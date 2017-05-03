How Did Agnico Eagle Fare In Q1?

The company says it earned $76 million, or $.33 per share in Q1; cash flow from operations was $22.6 million.

Agnico Eagle: How Did it Fare in Q1?

AEM data by YCharts

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) recently reported its first quarter 2017 financial results and it really was a strong earnings report in my opinion. In fact, this was among the best earnings report this quarter from any gold miner, certainly better than Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) and Goldcorp (NYSE:GG).

For some background: When I last covered the stock, I said the future was bright for Agnico following the release of its full-year 2016 earnings. Despite what I felt was a mixed earnings, Agnico had forecasted pretty strong production growth and falling cash costs with its four-year guidance and had a strong balance sheet to back up its growth plans.

The stock traded at $49.41 at the time of that article, and I thought the share price weakness was a decent buying opportunity for long-term investors. I recommended initiating a small position, then dollar-cost averaging on any dips. That dip occurred as Agnico fell below $40 in March (my target buying price) and now trades at $46.82.

The story in Q1 was a strong operating performance, with higher gold production and lower costs. Payable gold production was 418,216 ounces of gold, with all-in sustaining costs of $741 per ounce, beating last year's $824 AISC per ounce. Operating cash flow was 50% higher to $222.6 million, and net income was $76 million, or $.33 per share.

Agnico had some major wins in Q1. The LaRonde mine, in commercial production since 1988, produced 78,912 ounces and total cash costs of $464 per ounce, down from $529 per ounce last year. At the Lapa mine, production was extended into the second quarter of 2017, and as a result, production for 2017 is now forecast to be 30,000 ounces, up from the previous forecast of 15,000 ounces.

At its Goldex mine, production from Deep 1 is expected to come in ahead of schedule and under budget, with production expected in Q3 2017, a quarter early. At its Canadian Malartic Extension project, it has received approval from the government of Quebec and production should begin in late 2019.

Due to the strong production, 2017 guidance has been increased to exceed 1.57 million ounces, up from 1.55 million ounces, mainly due to the positive news at the Lapa mine.

As for its balance sheet, Agnico says its cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments jumped by $804.3 million. And while the company admits that this is partly due to the $220 million equity offering closed in late-March, most of it is due to strong operating cash flow generated at its mines. The company has zero debt on its credit facility, with $1.2 billion available for use; it ended Q1 with just $1.07 billion in long-term debt. Compared to its $10.55 billion market cap and its strong cash flow, this debt is very low.

Agnico remains a strong long-term growth play and its solid operating performance in Q1 is a great sign, as it aims to grow its annual gold production from 1.59 million ounces in 2017 to 2 million ounces by 2020. I have little doubt Agnico will be able to achieve this goal.

Honestly, the story hasn't changed all that much since my last article. I just think the investment case for Agnico has gotten a little bit stronger. This quarter's earnings were a nice surprise, with higher production and lower costs leading to $172 million in free cash flow. The balance sheet has also strengthened a bit, which could lead Agnico to consider some M&A opportunities. The miner remains a top choice of mine among the larger gold producers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.