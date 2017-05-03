Envision Healthcare (EVHC) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Envision Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:EVHC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 02, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Robert J. Coward - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Randel G. Owen - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Analysts

Ryan S. Daniels - William Blair & Co. LLC

Whit Mayo - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Rachana Fellinger - Barclays Capital, Inc.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Tejus Ujjani - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Richard Collamer Close - Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc.

A.J. Rice - UBS Securities LLC

Operator

Please standby. We are about to begin. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Bob Kneeley, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

All right. Thank you, Camille, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Envision Healthcare's earnings conference call for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Our presenters today are Chris Holden, CEO and President; Claire Gulmi, CFO; Bob Coward, President of Physician Services; and Randy Owen, President of Ambulatory Services.

Before we begin, let me remind you that some information provided during this call may include forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings, and actual results may differ materially from our expectations. We encourage you to carefully read the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed earlier this year in addition to the risks and uncertainties described in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q that we expect to file in the coming days.

Forward-looking statements in the press release that we issued this afternoon, along with our remarks on this call are made as of today, May 2, and we undertake no duty to update them as actual events unfold.

Today's remarks also include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share. You can find a reconciliation of these measures in the tables included with our press release issued this afternoon, which is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

I'll now turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer and President, Chris Holden.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Thanks, Bob. Welcome everyone to the call today and we're going to jump right into the comments and share with everyone that here as a team, we are laser focused on differentiating Envision Healthcare around our core physician-centric services. And to that end, we've already made great progress on many fronts and I look forward to sharing a few key highlights and accomplishments for the quarter ending March 31, 2017.

Our adjusted EPS of $0.77 is in line with our guidance and consensus. We continue to make significant progress on the strategic plan we outlined in our last call. Most notably, we've launched a formal process to reduce strategic alternatives for AMR and these that we've seen significant interest from many parties.

We expect to receive proposals in May and we anticipate resolving the process no later than year-end. For financial reporting purposes, we have now classified our Medical Transportation segment as discontinued operations. Claire will amplify the impact of this change in our financial reporting.

We've also made significant progress in the reengineering of our Evolution service line. And I'll say more about that in my discussion around physician services. We continue to stream line our operational focus on our core physician-centric segments and specifically, I think, we're on track to achieve our realizable synergies target for 2017. We've made significant progress migrating our ED service line to an in-network status. We've launched an internal program targeting performance improvement in our hospitalist service line and we've enhanced our focus on staffing and premium labor management best practices.

On the M&A front, our acquisition and development capital expenditures were $73 million for the quarter. We've completed transactions for three physician practice acquisitions and two ambulatory surgery centers.

Subsequent to quarter end, we made a significant step in the expansion of our radiology service with the addition of Imaging Advantage. We've now more than doubled our market position and performed over 13 million reads per year in total. Our pipeline remains very robust. There is a strong competition in the market for the marquee assets, particularly those significant platforms in physician services.

Our original forecast for 2017 contemplating closing of several transactions that were currently under LOI in Q2. We expect those deals to close, but we are experiencing some seller driven timing delays, and these delays are likely to impact our outlook for guidance on the remainder of the year. But irrespective of the timing issues, we expect to deploy our goal of $900 million in development capital for the year.

Now speaking to physician services, our revenue there increased 9.2% to $1.56 billion. Same contract revenue growth totaled 5%, 2.7% in rate and 2.3% in volume, solid results, was better than our expectations. Anesthesia had solid same-store growth and now is against a very high Q1 2016 comp. Children's services experienced negative same-store growth due to volume rate and acuity issues associated with a select few specific sites, primarily in South Florida and Arizona. We are muting our outlook for the children's service line for 2017 in our revised guidance. We initiated our new Envision services branding campaign in April and we launched the new envisionphysicianservices.com website, which includes video and marketing materials for the new brand.

Our new brand effectively replaces the Sheridan and EmCare brands used historically. In addition, Bob Coward and the physician services leadership have targeted work streams to address the hospitalist service line, our labor management process improvement, and physician engagement strategies. So with more than 15 new contracts signed, our new contract sales were on target for the quarter and 83% of those contracts were with existing health system customers.

