Radisys' (RSYS) CEO Brian Bronson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RadiSys Corporation (NASDAQ:RSYS)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 2, 2017, 05:00 P.M. ET

Executives

Jon Wilson - Chief Financial Officer

Brian Bronson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Brian Alger - ROTH Capital Partners

Rich Valera - Needham & Company

Mike Latimore - Northland Capital Markets

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street Capital Markets

Thomas Diffely - D. A. Davidson

David Nierenberg - Nierenberg Investment Management Company

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for standing by and welcome to the RadiSys first quarter earnings conference call with Brian Bronson, RadiSys' president and chief executive officer and Jon Wilson, RadiSys' chief financial officer. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Later we will conduct a question and answer session. Mr. Wilson, you may begin.

Jon Wilson

Good afternoon everyone and thanks for joining us on the call. Today we will provide an overview of our first quarter business and financial highlights as well as our expectations for the second quarter. We will then open up the call for your questions.

Let me caution you that any forward-looking statements regarding the company made during the call involve a number of risks and uncertainties and therefore we caution you not to place undue reliance on them. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements are discussed in today's earnings release and in our SEC filings, most recently in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. All information provided in this call is as of today. RadiSys undertakes no new duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform to actual results or changes in the company's expectations. During the call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures and have provided a GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in today's earnings release.

With that, let me turn the call over to Brian who will provide an update on the business and our first quarter results.

Brian Bronson

Thanks, Jon and good afternoon everyone. First quarter revenue of $37.6 million was within our expected guidance range for the quarter and reflects a sequential improvement in DCEngine revenues as Verizon resumed deployments. This was offset by the ongoing decline in our legacy embedded hardware product lines as well as timing of MediaEngine deployments with Reliance Jio.

Our non-GAAP loss of $0.14 per share includes an unfavorable $500,000 FX surprise due to late in the quarter shift of the rupee relative to the dollar. That being said, the non-GAAP results were still within our expected guidance range as we continued to invest the necessary resources in sales, marketing and product development to turn our growing number of proof-of-concepts into commercial wins.

We made a number of market and customer advancements during the first quarter. In February, we attended the annual Mobile World Congress which as many of you know is the event for service providers and vendors in our space. This was by far the best and most productive trade show we have held during my time at RadiSys.

A few highlights to share include: we hosted ON.Lab at our booth which when coupled with the traction we are making on our own created a tremendous amount of interest from prospective customers. Specifically we had many C level executives of current and targeted customers view the demonstration of CORD on our DCEngine along with a review of our complete product portfolio and capabilities.

Also, at MWC, Verizon formally announced their new operating company Exponent to sell their internally developed solutions around big data, internet services, cloud, IoT et cetera directly to other service providers. At its basic form, Exponent will be a software vendor to other service providers. This has the opportunity to become an important channel for RadiSys in that our DCEngine and FlowEngine products are designed into the solutions they are selling. We are working together at various operators in the early stages of business development and it couldn't be more excited about the incremental customer relationships and sales that Exponent has the potential to create over time.

We also formally announced our new FlowEngine appliance, the TDE-2000 which is driving increasing interest across Tier 1 and Tier 2 service providers. More on that in a little bit as I'm getting more and more bullish on our ability to sell this new appliance enabling a number of different use cases in the network.

And last but not least, we surprised many incumbent vendors by announcing that we open-source our CellEngine Evolved Packet Core or EPC and Radio Access Network or RAN technology for others to leverage. This is significant not only given that it's being adopted by CORD as a reference architecture but further positions RadiSys as an open source disruptor in the market. We are taking this credibility and disruptive business model into operators to develop and deploy full solutions that help them increase service capabilities and agility as well as accelerate the composition of their network. For example, AT&T has publicly stated a goal of driving 90% of the costs out of their existing network and having at least be 50% open source. This aligns exactly with our strategy and we are seeing similar dynamics across many other Tier 1s.

With that, let me now shift to updates on each of our products and professional services offerings. Within DCEngine as indicated Verizon resumed deployment of racks tied to their data center build-outs in the first quarter which generated over $10 million in revenue. Moving into the second quarter, we have visibility to ongoing deployments with this customer, including the opportunity for broader adoption and use cases of our solution across their network.

In addition to our progress at Verizon, we also secured and shipped an initial order for DCEngine from a new Southeast Asian customer tied to a proof of concept. Over time this account has the opportunity to grow into a multimillion dollar customer tied to their network transformation initiatives.

Other updates on proof of concepts and trials with other prospective DCEngine customers are as follows. We're on the brink of closing a master agreement with a tier 1 U.S. service provider which initially will allow us to convert trial systems into orders within the second quarter. And while this customer's awaiting the next generation processor release from Intel which by the way is expected later this year, we remain well positioned with the account and expect us to secure business as part of their upcoming network transformation initiatives.

Additionally, our largest MediaEngine customer is now actively trialing DCEngine with a particular use case which we anticipate will lead to orders in the second half. And finally, I expect to make further progress in expanding the count of DCEngine trials during the second quarter given the discussions we are in with multiple service providers.

