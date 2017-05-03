Alacer Gold's (ALACF) CEO Rod Antal on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTC:ALACF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Lisa Maestas – Director-Investor Relations

Rod Antal – President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Murchison – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Michael Slifirski – Credit Suisse

Daniel McConvey – Rossport Investments

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome to the Alacer Gold's First Quarter 2017 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Lisa Maestas, Director of Investor Relations at Alacer Gold. Please go ahead, Ms. Maestas.

Lisa Maestas

Thanks Steve. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Alacer Gold's First Quarter 2017 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call.

Joining me on the call are Rod Antal, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Murchison, our Chief Financial Officer. You will find Alacer Gold listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as ASR and on the Australian Stock Exchange as AQG. This conference call is available via webcast, and the link and slides to accompany our remarks can be found in our earnings press release on our website. You can also access all documents released today on the SEDAR and on ASX.

A telephonic replay of this call will be available for one month, and an archived webcast will be available for the three months after today's call. Following today’s presentation we will open the call up for a question-and-answer session.

If I could please direct you to Slide 2 of the presentation. This call will include forward-looking statements. Please refer to the forward-looking language included in our presentation, press release and MD&A. Additionally, all dollar amounts in this presentation are expressed in U.S. dollars and are on a 100% basis unless otherwise noted.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Rod Antal. If you could please turn to Slide 3.

Rod Antal

Thanks all for joining us and welcome to the first quarter operating and financial results call. I just want to start-off by highlighting some of the key activities so far this year and will provide more details later in the presentation. We received the pasture permit in early April and the mining of the West Pit has started. This keeps us on track to meet our full year production guidance of 160,000 ounces to 180,000 ounces.

The Sulfide Project is on schedule and on budget, drilling has re-commenced at Çakmaktepe and the Definitive Feasibility Study work was kicked off at Gediktepe. But so far this year we are off to a good start.

I am going to move on to Slide 4, and start providing an update of the Sulfide Project. As you can see from the picture, construction of the Sulfide Project is progressing very quickly and to schedule. We look forward to show casing the progress of the project to a number of our shareholders and analysts at the upcoming site visit.

On the following slide, there are a couple more photos of our progress. The photos show some of the key areas of the plant moving clockwise from top left you can see the autoclaves and flash vessels are in the building as we completed welding the sections for both the autoclaves and flash vessels. Decant & POX Feed Thickener tanks are progressing and the concrete work for the grinding circuit area is advancing.

In just over nine months, we have made tremendous progress and the project is 37% complete overall. Now turning on to Slide number 6, which highlights some of the project milestones we achieved in quarter one. Very important to all of us is that we are lost-time injury free on the project.

Some of the other highlights include, we haven’t seen any Skull Creek [ph] through the engineering process. Engineering is now 98% complete and the majority of the team is now inside. All major equipment is ordered and is progressively arriving in country and at Çöpler. The autoclaves sections are being welded together and non-destructive testing of the weld is complete. And will be verified by the independent body this week.

It was a 65% complete, with over 27,500 cubic meters of concrete poured through the end of quarter one. [indiscernible] have been assembled and the mechanical and parking contractors are mobilizing to site. The Oxygen Plant construction is progressing on schedule and the tailing storage facility earthworks are well underway. So overall great progress for the quarter and the Sulfide Project remains on schedule and on budget.

Now turning to Slide 7, for an update on liquidity position. With liquidity of over $500 million plus $80 million of free cash flow to be generated through the remaining construction period, we are maintaining a comfortable cash surplus. With $511 million of budgeted spend remaining on the project the project is fully funded.

After a comprehensive technical review by the lenders independent engineers and satisfaction of all conditions precedent, we drew down a $130 million from the $350 million finance facility on April 21. Another important liquidity factor is that our lenders have confirmed to that no cost over run reserve is required. This outcome demonstrates the robustness of the Sulfide project.

At the end of the first quarter, there were 132,000 ounces of forward gold sales of offsite production remaining at an average price of $1,281 per ounce. This strictly was the gold price during the construction period.

And moving on to the next slide and I want to take a moment to discuss our other growth opportunities which we are progressing. In December last year, we released the maiden Mineral Resource in Çöpler district of 140,000 M&I ounces, which was a positive for us there. These deposits are within five to seven kilometers from Çöpler and the resource remains open. What become more exciting is the discovery we had at the end of the years drilling program, where we identified a shallow, hybrid area called Çakmaktepe Central. Most of the results were not included in the maiden resource, and represent resource growth potential. While the maiden resource at Çakmaktepe has established a great foundation, Central appears to align more closely to our regional exploration objective of discovering shallow satellite deposits that have the potential for quick development.

The 2017 drilling program has recommenced and will be focused on step out drilling for the entire Çakmaktepe mineralized area. The last part of the program at Çakmaktepe this year will be to define the development plan to potentially bring Çakmaktepe to production in 2018. We are preparing for the construction of the exit row [ph] to Çakmaktepe and it will ultimately service the whole line. This slide will provide direct access to inform the Çöpler mine.

