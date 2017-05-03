Oclaro's (OCLR) CEO Greg Dougherty on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 2, 2017 17:00 ET

Executives

Jim Fanucchi - Investor Relations

Greg Dougherty - Chief Executive Officer

Pete Mangan - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Patrick Newton - Stifel

Alex Henderson - Needham

Michael Genovese - MKM Partners

Paul Silverstein - Cowen & Company

Troy Jensen - Piper Jaffray

James Kisner - Jefferies LLC

Tim Savageaux - Northland Capital Markets

Fahad Najam - Cowen and Company

David Kang - B. Riley

Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum

Michael Genovese - MKM Partners

Alex Henderson - Needham

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to the Oclaro Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded for replay purposes through May 16, 2017. And now your host for today’s conference, Mr. Jim Fanucchi of Darrow Associates. Mr. Fanucchi, please good ahead, sir.

Jim Fanucchi

Thank you, operator and thanks to all of you for joining us. On the call today are CEO, Greg Dougherty; and CFO, Pete Mangan.

Statements about management’s future expectations, plans or prospects of Oclaro and its business, including statements about future financial targets and financial guidance; Oclaro’s plans for future operations, together with the assumptions underlying these statements, constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements concerning financial guidance for the fiscal quarter ending July 1, 2017 regarding revenues, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating income, customer demand for Oclaro’s products and Oclaro’s future financial performance and operating prospects. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described in Oclaro’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, recent Form 8-Ks and other documents we periodically file with the SEC. The forward-looking statements discussed today represent Oclaro’s current views as of the date of this conference call and subsequent events and developments may cause Oclaro’s views to change. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. Oclaro does not intend and does not require to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future developments.

In addition today, we will be discussing non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A table that outlines the reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, together with the discussion of their usefulness and limitations, is included in today’s earnings press release, which we have filed with the SEC and I refer investors to this release. Also, we have posted a supplemental slide deck to accompany today’s results in the Investors section of our website.

I would now like to turn the call over to Greg.

Greg Dougherty

Thanks, Jim and thank you all for joining today’s call to report the results for our third fiscal quarter of 2017. I would like to start the call by stating how proud I am of the Oclaro team for delivering such outstanding financial performance for the third quarter.

We again posted record results and showed growth in all areas of our business in what is otherwise considered a seasonally weak quarter. In addition to posting revenue of $162 million, we delivered results for gross margin and operating profits that were among the best in the industry. This record revenue represents 5% growth over the prior quarter and 60% growth over the same quarter 1 year ago. Our results reflect the continuing strength of our 100-gig and beyond product portfolio, which grew to $126 million in sales and represented 78% of our total revenue for the quarter. This growth was fueled by shipments of our market leading CFP2-ACO and our emerging QSFP28 product family into the metro and data center markets.

Sales of our 40-gig and below products were down by 9% or $4 million sequentially. This resulted from the expected reduction of legacy 10-gig product shipments. A bright spot during the quarter was that we saw good sales growth of our 10-gig tunable transceivers. We expect demand for these transceivers to remain strong. For the quarter, datacom or client side sales increased by 9% sequentially, driven by our QSFP28 products, which continue to ramp. Our telecom or line side sales grew 3% sequentially as metro and data center interconnect sales continue to expand.

Despite the fact that the March quarter includes the impact of the annual price negotiation, we delivered the highest gross margin and operating income in the history of Oclaro. In the quarter, we delivered non-GAAP gross margin of 42%. Thanks to excellent execution and favorable product mix. The strong gross margin resulted in $40 million of non-GAAP operating income. I am very pleased with our third quarter results. Looking ahead, although the June quarter will be more challenging, I believe the industry fundamentals feeling the need for increased bandwidth remain intact and we are well positioned for future growth.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Pete to take you through the numbers and guidance and then I will come back to talk about what we are seeing in the market. Pete?

Pete Mangan

Thanks, Greg. Good afternoon, everyone. Here are the financial highlights for the third quarter. Regarding revenue, as Greg mentioned, sales of $162.2 million increased 5% over Q2 and by 60% over Q3 fiscal 2016. Sales of our 100-gig and above products reached $125.8 million driven by our newer line side and client-side products, and increased 11% from last quarter and 115% from the same period 1 year ago. For our 40-gig and lower speeds, revenue decreased by 9% as forecasted to $36.4 million, which was evenly split between client and line side.