In FlowEngine, we formally announced the launch of our TDE-2000 appliance which remains on track for release by the end of the second quarter. We already have multiple customers lined up for proof of concepts and trials and some of which are already ongoing on an EA or early access basis. As we stated previously, our expectations around this product launch are significant and I continue to believe we are well positioned to drive strong revenue acceleration towards the end of the year on the back of our funnel activity and overall market readiness to embrace disruptive appliances that further support data plan acceleration and management capabilities.

Specific to the first quarter we shipped orders for approximately $0.5 million to Verizon. These FlowEngine shipments are associated with a new use case for packet inspection in their network and represents an opportunity to displace an incumbent vendor. Additionally given the recent launch of unlimited data plans by this customer, I expect incremental deployments of our prior FlowEngine product with this customer in the second half as they expand capacity to serve its increased data traffic across their network.

Within MediaEngine, we closed a strategic channel agreement with Nokia who will now embrace our MediaEngine software exclusively in their voice over LTE and related solutions. Not only does this further strengthen our market leadership in the MRF market, more importantly it immediately opens potential access to service provider commercial deployments globally where our products were not previously deployed. For example, we will now be the MRF within three of the top four service providers in the U.S. and are seeing a building funnel of opportunities specifically within India as service providers in country move to more rapidly deploy Voice over LTE solutions in response to Reliance Jio’s network launch.

Regarding Reliance Jio, when the free-rate period ended in March, they lost a portion of their subscribers but they already are now back over $100 million, incredible really. I predict they will start building out their network towards supporting a much larger subscriber base which over time will translate into good things for RadiSys across multiple product lines.

In CellEngine and professional services, we had another strong quarter on the back of our accelerating services engagements with multiple tier 1 service providers as well as closing a large deal for our RAN software. Additionally we are seeing traction across multiple tier 1 service providers in delivering 5G technologies as well as concepts to bring compute to the edge of the network. I will be able to give you more color on this as the product matures and we move into proof of concepts.

Finally, I want to highlight that we continue to make progress in our business activities tied on ON.Lab and their CORD architectures. We are now engaged with multiple tier 1 service providers in proof of concepts for CORD and our presence within this industry ecosystem continues to open doors for RadiSys. While material revenues tied to these opportunities are still not expected in 2017, we remain focused on hardening our solution offerings and expect they will provide material revenue potential for RadiSys over time both with large services engagements as well as pull-through from our various other product offerings.

In summary, momentum across our business remains strong and as a result we are tracking well against the strategic objectives we outlined last summer. As a reminder, these include entering into at least 10 proof of concepts and trials and in fact we are already ahead of this objective, securing at least three meaningful commercial wins with tier 1 service providers, and as a result of our progress in proof of concepts and trials, I remain confident in our ability to achieve this objective, and meeting our annual strategic revenue growth target of at least 20% or $150 million from our $125 million in revenue last year. While this revenue remains heavily weighted towards the back half of 2017, I believe the opportunities we have either already won or are in trials for enable us to hit this objective as well.

Let me now turn the call over to Jon for more details around our first quarter results.

Jon Wilson

Thanks Brian. And as Brian indicated, we are making strong progress towards our stated growth objectives, and importantly remain focused on ensuring we have the required people and resources in place that will allow us to scale the business. These investments position us to secure and support the meaningful opportunities we are engaged in across our portfolio as we continue to drive towards achieving our long term financial targets.

With that, let me now recap our first quarter results. Revenue was $37.6 million representing a 7% sequential decline, largely attributable to expected declines in our legacy embedded product lines and timing of deployments by our largest MediaEngine customer, partially offset by over $10 million of DCEngine revenues as deployments by our largest customer resumed in the first quarter.

Additionally, first quarter results from our legacy embedded products were in line with expectations and are expected to represent approximately the trough of quarterly revenues in 2017. And importantly we remain on track to meet our 2017 revenue target of $55 million in this product line.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 27.2%, slightly above our guidance midpoint as a result of strong licensing revenue in the first quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin was down sequentially as a result of product mix across our segments and specifically within software systems due to the mix of services relative to product sales given the sizable product shipments to our largest MediaEngine customer in the fourth quarter.

Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses of $14.8 million were in line with guidance and up relative to $14.4 million in the fourth quarter. The higher expenses primarily reflect ongoing investment in our strategic product lines.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $4.6 million in the first quarter and non-GAAP net loss was $5.5 million or $0.14 per share compared to a net profit of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016. First quarter non-GAAP loss per share was within our guidance range and includes an unplanned currency impact in other income and expense of over $500,000 related to the appreciation of the Indian rupee against the U.S. dollar.

Switching over to sequential changes on the balance sheet. Gross cash decreased by $1 million due to consumption of $14.5 million in operating cash flow and offset by a $15 million draw on our line of credit.

Working capital in the first quarter was consistent with our expectations due to the timing of DCEngine product shipments to our largest customer being early in the quarter which we discussed on our February call. We are now positioned for strong cash generation in the second quarter and in fact have already collected on our first quarter DCEngine shipments.

