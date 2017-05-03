Cray's (CRAY) CEO Peter Ungaro on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cray Inc. (CRAY) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Paul Hiemstra - Corporate Treasurer and IR

Peter Ungaro - President and CEO

Brian Henry - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Aaron Rakers - Stifel

Richard Kugele - Needham & Companys

Alex Kurtz - Pacific Crest Securities

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Joan Tong - Sidoti

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Kirsten, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Mr. Paul Hiemstra, Corporate Treasurer and Investor Relations contact, you may begin your conference.

Paul Hiemstra

Good afternoon. I’d like to thank everyone for joining us today. Participating from Cray are Peter Ungaro, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Henry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Today’s press release is available on the Investor Relations section of our Web site at www.cray.com. This call is being broadcast live on the internet and recorded for replay purposes. The telephonic replay will be available shortly after the call. You can access it by dialing 1-855-859-2056; international callers can dial 1-404-537-3406, you must then enter the access code 56308196. A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Cray Web site for 180 days.

I’d like to remind each of you that today’s conference call will contain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements about our financial guidance and expected future operating results, our product development, sales and delivery plans, the future growth of markets for our products, our ability to expand and penetrate our addressable markets and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are only predictions and actual results may materially vary from those projected. Please refer to Cray’s earnings press release dated today and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended -- ending March 31, 2017, as well as Cray’s documents filed with the SEC from time-to-time concerning factors that could affect the Company and these forward-looking statements.

Our presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures in an effort to provide additional information to investors. Non-GAAP measures other than non-GAAP outlook have been reconciled to their related GAAP measures in accordance with SEC rules. Our non-GAAP measures adjust for certain non-cash, unusual and infrequent items included in our GAAP results. Typical adjusting items include stock-based compensation, amortization of purchase and other intangibles, and purchase accounting adjustments. We also adjust our book tax provision for certain items, including the impact of our non-cash items such as benefits principally related to our net operating loss.

You can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and a discussion of our non-GAAP outlook in our earnings press release, which is posted on our Web site, and which is included with the related 8-K furnished to the SEC.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Peter Ungaro.

Peter Ungaro

Thanks, Paul, and thank you all for joining the call today. I’ll start with some comments on our first quarter performance, then turn it over to Brian who will go through our financial results and outlook. I’ll wrap up by discussing our focus areas for the rest of the year and open our call for Q&A.

As expected, we got off to a slower start for the year, although revenue came in slightly higher than the target we previously laid out for Q1. We finished the quarter with about $285 million in cash and investments, highlighting a very strong balance sheet.

Let me give you a quick update on the progress we made in each of our product groups during the first quarter. In supercomputing we’ve two primary offerings. Our XC and CS lines. The XC50 is our most scalable and advanced supercomputer and the CS400 and CS-Storm are our highly flexible clusters. In storage, we also have two main offerings: the Lustre based Sonexion 3000 and DataWarp, our application accelerator.

We completed a number of supercomputing in storage installations around the world during the first quarter in addition to winning new business, and I want to highlight a few of these awards. We were selected by the GW4 Alliance and the U.K Met Office to deliver unique new supercomputer for U.K-based scientists.

The system will be used to evaluate multiple events architectures within a single system, all using the Cray -- same Cray software stack. This will allow for comparison against different processors, including multiple types of CPUs and GPUs to evaluate which best suit each application.

In Australia, at the Bureau of Meteorology, we installed additional CS400 clusters to be used for post-processing the simulation data, along with the storage solution. We also installed an XC40 system at a new commercial customer in the weather industry.

Our strength in the weather market continues to grow as over the past several months we were awarded significant new contract to deliver supercomputers and storage solutions to multiple leading weather center and climate research centers around the world. Today we’ve more than 75% market share in the global weather modeling centers, which are the largest and most advanced weather centers in the world.

Our solutions deliver across a wide range of value measures for these customers, including scale, performance, and reliability. One of our existing commercial customers in the aerospace industry also choose to expand its Cray offerings with another CS400 system. They now have multiple Cray systems at several sites around the world.

And as we just announced yesterday, we’re awarded a contract by Argonne National Laboratory in the U.S to install a new CS400 system at its laboratory computing resource center. This 1.5 petaflops system will serve as the Center's flagship cluster when its installed this year.

