cash flow of $9 million was generated. Attributable net profit for the quarter was $9 million or $0.03 per share. The attributable profit includes two significant non-cash items. Firstly, an attributable income tax benefit of $20 million arising from incentive tax credit related to qualifying expenditures under the third incentive certificate, and secondly an attributable unrealized $10 million loss arising from the mark-to-market value of the hedge book at period end that offsets the tax credit.

A comment on tax. As a reminder, we estimate for every dollar spend on the Sulphide project and the heap leach pad expansion a $0.35 cash tax credit will be generated. Now in 2017 with over $420 million of CapEx forecast to be spent on these items, approximately $150 million of cash tax credits or 35% of the spend will be recognized.

The effective accounting tax rise in the books are expected to continue as a significant credit during the Sulphide construction period as incentive tax credits are recognized and carried forward as deferred tax assets to offset future tax payable. As just mentioned, we forecast $150 million to be recognized in 2017 and credited to the income tax expense account in the [Indiscernible].

Finally, that’s most importantly we expect Alacer’s annual effective cash tax rise going forward to be around 5%. Our balance sheet remains strong and supports our growth profile with cash of $284 million and the remaining undrawn $220 million on the finance facility.

Now please turn to slide 12 and I’ll hand back to Rod to wrap up.

Rod Antal

Thanks. So in concluding before we open up to questions, a good start to the year across the business. Both the cost and production guidance is reconfirmed with the receipt of the Pasture permit, the Sulphide project is on schedule and on budget and we recently drew down the first tranche of the finance facility and we have no requirements for a cost overrun reserve. The drilling has started again at Cakmaktepe and the DFS Gediktepe by is now underway.

We will remain on course to delivery organic growth strategy and look forward to keeping you up to date on the progress.

And with that, I’d like to open the call up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Michael Slifirski with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Michael Slifirski

Hi, Rod, Mark and Lisa thanks for the presentation. First of on Cakmaktepe Central, when I scanned through all of those results, the -- look pretty good, good intersections, good grades. What would you expect when you actually put a design around it, what marked the average grade look like that area has to be scale down what we actually see in those results?

Rod Antal

Just give a dictation Mark before we get too far ahead of yourself. The initial part, the one of the drilling program that we are doing right now with step out drilling. So we need to complete that before we start to put any real definitive mind plans over it. As you [Indiscernible] grade, the grade profile is quite good. It’s relatively shallow to the surface, so I don’t expect a very large strip ratio over in that area. So, but it’s important not to think we finish off that step out drilling so we can complete that piece of work. So we’ll do that and progressively keep you up to date.

The other important thing about the Cakmaktepe Central is as a comment is that and as a reminder that the area – most of the area is actually permitted from a previous permit that was up, that will certainly take advantage of that. It still will require us to do a refresh of the environment impact assessment that we previously had approved because this is now a change to that, so we’ll need to complete that work and that’s why the drilling is important, so we can get the mark planned so we can define it. But – and that certainly helps us with the objective of getting a part of Cakmaktepe into 2018.

But I’ll just also make a comment that the rest of Cakmaktepe if we were to proceed with it would require a full permit process. So while we are fortunate Central as the permit on it the rest of the area would require full permitting process.

Michael Slifirski

Yes, understood. In terms of that full permitting process , your more recent experience with the getting the most recent permits, permits flowing more quickly now than before, you are making greater progress or was there something or rather this Pasture permit that was special and – quicker than perhaps you might have anticipated.

Rod Antal

I think in the background we continue to get permits of various things. Yes drilling permit is obviously a key and we are certainly getting those on other companies as well. So I think the result certainly is are permits coming out of the regulator, so that’s obviously very assuring and positive. The speed of permits is still the question mark. So there isn’t a timeline for these things so the quicker we get in problem, put the applications in, the better it is for us to ensure that I become a road block to us.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thank you and then following with respect to the situation. Turkey, I guess the headlines we see seem [somewhat lamas] but in terms of what you are seeing on the ground is there any improvement deterioration, any change in day to day activities?

Rod Antal

No, look as we’ve been fairly consistent saying no impact to us, we haven’t seen any impact to us on the ground, so that’s been the status there.