We've also migrated our ED Services to in-network status with three statewide payers in the State of Florida. We are essentially in-network for all services for those payers. And our recent success reinforces our confidence in our plan to migrate the majority of our out-of-network to in-network status over the next 18 months to 24 months with complete revenue neutrality.

Also, on the Evolution front, we terminated our most significant contract for population health management services and are currently in the process of repositioning the population health management service line. We expect to complete the majority of that process by the end of Q2.

Now turning to the ASC segment. Our revenue increased 2.8% versus prior year. Same-center growth was 1.4% and volume was essentially flat. Volume was below expectations for all of the sub-segments of the ASC division. Lower volumes are primarily attributable, however to the multi-specialty centers and please note that we also had strong Q1 2016 comps.

Our Q1 utilization is consistent with trends we see in our other peer ASC companies and suggests a cyclical trend in that space. We have experienced two sequential quarters of soft volume and are adjusting our outlook for the remainder of the year to 0% to 1% same-center revenue outlook based on those recent trends, down from our previous outlook of 2% to 3%.

On the Medical Transportation front, revenue was $594 million, adjusted EBITDA was $63 million. Volume was down slightly. Fuel cost and malpractice insurance contributed to the weaker performance for the quarter. And again, we're now reporting the Medical Transportation segment in discontinued operations.

So, with that highlight, I'm going to turn it over to Claire who'll provide more color on the reconciliation of Q1 and revised guidance for 2017.

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Thanks, Chris, and good afternoon, everyone. As Chris said, having completed our first full quarter as a merged company, we're pleased with our in-line results. Let me first acknowledge the complexity in this quarter's financial statements due to the accounting classification of AMR as discontinued operations. So, as I walk through our financial results and our revised outlook for 2017, I'll attempt to provide clarity around the segment reporting that has been impacted by discontinued operations accounting.

Net revenue from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2017 was $1.88 billion. Total net revenue for Envision was $2.47 billion when including revenue of $593.5 million from AMR. Adjusted EBITDA of $282.6 million is within the guided range that we provided in late February, and consists of $210.3 million from continuing operations and $72.3 million from discontinued operations. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.77, which is in line with our guidance and consensus estimates. This includes $0.66 from continuing operations and $0.11 from discontinued operations.

By moving AMR to discontinued operations, we were required under GAAP to record a deferred tax liability of $484 million. As a result, we recorded a net loss of $447.5 million or $3.84 per share. Before shifting to the segment discussion, there is one other impact to our continuing operation related to the movement of AMR to discontinued operations. GAAP requires that any corporate shared expenses that are not currently 100% allocated to the discontinued operations be allocated to continuing ops. I'll refer to this as a reallocation of corporate expenses throughout this presentation.

As a result, we reallocated $8.9 million in expenses for the quarter or a projected $35 million for the year from discontinued to continuing operations impacting adjusted EBITDA. In addition, we've reallocated $1.9 million of depreciation expense for the quarter or a projected $7.6 million for the year from discontinued to continuing ops.

We anticipate that a significant portion of the cost of these shared services will be transferred in the event of a sale of AMR. However, GAAP does not allow us to allocate those costs to AMR at this time. When excluding the reallocation of expenses, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is increased to $219.2 million and adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations is reduced to $63.4 million.

In my discussion of segment results, I will be excluding the reallocation of these expenses.

In the Physician Services segment, in an effort to make comparisons easier, I will be discussing results for Physician Services as if the merger of legacy AMSURG and Envision had occurred at the beginning of 2016 by combining historically-reported results.

Net revenue was $1.56 billion for the quarter and an increase of 9.2% from $1.43 billion for the comparable 2016 period. Revenue growth was impacted by the consolidation of a Physician Services hospital joint venture completed in the third quarter of 2016. Revenue growth consisted of growth from acquisitions of 9.7%, and same-contract revenue growth of 3.3% offset by 3.8% decline in revenue from net contract terminations.

Day-adjusted same-contract revenue growth was 5% and consisted of 2.7% growth related to rate and 2.3% related to volume. Excluding the impact of the $6.9 million reallocation of corporate expenses, adjusted EBITDA for Physician Services was $157 million versus $154.5 million in the prior year, an increase of 1.6%. Adjusted EBITDA growth was negatively impacted by higher malpractice expense, higher revenue cycle expense and corporate allocations to this segment related to the merger. All of these higher expenses were in our forecast.