And finally, in the analytics our Urika-GX was selected by a government customer to do high-performance analytics on unstructured data. And another customer selected our CS-Storm product for research and development in the deep learning space.

With that, I will turn it over to Brian, to take you through the numbers.

Brian Henry

Thank you, Pete. Before I get into the 2017 outlook, let me first take you through the first quarter financial results. For the quarter, revenue was $59 million, and as anticipated, we reported a net loss. Product revenue was $21 million and service revenue was $38 million.

Please note that many of my remaining comments are going to focus on non-GAAP measurements, so we feel that its the best way to look at our progress. We also encourage investors to focus on results over several quarters as the variability in any given quarter is typically very large given the nature of our business.

Total gross profit for the first quarter was about 40% with product margin coming in at 30% and service margin at 46%. Overall margin was higher than we expect for the full-year as our revenue mix was skewed towards service due to our relatively low product revenue.

GAAP operating expenses for the quarter were $56 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $53 million or about $7 million higher than the prior year quarter, driven primarily by larger investments in R&D and about $2 million of increased legal expenses due to our ongoing litigation. Without this increase in legal expenses, G&A would've been lower compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Our non-GAAP net loss was $19.2 million for the quarter when compared to $28.4 million or $0.71 per share on a non-GAAP basis. The difference was primarily driven by stock-based compensation and the larger GAAP tax benefit for the quarter. Our first quarter GAAP operating results include $3.6 million for depreciation, $2.7 million for stock-based compensation, and $200,000 for amortization.

Shifting to the balance sheet. Cash investments and restricted cash, which was about $2 million at the end of the first quarter totaled $285 million. As you likely know, our cash balances tend to be extremely volatile due to many factors and we encourage investors to focus on working capital, which decreased by $23 million to $350 million.

Please also note that working capital for both periods was adjusted for a change in accounting requiring all deferred tax assets to be classified as long-term. Inventory was up by $25 million in the quarter to a $114 million or 28% or $32 million out of customer sites and the acceptance process.

I will now like to take a moment to discuss our outlook. Due to current market conditions, we continue to have limited visibility and for 2017 a wide range of results remain possible. In that context, we anticipate revenue to be in the range of $400 million to $450 million for the year. Pete will discuss this further in a minute.

Revenues expected to be $60 million in the second quarter and the remainder of the year is expected to be significantly weighted to the fourth quarter. Also within the context of limited visibility, we anticipate that overall non-GAAP gross margin for 2017 is likely to be closer to our historical average from the last few years or in the low to mid 30% range.

Component cost measures, particularly around memory, will likely impact our results as memory prices have increased significantly over the past few quarters and supply remains extremely tight. We expect little difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin results going forward.

Why we expect non-GAAP operating expenses for the year to be roughly flat with 2016 levels, which were about $200 million, we of course are reviewing our spending and investment plans closely.

Adjusting items from a GAAP -- from GAAP are predominantly driven by stock-based compensation and are expected to total about $30 million for 2016 with about $1 million of that going to cost of sales. Share count should be somewhat over $40 million for 2017 given our outlook. I'm disappointed with our outlook, however, I remain confident in our competitive position and our ability to grow in the long-term.

With that, I will turn it back over to Pete.

Peter Ungaro

Thanks, Brian. As we lead out on our last call, we have two main goals for 2017. The first is to win new business for this year and beyond, and the second is to continue to expand into the commercial and big data markets. Clearly as we push to win new business, our focus is on delivering the 2017 revenue target we laid out today.

As I’m sure you’ve noticed that range is lower than what we delivered in 2016, and I wanted to take a few minutes to discuss that. As we stated previously, we came into the year with significantly less visibility than its typical, driven by lower contracted revenue for 2017 compared to when we entered 2016, and fewer near-term sales opportunities.

We believe a number of factors contributed to this, including the general lumpiness of our market, longer government procurement cycles, a downturn in commercial purchases, a general slowdown in decision-making, and uncertainty around long-term government budgets due to dramatic changes in administrations in various countries around the world including the U.S and U.K.

While it is difficult to pinpoint a single driver, these factors are continuing today. Ultimately the slowdown in the high-end of the supercomputing market segment that we experienced last year has persisted in 2017 and given our long sales cycle we're not confident that the market will rebound early enough to convert the necessary transactions into revenue before year-end.