During the quarter, our customer concentration and regional sales were more diverse with our 10% plus customers, representing 59% of sales in Q3 compared to 68% in the prior quarter. The same top four customers from last quarter contributed 18%, 17%, 12% and 12% in Q3. Major regional sales showed less dependency on China, which was 36% of total sales, down sequentially from 42%; Americas of 28%, up from 21%; Southeast Asia was 22%; and EMEA was 12% in the quarter.

Our third quarter GAAP gross margin was 41.2%, up from 39.5% in the prior quarter and 26.7% in Q3 ‘16. Our non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 41.6%, up from 39.8% last quarter and 27.2% in the same quarter a year ago. Our gross margin improvement continued to be paced by a richer 100-gig product mix and a greater scale as we further leveraged our manufacturing overhead.

GAAP operating expenses for the quarter were $29 million, up from $27.4 million last quarter and $24.5 million in the third quarter last year. Our non-GAAP operating expenses were $27 million in Q3 or 17% of sales, up from 25% or 16% last quarter and $22.9 million or 23% in the same quarter last year. The spending increase quarter-to-quarter included R&D, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses.

GAAP operating income was $37.7 million in the third quarter. This compared with $33.4 million in the prior quarter and $2.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Our non-GAAP operating income was $40.5 million or 25% of sales and compared with $36.2 million or 24% in the prior quarter and $4.6 million or 5% in the third quarter last year. On a GAAP basis, net income in Q3 was $38.2 million or $0.22 per diluted share. This compares with $30.3 million or $0.18 per share in Q2 and $0.1 million or breakeven in the quarter 1 year ago. Non-GAAP net income was $39.9 million or $0.23 per diluted share in the third quarter. This compares with $36.3 million or $0.21 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $3.3 million or $0.03 per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

Now, turning to the balance sheet for Q3. Total cash came in at $254.8 million, an increase of $11.3 million over the second quarter. The Q3 increase was driven by adjusted EBITDA of $45.5 million, which also funded CapEx of $21.7 million and working capital on prepaids of $12.5 million. Regarding near-term CapEx, we expect to invest in the range of $20 million to $25 million per quarter to expand our manufacturing capacity for QSFP28, CFP2-ACO and tunable laser production. In turn, we will see an additional depreciation of approximately $1 million per quarter over the course of the calendar year.

For working capital in the quarter, accounts receivable of $123.7 million grew 5 days to 69 days of sales on higher sales and timing of collections. Inventory of $88.7 million or 85 days increased from 81 days last quarter with a build of 100 gig and beyond products. Accounts payable and accrued expenses of $136.4 million or 115 days of payable compared to 106 days in the second quarter once again due to timing.

That completes the review of Q3 fiscal 2017. Now turning to our guidance for Q4 ‘17, which ends July 1, 2017. We currently expect revenues to decrease in the quarter to the range of $144 million to $152 million. We expect non-GAAP gross margins in the range of 38% to 41% and we project non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of $27 million to $31 million.

This concludes our financial update. I will now turn the call back to Greg for his additional comments and closing remarks.

Greg Dougherty

Thanks Pete. While Q3 was an outstanding quarter, we expect Q4 to be more challenging. As Pete noted, our revenue was projected to decrease by about 10% in Q4. There are three main reasons for this expected reduction; the first, softening of demand in China, the second, the accelerated transition from the CFP platform to the QSFP28 for client side optics and the third, reduction in our 40 gig and below business.

Let me start with China. As Pete mentioned, we saw a slowdown in China in Q3, as sales in the region dropped by 9% sequentially. In April, we were informed by both of our major Chinese customers that demand would be even slower than previously anticipated for Q4. While both customers have signaled a slowdown for demand in the China market, the majority of the projected Q4 impact is coming from one customer. This customer cited both the reduction in demand for the Chinese market as well as in inventory correction. This correction appears to be due in part to the corporate mandate for better cash flow. Most of the 10G and 100G products that we ship to this customer are expected to be impacted. The reductions were smaller at the other customer and primarily involved just two product codes. We have very good visibility with this customer based on a supply agreement that runs through the end of this calendar year.

The good news is that we believe the fundamental demand drivers in China remain intact. And we anticipate growth from the region to return again later this year from metro and provincial networks deployment. Another future growth driver for China will be the deployment of 5G wireless technology. China is driving to be the first country to deploy 5G and is targeting 2019 to do so. 5G will require extensive 100G plus coherent networks as well as new higher speed back-haul and front-haul connection. In addition to the higher speeds, these networks will require the transceivers to operate over industrial temperature ranges because they will be held outdoors in uncontrolled environments. At OFC this year, we announced the availability of our industrial temperature 25G and tunable transceivers for this very application. We believe that we are uniquely positioned to be successful in this new very large emerging market.