And the corporate allocation that I referred to here, differs from the reallocation of corporate expenses associated with discontinued ops. These allocations relate to the spread of enterprise expenses across the merged company segment.

Adjusted EBITDA was 10% and as previously discussed first quarter Physician Services margins are impacted by seasonally higher payroll tax expense. We expect margins to improve throughout the remainder of the year. We have seen sequential improvement in DSOs and our revenue cycle function in Florida with DSOs declining by two days since the end of last year.

For our Ambulatory Services segment, revenue was $315.9 million, up 2.8% from the prior year. Revenue growth was impacted by $1.9 million related to synergy consolidations in the quarter. Same-center growth was 1.4%, which consisted of rate growth of 1.6% offset by a 2% decline in same-center volume primarily in our multi-specialty centers. Excluding the impact of the $2 million reallocation of corporate expenses attributable to the ASC segment, adjusted EBITDA was $62.2 million and this compares to $53.6 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA growth was favorably impacted by lower incentive compensation in the 2017 period as well as lower corporate expense allocations related to the merger. For discontinued ops revenue from AMR was $593.5 million. Same-market revenue growth for AMR was 1.3%, which consisted a volume growth of 0.2% and rate growth of 1.1%. Excluding the impact of the $8.9 million expense reallocation, adjusted EBITDA was $63.4 million and was impacted by lower than anticipated volume growth.

As a reminder, we had anticipated same-market growth of 2% to 3% for AMR for all of 2017. At March 31, we had $225.3 million in cash, total debt was $5.832 billion at March 31, and net debt was $5.607 billion. Our net leverage ratio of 4.3 times, was unchanged from December 31.

Cash flow from operations excluding non-controlling interest and transaction costs was $64 million and acquisition and development capital expenditures were $73.1 million. Maintenance CapEx was $40.7 million.

And finally before opening the call for questions, I'll make some comments about our guidance update for 2017. The presentation of our guidance is impacted by the same factors that I've been discussing in the last few minutes, specifically discontinued ops as well as the relocation of shared services expenses.

Revenue is now expected to be $7.8 billion to $8.05 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be $1.038 billion to $1.066 billion and this includes the reallocation of corporate expenses. In the press release, we have reconciled revised adjusted EBITDA guidance to our original guidance of $1.365 billion to $1.415 billion. These adjustments are primarily related to the discontinued operations classification.

I think it's important to note that if you take the midpoint of our revised guidance, which is $1.052 billion and add back the projected adjusted EBITDA of discontinued ops of $209 million and the $35 million of reallocated corporate expenses, the result is $1.377 billion, which is within $1 million of our current consensus.

Our revised EBITDA guidance range now reflects the $28 million spread versus the $50 million spread in our initial guidance. We are now affirming (17:36) same-center growth for ambulatory services of 0% to 1% and reaffirming same contract growth for Physician Services of 3% to 4%. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is now expected to be $3.38 to $3.50 for 2017. And finally, for the second quarter we expect adjusted EBITDA of $247 million to $258 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.78 to $0.84.

And at this time, I would like to open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

And we do have our first question from Ryan Daniels with William Blair.

Ryan S. Daniels - William Blair & Co. LLC

Yeah. Thanks for taking the questions. Chris, maybe one for you, you mentioned ASCs are in a cyclical downtick and I'm curious with more consumerism and more high deductible plans and payers trying to push for that, why you think your volumes in ASCs might be on a cyclical downtick?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah. I think, it is more related to the higher ticket procedures, major joint repair, those types of things. We are not seeing it in the lower cost procedures, the cataracts and the GIs, seems to be more around the musculoskeletal area. We saw that back in the recession. There have been some recent reports around some lagging economic trends, it's not uncommon to see this sort of pent-up demand start to be created in these economic cycles, and I think that's what we're seeing here.