That said, our win rates remain strong. So while we're competing very well, our primary market is down substantially right now. Driven by strong fundamental demand drivers, we expect this segment of the market to rebound and begin to grow again over time as other sub segments of the supercomputing market are growing. But at this point we've yet to see a strong base of actionable order flow for 2017 revenue opportunities.

As you would expect, we continue to evaluate this closely. We still have a lot of work left to do and clearly we will have the typical acceptance timing rest. But I want to note that we already have a substantial portion of the awards we need to achieve our 2017 revenue outlook.

To support this new business, we have major refreshes planned in each of our product lines this year. Across our three focus areas of compute, storage and analytics. We’re ready to announce the details related to these yet, except to say that we have major software enhancements to our Urika-GX, Sonexion, and DataWarp platforms planned during the year. As well as an update to our XC and CS supercomputers incorporating the latest Intel Xeon processors code name Skylake in mid-2017.

Our second main focus area is to continue to expand in the commercial and big data markets. As data continues to explode, our government and commercial customers are looking for new ways to leverage that data into actionable business decisions. With that in mind we're designing our solutions to be the most scalable, high-performance systems on the market today.

We’ve driven strong growth in the commercial space over the last few years, despite a step back in 2016. This reduction was primarily driven by the downturn in the energy market as lower oil prices took a significant toll on the capital spending environment across the industry. Although the demand environment for high-end systems in the commercial markets we target has now markedly improved over the last several quarters.

We continue to expect commercial revenue to grow over time as companies deploy more supercomputing resources to drive their competitive advantages. I would also like to note that today we have not seen significant impact to our business from cloud based solutions. As the cost-benefit analysis of running high skill supercomputing applications in the Cloud. Its not favorable for the large majority of our customers or potential customers.

Our Urika-GX and CS-Storm solutions are driving a wide range of interesting big data customer use cases, including artificial intelligence and deep learning, cyber analytics, the analytics, pattern and genome analysis, loyalty applications and many more. We're in excellent position to continue to add strategic value across these growing markets.

We're also continuing to exploit new ways to deliver the strategic value of a Cray system to the market, including partnering with solution providers with deep industry expertise. Just last week we announced that we find a new agreement with Mark III systems to develop market and sell solutions that leverage our portfolio of supercomputing and big data analytics systems.

Mark III can now combine the design, development, and engineering expertise of their blue chasm team with the data intensive computing capabilities of Cray systems offering enterprise IT customers customized solutions across a wide range of commercial use cases.

Let me wrap up by saying that while I'm pleased with our product lineup and competitiveness, I'm not pleased with our anticipated results as we fight against the down market. While our visibility remains limited today, we have a lot of work left to do to deliver in 2017. I'm confident in our strategy and plan for the future. And I continue to believe that we're in good position to drive to deliver strong growth over time.

With that, I now like to turn the call over to the operator to begin the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Aaron Rakers with Stifel. Your line is open.

Aaron Rakers

Yes, thanks guys. Let me take a couple of questions here. So, first of all, I just like to think about strategically. How are you? Look at the market, the lack of visibility relative to some older more strategic move or even looking at strategic alternatives for the Company. Given the balance sheet position, given your longer term view of the supercomputing market. I have you decided or what triggers are you looking for to decide whether more strategic change directionally make sense for the Company?

Brian Henry

Yes, that’s a great question, Aaron, because as you know the market is a high-end has been pretty lumpy and as we look right now we’ve limited visibility into as we talked about. Over the long-term, I really belief that there is strong demand drivers in this high-end supercomputing market and I believe the market is going to return to strength and continue to grow and I think from a competitive position that we will and a good position within that market

Peter Ungaro

That said, it's clear that we’ve to continue to work to diversify ourselves and not just be limited to this single high-end supercomputing market. And so. I would say that could kind of goes around, two major areas that we think about. The first is trying to look at selling our systems a little bit more down market. Most of our revenues today are with systems that are $10 million and above. We like to kind of start to drive that pricing down a little bit and be stronger in systems that are in the $1 million, $2 million, $5 million range, which will open up a broader market for us. One thing that end the old IDC research team had -- it is that the lower end of the supercomputing market grew quite a bit, but the upper end outside of China which is kind of where we compete in grow and shrink quite a bit. So we'd love to kind of diversify products just within the supercomputer -- the total supercomputing market, its down. The second area that we think about is the whole big data space and especially I think with the movement from more traditional analytics, the deep learning artificial intelligence machine learning kind of areas we've already had some early wins in this area and we've had some pretty good demonstrations of being able to bring some unique capability to that areas. So that’s another area that we think over time could be a good growth area for the Company. By pretty much everybody that's looking at that market, that markets going to be bigger ultimately than even the high-performance computing market. So that will be another great market for us to get into over time, so those are kind of the things that we think about that I would say are more -- a little bit more diversification of our business and versus a major strategic alternative. But I do think that the core supercomputing market, albeit lumpy I think still has good demand drivers behind it.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. And as a quick follow-up with about 85% of your this last quarter's revenue in the U.S coming from the government vertical. I'd like to hear you kind of expand a little bit on what you're seeing right now from a funding perspective specific to the U.S in the government segment?