Michael Slifirski

Great. Thanks Rod.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Daniel McConvey, Rossport Investments. Please go ahead.

Daniel McConvey

Good day, Rod, everyone. Three questions, just a follow-up on the last one. We just think, we admit all the changes in civil service, and I know yours haven’t changed, so I just want to confirm again, people you deal on the permitting front are the same people for the most part that you’ve dealt with before?

Rod Antal

That’s correct, Dan. We haven’t seen any changes within the government departments that are reporting to us to get our jobs done.

Daniel McConvey

Okay. The Autoclaves your presentation mentions putting finishing pretty – end in this quarter. It looks in the picture though that some of them have already been assembled, is that right?

Rod Antal

The wells on joining the Autoclaves have recently been completed, and there as I mentioned, I’ve gone through the non-destructive testing and it cannot be verified this way by the independent bodies, so that’s coming up. And then obviously the risk of the assembly process on doing the hydrostatic testing, residual tight priced on this point. But in terms of actually wielding the pieces together, that is now complete.

Daniel McConvey

That’s it. Rob, what kind of testing did you say that they do on them, once they rolled it like the first test you just mentioned?

Rod Antal

The first test right now on the wells is a non-destructive testing, so the -- etcetera to insure the integrity of the wells. From that point, once the Independent body has given that would be okay. We’re moving to the rest of the certification process which includes a hydrostatic testing for the old clouds, which are then the non-destructive testing happen s again and the independent bodies then verify and then we have a certification by the notified independent bodies, so it’s quite a comprehensive process stand to get us there. We expect that to take us through the rest of the quarter.

Daniel McConvey

Okay. So, by the end of the quarter the all by testing you just mentioned should be completed or pretty much?

Rod Antal

Correct.

Daniel McConvey

Okay, good. Last question is cash credit, I’m just – is cash the right word, this is a credit you will be taking this as a credit on income tax paid, you won’t in no situation you will be actually getting cash back when you’re not instead of offsetting taxes paid, in other words you’re not going to have a net payment coming from the government on income tax situation.

Mark Murchison

That’s right, Dan. It’s Mark. So the reason I use the reference to cash tax credits is because its different to losses, normal tax losses carried forward, but to these credits you work as a tax payable and then you reduce your tax payable by the credits rather than having a position of losses carried forward where normally -- apply those to your tax payable first. This actually comes off your actual amount of cash to apply that is not remitted from the government.

Daniel McConvey

Okay. It’s similar to what the tax credits that have been billable in past in Canada and over the U.S. at this point.

Rod Antal

Yes.

Daniel McConvey

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Michael Slifirski, Credit Suisse.

Michael Slifirski

Sorry to come back again, just in terms of risk around the Sulfide project budgets and so on. We think of activity levels, is the high risk in the early path where there might be some estimation risk associated with material movements, earth movements writes progress, or is it in the less path when you wiring and come in the frame and its basically the high risk path behind you in terms of estimation or is there still to come?

Rod Antal

Look, on any project Michael, it’s really until it finish it and then the risk towards, but I think we’ve come out of the first phase of having the earth works done, the fact that we had the civil works complete in front of us we have phases available to do the work that we needed to. The fact that the major procurement has been completed and the pieces of equipment as I said are – to decide progressively which is great. Engineering is pretty much at the end of it and we haven’t seen any scope creep which is in good shape. And the other thing, their contingency is intact at this stage.

So where we are today as you think about this, we feel good about where we are. As we look into the next six months, the real efforts are about pulling it all together as you said, so it’s important as we mobilize the peak load with all the contractors we’ll have, electrical in other areas where its more sort of Hudson work, that we really say the product PBG that I have promises through the contracts to be delivered on the ground. We came to those productivity factors, than this schedule will stay intact. So and that’s obviously where the attention is turning to now.

Michael Slifirski

All right. Thanks Rod.

Operator

There are no further questions at this point. I’ll hand the call back to Mr. Antal for closing remarks.

Rod Antal

Well, I just want to – well thanks to all attending today. I appreciate that and we look forward to keeping up to that as the year progresses for us. And with that, I want to close it up.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating, and have a pleasant day.

