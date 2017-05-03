Market Overview: Q2 2017

By Ted Vogel, Portfolio Specialist, Municipal Fixed Income

Interest rate volatility picked up in the first quarter of 2017, as market attention was focused on monetary policy and the failure of efforts to replace the ACA. While 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were basically unchanged in March at 2.39%, intra-month yields actually crossed the 2.62% level.

As expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised its key interest rate range to a 0.75-1% range. Speaking at a post-decision news conference, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said policymakers did not necessarily share the optimism of stock market investors and some business executives that economic growth is accelerated. Yellen told reporters, "... the data have not notably strengthened, we haven't changed the outlook. We think we're moving on the same course we've been on." She also suggested the FOMC would have ample time to adjust its plans should the Trump administration and Congress make major changes to the tax code or approve major investments in infrastructure.

Total municipal underwriting activity for the quarter dropped 12% from the same period in 2016, as both fiscal and monetary policy concerns kept many issuers on the sidelines. Year to date, $87.9 billion in bonds came to market in 2,352 transactions. The calendar was led by issuers from California, New York, Texas, Pennsylvania and Colorado. The decreased supply was well received by both institutional and retail investors.1

Encouraging Economic Data

In March, the Commerce Department reported that the third estimate of fourth-quarter U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) came in at a 2.1% annual rate, which was slightly above consensus expectations. The increase in real GDP primarily reflected positive contributions from personal consumption expenditures, private inventory investment, nonresidential fixed investment and state and local government spending. These were partly offset by negative contributions from exports and federal government spending. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased.2

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose a seasonally adjusted 235,000 in March, which exceeded estimates from economists surveyed by Bloomberg News. The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.7% from 4.8%. Average hourly earnings increased by a healthy 2.8% on an annualized basis. Construction led the way, growing by 58,000, the most in almost a decade, while manufacturing also posted strong gains with 28,000 new jobs.3

In January, U.S. home values appreciated above their recent pace, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite index. Prices rose 5.7% year over year, representing the biggest gain since July 2014. The national home price index climbed 5.9% year over year, the most since June 2014. Seattle (up 11.3%) and Portland (up 9.7%) led the gains in the 20-city index.4

Watching the Monetary-to-Fiscal Handoff

We continue to monitor the U.S. economic and political landscape as the Trump administration and Congress move ahead with proposals to boost both business activity and jobs. Fiscal stimulus, tax reform, trade policy and deregulation will remain front and center, as officials have made it clear that they wish to make several changes before the August recess. We will closely follow the current transition from a market dominated in recent years by accommodative monetary policy toward a new environment potentially more heavily influenced by fiscal stimulus. The pace and magnitude of this likely handoff will be an important determinant of the future path of bond yields.

Specific to the municipal bond market, we are keeping a particularly close eye on both tax reform legislation and infrastructure investment. Both issues have the potential to affect valuations and supply. Several months may pass before specific details are available. Proposed legislation will need to be debated, passed by both houses of Congress and signed by the president. Based upon the failure of ACA replacement, the exact process required for success is not clear at this time. Looking forward, we envision lots of headline risk and investor reactivity throughout this process, which will likely create attractive buying opportunities when markets become volatile.

Market Highlights

Puerto Rico: Let's Make a Deal

Steve Cowie, Senior Credit Analyst - Municipal Fixed Income

Shortly after Puerto Rico's Governor Ricardo Rossello took office in January, his administration pushed for deeper concessions from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's (PREPA) creditors despite a prior agreement on terms. Recently, a new deal was reached that reestablishes a 15% haircut to PREPA's liability but extends the final maturity date of the debt to 2047. Among the creditors, bond insurance companies MBIA (NYSE:MBI) and Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) agreed to purchase more debt and will delay principal payments over six years to help ease the authority's finances. The governor's decision to challenge a preexisting agreement negatively impacted the market price of various Puerto Rico bonds. Ultimately, PREPA's creditors chose to negotiate as opposed to risking deeper concessions in a court-supervised proceeding. The deadline for the completion of negotiations with all Puerto Rico issuers is May 1, after which federal officials will have the authority to impose unfavorable terms on creditors.

New York Ends Budget Impasse

Steve Cowie, Senior Credit Analyst-Municipal Fixed Income

New York State agreed on a nearly $153 billion budget for fiscal 2018. Prior to the accord, Governor Andrew Cuomo had announced an emergency spending platform that would have funded the state through May 31, based upon last year's funding levels. A signature highlight of the new budget includes free in-state public college tuition to some families with incomes as high as $125,000. New York State will be the first to offer free tuition at public colleges and universities for middle class students. An additional point of interest includes the renewal of an expiring nearly 9% tax on residents earning at least $1 million, which will be extended for the next two years. Additional highlights include reforms to workers compensation, the removal of minors from adult criminal proceedings and the expansion of ride-hailing Uber (Private:UBER) and Lyft (Private:LYFT) statewide.

Southern Discomfort

Paul V. Charbonneau, Senior Research Analyst - Municipal Fixed Income

The South Carolina Public Service Authority (or "Santee Cooper") and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG) were directly affected by Westinghouse's March 29 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, which raised speculation as to the future of the first new nuclear construction projects in the United States in 30 years. Ongoing construction delays and cost overruns dramatically impacted Westinghouse as a result of its guaranteed-cost contracts, which were partially backstopped by parent corporation Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF). Both MEAG and Santee Cooper, which are non-regulated public power authorities chartered by their respective states, have minority stakes in these nuclear projects.