The second obstacle being faced in the June quarter is the acceleration of the transition from the client side CFP transceiver family to the smaller QSFP28 form factor. As we predicted, the demand for client side CFP peaked in the March quarter. We are seeing a significant falloff for these products in Q4. We currently estimate a sequential revenue reduction of approximately 20% from our client side CFP family. This is again mainly caused by China, but we are seeing a similar impact and select router customers in North America. This transition is driving the demand for QSFP28 LR4, where we are well positioned and ramping our capacity. We currently expect our QSFP28 sales to double in Q4 and continue to grow throughout this calendar year.

The final reason for our revenues slowing in Q4 is the drop in our 40 gig and below business. This business, which represented $36 million in Q3, will likely decline sequentially by about 20% to 25% in Q4. This expected reduction is primarily made up of two components. The first is again the slowdown in China. The second is the result of the planned end of life of our 40 gig telecom products. As a reminder, Q3 was essentially the last quarter of shipment for these 40 gig products. This will result in an expected $3 million reduction in revenue in Q4.

Despite our forecasted reduction in revenue for our fourth quarter, we remain very optimistic about the future growth opportunities for Oclaro. We have become less reliant on China as we have diversified our customer base. While China will likely not recover until later in this year, we do believe that the strength in the metro and data center markets will allow us to resume our growth in the September quarter. We expect this growth will primarily be driven by increases in our CFP2 ACO and QSFP28 sales. The ACO continues to be the platform of choice for metro and data center interconnects and as a result, we have significantly diversified our customer base. We continue to be the market leader and have numerous multi-year supply agreements in place. Inside the data center, we are experiencing success with our QSFP28 family. Our product performance is what we believe to be the best-in-class. One key aspect is that our products are able to interoperate with other companies QSFP28 products as well as the installed base of CFP products. Customers are valuing this intra-operability more and more strengthening Oclaro’s market position.

As we look at the evolution of optics within the data center, we see a strong push for higher speeds. At OFC, we demonstrated our 400 gig data center product. We are currently shipping our CFP8 PAM4 transceiver and developing next generation 400 gig PAM4 small form factor solutions such as the QSFP 56 double density and the OSFP. These products are all enabled by our industry leading 56 gig in laser technology. Higher and higher speeds play very well to Oclaro strength and we expect to be a leader in 400 gig optic. Despite the near-term headwinds, given our technology leadership in 100 gig and beyond, we remain bullish about the prospects for future growth in the markets that we serve. We currently expect to show a revenue growth again in the September quarter. And as a result, we project that our sales for calendar year 2017 will grow by approximately 20% compared to 2016. With revenue at this level, we believe that we will be able to maintain our gross margins in the upper 30s to 40% range. This gross margin, when coupled with about 18% to 20% operating expenses, should leave us with a sustainable non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of sales in the high teens to low-20s.

In closing, I want to thank our customers and shareholders for their support. I also would like to again congratulate and recognize the Oclaro team for the outstanding results that we posted to Q3. I am proud of what we have accomplished and remain very optimistic about our future. And that concludes the prepared remarks. And I will turn back over to the operator for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] And for our first question, we go to Patrick Newton with Stifel.

Patrick Newton

Yes. Good afternoon, Greg and Pete. Thank you for taking my questions. I guess first one is Greg, can you walk us through your current thoughts on timing of these Chinese tenders and you did talk about returning to growth for the company in the September quarter, but I am curious from a China perspective, is the recovery that you pointed to later in the year more September or more December as you see here today?

Greg Dougherty

So I would say that there is not the greatest visibility about the tenders. I know recent reports have suggested that they will be awarded in June. I was in China the week before last and I would say I didn’t get a warm feeling from our customers there that things were going to break open in June. Our position is that we think that China will recover later in this year. And with lack of visibility, I hesitate to offer September, December. I will say that we do have very good visibility with one of the main customers in China. As we have talked about before, we do have a supply agreement and that gives us a base of business there. And the reason we are forecasting growth for the September quarter is given the strength of the metro and data center markets, which as you know, Patrick, are not China-based.

Patrick Newton

Great. Thanks for the detail there. And then I guess just dovetailing into your data center commentary, you did talk about QSFP28 revenue expected to double in the June quarter. Could you just kind of level set us at what the contribution was in the March quarter? And then given that you have the CFP product family transitioning to the QSFP28, can you help us understand the mix of this product between intra datacenter versus client side?

