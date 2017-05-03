Bright Spots In Tax-Exempt Student Loan Bonds

By Gregory L. Yencharis, CFA, Senior Analyst, Municipal Fixed Income

Thank you, student loans, for getting me through college. I am forever in your debt."

-James A. Lyman, Director of Municipal Research

Student loan debt has become a lightning rod in the press for those looking to predict the next financial bubble, and with good reason. This asset class has passed both credit card and auto loan debt in volume outstanding, and the seriously delinquent cohort is now firmly in double-digit territory. With college costs on a seemingly unstoppable march higher, the already elevated growth rate of student loan debt looks to continue. Despite this bad press, it might seem odd that it is also one of the sectors where we have been able to find value, including in traditionally risk-averse municipal portfolios. This article will explain why not all student loans are created equal and how a bond can be structured into a quality investment instrument.

Student Loan Securities: Long History in the Muni Market

The municipal market has had a long history in the student loan sector. In the early years, the tax-exempt student loan market was made up of bonds secured by a pool of loans issued under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP). These loans carried reinsurance from the Federal Department of Education, and were considered very strong assets as long as certain underwriting and servicing standards were met. Various states created agencies to help securitize these loans in the form of tax-exempt student loan bonds. These securities carried very high credit ratings, given the strong asset quality and bond structure.

In 2010, the FFELP program was terminated and replaced by Federal Direct lending. As a result, tax-exempt student loan issuers began to issue deals secured by private student loans that do not benefit from federal credit enhancement. These loans provide funding above the Federal Direct Lending Limit. These state-based programs have the unique ability to utilize tax-exempt funding and thus can offer lower borrowing costs to qualified individuals than what they would pay for a similar loan offered by financial institutions. In order for students to be eligible for these state-based programs, the loan size must not exceed students' cost of attendance and there must be a link between the student and the state issuing the bonds. This means, for example, that the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority can only assist in the financing, or refinancing, of loans to students who are Massachusetts residents, or to students who attend higher education institutions within the state. Many of these state-based programs offer a pool of secure student loans because of strong underwriting criteria as well as a bond security structure which has sufficient over-collateralization.

What's a 'Strong' Municipal Student Loan Bond?

Pools of state-based student loans are typically enhanced through the use of over-collateralization and excess spread. Over-collateralization is essentially pledging more assets - in this case, student loan payments - than are needed to cover the total debt issued to finance the student loans. The amount of over-collateralization varies from each state-based program, although generally all programs maintain a threshold amount that must be exceeded before excess cash can be released from the program. Further, in some programs, cash can't be released at all if delinquency levels reach a certain pool percentage.

Excess spread is the difference in interest cost on the student loan payments received and the interest paid on the bonds issued in order to finance the loans. The difference in interest is accretive to loan programs, and accrues to pool over-collateralization over time. Since these programs can access the tax-exempt market in order to finance the student loans, they have a lower cost of funding relative to private student loan pools created by financial institutions, and can thus offer cheaper funding to candidates who meet underwriting standards.

The biggest variation between state-based loan programs is the underwriting criteria used to select borrowers that are deemed creditworthy. The underwriting criteria are also much more important in a state-based program because they help to mitigate concentration issues. As discussed above, state-based programs can only issue tax-exempt debt so long as there is a linkage to the underlying borrower. This can result in geographic and sometimes school-specific concentration concerns. However, strong underwriting standards have helped limit the cumulative defaults at several state-based programs to levels far below that of other private-loan pools. This has been done through creating minimum-allowable borrower FICO scores, requiring co-signers in some instances, and placing limits on pool composition. Because of fairly high FICO score requirements, many programs have the majority of their loans enhanced by co-signers.

Pool composition limits generally place maximum thresholds on the amount of loans that can be placed into riskier segments that have higher historical cohort default rates; for example, this would include loans to students going to proprietary schools and also loans that are currently in deferment status. Several state-based programs have even gone a step further to add additional security to their student loan pools. New Jersey law, for example, authorizes the administration of wage garnishment on seriously delinquent loans.

Given the credit enhancements and pool-specific underwriting criteria, we have identified various state-based loan programs that we believe offer value and limit volatility via below-average delinquency levels. Viewed within a prism of quality, we believe that they offer strong potential return profiles over time.

