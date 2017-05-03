Telenav's (TNAV) CEO HP Jin on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 2, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Mike Look

Thank you, operator. This is Mike Look, Telenav's Investor Relations, and I'm pleased to welcome you to Telenav's conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings release. Joining me today are HP Jin, Chairman and CEO; Mike Strambi, CFO; and Hassan Wahla, President of our Automotive. After the market closed today, Telenav issued a press release through GlobeNewswire. The release is also available on the Telenav Web-site at telenav.com.

During the course of today's presentation, our executives will make forward-looking statements including statements regarding, among others, the Company's expected financial performance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, anticipated sources and mixes of revenue, expected profitability, product and business strategies, and strategic relationships. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions based on management's current expectations or beliefs and that actual results may differ materially.

We refer you to the documents we file on the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K and the other periodic filings. These documents identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. We assume no duty to confirm, update or revise the financial forecast for the quarter or any other forward-looking information on this call as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Today, we'll be discussing our results on a GAAP as well as non-GAAP basis. These non-GAAP results, including billings and adjusted EBITDA, also sometimes called pro forma results, excludes stock-based compensation expense and assume that our preferred stock was converted for common stock on the date of issuance for calculation of earnings per share. We use these additional non-GAAP measures as we believe they give us useful operating information in addition to the GAAP results.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of billings versus revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding GAAP revenue and evaluating billings together with revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP, as well as considering whether we are likely to satisfy the criteria required to recognize revenue to convert deferred revenue into revenue.

We provide visibility to investors to understand how we define billings by providing a reconciliation of billings to revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial statements is available in our press release and on our Investor Relations Webpage.

Let me now turn the call over to HP Jin, Telenav's Chairman and CEO.

HP Jin

Thanks, Mike, and good afternoon everyone. I will start our call today with an overview of our Q3 financial results, followed by an update of our Automotive and Advertising businesses. Let's begin.

As we have previously stated, we view total billings and adjusted EBITDA on billings as important indicators of the growth and the health of our business, as we broaden our offerings with more value-added and connected services that generally results in the related revenue being amortized and recognized over their service period.

Our third quarter financial results illustrate this point as Ford's decision to extend map updates to Europe resulted in us having to amortize revenue from Ford Europe over the map update service period. This resulted in Q3 total revenue decreasing 24% year-over-year to $35.1 million, while total billings increased 13% year-over-year to $60.2 million.

From a billings point of view, our business improved from a year ago. Furthermore, as our CFO, Mike, will indicate during his portion of our prepared remarks, we expect billings to grow more significantly in the fourth quarter. I would like to highlight that adjusted EBITDA on billings was a loss of $2.3 million and better than $3.5 million to $4.5 million loss that we guided to during our last earnings call. We continue to advance both our connected car navigation and location-based advertising businesses and remain focused on our goal of achieving long-term sustainable and profitable growth.

Let me now update everyone on the progress we made during the quarter in our two key business units, starting with Automotive. As you know, our goal is to create the largest connected car network in the industry by leveraging our leading connected car technology and partnering with key global auto OEMs. Working together, we are able to offer unique branded services and solutions to our OEM customers and vehicle buyers.

Three years ago, we began working with GM to develop their next-generation infotainment system for their connected cars. I'm very excited to announce that our newest connected embedded navigation system launched this past quarter. This new advanced navigation system is available today on GM's 2017 Cadillac CTS and CTS-V for North America market, and is scheduled to become available in additional regions and models for model year 2018.

This is an important milestone for Telenav as connected embedded navigation is critical for delivering great user experience to drivers and brings us one step closer to our goal of building the largest network of connected cars. Our intelligent big data platform plays a critical role in providing a great user experience. I would like to congratulate and thank the teams at GM and Telenav for making this launch successful.

In addition to the latest product launch, I have additional exciting news to share with you. GM has decided to expand and extend our relationship to offer their next-generation connected embedded navigation service through model year 2025. This reflects our strong innovation, excellent execution and shared vision. Actually, we have commenced work on this program since late last year. Furthermore, with respect to Good morning, our navigation solution for GM entry-level cars in Europe is scheduled to be launched in the next few months.

