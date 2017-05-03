Putting Dollar Cost Averaging On Steroids

"You can't fix it if you don't discover where it's broken" - Reel Ken

Let me start out by saying the purpose of this article is to provide actionable advice on how to improve investment performance. I wish I could just dive in with the recommendation, but if one is to act, it helps if they understand why it makes sense.

Many investors engage in Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA), a variety of systematic investing based upon a fixed dollar amount contributed periodically over a period of years. Payroll deduction 401(k) is the poster boy. DCA buys more shares when stocks are low and less when stocks are high. The theory is that this increases returns and lowers risks.

In two previous articles (here and here), I explained the difference between true DCA and Systematic Investment Plans (SIP). This distinction is important from an analytical perspective, but since it gets in the way of the investors who see it otherwise, for purposes of this article I'm just going to look at the typical DCA that utilizes systematic deposits and present "tweaks" consistent with maintaining that profile.

The previous articles discussed and illustrated why the perception that DCA offers increased returns and lower risk is a mistaken belief. Academic studies have shown that it actually reduces returns by as much as 30%.

That being the case, DCA is fertile ground when one looks for ways to improve investing results.

A major reason investors cling to this mistaken belief about DCA might be that academic analysis is not easily digested. Does the average investor want to work through pages that look like this?

I think not... and so there rests the problem. How to get this difficult math to a point where it could be understood? As in my other articles, I'll give it a try and hope I succeed.

I intend for this article to accomplish two things:

Translate the math into digestible information so the typical investor can gain some knowledge of why DCA is sub-optimal; and Propose simple "tweaks" to enhance DCA returns

So let's start with an example: An investor that has most of their investment in a 401(k) and routinely has 6% of their pay deducted automatically from their paycheck. This is classic DCA utilizing equal systematic deposits that will average the stock costs. Just what the doctor ordered.

Let's mix it up a little. Long Island public school teachers routinely receive an annual salary paid monthly. In June, as school closes, they get a check for June, July and August in a lump sum and start back at regular monthly salary in September.

Now, the three summer months' payroll deduction goes into their 403(b) plan. So, the end result is that for 9 months, 75% of their total contribution is equal and periodic. However, there is a one-time unequal deposit of the remaining 25%. Rule #1 of DCA - equal payments - is violated. Additionally, the periodic payments rule is violated with no payments for two months.

I'll repeat a graph from my previous article. A graph created by a pro-DCA, illustrating the supposed benefit of averaging cost.

Notice that the "boxed" numbers represent the number of shares purchased at each interval, not the share price.

Well, let's use this illustration and apply it to the teachers payroll pattern. Our teacher allocates the big check for three months in June and buys 78 (26*3) shares. If the school district delayed the investment till July, they would have bought 84 (28*3) shares. Our DCA spreads deposits evenly over the three months and buys 26, 28 and 21 for a total of 75 shares. So, our Random Teacher gets 3-9 more shares and outperforms the strict DCA by 1-3%. Of course, the chart is hypothetical and I could draw one with the opposite result, but I just wanted to give an example.

This unequal and non-periodic aspect isn't restricted to teachers. Many that receive overtime or performance pay undergo unequal periodic payments.

What if the planned deposits were not through payroll deduction but check-writing for one's IRA account? The investor plans on $400 a month on the first of the month but isn't a robot. Sometimes the deposit is late, sometimes early and sometimes the car breaks down and the deposit is made up in a later month. Once again, we have an uneven pattern that's not periodic.

What if someone simply writes a check when they have available cash? Could be at any point and any amount. It will total the $4,800 but get there in a totally random manner. Maybe $1,000 then $700, then $950 and so on. All random, yet all totaling $4,800.

In every scenario except DCA, there is some degree of randomness exhibited either in timing or in invested amount or both.

Since the stock market is unpredictable, any one of the examples could end up making for optimal purchases. No one can predict which one will be better off, because they will all have different average costs depending upon the market price when the funds are invested. The market could favor one over the other, and there is no way to assess which one outperforms.