Accounts receivable increased over $11 million given the timing of payments from our largest MediaEngine customer associated with fourth quarter sales for which payment terms were consistent with past practices and we now expect strong collections from this account in the second quarter as well. Inventory decreased over $9 million given shipment of DCEngine systems in the first quarter and accounts payable decreased over $7 million.

Moving over to outlook for the second quarter, we expect revenue between $41 million and $47 million representing a sequential increase of approximately 17% at the midpoint and consisting of growth in both our hardware solutions and software systems segment sequentially.

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected between 30% and 32% of sales which is the result of improved product mix relative to the first quarter based on an expectation for higher software systems revenue. Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are expected to approximate $14.5 million, down from the first quarter given a reduction in expenses tied to our legacy embedded product lines coupled with the timing of product development expenses.

And we expect second quarter non-GAAP EPS to improve to a loss of between $0.05 and $0.01 per share. The non-GAAP EPS range is based on an estimated 39 million shares outstanding.

With that, let me now hand the call back over to Brian for his closing remarks.

Brian Bronson

Thanks Jon. As I've highlighted throughout this call, the markets into which our solutions and capabilities are sold continue to undergo accelerating levels of disruption as service providers move towards adopting new innovative solutions from vendors like RadiSys.

There are a number of ways RadiSys will win. We are fundamentally changing the way telecom networks are built. Our products and services capabilities deliver immense value to service providers by allowing them to improve spectrum efficiency, increase average revenue per user, decrease operating expense, and last but not least decrease capital expenditures. We are unique in that there aren't any other new and disruptive hardware or services companies that have the telco software and solutions expertise to take on the big incumbents.

And with that we're going right after the incumbents’ existing business both the TAMs [ph] and traditional IT hardware suppliers. The disruption in the telecom market continues to provide tremendous opportunity for RadiSys relative to the financial challenges the existing incumbents face.

Finally, I remain confident in our ability to make consistent progress and drive meaningful growth in the second half of 2017 as a result of executing on our strategic objectives to secure a minimum of three meaningful tier 1 commercial deployments that will allow us to deliver 20% strategic revenue year on year.

With that, Samantha, we are now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Brian Alger with ROTH Capital Partners.

Brian Bronson

Brian, are you there? Samantha, we've lost Brian, I guess.

Brian, your line is open.

Brian Alger

Sorry about that guys, just hop in between calls, I apologize if the question's been asked here. But there was discussion in your prepared remarks with regards to a new MSA coming online with the U.S. carrier. I just want to be clear here, I presume this is not your largest current customer.

Brian Bronson

It is not, no. No, it's not, and Brian, to make sure it's clear, in all of my prepared remarks when we talk about new operators and new wins, we're -- not that we're not driving hard with Verizon, including Exponent but it's really important for us to articulate the other wins around the globe.

Brian Alger

Right, and since you bring up the Exponent, it is obviously something that we keep an eye on when we're over in Spain. Has that started to yield any new business at this point or is it still too early to really see the engagements?

Brian Bronson

So we're definitely seeing the engagements and the counts of engagements are really high, now some of them were obviously not part of because as I referenced, not all of the Exponent platforms require a DCEngine or FlowEngine and there's frankly other things that we're doing with them to help support them that I can't talk about yet. But no, there's definitely engagements, there’s a couple that are fairly close, and I'm hoping when we get back in the summer we can talk more explicitly about it. So -- and I'm clearly not going to do it before they do.

Brian Alger

And then just a clarification, maybe this is for Jon but with the guidance that’s contemplated and I apologize if you did give this clarification. But it obviously implies pretty strong software revenues, yet in inferring from what Brian said, there are some hardware wins come in or hopefully pretty deep in the fall here, are those additional new customer wins baked into the cake with your current guidance?

Jon Wilson

For Q2, Brian?

Brian Alger

Yes, just Q2.

Jon Wilson

Yes, it’s a good question. Q2, we have limited revenue from new wins that we're expecting. Now I hope that those continue to accelerate and we can pull them in sooner but Q2 doesn't include any meaningful contribution necessarily on the hardware side or hardware solutions segment of the business. That said in software systems given the channel agreement that we just signed up with Nokia do expect a couple of new customer wins to come through via that channel here in the second quarter.

Brian Alger

So that I guess gives me two questions in there very quick. On the Nokia side, I presume that that's going to be recognized as software revenues, not embedded and then on clarification for the hardware, with the new customers I presume that there's probably a rev rack situation going on; is that part of the reason why we don't have that revenue coming into Q2?

Brian Bronson

So yes, on the Nokia front that will be part of software systems revenue, that will be -- what we signed up with them is a software contract. And then on the hardware side of the business, just to be clear, Brian, maybe I didn’t characterize appropriately, do expect some revenue contribution from new accounts this quarter but don't expect it to be multi-million dollars yet in Q2. But what we will be doing is setting the stage with these wins for them to begin or continue to accelerate into the second half.