Next, let me turn to our largest customer, Ford. Our partnership is flourishing as we continue to develop connected services for SYNC 3. We have received positive user feedback for the SYNC 3 solution. During the third quarter, we achieved record billings as attach rates with the SYNC 3 continued to increase.

Lastly, we continue to deepen our partnership with Toyota. Recently we signed a contract for Toyota's and the Lexus' next-generation brought-in navigation system with a Tier 1 supplier. This new contract has our Scout GPS Link product, which is powered by Telenav's OSM platform, providing a full cloud-based navigation experience using the in-vehicle display, which includes safety and advanced features, on select vehicles for model years 2018 to 2023.

This quarter's auto business accomplishments highlight the meaningful progress we are making as we broaden and extend our partnerships with key global auto OEM partners.

I would like to also provide an update on our location-based advertising business. Advertising business revenue for the third quarter was $5.3 million, up approximately 2% year-over-year, despite a significant reduction in a number of our sales representatives versus the prior year.

Our Q3 advertising revenue was below our expectations. However, we are encouraged by the higher gross margins which reached a record 58% for the March quarter, due to improved performance of our ad platform. As we mentioned before, we continue to evangelize in-car ads to our auto OEM partners. Our recent consumer research, with the participation of two OEMs, has shown that mid to entry-level vehicle owners are receptive to in-car advertising, and our research has generated significant interest from OEM partners.

We continue to leverage the potential of connected cars to promote location-based ads to advertisers, together with GM. Overall, the digital marketing industry continues to grow and location data and technologies remain a key focus area for our brand across most major marketing spaces.

In closing, we continue to deliver on our stated strategy of building the largest network of connected cars in the industry. We are very pleased with the progress we are making with our key partners, especially with our recent partnership extensions with GM and Toyota. We remain focused on the execution of our strategy and continue to strengthen our relationships with our partners through the delivery of great products to consumers and strive to expand our offerings to other auto OEMs.

With that, I would now turn the call over to Mike to review our financial results and outlook in greater detail. Mike?

Michael Strambi

Thanks HP and good afternoon everyone. I'll start my discussion with a detailed review of our third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results, followed by our outlook for the fourth quarter, before opening the call up for questions.

As you can see from our press release issued earlier today, total revenue for the third quarter was $35.1 million, a decrease of $11.2 million from the prior year and below the low end of our revenue guidance range of $37 million to $39 million. Our lower than expected revenue during the third quarter was primarily driven by two factors.

First, a $1.4 million downward reporting revision from Ford on the number of vehicles manufactured with our navigation software during the calendar year 2016. You will recall that we record revenue based upon production reports received from Ford plants around the world that are provided through their EDI reporting system as well as manual reports of vehicles manufactured with our navigation software at plants whose production is not yet reflected in Ford's EDI system. Ford recently informed us that it over-reported the number of vehicles in its manual reports for calendar year 2016. Second, we saw lower than expected revenues on our ad business.

Automotive revenue for the third quarter was $25.5 million compared with $34.7 million in the prior year period. Ford remained our largest customer at 68% of total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2017, compared with 72% from the prior year period. This decline in automotive revenue was due to the impact of the commencement of the seven-year value-added map update service offering by Ford in Europe, whereby effective January 1, 2017, all related revenue is now amortized over time. The impact of this change in accounting methodology resulted in lower comparative revenue despite higher unit volume with Ford due to increasing take rates.

Q3 location-based advertising revenue was $5.3 million and represented an increase of 2% year-over-year during what is consistently a seasonably weak quarter. Mobile navigation revenue for the third quarter was $4.3 million, consistent with our expectations and now only represented 12% of our overall revenue.

Total billings, the metric that we think is the best measure for evaluating the performance of our business, is defined as GAAP revenue plus the change in deferred revenue from the beginning to the end of a quarter. Total billings were $60.2 million during the third quarter, compared with $53.1 million in the year ago period, an increase of 13% or $7 million.

Automotive billings were healthy, growing to a record $50.6 million, up 21% year-over-year and 9% sequentially. This increase is driven by the continued increase in unit volumes of our navigation solution at Ford as well as additional royalties earned through the offering of value-added map services to Ford in Europe.