Pete Mangan

Yes. Patrick, this is Pete. On client side for the quarter, it was $76 million that we indicated on the call, that the 1040 component was split pretty evenly. So you back out $18 million, it will get you to 100-gig client side of $58 million. We are not specifically talking about QSFP though it did grow nicely both in December and March over our first quarter in September, but off of that $58 million, clearly, the majority is CFP products. So when you look about using Greg’s comments on doubling QSFP28, I will give you those comments when you are looking at bringing down CFP by 20%, it’s clearly the majority of $58 million. So we leave you with those as the guidelines.

Patrick Newton

Alright. That’s helpful. Pete, if I can just sneak one more in given that your gross margin guidance is strong and even what you gave for the rest of the calendar year appear strong. Would it be fair to assume that pricing is not materially impacting the guidance or is that being offset by mix?

Pete Mangan

So, as you know, the March quarter was the usually tough quarter due to the pricing. As we said back in January, we said that the pricing was at the favorable end of the 10 to 15 range. I think that it’s a combination of mix. Our operation team did an excellent job of executing. And efficiencies and all allowing us to leverage our manufacturing overhead have been quite good. And our supply chain team has done quite a good job. So it’s been a balance of mix and operational improvements, Patrick.

Patrick Newton

Maybe to clarify, Greg, I appreciate that, but you did have a competitor this morning that said that the weakness in China is allowing some of your customers to come back and get a little bit more aggressive on pricing. Is it fair to say that you are not seeing that at this point?

Greg Dougherty

Yes, we don’t do that. We don’t renegotiate deals.

Patrick Newton

I’d like to hear that. Thank you, Greg. Good luck.

Greg Dougherty

Yes.

Operator

And for our next question, we go to Alex Henderson with Needham.

Alex Henderson

Great, thanks. So I was hoping you could talk a little bit about any change in the ACO market? Obviously, you guys are pretty much the standard bearer in that space with what seems like very little competition. As the tenders have not come in China has that resulted maybe change in the trajectory of your ACO business that is amplifying some of the pressures out of China?

Greg Dougherty

I am not sure I completely follow Alex, but as you know, China has not been an ACO customer for us. And we have talked about the ACO business will pick up in China towards the end of this year and we still expect that to be the case, but the majority of the market is for data center interconnect at metro, which is North America driven and also now European driven.

Alex Henderson

Yes. The question was since there is a glut of some of the components did that put any pressure on the ACO market not so much in China, but in general?

Greg Dougherty

Well…

Alex Henderson

There is no change in the trajectory of your ACO business as a result of slowdown in China causing a glut of components.

Greg Dougherty

No, because they – I mean, basically it comes down to – is it a pluggable or is it a discrete solution. So, the architectures that demand pluggable and high-density pluggable with custom DSPs, in particular all favor the ACO platform.

Alex Henderson

So, is the demand on the ACO expected to continue to be sequentially up throughout the year?

Greg Dougherty

Yes, we are counting on it. As we said that will be one of the major drivers for the growth in the September quarter.

Alex Henderson

Great. And then the other question I had is going back to the CFP piece, you are talking about a pretty steep decline here going into what is normally a seasonally stronger quarter, but it’s still got pretty good slug of business. Should we anticipate that business continues to falloff at that pace or does it have a flattening curve as there are still ports out there that need to be filled in over the longer term for equipments already in the field?

Greg Dougherty

Yes. I think that, that will be customer dependent. I think that some people have an overstock over inventory position and I don’t expect it to recover there. And then the people that are going through a more natural trajectory, Alex, I think we will have more ports to fill and we do see the legs of the business being probably 3 years. So it’s not as if it will go to zero in the next 6 months.

Alex Henderson

And then finally the last question I want to ask is on the inventory at the one customer in China, when do you see that inventory work through so that the – or the change in the purchasing behavior resulting in inventory tight enough that we are taking all that slack out of the system. Is that going to be completed during the May, June quarter or is it going to take longer than that?

Greg Dougherty

Yes. So, the inventory correction that I mentioned I think was a double banger right in the sense that demand slowed and there is a corporate mandate to tighten their inventory management for cash flow. So, there is almost having of inventory – desired inventory on hand. And so the – our view is that it will be later in this calendar year and not in the May, June quarter.

Alex Henderson

Okay, thanks.

Greg Dougherty

Yes.

Operator

And for our next question, we go to Michael Genovese with MKM Partners.

Michael Genovese

Hey, thanks a lot. First question, are the China tenders – I mean, are those absolutely the gating factor for China demand to improve whether it’s in the September, the December quarters or beyond or are there other things like 5G and some of those other factors you mentioned that could drive the China improvement even if we don’t get these tenders?