Moving on to Slide 9, to discuss Gediktepe. In September last year, we announced the results of the positive pre-feasibility study on getting Gediktepe, which is a polymetallic ore body in which we own 50% with our joint venture partner. The project has the potential to become a valuable contributor to our business in the medium term with a projected life of mine production of 1.8 million ounces on a gold equivalent basis over a 12 year period. We started and expect to issue a definitive feasibility study with development options for the project in June of 2018.

Now I want to hand the presentation over to Mark for an overview of the financial results, which are outlined on Slide number 10.

Mark Murchison

Hello, everyone. Slide 10 provides an overview of the key operating metrics for the quarter. 33,000 ounces of gold were produced, which was in line with our guidance. With the Pasture permit in hand, mining of the West Pit will be substantially complete by the end of Q2 and the Manganese Pit will be the primary source of oxide ore for the remainder of the year. As Rod mentioned, our production guidance for 2017 is reconfirmed at 160,000 to 180,000 ounces. And as previously noted, production is expected to be weighted 35% to 40% in the first half of the year.

As expected, total cash costs for the quarter were higher than annual guidance. Total cash costs are expected to trend lower through the year for a few reasons. Firstly, production will increase through the year as we have guided. Secondly, the haulage distance for waste tonnes will be shorter with the receipt Pasture permit and access to alternative waste tonnes areas thus reducing costs. Thirdly, more waste tonnes will be utilized in the construction of the Sulfide Project. And finally, the volume of recoverable ounces stacked on the heap leach pad will increase with higher grade ore mine from the West Pit.

Moving on to Slide 11, and our financial highlights. 35,000 ounces of gold were sold in the quarter. Operating cash flow of $9 million was generated. Attributable net profits for the quarter was $9 million or $0.03 per share. The attributable profit includes two significant noncash items. Firstly, an attributable income tax benefit of $20 million arising from incentive tax credits related to qualifying expenditures under the third incentive certificate.

And secondly, an attributable unrealized $10 million loss arising from the mark-to-market value of the hedge book at period end that offsets the tax credit. The comments on tax. As a reminder, we estimate that the every dollar spent on the Sulfide Project and heap leach pad expansion a $0.35 cash tax credit will be generated. From 2017, with over $420 million of CapEx forecast to be spent on these items, approximately $150 million of cash tax credits or 35% of the spend will be recognized. The effective accounting tax rise in the books are expected to continue as a significant credit during the sulfide construction period as incentive tax credits are recognized and carried forward as deferred tax assets to offset future tax payable.

As just mentioned, we forecast $150 million to be recognized in 2017, and credited to the income tax expense account in the P&L. Finally, and that's most importantly, we expect the last year’s annual effective cash tax rise going forward to be around 5%. Our balance sheet remains strong and supports our growth profile, with cash of $294 million and a remaining undrawn $220 million on the finance facility.

Now please turn to Slide 12 and I'll hand back to Rod to wrap up.

Rod Antal

Thanks. So in concluding before we open up to questions, a good start for the year across the business, both in cost and production guidance is reconfirmed with the receipt of pasture permit. The Sulfide Project is on schedule and on budget and we recently drilled down the first chance of the finance facility, and we have no requirements for our cost overrun reserve. Drilling has started, again, at Çakmaktepe and the DFS at Gediktepe is now underway. We remain on course to deliver organic growth strategy and look forward to keeping you up-to-date on the progress.

And with that, I’d like to open up the call up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Michael Slifirski, Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Michael Slifirski

Hi, Rod, Mark and Lisa. Thanks for the presentation. Just on the Çakmaktepe Central. When I scan through all those results, you guys are pretty good, good intersections, good grades. What would you expect, when you actually put a design around it? What might be average grade? It looks like for that area how should we scaled and what we actually see in those results?

Rod Antal

Just give you a bit patient, Mark before we get too far ahead of sales, the initial part of the ones – the drilling program that we're doing right now is step out drilling. So we need to complete that before we start to put any real definitive mine plans over it et cetera, as you quite already pointed out the grade. The growth profile is quite good. It's relatively shallow at the surface. So I don't expect a very large strip ratio over that area. So, but it's important I don’t think we finished off that step out drilling. So we can complete that piece of work. So we'll do that and progressively keep you up-to-date.

The other important thing about the Çakmaktepe Central as a comment, and as a reminder, that the area – well, most of the area is actually permitted. From a previous permit that was up there. So that will certainly take advantage of that. It still require us to do a refresh of the environmental impact assessment that we previously had approved because this is now a change to that. So we need to complete that work and that's why the drilling component, so we can get the mine plan so we can define it. But – and, so that certainly helps us with the objective of getting part of Çakmaktepe into 2018.

But I will just also making comment that the rest of Çakmaktepe , if we were to proceed with what we require a full permit process. So while we are fortunate Central as the permit on that – the rest of the area will require full permitting process.

Michael Slifirski

Yes, understood. So in terms of that full permitting process, you will – you have more recent experience with getting the most recent permit. Permits flowing more quickly now than before, you're making greater progress, so was it something rather this pastoral permit that was special and allowed to be maybe quicker than perhaps you have anticipated?