Peter Ungaro

Yes. So, it's been kind of a rough road lately with the change in administration there. So things have slow down a little bit in the U.S government. But as you said its still a strong part of our market and still the biggest part of the high-end supercomputing market there is the biggest single supercomputing customer on the planet at the high-end. Right now we're in a continuing resolution that continues through the end of this week. There is a omnibus bill that’s currently going through Congress and is expected to get approved, which would bring us through the end of the fiscal year. So that's through the end of September. And as we know it in a high level that omnibus still looks solid for us. Its always we have to wait and see how that money kind of get allocated down to individual departments and organizations, but right now that that omnibus looks good. I think a bigger question is more that FY18 budget and there's a lot of discussions on the table about what's going to happen to the FY18 budget. And I think that’s causing people little bit of concern and a little bit of cautiousness as they approach this because they really don't know where that '18 budgets are going to sit. So that's how I would give you a snapshot of the U.S government.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. Thank you.

Peter Ungaro

Yes, thanks Aaaron.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rich Kugele from Needham & Company. Your line is open.

Richard Kugele

Yes. Thank you. Good afternoon.

Peter Ungaro

Hey, Rich.

Richard Kugele

Hi. So Brian, as you look at the full-year, how much are you assuming higher component costs are waiting on the margin versus just the lower overall revenue?

Brian Henry

I think lower revenue per se doesn't have a significant fact on -- impact on our gross margins, some in overhead coverage, but that's relatively small. So I'd say there is certain randomness of deals before we get into any specifics. But the tightness around memory and certainly storage products SSDs etcetera are both have impact and mostly where it has an impact is where we put out a bid and then the prices change from our bid assumptions, because it's sometimes hard to keep up, particularly how fast the memory prices went up in the period -- over the last few periods.

Richard Kugele

Okay. And then in terms of the full-year guide, Pete, so I actually was surprised to hear you guide given the visibility challenges that were happened for much of year. So is that confidence built on business as you have in hand or have already put out your quotes for -- and are you sure that as, I guess, as demand comes in there maybe that '18 some of those bigger deals will flow through, is that what you were trying to suggest?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, Rich, as I mentioned when we look at the current guide and that would tell you that we have limited visibility right now and it has been difficult for us to come up with guidance to why are we having guided until just now. I would say we still have a wide range of outcomes, but within the guidance range as I mentioned, we have a substantial number of those contracts already in hand. So we feel like we have good coverage in the range that we're at right now.

Richard Kugele

Okay. All right. I will go back in the queue. Thank you.

Peter Ungaro

Thanks.

Brian Henry

Thanks, Rich.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Alex Kurtz from Pacific Crest Securities. Your line is open.

Alex Kurtz

Hey, guys. Can you hear me okay?

Peter Ungaro

Yes.

Brian Henry

Yes.

Alex Kurtz

Okay. Good afternoon. Hey. So, if we -- just back on Rich's question about the guidance for this year, so that 400 to 450 is effectively contracted at this point and were passed the midpoint on those deals?

Peter Ungaro

I mentioned that we've substantial number of those -- that revenue is contracted for.

Alex Kurtz

Okay. So as far as how we think about this year in 400 to 450, yes, you have the rev rec in most of that and that’s the risk as rev rec or zero risk beyond just rev rec-ing it?

Peter Ungaro

Most of the risk is in revenue recognition, Alex. You have it right. It's the final …

Alex Kurtz

Okay.

Peter Ungaro

… acceptances and all of that that we typically go through every year.