Moving to gross margins, gross margin for the March quarter was 50%, 6% higher than the gross margin for the same period a year ago. Our improvement in gross margin this quarter was primarily driven by a recording of lower gross margin Ford Europe royalties into deferred revenue as a result of the accounting impact of the offering of value-added map services by Ford Europe as well as from higher margins earned in our advertising business resulting from lower ad inventory cost as measured on a CPM basis.

Non-GAAP gross profit on billings for the third quarter was $25 million, resulting in a non-GAAP gross margin on billings of 42%. This compares with a non-GAAP gross profit of $24.1 million or a non-GAAP gross margin on billings of 45% for the third quarter of 2016. This decline in non-GAAP gross margin, as expected, was primarily attributable to the impact of lower higher-margin mobile nav revenue as well as the effects of a higher mix of lower-margin Ford Europe units and associated value-add map updates.

During the quarter, total operating expenses were $30.6 million compared with $29.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Looking more specifically on our operating expense components, research and development cost totaled $19.1 million for the quarter, up 12% over the same period a year ago but flat at 32% of total billings. The increase was attributable to increasing salaries as well as increased engineering headcount.

Sales and marketing expenses in the quarter totaled $6 million or 10% of total billings, compared with $6.8 million or 13% of total billings in the third quarter of 2016. The year-over-year decrease was driven by lower ad sales headcount.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter remained flat from the same period a year ago at $5.5 million, or 9% and 10% of billings respectively.

Our net loss for the quarter was $13.7 million, compared with a net loss of $9.8 million for the prior year period and outside our guidance range of $12 million to $13 million due to our aforementioned GAAP revenue shortfall.

We reduced our adjusted EBITDA on billings loss to $2.3 million for the quarter, compared with a $2.5 million loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. This result was significantly better than our guidance of a loss of $3.5 million to $4.5 million. As a reminder, we exclude legal settlements and contingencies as part of our adjusted EBITDA calculations.

Free cash flow for the third quarter was a negative $8.4 million and included an $8 million payment to settle our Vehicle IP lawsuit and AT&T related indemnification claims. Excluding this payment, third quarter free cash flow was a negative $400,000, representing a $1.6 million improvement over the prior year ago period's negative $2 million.

Turning to the balance sheet, we continue to be debt-free and ended the quarter with approximately $97 million in cash and short-term investments. Deferred revenue as of March 31, 2017 was $61.2 million, compared with $36.1 million as of December 31, 2016. This increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of our automotive connected solutions and the accounting effect of offering bundled map update services with Ford in Europe, both of which are provided over time, as well as customized engineering fees of $1 million which were billed but not recognized in the quarter.

We ended the quarter with 692 full-time employees, compared to 562 from the year ago period. While our headcount has been increasing, most of the hiring we have done has been conducted in lower-cost geographies where we are able to acquire highly skilled engineers at a cost that is substantially less than in the U.S.

To conclude our prepared remarks today, I'd like to summarize our outlook for Q4 and share some insight into our underlying assumptions. Through the first three quarters of 2017, we have continued to advance both our connected car and location-based advertising businesses by strengthening our partnerships with key global auto OEMs and broadening our offerings with more value-added and connected services.

Ford's decision to extend our map updates offering to Europe last quarter caused our GAAP revenue, gross profit and net loss to decline significantly and gross margin to increase during the third quarter. We expect this offering to have a similar effect on the fourth quarter financial results.

With these comments as context, I'll now review our guidance for Q4 of fiscal 2017. We expect total revenues for the June quarter to range from $39 million to $41 million. We expect Q4 billings to range from $64 million to $66 million, which reflects year-over-year growth of up to 31%. Gross margin is expected to be approximately 45%. Non-GAAP gross margin on billings is expected to be approximately 40%.

Operating expenses are expected to be between $31 million and $32 million. Net loss is expected to be between $13.5 million and $14.5 million. GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.30 and $0.33. Our adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between $9.5 million and $10.5 million. Our adjusted EBITDA on billings loss is expected to be between $1.5 million and $2.5 million. Weighted average diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 44.3 million shares.