Brian Alger

Great, got it. Thanks guys.

Brian Bronson

Maybe a couple other quick points of color, so back on Nokia, by the way it’s a huge deal, right? So we've been working on this for a long time and been hinting at it. And Nokia has always embraced us, Nokia proper prior to the acquisition of ALU embraced our MediaEngine. And so the deal here is now the combined Nokia is going to be embracing our MediaEngine, they will be shutting down the ALU MRF. And so that's maybe some additional color.

In the context of Brian's question around hardware, for investors, Nokia was a legacy hardware customer for us long going to zero and hopefully that's understood by all. There were some deals early on with Nokia and MediaEngine that had hardware content to it, I'd be surprised if we shipped anything other than software only to Nokia, base tell [ph] they have incorporated our MRF into their broader voice over LTE solution.

One other thing about Exponent that I want to make sure that is clear for everybody, if you weren't at Mobile World Congress and you didn’t get to see the rollout, this is a transformational shift in the industry in that operators are truly willing to embrace another peer's technology. And I think even a couple years ago I'm not sure they'd be out to do that but the pace of which technology is changing, the operating expense and the capital expense pressure that these global operators are under by the way excluding AT&T -- I don't think you'll ever see Verizon or Exponent shipping in gear to AT&T but other than that, there's a real willingness to embrace other operators technology. And so whether that ends up being some DCEngine revenue, some FlowEngine revenues, some services revenue or frankly whether it transforms into our ability to get into accounts we would have never been able to get to on our own given the timing, any way you cut it it's already a success for RadiSys. Now it's really in how big can that revenue stream be.

Your next question comes from the line of James Kisner from Jefferies LLC.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi everybody, this is Tim [ph] in for James Kisner today. So first, we have a quick clarification for you. So most of DCEngine revenue in the second half of 2017, that's still from Verizon, right?

Brian Bronson

Correct. So without Verizon, we don't hit the numbers, so Verizon is the foundation for DCEngine revenue and then on top of that you could see some Exponent revenue which is still Verizon but we're going to characterize that differently because ultimately we're selling and engaging separately with other operators on behalf of Verizon. And then on top of that, I expect a handful of other commercial wins or heavy trials where we're getting a couple million here, a million there that round out the DCEngine portfolio. And in 2018 you'll have multiple operators in material commercial production and you'll have more meaningful revenue from folks beyond Verizon.

Unidentified Analyst

And so regarding those trials, I guess that's another clarifying question here, so the DCEngine in terms of competition -- competitive landscape, are you -- what other SDN competitors are you seeing out there? I mean, I understand DCEngine has advantages over legacy hardware. But in terms of SDN based solutions.

Brian Bronson

Well, so whether it’s SDN or really the NFVI infrastructure that operators are choosing to embrace, our competition is HP and Dell and those other big formidable solution providers, it's not to say that Nokia AirFrame and Ericsson and others aren't competitors here but folks that are tuning in to the industry know that what the operators want from the TAMs longer term is not necessarily hardware or enabling platforms with lower level software, they want their RAN expertise or they want their EPC or what have you. And so we're largely going against HP and Dell.

Unidentified Analyst

And I don't know if you saw a recent report HP that they're shutting down their native service providers and the end support and they're going to use a third party solution. I don't know if you can comment on it, I don’t know if it has any impact on you competitively?

Brian Bronson

Not necessarily. No, I mean we're really winning and getting the doors open and making progress, I mean obviously I'm biased and believe in the secret sauce we have as a team. But some of the Joojoo here is around HP and Dell not being able to deliver and not being nimble and being distracted and getting in and getting out of the business. So not to say that somebody else want to merge here, I still believe that this market's too big for -- to have just RadiSys and few others, other big players will emerge but right now we're sort of enjoying this unique dislocation and I expect HP to continue to have dysfunction over the next -- it's hard to say what they're going to do with this new structure, is the bottom line.

Unidentified Analyst

And I guess the question for Jon, on the cash flow. I think you mentioned it but I missed it a little bit there. So regarding the working capital, the negative impact to working capital in Q1 and the increased borrowings, are you expecting Q2 to correct and is this going to be kind of your normal operation where you get a large order, so you have to have a negative working capital and increased borrowings, are you going to repay the borrowings? How are you going to operate?

Jon Wilson

Yes, a couple things. So part of the reason as you know we put the larger line of credit in place was absolutely to support the continued growth in the business and help us navigate time and working capital swings. To date those have largely been within quarters and so investors haven't necessarily seen those swings that we've had with highly credit-worthy tier 1 customers. But now here we are at the end of the quarter in Q1 where we expected to be in a cash burn from operations and now we expect that to largely fill back up in the second quarter. And so we do expect the second quarter to be strong cash generation from ops to get us in a much -- fill the well back up what have you towards where we were at the end of the year as we get Verizon payments coming in, those actually came in, in April and then also with Reliance Jio from our fourth quarter orders, we should start to see strong payments from those here in the second quarter.