Rod Antal

I think in the background, we continue to get permits on various things, drilling permits obviously, a key we're certainly getting those on our companies are as well. So I think the reason it is certainly is our permits coming out of the regulators, so that's obviously reassuring and positive. The speed of permits is still really the question, Mark so the recent time line for these things, so quickly we get in problem with the applications in it’s a bit reduce for us to ensure that we become a road block to us.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thank you and then following with respect to the situation, Turkey, I guess the headlines we see same as somewhat llamas, but in terms of what you're seeing on the ground, is there any improvement, deterioration, any change in day-to-day activities?

Rod Antal

No. Look, as we have – we've been fairly consistent saying, no impact to us – we haven't seen any impact to us on the ground. So that's been the status quo.

Michael Slifirski

All right, thanks Rod.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Daniel McConvey, Rossport Investments. Please go ahead.

Daniel McConvey

Good day, Rod and everyone. Three questions, just following up on the last one, do we just read but all the changes this one was a little serious and I know yours haven’t changed I just want to confirm, again, the people you deal with in the permitting front are the same people for the most part that you've dealt with before?

Rod Antal

That’s correct, Dan. We haven't seen any changes within the government departments that are reporting to us to get our jobs done.

Daniel McConvey

Okay. The autoclaves, your presentation mentioned putting finishing putting together this quarter. It looks like in the pictures though that some of them have already been assembled is that right?

Rod Antal

So the wells on joining the autoclaves have recently been completed. There, as I mentioned, Gediktepe have gone through the nondestructive testing and going to be verified this week by the independent bodies. So that's coming up. And then obviously, the rest of the arm assembly process and doing the hydrostatic testing, residual take place from this point, but in terms of actually welding the pieces together that is now complete.

Daniel McConvey

What kind of testing did you say they do on them once you rolled it, like the first test, you just mentioned?

Rod Antal

So the first test right now on the weld is a non-destructive testing, so the X-ray, et cetera to ensure the integrity of the welds. From that point once the independent body has given that the okay, we move into the rest of the certification process, which includes the hydrostatic testing for the order class which is then the non-destructive testing happened again, and then independent bodies been verified. And then we have a certification by the notified independent bodies. So it’s quite a comprehensive process, trying to get us there, and we expect that to take us through rest of the quarter.

Daniel McConvey

So by the end of the quarter though, albeit testing this mission should be completed pretty much?

Rod Antal

Correct.

Daniel McConvey

Okay, good. Last question, this cash credit, I am just – I am wondering is the word cash the right word? This is a credit you will be taking this as a credit on income tax paid, you won’t be in no situation you will be actually getting cash back when you are not instead of offsetting taxes paid, in other words you are not going to have a net payment coming from the government on income tax situation.

Mark Murchison

That’s right, Dan, it’s Mark. So the reason I used the reference to cash tax credits is because of differential losses, normal tax losses carried forward. So for these credits you work a tax payable and then you reduce your tax payable by the credits, rather than having the position of losses carried forward where you normally apply those to your tax payable first. This actually comes off your actual amount of cash tax to pay that it is not remitted from the government.

Daniel McConvey

Okay. It’s similar to what the tax credits that have been available in the past in Canada and most of U.S.

Mark Murchison

Yeah.

Daniel McConvey

Okay, thank you.

Rod Antal

Thanks Dan.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Michael Slifirski, Credit Suisse.

Michael Slifirski

Sorry to come back again. Just in terms of risk around Sulfide Project, budget and so, what do you think of activity levels? Is the high risk an early pathway that might be some estimation risk associated with material movements, earth movements, rates progress or is it in the left path when you are wiring up and plumbing the thing? Is basically the high risk path behind you in terms of estimation risk or is it still to come?

Rod Antal

Look, I – on any project Michael it is really until you finish it. There is a risk to it. But I think we have come out of the first phase of having the earthworks done, the fact that we had the civil works complete in front of us. We had phases available to do the work that we needed to. The fact that the major procurement has been completed and the pieces of equipment, as I said, are arriving to site progressively, which is great. Engineering’s pretty much at the end of it and we haven’t seen any Skull Creek which is a significant milestone in and itself because that’s where you can get yourself in trouble.

So we’ve come out of that in good shape. And then the other thing is the contingencies intact at this stage. So where we are today, as you think about it, so we feel good about where we are. As we look into the next six months the real efforts are about pulling it all together as you said. So it’s important as we mobilized people out with the contractors we have at site.

Particularly around the mechanical, electrical and other areas where it’s more sort of Addison work that we really see the productivity that they have promised us through the contracts to be delivered on the ground. We came to those productivity factors then the schedule will stay intact. So that’s obviously where a lot of the intension is turning to now.

Michael Slifirski

Thanks Rod.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I’ll hand the call back to Mr. Antal for closing remarks.

Rod Antal

Well, I just want to – thanks all for attending today, appreciate that, and look forward to keeping you up to date as the year progresses forwards. And we now want to close it up.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.