As we have previously stated, starting with fiscal 2018, we plan to early adopt the FASB's new accounting standard, ASC 606 Revenue From Contracts With Customers. We continue to believe that in adopting this new accounting standard under GAAP, under certain circumstances our reported revenue will more accurately reflect the economic substance of our transactions with customers. However, with increasing connectivity within vehicles, the ability for auto OEMs to introduce new features and functionality, such as map and software updates, can have a significant impact on the timing and manner in which revenue is recognized.

In summary, we remain confident in our long-term strategy for growth as we continue to focus on reaching profitability. With that, HP, Hassan and I are available to take your questions. Operator, if you could please open the line for questions?

Greg Burns

In terms of the connected portion of the GM solution, now that it's out, could you give us a sense of what kind of features come with that part of the solution, and is it sold bundled with the embedded piece of the offering or is that a separate add-on that consumers take, and what is the incremental pricing for the connected services? Thank you.

HP Jin

Hassan, you want to comment on it?

Hassan Wahla

Certainly, HP. Right now, the connected services that are part of the Cadillac CUE system on the MY 2017 CTS, they include features like online search as well as traffic, and it is currently bundled into the price of navigation for the first year. GM has not shared what the pricing would be after the first year.

Greg Burns

Okay. And in terms of the billings for this quarter, how much were related to the change in the accounting for Ford?

HP Jin

Michael?

Michael Strambi

Recall that the change in accounting doesn't have any impact on billings.

Greg Burns

I'm sorry, the deferred revenue.

Michael Strambi

I'd have to do some of the math on that. I would say that the run rate on the existing connected services was relatively consistent in the quarter. So the differential is attributable to the Ford map care. We don't typically breakout our deferred revenue by components, by product line. But that's the way to think about just directionally the size of the change.

Then I'll just add to that, Greg, there was additional revenue attributable to the added service of the map updates, right. So you have the traditional royalty for the Ford Europe region, which we continue to earn, and in addition to that there is another royalty component for the seven years of map updates.

Greg Burns

Okay. And when we look at what you are spending on R&D, is there any way you could give us a little color on the complexion of the spend there, how much is going towards customer deployments that you've already announced, maybe some there in the pipeline, and then what's being spent on maybe what might be considered emerging opportunities, like autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles?

HP Jin

So we don't really break down in terms of what's in there for the committed product lines versus the future development. So we do as example for the GM extension for the new model for 2020 to 2025, that has been developed for the last two or three quarters already. So those things, once it's out, then we can announce it, but there are things even for Toyota, we have been working on that product for many years before we launch that product. So we don't have a breakdown on that one, detailed breakdown on that one.

In terms of new emerging investment, we have areas into OSM platform, but I'll call it Telenav OSM platform, that is supporting Toyota today and also we like to make that into a product to other OEMs as well. So there are some investments, 13% of our R&D is into that. And within car self-driving autonomous systems, we have a very small team working on that one, but it is working on very narrow focused area for highway driving only.

Greg Burns

Okay. Thank you.

Dan Drawbaugh

This is Dan Drawbaugh on the line for Chris. Just a couple of questions here. Could you walk us through how the GM contract extension came about? I know you said that you guys have been doing the work there for a couple of quarters now. But how did that conversation play out? It seems like a fairly significant additional time period, pushing you into the mid-2020s. And what does that point to in terms of GM's future with Telenav?

HP Jin

So I can comment to a degree and then Hassan needs to add to it. I think the key thing happening in this new world of automotive, especially connected cars, and they want to release new features, new products at a faster pace than before, and in order to achieve that in a company like GM, they try to develop market for years at the same time, which is one of the reason to positively spend more time at the same time with this GM. And as we develop those early year models and the later year model came into picture, so we have to develop that for them and the contract extension discussion is just natural part of it. Hassan, do you want to add anything more?

Hassan Wahla

Certainly, HP. So our initial agreement with GM was only for three model years because we were a brand-new partner for GM. So I think during the past three years that we've been working with them, we have been able to win their confidence that we are a reliable partner and we also bring a lot of innovation to the table.

So during this time, not only have we been focused on making sure we can execute on the current deliverables for model year 2017 and the upcoming model year 2018, we have been having a lot of discussions with GM on what is the future of navigation in general, how it will be evolving, what are some of the things which we can do to the other to really differentiate and create experiences which meet and exceed consumer expectations.