I will emphasize that none of these examples revolve around any "market-based" decision to invest. They are either on auto-pilot or making deposits as funds become available. There is no way to know which scenario will be optimum.

The math also shows that DCA can never be the optimal return. That some form of Random Investing is optimal. The math proof is tedious, but I'll try my best to explain.

Let's say we have three investors, "A," "B" and "C," each with $1,000.

"A" invests the entire $1,000 on Monday, "B" the $1,000 on Tuesday and "C" is our DCA and goes with $500 on Monday and $500 again on Tuesday.

The optimal price was either on Monday or Tuesday, so either "A" or "B" allocated all their resources on the most advantageous day, while "C" made only half of his investment on the most advantageous day. "C" will always get an average of the highs and lows, never 100% of the high.

It matters not if you break it into 5, 10, 20 or 100 deposits, the result will always be the same - average returns for DCA. Over longer periods of time, random and DCA investors will approach similar average costs. But we can be assured that DCA will never be optimal.

For this reason, we should more accurately view DCA not as averaging COSTS but as receiving average RETURNS.

Is receiving average returns so bad? Consider that the average return for DCA is not the average market return, but the average investor return.

Studies show that the average investor underperforms the market by about 30%, so the DCA can expect to do no better and likely somewhat worse. I recommend that readers read my article "Are You the Sucker?" to better understand why this underperformance persists.

Underachieving market returns by over 30% hardly seems like the "pitch" that usually accompanies DCA.

Auto-Pilot

DCA is supposed to work best because it runs on autopilot, thereby removing decision-making. Well, that is correct. But since auto-pilot is demonstrably no better than Random Investing, who cares?

Actually, DCA can be seen as a deterrent to intelligent investing. Maybe autonomous cars will be better than human drivers, but auto-pilot underperforms in the stock market.

The reason for this is simple: Decision-based market timing is, at worst, going to exhibit random results. But if the skill level of the investor is above average, then above-average results will follow. DCA preempts intelligent investing.

DCA Plus

DCA promotes buying more shares when the market is down and less when the market is up. This inherently makes sense. DCA just doesn't take this far enough.

Let's juice up the returns with what I call DCA Plus. Simply take the proven technique of buying less on a rise and buying more on a fall, but optimize it.

Here is a very simple technique. If the market drops when a periodic contribution is due, make that contribution PLUS accelerate the next contribution. By doing this, one is doubling the current month's scheduled contribution on market drops. Then, if the market has risen on your next scheduled contribution date, reduce the scheduled contribution to offset the additional contribution made in the previous month. One's cash flow changes, but total contributions will even out.

The example with the public school teacher exemplifies this - the contribution in June accelerated the next two months at a drop point and was zeroed out in July and August. The difference between the teacher and DCA Plus is that the teacher accomplished the result by accident and not by plan.

DCA Plus is a plan.

Consecutive down months: Let's say the planned contribution is $500. February drops, so one doubles the contribution. The expectation is to contribute zero in March, bringing the total contribution back in line.

However, let's say March continues the downtrend. Then it must also be treated as a down month and $1,000 is once again invested. If April continues the down streak, another $1,000 is invested. So far, we've overinvested $1,500, and it will take three months of zero to even out. Unless one thinks the market will never rise again, it's just a matter of having patience until those three upticks occur.

Overall, DCA Plus invests identical amounts as straight DCA. However, by allocating more dollars than DCA when there's a drop and less when there's a rise, returns are enhanced.

Food for thought: Statistically, the optimal ratio is not accelerating by one but accelerating by two contributions. This coordinates with the historical ratio of the market rising two-thirds and falling one-third of the time. Double acceleration will add even more to returns but can create a much greater cash flow imbalance, and it will take longer to even out total contributions.

What if you don't have cash to accelerate? What if it's a payroll deduction that can't be so easily adjusted? Simple, just reallocate some money from accumulated investments in the bond portion of one's portfolio.

From a practical point of view, this is the method that is easiest to realize - a reallocation of the accumulated portfolio. And while you're at it, maybe you can consider reallocating even greater amounts.