Alex Kurtz

And if we just look at the demand drivers around Skylake, this is obviously been an issue for the last year. As you look into some of the challenges you’ve had around 2017 outlook, is Skylake really at the heart of it? I mean, I don't -- not that it's the labor, just people doing the benchmarking and the performance testing and getting to a comfortable place or is it maybe a third of the problem, maybe not half of the problem as far as the timing of getting them to the market and into people's trials?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, that’s a great question. It's hard to put exact kind of percentages on it. I think that the majority of it though is really a market slowdown at the high-end. So I think that as the biggest part of that is the market slowdown. I would say Skylake and as Skylake comes in the second half, it's coming into a market where as Brian mentioned, the memory pricing is higher and it's kind of muting some of the performance gains and benefits of that from a product -- from a price-performance perspective. So I think that there is some impact from that, exactly -- I’d say less than 50%, but it is hard to put an exact number on it. But I think the broader high-end market in the opportunity flow that we're seeing that's closing through the pipeline its the heart of that -- the core of the issue, Alex.

Alex Kurtz

Okay. So if I -- last question here. If -- I thought if you were to look at the pipeline dollar as it stands today versus the pipeline dollar a year-ago, I mean, including the stuff that’s committed, plus the stuff that’s in pipeline and commit right. I mean it rebound 50% from where that was a year-ago? Can you kind of quantify that for us?

Peter Ungaro

Yes. I would say, its roughly flat from a year-ago. It's not continuing to be down, but its happening though, which is -- which hasn't really changed over the past couple of quarters is we have opportunities entering the pipe, but they're not getting through the pipe very fast. So they’re really kind of bogging down in the early stages of the pipe, so if you look our sales teams are very active and very busy, but they're busy kind of working on early-stage things and not a lot of -- not as much late stage things. We're doing a firm quote to a customer, they’re making a decision over the next weeks or months on a specific -- us versus others. I mentioned in my comments that our win rates have remained strong in the marketplace. So it's not a case where we’re bidding and losing against competition and the competitive field really hasn't changed much over the last few months or even few quarters. So we feel very strong from that perspective. It's really that those opportunities are just sitting in that pipe and it's sitting in the frontage of it and not making its way through very often.

Alex Kurtz

Okay. Thank you.

Peter Ungaro

Yes, thanks Alex.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Chad Bennett from Craig-Hallum. Your line is open.

Peter Ungaro

Hi, Chad.

Chad Bennett

Hey, guys.

Brian Henry

Hi, Chad.

Chad Bennett

Hey, thanks for taking my questions. So can you just speak to in the guidance you gave for this year, if there is any impact from Skylake upgrades in that guide?

Peter Ungaro

I would say it's very minor, Chad.

Chad Bennett

Okay. And …

Brian Henry

Skylake, I’m sorry, it will require board, switches and the infrastructure …

Peter Ungaro

Just to be clear, Chad, I’m sorry, maybe you're saying like customers that currently have an existing system that are going to upgrade to Skylake, correct?

Chad Bennett

Or new Skylake orders, either way.

Peter Ungaro

Oh, I was answering the first part of that. So there is definitely Skylake in our guide, in the second half of the year.

Chad Bennett

Okay.

Peter Ungaro

And that’s why …

Chad Bennett

But its mainly new systems or -- its mainly new systems?

Peter Ungaro

More new systems and upgrades and that's why I was answering the question the way I thought you said at first. So we mentioned that most of the revenue we’re still backend loaded in the fourth quarter and a lot of that backend loading is Skylake.

Chad Bennett

Right. And then, Brian, on the inventory side it was up a little bit sequentially and I'm not sure if inventory at customer sites was the reason for that. And I know you guys don't -- you guys certainly don't speculate on inventory, so is there any risk kind of in the inventory figure considering the volatility in memory prices and I guess it goes without saying all that inventory I assume is accounted for?

Brian Henry

Well, you said a bunch of all and excludes and I can't say that. But generally by when we're highly confident of getting an order, have the order. At least on short lead time items which tend to be the bulk of the cost. We do have to forecast some of the longer lead time items that tend to be a smaller portion of the total cost in order to have those available so we can ship on time. So it's a mixture. And yes there is more inventory out at customer sites in the acceptance process than there has been. And you will see we’re not buying inventory without some kind of expected revenue over the next six months or so.

Chad Bennett

And Brian do you think throughout the year especially maybe heading into Q4, does that inventory amount grow throughout the year or is it kind of where it should be?