So it's been a combination of GM being impressed with the execution that we have done so far as well as the innovation that we bring to the table that has led to this longer-term commitment from GM.

Dan Drawbaugh

Okay, thanks for the color. And then on GM again, could you talk us through or at least give us some goalpost in terms of the rollout of embedded connected onto other models and into other geographies, are we going to be seeing sort of a lumpy trajectory in 2018 or is this kind of more of a smooth launch cadence?

HP Jin

Hassan?

Michael Strambi

I'll take the initial part of that. So we have generally characterized the anticipated rollout with GM to occur over a faster cadence the first three years than what we experienced with Ford. I think it took us for example with Ford to penetrate Europe almost four years. So, in model year 2018, we do anticipate deploying into certain select countries outside of North America in the second year of launch.

GM as a customer in fiscal year 2018, we do believe will be significant. However, we don't have a forward roadmap on specific models and specific countries and on which trend packages our solution will be offered, other than three to four months out there. And so, we're going to continue with our quarterly guidance at three months at a time. We do anticipate that model year 2019 with GM, which does align with our fiscal year, will be a very robust large rollout with GM on this embedded connected solution.

Dan Drawbaugh

Okay, thanks. That's really helpful. And finally, if I could sneak one last one in here, you mentioned that there was $1.4 million downward reporting revision by Ford for calendar 2016. Could you quantify what the revenue impact would be versus if that revision had not occurred, if that's possible?

Michael Strambi

I'll try to answer it the best I can. The $1.4 million revision was all related to shipments that occurred or royalties that we recorded in calendar 2016. So, it has zero impact on the run rate for the March quarter. What I'll also add is, part of the complexity that Ford had in going from SYNC 2 to SYNC 3 in reporting royalties is because our software is essentially into vehicles at the plant, they have to have every plant around the world report into a unified system, and they've made tremendous progress with that with about 95% of the plants reporting.

This error, as I indicated, was on roughly the 5% that were not online yet, if you will. And we do anticipate by the end of calendar 2017 that all of their plants will be unified into this EDI reporting system. So we do not anticipate a reoccurrence of this type of reporting issue.

Dan Drawbaugh

Okay, great. That's very helpful. Thanks again, guys.

Steve Dyer

If I could dig a little further on GM, just wondering how long Cadillac sort of has the exclusive before it moves to other makes? And then you talked about model year 2018 as sort of the next step, which implies sort of this fall. Any further color as to – I know you said you kind of have the roadmap, but how long does it stay with Cadillac, how long does it stay in the U.S.? And we'll go from there.

HP Jin

Hassan?

Hassan Wahla

So I think, Steve, there is no exclusive period with Cadillac. It's just that the Cadillac CTS and CTS-V, that was selected as the lead vehicle. As Mike indicated during his remarks, we are planning on adding additional regions and additional models in MY 2018. We are not at liberty to discuss which models those are or which brands they span, but we are going beyond the CTS-V.

Steve Dyer

And I think you hadn't started shipping at the time of the last conference call. So from a run rate perspective, is it safe to say you sort of got a month or even less than that in for a run rate in this quarter with GM?

Michael Strambi

Yes. We have always characterized all the shipments that are occurring for model year 2017, which again aligns with our fiscal year 2017 as being immaterial, that more than anything it's a milestone for the relationship, and model year 2018 will be shipping here we believe in another two to three months.

Hassan Wahla

And also if I could just add to that, Steve, I think we've talked about this in the past that this initial launch for MY 2017, it was a mid model year launch. So the CTS [indiscernible] 2017 had already launched last year, but mid model year this was changed and this was, as Mike mentioned, more of a proof point and we cannot really use this as a way for us to predict what the run rate will be.

Steve Dyer

Got it, okay. And then a couple of more as it relates to GM. First, what, if any, impact is PSA buying Opel Vauxhall have on sort of how you initially view that contract? And then secondly, when you talk about extended and expanded, the agreement with GM, it's in the prepared remarks and the press release, on certain models, is that sort of across the board or is that…? Any further color there would be great.

HP Jin

Hassan.

Hassan Wahla

So I can comment about PSA. So while all the details are still being worked out, the initial feedback from GM is that there is no impact to our current relationship in the near to mid-term. Longer-term being three to five years out, it's tough to see. But Europe isn't a huge market for GM anyways. Whatever impact that can take place in the long-term, we expect it to be minimal. So that's the PSA answer. Anything else on PSA before we move to the expansion?