Relative to borrowing on the line, we may or may not continue to keep the line at $40 million for the rest of the year. The only reason we would do that Summer [ph] and that would be a couple of days at the end of the quarter, couple of days at the beginning of the next quarter which is what we did at the end of Q1, would be just to show a little bit more gross cash on the balance sheet, which helps us in discussions with the Tier 1 operators we're trying to penetrate.

Unidentified Analyst

And actually the final question we have is on software gross margins. I know we've had several quarters of lower margin and you talked about the mix and are you expecting at some point to return to like the higher gross margins and you expect to see in this range which is 50 plus a little bit and the lower range of 50?

Jon Wilson

Well, just to get to calibrate, Summer [ph], we were in the high 50s, to low 60s on a quarterly basis in 2016. We expected Q1 here to be a little bit lighter as will Q2 given the mix of services sales relative to products sales within software systems. Specifically in the second half though, I see or we see software systems gross margins ticking back up into the mid to high 60s range is really where we expect it to be -- mid to high 50s range, excuse me, which is where we expect it to be over time. And that is tied to again services continuing to accelerate at a lower gross margin profile and then its products begin to pick back up with FlowEngine, with MediaEngine accelerating will be in that mid to high 50s range again.

Brian Bronson

Yeah, I think another way to say, that Jon well put, is that we see accelerating services opportunities not to do services for services sake, but again in the context of our overall strategy of enabling and open doors with customers and providing total solutions, those services deals are plus or minus 30 points of gross margin and therefore as Jon articulated you can see a trend -- and I think while I love to have something closer to 55 or 60, if it ends up being in the low to mid 50s it's because the services component of what we're doing has exceeded my expectations. And while again that's important because incomes FlowEngine, incomes CORD, incomes DCEngine and even MediaEngine later on and that's good news for RadiSys.

Your next question comes from the line of Rich Valera with Needham & Company.

Rich Valera

Hi guys, just wanted to clarify if the prior full year guidance you've given on the top and bottom line was still in effect, it sounds like it is. But you hadn't specifically mentioned that, so just wanted to clarify that point.

Jon Wilson

Yeah, absolutely, Rich.

Rich Valera

And so you did have that adverse FX impact of $0.05 which I don't believe was baked into the prior guidance. Has that changed the bottom line expectations at all?

Jon Wilson

So and to clarify 500,000 or one penny per share, Rich, was the impact in Q1. And no, I expect there's – we’ve got three quarters to go here. Given the runway that we have there's no reason to change the bottom line guidance range given the impact of that in the first quarter.

Rich Valera

I was wondering if you could give a little more color on the revenue potential of some of your opportunities, and I guess maybe starting out with the Southeast Asian carrier, you're expecting to get DCEngine orders from in the relatively near term, can you give any sense of potential magnitude what – or what type of application that would be, just to give us a sense of the potential there?

Brian Bronson

Yes and maybe I can use this as an entree into drive more clarity, that this is not Reliance. So I tried to hint to that in my prepared remarks, so this is a new operator. And separately I mentioned that our biggest MediaEngine customer Reliance Jio is also trialing this. So what I would say in virtually every operator we are getting in with who we are and then we're getting in on a particular use case. And so we're not going right after the incumbent nor will the operator let us. I mean this is too big a spin with a lot of intrenchments and deep relationships.

And so the characterization that I'm playing on this now is in the context of one use case, whether that is tying up the core or a particular portion of the IMS portion of the network, does it sit closer to the edge of the network and doing other compute storage caching functions, these are all sort of $10 million to $20 million a year opportunities. Not the Verizon use case, yes, right. So we went right into a fairly large use case, we will work into that. Never was our expectation that no one of these operators become the first source on a mainline program or use case, but call it $20 million plus or minus.

Rich Valera

And then relatedly, I think you alluded to this in your comments there. So you have a new order from Verizon in the first quarter for this packet inspection use case at Verizon. Can you give any more color on that? How would that scale, what are the sort of criteria for that potentially getting much broader deployment within Verizon?

Brian Bronson

I would say, maybe I’ll indirectly answer the question with Verizon, I mean it gets fairly common for all the operators who are using this sort of functionality as a network tap or any other monitoring device in the network. And so the spend is in the millions. And Rich, you could probably – there are fairly common folks that are providing that gear into those networks. And so one of the many nice things about FlowEngine, we want to be careful because we can’t turn this into the ultimate jackknife, we need to stay focused on a couple of particular killer use cases for us, but it's sliding in nicely as a network tap and doing other sort of L1 above levels of packet inspection.

Rich Valera

And then it sounds like you're expecting to get some revenue – so first of all congrats on the new Nokia deal which effectively is bit of a new deal with the old Alcatel Lucent, I guess.

Brian Bronson

Yes.

Rich Valera

And really you expect to get some revenue from -- it sounds like these Alcatel Lucent customers that you're newly sort of the MRF supplier for in short order here. So just wanted to clarify that it seems like that's a very quick turnaround and were you in fact already engaged with those customers if in fact that's the case?