In short, DCA Plus simply takes money that one is prepared to invest and invests it opportunistically.

Results: It's self evident that DCA Plus increases value. Though, it's impossible to quantify how much DCA Plus improves DCA. The more volatile the market, the more it benefits. Volatility earlier is more important than volatility later on.

My experience is that it most likely adds 1/2% APR or more to long-term returns. This is not earth-shattering, yet it is significant.

I've always had problems with those that use historical values to illustrate an "if only" outcome. Likewise, anyone can manufacture a hypothetical scenario that lends credence to their point.

For instance, in the teacher chart, just one acceleration in June or July increased returns by 1-3%. If one doubled down on every monthly drop - not just June - the gain would have been 8%. I think this is a little extreme and is why I don't like hypothetical projections.

Remember, that chart was not of my making. It was prepared by someone illustrating the supposed benefits of DCA. Imagine if I manufactured a chart to my liking.

That said, here are the historical results of DCA Plus using the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the last 30 years.

This example is somewhat flawed because it represents annual, not monthly contributions. Monthly data was not readily available and too cumbersome for me to use.

Please note there was no down year until the fourth year.

DCA Plus vs. DCA Increase in Value

The increase in value runs pretty steady between 4% and 5%. Had the contributions been made on a monthly basis rather than annually, the results would have been that much greater.

The ups and downs result from the relative weight afforded contributions versus accumulations. See my next heading for an explanation.

Accumulated Investments: DCA and DCA Plus work best in the very early years, when the relative weight given to current deposits is significant when compared to accumulated deposits.

However, as accumulations grow, the impact diminishes. Let's say one has $100,000 in accumulated 401(k) and makes a monthly deposit of $500. The market drops 10%. On one hand, the $500 monthly deposit benefits by $50. On the other, that "extra" $50 is weighed against a portfolio drop of $10,000.

Most investors act irrationally on a drop. What investors should do is at odds with what they actually do. History tells us they HOLD or SELL, when they should be reapportioning.

This is how reality, not fiction, works. Every reader has experienced it at one time or another. DCA gains small potatoes while the real money sits in limbo. In subsequent articles, I will discuss how to coordinate accumulations with contributions.

Summary

We have discovered that DCA doesn't actually add to returns. One must not confuse the advantages of forced savings with increased returns. There are several steps one can take to enhance DCA. I'll list them here:

1) By all means, continue your auto-pilot DCA. I'm not suggesting you stop this.

2) Stop thinking DCA is optimal, and when the market drops, realize that investing an equal amount doesn't get you home. You need to augment it. DCA Plus is one easy method and has significant results.

3) Add more money whenever you can, at whatever level you can. You don't have to wait for a drop. Random Investing is no worse than DCA. You "love" DCA... learn to "love" Random Investing. Of course, sometimes you may want to hold for perceived favorable market conditions.

4) Recognize that monthly contributions are dwarfed by accumulated shares. I'm not suggesting one tries market timing, but certainly consider shifting assets from cash to stocks on meaningful drops.

Strategic rebalancing is an absolute must, especially as one approaches retirement, when safety takes precedence over returns.

Conclusion

DCA has been around for years and fervently promoted. The storyline is that it increases returns by averaging costs and lowering risks. This is a myth.

If one thinks about it, DCA Plus is a simple, straightforward and absolutely sound method to increase yields. It takes the same approach as DCA, and just moves it up a notch or two. Easy to understand, implement and appreciate.

DCA Plus isn't a revolutionary technique that will make you a millionaire. It isn't a cure-all for everything that ails the average investor.

Think

If an investor isn't motivated to do the little things that absolutely increase returns, they are left with taking larger bets with less certain outcomes.

Addendum

I presented several random contribution scenarios and led you to conclude that there is no way to know which is better. That is mostly true, but not completely true.

It is true for randomness of amounts. However, deposits made sooner rather than later will show advantages. The math is extreme, but look at it the same way one would look at making bank deposits. The sooner compounding starts, the more one will have.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.