Michael Strambi

No, continue please.

Hassan Wahla

Okay. So yes, as far as the extension goes, we always talk about select models just because it is possible that in certain geographies on certain models there may be an alternate solution available. But really this is a deepening of a partnership where it's not just extending our current contract, but working on a much more robust offering, which of course we cannot go into detail, but a more feature-rich offering that is going to be across multiple model lines in multiple geographies. But the way to look at it would be, if we are working with our current contract till MY 2019, so this extension will just build on that and it will add more features as we extend our overall relationship.

Steve Dyer

Great. Thanks Hassan. If I could perhaps add this, I think you had mentioned significantly lower number of sales headcount. Has there been sort of any refinement of strategy there or maybe how you're thinking about that business going forward?

HP Jin

I think last year we announced our cost reduction for ad business, just tried to make that business healthier in terms of overall costs burn and try to improve on the productivity of the sales team and also improve the performance of the platform. So as you see, as we announced, our gross margin has improved significantly, the record high of 58%, and also again, the sales productivity has improved significantly as well, and we're continuing to invest into that business with the goal of achieving some scale to have a more sustainable growth and profitability. There is not a significant change of strategy, this is a fine-tuning and optimizing of our business.

Steve Dyer

Great. I'll turn it over. Thanks.

Josh Nichols

Historically, the Company has been pretty good at managing around just $120 million a year in annual OpEx. But I was just wondering, broadly speaking, as GM starts to ramp, do you think that that level is going to be somewhat sustainable or you might need to add on a decent number of resources as start getting going with the global ramp?

HP Jin

So as you have seen, have observed, so we have increased headcount for the last year due to the broadening relationship with the GM, more delivery with the Toyota and other strategic works we're doing with our team right now. So, I think you would see modest increase in our cost. We'll be careful in terms of investing more into that, but you are right in terms of we'll need to have more resource to deliver to the commitment we are making.

Josh Nichols

And then good to see the GM contract expansion and extension here. On that note, I did want to ask, any commentary regarding Ford since it seems you're pretty well entrenched with them, the relationship is pretty deep, but the contract does expire at the end of this fiscal year I believe or end of this calendar year?

HP Jin

We have the contract until the end of the year, but as we mentioned before, we are working on the model year cars way beyond the contract. So we are confident in terms of extending that relationship and we are working for connected services for C3 and continue to try to deepen the relationship.

Josh Nichols

Okay. And then all-in, looking at GM, how does the gross margin profile compare to Ford, since you do have this embedded connected higher-end offering?

Michael Strambi

So I would say they are generally fairly close to one another. The big variable, the only reason I hesitate, as I've indicated in the past, the underlying map license costs vary substantially from region to region, and that phenomenon is true across all customers. Both for Ford and GM, the mapping content, the primary mapping content is licensed through here.

So, depending upon the cadence and penetration into different global geographies, there can be some variation just from the timing of that penetration. But generally speaking, that gross margin for both of those businesses is generally fairly comparable.

Hassan Wahla

Mike, if I can just add to that, I think for GM one of the unknowns they'll be at right now is, what will be the renewal rate for the type of services that are currently being offered for one year, and going forward will GM continue to offer one year bundle then, will they increase it, will they decrease it, because that will certainly have a direct impact as well on the margins from GM.

Michael Strambi

That's a good point.

Josh Nichols

And then last question, then I'll pass the torch, is regarding the ad business. So revenues were a little bit light but it looks like you're managing the profitability a little bit with some headcount reductions. Is there kind of a target ballpark annual growth rate that you would like this business to deliver or is the focus a little bit more on profitability, or how should we think about that?

HP Jin

I think we don't have specific target point on this. We try to do balanced growth and with the long-term in mind. So we will monitor our growth on the sales side and of course our development with in-car ads. So, it's not a single number we try to hit.

Josh Nichols

Thank you.

Mike Look

Great. I'd like to thank everybody for joining us today on our third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings call. We look forward to meeting you in the coming weeks at some upcoming conferences and appreciate you participating. Thank you.