Ryan S. Daniels - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. That's fair. And then a broader question just about the integration on the Physician Services side. Can you talk a little bit more about progress you've made there and maybe this is for Bob, what you're seeing from client response if the potential cross sales are percolating as you thought. And then also maybe just anymore color on the move to in-network, it's great to hear that the initial Florida base contracts have been revenue neutral, but curious how much more work is still to go and how confident you're in that thesis? Thanks.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I'll take those one at a time, Bob will chime in. As I said in my comments, I think, the experience we've had out of the gate is reinforcing that we made the right decision strategically on a shift to in-network. And again that's born out of a convergence of positive elements of a perfect storm, where the payers want it, the customers want it, we want it, getting some clarity around some of the legislative efforts around balance billing, which is helpful to both sides in this discussion.

We had existing contracts to move in as well, so it really has not been met with any resistance, it seems like it's almost like a pent-up need because of our size and the combination of these two companies coming together, we're just in a really good position to execute on this, and it's really been one of the great positive surprises of the merger.

On the sales side, as I've mentioned before, we're out of the gate with nearly 50 new contracts, most of those – 83% of those are with systems with whom we currently have a relationship today, really haven't seen any evidence of channel conflict to this point.

I do want to recognize Bob and his team for all of the internal focus and work on the integration efforts inside of Physician Services. I think, you all recall the key element of that was migrating the Envision Anesthesia into legacy Sheridan, and legacy Sheridan ED Services into legacy EmCare. A lot of work has been done there and Bob has added to that but at the same time he's kept his message and his focus on I think the right shortlist of things to focus on and we're already seeing I think great benefits from that and the team has really responded, but I want to let Bob to take it from here.

Robert J. Coward - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I think, the new contract activity that you see is really a reflection of the promise of bringing the companies together and we've been having great reception particularly with our not-for-profit health systems and clients that really recognize the increasing ability to provide the services that we're not, neither legacy company's core competency, and so we've seen a lot of success. And I think it's also a testament to our business development team that really got out in front of this very early and our messaging and understanding each other's core strength in being able to position that successfully with the clients. So, I think that we started that from day one and that has got approved in the first quarter and I think as Chris said the integration I think is going very well. I think, it's been tremendously received by our clinicians throughout both the legacy companies, and I think, everyone is marching to the same tune and working under one brand as we go forward.

Ryan S. Daniels - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. That's super helpful. I'll hop back in the queue. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Whit Mayo with Robert Baird.

Whit Mayo - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hey, thanks. Just a couple of questions here. Claire, the $35 million of corporate reallocation costs. Have you identified how much of that do you think is expendable with an eventual sale of AMR?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

We're going through that process now, but I think, we really do believe that the lion share of it will go with AMR. We just have to get the right body to the right place to make that happen. But we believe that most of that will go, and yes, we have some time to prepare for that so that we can try to also eliminate any leftover corporate overhead expenses that might be trapped (24:14).

Whit Mayo - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. So somewhat of a transient expense item for...

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Right

Whit Mayo - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Exactly.

Whit Mayo - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

And can you spend a minute just talking about some of the conforming adjustments you made with the merger at the end of the year and some of the malpractice and the revenue recognition and was there any impact on the bad debt number this quarter? Just any commentary would be helpful.

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Sure. There was really no impact from any of the revenue adjustments that we made in the opening balance sheet, but we did experience higher malpractice expense because we changed our methodology. It was not a huge number, but it did impact Physician Services for the quarter. But it was, as I said, it was in our budget, it was in our plans, it's just that was not a surprise.

Whit Mayo - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. And maybe just last one for me. Maybe, Chris, if you just, or Bob, I want to talk a little bit about Imaging Advantage, maybe a little bit misunderstood in terms of the capabilities that they bring to you, but can you talk a little bit about like how it's aligning with some of your partners, what you're doing in Phoenix? You've dropped a lot of capital into that market that might just be helpful. Thanks.

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah. I think Imaging Advantage was a unique asset having built pretty diversified presence throughout the country with some pretty important hospital and health system relationships, certainly leveraging its technology to provide the most efficient service that they can. But I think as core it is onsite provider of radiology services, leveraging teleradiology to do that as efficiently and as effectively as possible. And so we think there is great opportunity to leverage the relationships that they've developed and build upon that, as we continue to drive not just M&A growth through the radiology service line but also organic growth and new contract growth through the radiology service line. So, obviously, in the very early stages of that integration, but I think, like I said, it just provides a very broad distribution of client relationships for us to continue to develop and expand.