Greg Dougherty

Well, I think 5G is kind of part and parcel with future tenders in China. Mike, I think that I mean to be honest sitting with the customers they don’t really talk much about the tenders. It’s just the general slowdown in demand in China plus the inventory aspect.

Michael Genovese

Okay. But I guess what I didn’t hear a lot of discussion about in your discussion with China was the overarching broadband 2020 project and whether that’s still on track or are we surprisingly potentially done with that? I mean, it feels like we are in between phases of that project. So I mean what is your level of certainty that it will come back and that we will get another four to six quarters of strong demand in China during the other half in that project that we are supposed to be doing that was going to happen?

Greg Dougherty

Yes. We don’t think that there has been any move away from any broadband 2020 and that also ties to the whole concept of 5G, lot of talk about the acceleration of deployment of 5G. As I mentioned, they are targeting 2019. Of course, there will be things done in the Korean Winter Olympics in 2018. And then I think everyone is targeting to have it ready for the Tokyo Olympics. So I don’t think that they have moved away from that, Mike. I just think that the visibility of the timing of an uptick in demand is cloudy right now.

Michael Genovese

Okay, got it. And Greg, you did mentioned that QSFP28, I think in the current quarter, the LR4 should double the revenues quarter-over-quarter. Just to give me a sense in my modeling to help me. Should we think about the sequential growth in the current quarter being higher in that product category or in terms of the absolute revenue sequential growth from that product or from CFP2-ACO?

Greg Dougherty

I think the number one upside is the doubling of QSFP28 in the June quarter.

Michael Genovese

Okay. And then finally with this gross margin performance, I think last quarter there was a strong tailwind from currency. I think, I suspect there was a probably a little bit of headwind this quarter, but I wanted to check on that, was currency an issue at all this quarter in the gross margin?

Pete Mangan

It was less of an issue. The pound and renminbi were relatively stable and the yen was more stable, but still favorable than it was in Q2.

Michael Genovese

Okay, thanks for the clarification.

Pete Mangan

It keeps move against us in April like if that’s what you are referring to is the dollar weakened in April.

Greg Dougherty

So it is moving around but at a smaller amount in the March quarter.

Michael Genovese

Yes. Thanks, guys.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And for our next question, we go to Paul Silverstein with Cowen & Company.

Paul Silverstein

Greg, can I ask you to revisit your comments about the demand outside of China?

Greg Dougherty

So Paul, what we are saying is that the data center and metro markets look quite strong, which are primarily North America and Europe driven and that’s indicative of the sales growth that we have seen in North America and in EMEA. Your main products lines would be ACO, QSFP28 tunable SFP plus are some of the main product lines for that.

Paul Silverstein

Greg, is it just saying that the strong – could you characterize in terms of accelerating – or acceleration we are just talking about general strength. Can you give any incremental color on that?

Greg Dougherty

Yes. I think we are seeing the incremental strength for us. Bear in mind that we weren’t a big player in data center in the past and we were slow to ramp the QSFP28. So as we ramped that some of that becomes virgin territory for us. And so there is an acceleration of opportunity. The ACO continues to strengthen in terms of the metro build-outs, the DCI and then also some of the multi-platforms that our customers are selling – or multi-port platforms that our customers are selling in places like India are quite strong right now and accelerating.

Paul Silverstein

Thank you.

Operator

And for our next question, we go to Troy Jensen with Piper Jaffray.

Troy Jensen

Hey, thanks gentlemen for sinking me in here. I guess, Greg or Pete could answer this, but I was going to ask about the sustainability of the gross margins and the operating margins. And Greg, you had some prepared comments on that, but what gives you the conviction that you kind of keep the gross margins in this 38% to 41% range and operating margin in the high-teens, low 20s beyond a quarter or two?

Pete Mangan

Yes. I think we continue to see attractive products that we are bringing. Troy, the March quarter came in a little bit stronger than we expected with really our newer products contributing to better gross margins. So as we rolled off of CFP products, there was a lift in the positive mix. And you will continue to see dynamics going forward where we can sustain given our portfolio that type of margin.

Greg Dougherty

Yes. I guess, Troy, the thing I would add is we do have pretty good visibility on pricing for a number of codes that take us through the rest of this calendar year. So that’s part of what is behind our conviction.

Troy Jensen

And is it safe to assume QSFP28 as above group average gross margins?