Brian Bronson

Yeah, it's kind of a -- it's a two pronged -- let me answer it two different ways. First of all, there was a period of time which is one of the main reasons why we want to do this deal where they were bidding in two different MRFs. And so you're right Nokia and ALU were looking out at separate entities, they come together and before they made this decision they were -- what would you like Mr Customer, there's the RadiSys or Nokia proper MRF and there was ALU, and so we want to clean that up pretty quick and so now they're obviously the selling one MRF.

But at the same time we were in some of those deals already and so taking that from maybe getting half the share in a deal to getting all the share in a deal and these deals by the way were 100, 250, 0.5 million at a pop as subscribers – VoLTE subscribers come online. So this isn't a $50 million deal right but this is shoring up our MediaEngine business and growth expectations as it relates to our largest channel partner, Nokia.

Jon Wilson

So for example, Rich, just to build on Brian's comments, we were far enough along with them in the first quarter and given the relationship we've had with Nokia, comfort with our product over time, we should have a really strong start to this renewal of the relationship in the first quarter with a win that they had in India actually. So that was a good start to our new relationship. We will both be leveraging prior Alcatel Lucent customers with our MRF going in as well as new Nokia wins for VoLTE will be RadiSys MRF again as Brian indicated. So good nice funnel building around this.

Brian Bronson

The last thing I would say on this, Rich, that that's a bigger prize for me, but it's still too early. You know our desire to take our core technology and to disrupt the network in the context of transcoding. So right now operators are buying pretty much exclusively SBCs, they used to buy media gateways to get the heavy transcoding done on the network. With evolution things like EVS et cetera we've got a very compelling proposition to sell either direct to the operators or in the context of ALU and now combined Nokia, they are I think the number two SBC provider in the world and I think we could have a fairly formidable transcoding solution together. And so that's when the zero starts to get bigger here, again whether we're hiding behind Nokia or whether they're simply use cases where we're going indirect, this is where we'd like to take MediaEngine in a broader way.

Rich Valera

Just if I can follow up on that, so where do you stand in terms of getting your MRF used in a transcoding use case actually into a carrier’s network, if you have sort of a proof of concept get going towards that end or you're still working on something you can actually put in the field at this point?

Brian Bronson

We have a working product, it's commercially deployed with a couple of operators in a couple small use cases. So I could sell you in complete truth that it’s commercially deployed doing the transcoding function but our goal is to land a seven figure plus deal this year. And in a broader use case that really is talking out again mainline transcoding genuinely offloading some of the SBCs, making it economically compelling for the operator, improving spectrum efficiency, that's what we're really up to.

Your next question comes from the line of Mike Latimore with Northland Capital Markets.

Mike Latimore

I guess just on the master agreement that you say is essentially imminent I guess, is that -- how does that play out? Let’s say you win it, is there like a proof of concept and then followed by a commercial order? Is it followed that kind of fast or if you sign the master agreement, you kind of at release the commercial orders fairly quickly?

Brian Bronson

Well, we already have a relationship with this operator in the context of MediaEngine and we already have multiple proof of concepts with this operator in DCEngine. The big deal here is for us to move these proof of concepts and the trials and then production is obviously a strategic one in terms of their network transformation, but it’s also getting an updated agreement signed, you know, for those folks that have dealt with the operators is a big deal, right. So that's really what we're hinting at. So and POs that we expect even this order are from that operator.

Mike Latimore

And in terms of the DCEngine opportunity here, is it more on the central office side of things or is it more in enhanced services, or like what kind of applications are you thinking about here?

Brian Bronson

It's more in the enhanced services, it's always closer to the edge. The core is coming, it's going to be longer, it's going to be more complicated, not necessarily for RadiSys but for the operators. So you know, and if you think about all of whether you're Verizon in the VCP, or if you're AT&T in the AIC, which is the AT&T Integrated Cloud, VCP by the way is the Verizon Cloud Platform. All of these that are up and running today, don't house the core of the network. So even the operators are at the early innings of being able to port over and virtualize their core network element. So that's sort of all upside to come for us and it's all in around the edges right now.

Mike Latimore

And then on the Southeast Asian carrier, I guess the initial order here is good sized one for a proof of concept which is a good sign. I guess would they follow a similar path to say what Verizon did in terms of the timeframe moving from proof of concept to commercial?

Brian Bronson

I think so, this particular operator has some money from the government and they have certain timelines they need to spend and upgrade. And so I'm hoping that that’s a driver for a little bit faster but welcome to telco, we're trying to do the best job we can, and it gets in these things. The dev-ops portions of our operators are wanting to move faster than traditional the net-ops folks are dragging their feet. So I'm assessing, let’s just call similar to Verizon for lack of better insight.

Mike Latimore

And then you talked about the goal of having three commercial wins for DCEngine. I guess would the Southeast Asian and this sort of master Asian agreement scenario, would those be sort of two most likely of these three? Is that who we are looking at?