Brian Henry

Well, it really is a function of what we see going out and where we are in a number of things over the next several months. And so I wouldn't say there's any particular pattern. I guess, in past years we've had large fourth quarter shipments and we had a lot in process going into the fourth quarter, but that's not necessarily a sustained trend, it's just something that appears to have happened over the last few years.

Chad Bennett

Okay. Then last one for me and maybe for Pete. So just looking into next year and what you can see out there whether it's in pipeline or you think it will become pipeline soon. I guess, where do you see the demand especially in the high-end of the market next year? Whether it's regionally, whether it's within the U.S kind of DOE, DOD related as much as you can kind of disclose? And also if you see a comeback in kind of larger system procurements next year versus this year?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, that’s a great question, Chad. And I think Rich asked me something similar that to and I didn’t quite get to it. The -- its too -- first of all, I just wanted to -- its too early to call '18, right. I mean, we’ve limited visibility and I love to give you guys some viewing guidance on that, but we just don't have enough visibility. If I look at kind of this year, our weakness this year is in our big territories, right. So the U.S is weaker than normal this year. Europe is weaker than normal this year, so some of our -- what we've gotten a huge portion of our revenues from are weaker this year. So I expect clearly that those regions will start to come up. What we haven't seen this year and we have some opportunities next year, we just don't know how they’re going to move through the pipeline yet, so it's a little bit too early to call. But we haven't seen the big $75 million, $100 million kind of opportunities in -- that typically we get one or two of. And while we see those in the pipeline and we clearly see them for further out time frames, it's a little more cloudy and this is kind of the visibility issue that we have right now of not really being sure when they're going to pop and come through and coming for us. So, they're not really timed to a specific like -- its not like they’re waiting for technology, it's more like they're waiting for funding and approvals and all of that work to make it through the systems. So it's a little hard for us to call that right now, but I clearly expect a little bit of rebound in both the U.S and in Europe, because both of those as we see 2017 right now are down pretty substantially year-over-year.

Chad Bennett

Okay. Thanks for the color.

Peter Ungaro

Yes.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Joan Tong from Sidoti. Your line is open.

Peter Ungaro

Hi, Joan.

Joan Tong

Good afternoon. Hi, guys. So you talked about already a substantial award have taken place, you kind of feel like -- you feel pretty good about the 2000 that obviously -- the guidance for 2017, which is a lot lower than 2016. But to the extent that you can like hopefully successfully put more business, do you think that going forward you -- it would be more like a 2018 event, just because of the timing, you take time to build the system and also planning to accept the system. So just want to get a sense, is this anything -- anymore business win going forward and can we see potential upside for the revenue number in 2017?

Peter Ungaro

Yes. So, its great question, Joan. Clearly, we have a range that’s broader than the range that we're giving you. And you know most of the down side to the range that we have laid out is Alex had asked earlier is really around that acceptance risk, right. So it's not really around contracts, but it's acceptance risk and I'd say conversely most of the -- upside to the range will be winning new deals. And so there it is definitely that opportunity for us to improve on the range and clearly we are very incentive to go and do that. But I would say that right now as we see the likely set of outcomes that that's how we selected the range that we did select. So, I definitely would say that there is some upsides. We do have longer sales cycle. So, with a lot of the upside I think it will add to business late in the year or potentially rollover into '18, so that’s a little bit of an unknown too.

Joan Tong

Okay, got it. And that’s why you mentioned you continue to review spending level. Can you give us a little bit more color? You talk about, it's going to be flat this year in terms of operating expenses, but maybe -- going into 2018, towards the end of this year, you still continue to see sort of us up business environment. Would you sort of review like, the spending level and thinking about maybe them more to take down?

Brian Henry

We are going to continue to review, which is why we said, we’re going to be prudent managers. But just as I said on the last call, we do manage for the long run. We have long product cycles, want to make sure we're competitive and well-positioned for the long run. So that's in that context of where we look. Having said that, we will review priority decisions, discretionary spending items and things like that and as you should as a prudent management particularly given had in our outlook.

Joan Tong

Okay. Well, guys thank you.

Peter Ungaro

All right. Thanks, Joan.

Operator

And we’ve no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to the presenters.

Peter Ungaro

All right. Thank you. I just want to thank you all for joining the call today and for your continued support of Cray. Have a great evening.

Brian Henry

Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.