Greg Dougherty

Right now, our corporate margin is pretty good. And so we like all the products in our portfolio nowadays.

Troy Jensen

Okay. Understood, guys. Keep up the good work.

Operator

And we go next to James Kisner with Jefferies LLC.

James Kisner

Hi. Thanks, guys. So I am just curious, can you hear me? Yes, okay. I am not curious what your annual guidance here, what you are assuming for the full year for China. Is it flat or down year-over-year is that what you are assuming and I guess I am also kind of wondering if this is – basically are you just removing revenue from the year? As you make that guidance, could – perhaps that revenue is pushed out into ‘18 and maybe we might see sort of a smoother long-term trajectory there perhaps some upside in ‘18 as a result of this split on the different part of the year? I loved your commentary in that. Thanks.

Greg Dougherty

Yes. We really don’t guide by country or anything like that, James, but I do think that what I said in the prepared remarks that the fundamentals in China haven’t changed I think. So, I do think that maybe we all were a little bit too excited with the growth last year, but I would expect to see demand pickup later in this year and into next year.

James Kisner

Okay. That helps a lot. I guess – there was – I think you made a comment about this good visibility of one of your customers. There has been some chatter out there about or I was still making the call that one of your customers down a lot this year and wonder if you could comment on that?

Greg Dougherty

I guess what we said on the call was that one customer would have a more significant impact than the other and the one that had the lesser impact is the one that we have the supply agreement with very good visibility.

James Kisner

Okay. And just talk very specifically about Verizon, you talked about North American metro deployments and also European metro deployments, but it seems that like that deployment has been kind of slower than expected and I am just wondering if you’ve seen that pickup and specifically, Verizon. Is that sort of finally certain to go full force? Thanks.

Greg Dougherty

Well, part of our problem is that the ACO when it’s designed into our major customers it’s multiple platforms, James. And so we don’t have great visibility as to what goes to Verizon and what goes to Reliance in India or to one of the Web 2.0 players. But from everything we hear, Verizon has picked up nicely for the ACO platform and so are those other applications, I mentioned.

James Kisner

Great. Thanks very much.

Greg Dougherty

Sure.

Operator

And we go next to Tim Savageaux with Northland Capital Markets.

Tim Savageaux

Good afternoon. Lot of numbers flying around here, so please bear with me. I guess my first question is it looks like that you sustained a pretty significant decline with your major Chinese customers already sort of – and we are able to go through that in the March quarter either looking at just the way you break things out geographically, you are estimating your absolute customers. And I am really offset that with a pretty dramatic growth in the Americas. I am going to gather that, that growth is ACO, QSFP28 and cloud-focused, but I am – I guess my first question is, is that sort of dynamic accurate and kind of how were you able to kind of offset that growth and should we think about most of that incremental growth coming from cloud customers in the Americas?

Greg Dougherty

Sure. So I guess, I would say that you are right, I mean, China was down 9% and we still grew at 5% as a company. And that was driven by the strength as we mentioned that QSFP and the ACO growth were the two primary drivers. We also did have an increase in total CFP sales, because we did talk about that peaking in the March quarter. So when you put all that together, we are enjoying more and more success with the direct sales to the Web 2.0s, but we are also – many of our car customers are doing quite well in data center interconnect and in equipment that’s going into the hyperscale guys. And so we are selling into that market through them. Our customers have also been on the ACO side have been fairly successful with metro deployments and other platforms that they sell into other countries. So the uptick in North America has to do with – and EMEA has to do with those types of companies that do their manufacturing in those regions.

Tim Savageaux

Right, understood. And then as you look at that bucket and I realize you just commented it’s hard to tell, I guess with the ACOs in particular, where it goes, but I wonder if you could provide either an estimate, as we look at ACO and QSFP28 revenue combined, I m not sure that it might be a much – too much to say it’s approaching 50% of revenue in the June quarter, but if you would love to give an estimate there and talk me down, that’s fine or in a similar fashion, given that my assumption is that your America’s customers where you are seeing that diversification or probably cloud focused OEMs or web scale guys direct, if you can talk to kind of where you think your overall cloud revenue is as a percentage of total revenue, either one of those metrics, product focused regardless of applications, customer or customer focused would be of interest, given you are able to kind of offset that in the March quarter to some degree?

Greg Dougherty

I guess I am not sure we can give that, Tim. I would love to, but Pete won’t let me, so don’t have that one for you.

Tim Savageaux

Okay. Well, in that case, I guess I will pass it on. Thank you.

Operator

And we will go next to Fahad Najam with Cowen and Company.