Brian Bronson

Well plus, or our largest MediaEngine customer as well. And there's others – there’s others too that that are filling in right but I think you guys are right to be wanting to triangulate here in early May. We want to be more descriptive in early August, that’s been our goal and our promise to all of you. And so yes, but that's how things are shaping up. Really for us we haven't lost knock on wood literally one deal, we haven't been kicked out of one POC. This is all about timing literally. Jon and I and everybody in the exec staff that I had yesterday is all around assessing the timing of when the operators are kind of everybody's doing it but again you can imagine the inertia in some of the organization and again this dev-ops versus net-ops battle that's going on. And so to me that's what's – it’s not keeping me up at night negative per se but that's the timing and that's the things that we have to navigate over the next six to nine months. And same thing with the Fall Engine and everything that we're really doing right – transcoding. Think about transcoding, we show them the math, the operator the math it's a no brainer. We're three to five times cheaper. We're virtualized, we can do it on a DCEngine sled, everything stitches together but it's really the priority of those net-ops guys willing to open up the typology of their network in sort of different element. They all know that they need to do it, but it’s a lot of work.

Mike Latimore

Are any of the DCEngine – maybe of the more near term or bigger DCEngine opportunities, are they in any way tied to having the new FlowEngine product out or are they separate?

Brian Bronson

Tied in them with FlowEngine as well. Not always, depends on what the rack is going to be doing. If you just need a dumb switch on top, white box -- you don’t need a FlowEngine. I mean we can dumb in that FlowEngine down to do that, it can do that but you can go get a $3000 switch from HP or something and we're doing that as part of the integrator role, and by the way that's what we’re currently using so. But as time moves on and the network topology moves to truly racks and doing as much as possible in the racks, either at the edge or the core, then yes, FlowEngine becomes more and more relevant and there is a couple of use cases already.

Mike Latimore

And just last one on software systems, I guess any change in your view on sort of the software system as a percent of total revenue this year, any sort of change that.

Brian Bronson

No, I think -- no change from – I think you guys have broken it down to, what is it, Jon? 85 for DCEngine, 55 for EP, and 65 plus or minus, now most folks on the street are internalizing it, and so real no change to that.

Your next question comes from the line of Jaeson Schmidt with Lake Street Capital Markets.

Jaeson Schmidt

Hi guys, thanks for taking my questions. Most of my questions have been asked already but just want to follow up on one of the previous questions. Curious if, what you're seeing from your ability to pull through FlowEngine orders just based on the DCEngine product and at one point it seemed like you guys were pretty confident that that could lead to some nice FlowEngine revenue?

Brian Bronson

Still believe that, still believe that. And it’s largely again predicated on the use cases. So I'm pausing because where would I say my temperature is relative to 6/9 twelve months ago, I would say it's a little bit higher. I want to see some real results here and I'm not skeptical. I mean we’re in that stage of getting the product G8 and there's no doubt in my mind that they’re standalone, the funnel is building very nicely for the standalone appliance and ultimately in some use cases over time that will be a virtual version of our traffic distribution engine too. That's a conversation for more towards the later end of the year but no, I fully expect by the end of the year at least one of these DCEngine wins is either contemplating or incorporating FlowEngine.

Jaeson Schmidt

And then just looking at the DCEngine product specifically, do you guys still feel confident in your ability to drive that gross margin higher?

Brian Bronson

Well, yes, I mean in the context of hardware only which you know to some extent we're already beyond that, I mean bare metal to bare metal, I mean we're duking it out with quantities big center but it's what else we're doing with it that makes the difference. And so I would say overall there's no change. And then when you start feathering on other capabilities even our own network elements such as flow and media and of course that blended margin gets a lot better. And so we're still very much interested in driving towards being an integrator to using DCEngine and by the way DCEngine is a product family of hardware, it's not just CG open rack 19 that my team or team came up with. That's open -- that's open source, so anybody could build it. The point here is that as long as the customer wants us to be the one that could show, we’ll bring hardware along and make the best money we can on the hardware portion of it. But at that blended 40 points of gross margin when you couple hardware differentiated software professional services together that's the sweet spot between volume and value for us.

Jaeson Schmidt

And then the last one for me, how should we think about the mix within the software segment this year?

Brian Bronson

And I assume you are meaning between Flow, Media and Services/Cell Engine.

Jaeson Schmidt

Correct.

Brian Bronson

Jon, have you given color on the 65 million breakdown?

Jon Wilson

No, we haven't given a tremendous amount of color on this, Jaeson but maybe at a high level I will try to offer an size. So here is -- and just across the board relative to 2016, expect all of those, call it product lines within software systems to grow. And they will grow at different rates. So FlowEngine given where it's that from a product line perspective expect that to be stronger growth, above the roughly 20% growth for software systems. Professional services, we also expect outsized growth relative to the rest of the portfolio, and then media -- MediaEngine and CellEngine will be more modest growers in 2017 is kind of how I would break it down.

Operator

Thomas Diffely

Yes, good afternoon. One more follow-up question between the integration of DCEngine and FlowEngine. The winning of the $500,000 Verizon FlowEngine on DCEngine, or projected to be on DCEngine?