Fahad Najam

Thanks for squeezing me in. And Pete and Greg a question on your guidance, you have indicated – if I take the midpoint of your guidance, you are down by $10 million approximately from the street estimates, you have explained that $3 million of that is coming from the slowdown in the 40 – sub-40G components and modules, can you help us understand what the other $7 million, is it more transition to QSFP28 or the slowdown?

Pete Mangan

No, I think you missed the – the $3 million that I talked about was just the 40 gig telecom product. And then we said that the 40 gig and below would be down about 20%, which on $36 million gets you to $7 million, $8 million of down. So there is another bunch of that under 40 gig that’s going down, China related. And then there is the reduction of the CFP product family. So they are the main drivers. The $3 million that I talked about was just the 40 gig telecom products that we have gone through. And we have been talking about this one for about 3 years now, a managed end of life program and the March quarter was essentially the last quarter that we will shipped that product line.

Fahad Najam

So there were a bunch of numbers that I apologize I was trying to write them all down, can you just remind me again, of that $10 million, is 70% of it is from the push out of telecom, metro build-outs in China and do you meaning 30% is from a transitory event or is that the right way to think about?

Greg Dougherty

Before we answer the question, I would rather get some clarification because what you said there was all over the place. The metro, we didn’t say anything about metro. We said $3 million was 40 gigabits, that is going down, basically eliminated and then Pete will tell you what the rest is.

Pete Mangan

So we had $36 million of 10 gig, 40 gig business in Q3. Greg’s comment is that we come down between 20% and 25% in the quarter, call at $7 million to $9 million. And the three that you commented about on 40 gig is a subset of that 7 to 9, so that’s one piece. The next piece is the product transition on the client side from CFP family to QSFP28. Greg indicated we would be down 20% and I will come back to that. And those were the two major downsides on the quarter. The one upside indicated was that QSFP28 would double in the quarter. And so early when Patrick asked, how to get your hands around the QSFP28 and the CFP family, all I provided was the client side revenues were 76, $18 million were 10 gig to 40 gig. So 100 gig client side was $58 million. The majority of that – the vast majority is the CFP family. And so using that and know that the QSFP was just in his third quarter of growth, it will leave you to fill that in on the doubling versus the down 20. The comment I would make though is the down 20 will be higher than the doublings in the June quarter.

Fahad Najam

Got it. Thank you very much. I appreciate it.

Operator

And for the next question, we go to David Kang with B. Riley.

David Kang

Thank you. Good afternoon. So Pete, just a follow-up on that, you didn’t talk about ACO for fiscal fourth quarter, so are you suggesting ACO will be flat sequentially in the fourth quarter, just wanted to clarify that first?

Pete Mangan

Yes. Dave, in the June quarter we will have some supply constraints on ACO, but continue to have a lot of demand and then look to have that continue to grow in units, but June quarter we will have some shortage on supply.

David Kang

Then beyond that, I mean how should we think about the ACO trajectory?

Pete Mangan

Growing nicely through the calendar year.

David Kang

Okay. And then in the last quarter call, you talked about China, so the next question is about China, you talked about 25% to 30% the number of port growth in calendar ‘17, so I assume that number will be coming down, any idea what that number will look like, because I think you are still maintaining 20% calendar ‘17 growth, so what’s offsetting that if that number will be lower?

Greg Dougherty

So there will be a couple of things. We have been the most conservative company I think with regard to China port count. We were at 25% for quite some time. If you remember at OFC, we always spoke at the Executive Forum and said that the port count would be 30%, port count growth in China. I would say that – I agree with you, we would back-off that 25% number based on lack of visibility as to how that’s going to shape up. So I don’t have a projection for you on port count growth at this point. How do we make up, how do we grow in this calendar year, well, we just had a pretty awesome March quarter that grew 60% year-over-year. We expect to ramp QSFP and ACO through the rest of this year. And as we said on the call, we expect our – while our June quarter will be down, we expect to begin revenue growth again starting in the September quarter and growing through the year.

David Kang

Got it. And then you expect China recovery to occur later calendar ‘17, I mean what will drive that recovery towards the end of this year?

Pete Mangan

I think it’s the combination of increase in coherent demand and also working through some of the inventory correction.

David Kang

So are you kind of suggesting the inventory correction last couple of quarters, like June and September quarters?

Pete Mangan

Yes.

David Kang

Okay, I think that was it. Thank you.

Operator

And we will go next to Richard Shannon with Craig-Hallum.

Richard Shannon

Thanks Greg and Pete for taking my questions. Maybe I follow-up on the last topic here, your 20% revenue growth goal here for calendar 2017, Greg can you give us any sense of how much of any return of China business, China tenders however, you want to characterize it, do you expect in that number?

Greg Dougherty

So we have good visibility for one of the two major customers in China. So that’s factored into our plan. We have new forecasted revenue – demand from the other customer, but it’s a little bit hazy. And so we have a base business that we are counting on and looking at. And then so we are not counting on a big upsurge in demand in China to achieve that.

Richard Shannon

Okay, that is helpful. Specifically, for the June quarter, clearly China is going to be down a fair amount, outside of China is that number cannot be flat or even up or not sure how to gauge that based on what the comments I have heard, so I wondered if you could answer that one as directly as you are able to?

Greg Dougherty

And Richard, sorry, say that one more time…

Richard Shannon

Your June quarter guidance, how much – what growth should we expect outside of China, what’s built into that guidance?

Greg Dougherty

I would say similar to what we saw in the March quarter that you can see strength outside.

Richard Shannon

Okay, just fair enough. Maybe one or two more questions for me, last couple of quarters, you talked about capacity constraints clearly with lowering of near-term opportunities here that maybe that’s lightening to some degree, which you also told about some fairly high CapEx numbers for at least the next couple of quarters, how would you characterize where you are using constraints, it sounds like you have in the ACO, I was expecting QSFP28 anywhere else you are seeing that?

Greg Dougherty

Yes. I think the three main areas are what must be called out on CapEx Richard, ACO, QSFP28 and some of our tunable lasers.

Richard Shannon

Tunables, okay. And the last question from me QSFP28, I think you have characterized your aims initially more at the LR4 product spec as opposed to CWDM4 any change in that approach the market?

Greg Dougherty

No, we are selling to CWDM4 as well and doing pretty well with that. In fact I think performance wise, its best-in-class. But we are more focused on LR4, so the sales are definitely slanted towards the LR4.

Richard Shannon

Got it, that makes sense. Great, that’s all questions for me guys. Thank you.

Greg Dougherty

Sure.

Operator

And for our next question, we go to Michael Genovese with MKM Partners.

Michael Genovese

Great. Thanks so much. Let me get back in here, on the Chinese customer, the major Chinese customer at the visibility is better than the one that had in the inventory correction, I am just wondering, do you have any awareness or visibility to whether there is outside exposure there and cable upgrade projects in China, because there was some chatter on that a few weeks back and I am just – I am looking at year-over-year on whether you think they are involved in big cable operate those?

Greg Dougherty

I guess I would say, yes, there is a big announcement that came out, [indiscernible] to see Mike that’s one you are referring to?

Michael Genovese

Correct.

Greg Dougherty

Yes. I guess all of our checks have been indicated that there has been again a big groundswell of the demand or success based on that announcement.

Michael Genovese

I am sorry, I didn’t hear that. There has or had not been?

Greg Dougherty

We haven’t heard anything that would indicate that it’s had an impact on demand or anything like that.

Michael Genovese

Okay. So I mean is there anything else to attribute the visibility to about one customer versus the other one besides inventory and supply agreement, I mean is that really covering or is there any other reason why the performance between the two would be the diverging?

Greg Dougherty

Well, I wouldn’t say that the performance is diverging. I would say that with the one customer we had and we have been saying this for well over 1 year now I think. But we have a supply agreement that has quarterly volumes and present market share and things like that, that gives us very good planning and predictability for that customer.

Michael Genovese

Alright. Thanks again.

Operator

And we go next to Alex Henderson with Needham.

Alex Henderson

Alright. I admit to being [indiscernible] of taking notes, can you give me the geographic split again I didn’t really catch it when you went through it the first time?

Pete Mangan

We can’t do that Alex. Yes. The China split was 36% of revenues, Americas 28%, Southeast Asia 22% and EMEA 12%. The balance was in Japan.

Alex Henderson

Okay. And Southeast was what again?

Pete Mangan

22%.

Alex Henderson

22% perfect. Rest is Japan. Got it, okay. Thanks for that.

Operator

And with that ladies and gentlemen, we have no further questions on our roster. Therefore Mr. Fanucchi, I will turn the conference back over to you for any closing remarks.

Jim Fanucchi

Great. Thanks for your inputs. Thanks for everyone for participating in today’s call. We look forward to speaking with many of you at several investor events that we will participate in this quarter. And again, we will speak to everyone for our fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 financial results in early August. Thank you and have a good day.

Operator

And again ladies and gentlemen, this will conclude today’s conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.