Brian Bronson

No, so with Verizon – let me reconcile quickly that relationship in FlowEngine. In the first use case, Verizon has been using it as an app driver to help manage bandwidth -- and actually I made some comments in my prepared remarks here around how unlimited data is choking them again and so therefore there's a good probability in the second half of the year for additional edge routers, or the TDE-500, now they're using that technology to help go off and beat up the network tap folks, the monitoring guys at a fraction of the price. And so incomes again are FlowEngine product. Think about it's a 3U appliance. And no doubt that they can ultimately end up using our 1U, the new TDE-2000 over time too but in the context of this 500,000 it's our current product, the 500.

Thomas Diffely

And then on DCEngine, when you look at the $10 million that came from Verizon, is that in line with what your expectations were going into the quarter?

Brian Bronson

Yes.

Thomas Diffely

And then it looks like you talked about – that’s continuing on in the second quarter and then that growing in the second half?

Brian Bronson

Yes, my expectation is that it does and there's good -- there's good substantive reasons for that in the context of where they're at from the supply demand perspective, where they’re at from depreciation rolloff of old racks et cetera, et cetera so. Unless something changes in their spending profile and we're monitoring that closely. Yes we should see an uptick.

Thomas Diffely

And then just kind of on the timing of some of these new programs, if you exclude Verizon, what do you think is the next multi-million dollar order comes from, from a segment point of view?

Brian Bronson

What product line? Definitely DCEngine. Yeah and not to be flip but in just the law of revenue and numbers, I mean DCEngine makes everything else look like a rounding error in the context of revenue. But there's no question that we expect seven-figure FlowEngine deals, we expect seven-figure transcoding deals. We actually have seven-figure services engagements. CellEngine in its license software form doesn't -- rarely gets to that million dollar plus level and every other piece of our business we're expecting million dollar deals, half a million a month, Jon, what would you say about that?

Jon Wilson

No, that resonates, Brian. What I would say, Tom, is that just given where we're at with the other products, DCEngine is nearest to securing those larger opportunities right now, whereas relative to FlowEngine, TDE-2000 as you know will be generally available end of this quarter. Those multi-million dollar deals for FlowEngine will be later in the second half of this year which Brian said in his prepared remarks. And then transcoding is in a similar place where we've got a strong interest with a couple of operators. We now will -- we hope to go into trials hopefully over the next couple quarters and then that will build towards those larger deals later this year and early next.

Thomas Diffely

And then Jon, when you look at the operating expenses, Brian said a little bit. It sounds like you might be growing the people to service some of these new opportunities while trying to ramp down some of the other groups? Are you just transferring people around inside the company or are there net adds going on?

Jon Wilson

Net adds, Tom. So when we have right resources internally, we are repositioning or revectoring those resources to work on the strategic parts of the business, but in other cases we're bringing in net new talent to the organization to help us really accelerate the overall business.

Thomas Diffely

And finally, what's your capital expenditure plans for the year?

Jon Wilson

So the CapEx will be somewhere between, call it, $4 million to $5 million is what I expect right now. So be a little bit heavier in the first half with timing of DCEngine and FlowEngine product releases and getting those trials going with customers.

Your final question comes from the line of David Nierenberg with Nierenberg Investment.

David Nierenberg

I just want to follow up on that Jaeson Schmidt’s comment to you about increased margin opportunities in DCEngine by reading back to you something that is in the 10-Q that you published today. This sentence was a new sentence. The increase in margin was the result of improved gross margins on DCEngine products due to maturing manufacturing and integration processes. So I've heard for the second consecutive quarter at least you guys say that DCEngine when supplemented by services and other products will have the opportunity to get perhaps a blended integrated margin up to perhaps around 30, but I didn't want to let you walk away from the accomplishment that you've made so far about improving gross margin in DCEngine by itself.

Brian Bronson

Appreciate it, David. And I guess to your point, if I just like you're only -- if you're tuned in you know that we're in the beginning and racks are being shipped out to a handful of operators, can you imagine if we were shipping out 500 racks, a thousand racks to a handful of operators let alone dozens of operators, the scale, the pricing, the operational overhead scale internally, all of those things add up. Now some of that has got to be given away thoughtfully for volume with our cost customers but yeah I absolutely see margin expansion. And the sooner we can get there the better.

Jon Wilson

And to your point, David, it's been real over the last year. We've done -- the entire organization has done a tremendous amount of hard work to position us to continue to improve those margins here from our starting point last year.

End of Q&A

I would now like to turn the call back to management for any closing remarks.

Brian Bronson

Thanks Samantha and I guess before closing out today's call, I'd like to briefly mention that we will be participating at the Jeffries Technology Conference in Miami on May 9 and then also plan to host investor meetings in the northeast later that week. If you're interested in meeting the next time we're in your area don't hesitate to e-mail us at RadiSysIR@Sheltongroup.com. So thank you again for joining today's conference call and we look forward to providing further updates on our quarterly updates at the second quarter most likely end of July, first week of August. Thank you.

This does conclude today’s conference call. You may now disconnect your lines.