Whit Mayo - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. Thanks, guys. That's helpful.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Thanks, Whit.

Operator

Our next question comes from Josh Raskin with Barclays.

Rachana Fellinger - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hi. This is Rachana on for Josh. My question is, as it relates to M&A in the quarter and for the year, what's driving the delay including acquisitions and what have you factored in now in terms of timing of these acquisitions?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I think, as we mentioned in the call on the seller side, it's really unique to each of the transaction. There is not one particular trend or anything to call out there. It's not uncommon to – as you go through diligence or if you go – or through sellers or thinking through their process, it's worth to take a little longer. At least in this case, we ended up with a bolus of LOIs. It all had one issue or another that we need to vet out over the next couple of weeks or next month. But there is really nothing systemic about that.

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

And it's not an exact size on predicting the timing of these closings and you have to remember that as far as the quantity of transaction that we close, they just are all small businesses without necessarily the infrastructure to move and move these processes along that some of us are accustomed to with larger companies and larger acquisitions.

Rachana Fellinger - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from John Ransom with Raymond James.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hey, good afternoon. Just a couple of things for me. The tax charge you've taken for transport that seems oddly specific. Does that tie back to some transaction value that you have in mind and could you remind us what the tax basis is in that asset?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

It ties back to the book value that we've recorded at the time of the merger and which was about $2.5 billion. So the sales price could be higher or lower, or it could be different from that, and then we'll have to make an adjustment, but that it ties back to the book value that we've recorded at the merger.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. And notwithstanding all the accounting noise on overhead costs, can you tell us what EBITDA you're marketing when you look to move that asset? I mean, do you have an idea that you can help us with that?

Randel G. Owen - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah. This is Randy. Yeah, it will be around $290 million is what we're using, what we're thinking on that asset.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

And that's what, 2017?

Randel G. Owen - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah. Pro forma 2017, yeah.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. I got you. And then just lastly, on your ASC business, I mean, we really retrace a lot of the growth that we saw. Is it possible that the exchanges were a bigger deal in terms of top line in that division or is there something else going on, or do you think it's just a – like you said kind of a cyclical two-quarter blip?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

We've tested the exchanges and that really has not proven out to be the (29:56) and, John, it was across all geographies and markets, so it's not isolated, which you would find more of that if you were exchanges because those tend to be state and regionally driven.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

All right. Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brian Tanquilut with Jefferies.

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC

Hey, good afternoon, guys. Chris, just on the ambulance sale, I think one of the discussions we've had before was the decision to sell the ambulance business also kind of ties with the decision or the strategy to redeploy the capital. So, from the board level, I mean, how are you guys thinking about redeploying what could be a pretty large sum towards the end of this year?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

We're actually, as a board, we're going through a process right now. We met last week. We have some different alternatives and the board has asked me to go through and rank those and test those for shareholder creation, timing, debt, leverage, metrics and all that. So we're going to circle back over the next month and make sure we have agreement amongst ourselves at the board level on the optimal deployment of that capital, but I would tell you right now that is a work in process.

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC

Sure. And then you've mentioned increased competition for large platform deals. What exactly are you seeing in terms of evaluation, is that ticking back up again? And then, are there specific types of specialties or geographies that you could call out that where that's happening right now?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah. Ironically, we're seeing a little creep in service centers, maybe a half a turn to a turn. ED is pretty steady, anesthesia is pretty steady, the radiology is moving up right now, a lot of competition in that space. There's not a lot of market for neo, that's a very small group. So, those are the areas – I think that covers most of the big segments.

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC

Gosh. And then last, I'm sorry, yeah. And then last question for me, Claire. As we think about bridging from Q1 to Q2 on EBITDA, how should we be thinking about the assumptions that you've baked in and then if you can give just some color into what you assume in terms of the earlier read from the quarter into the volume expectations for the second quarter?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I think we continue to believe that Physician Services will grow in the 3% to 4%. We've lowered a little bit of the growth rate of ASC based on the trends we've seen all the way through April. And so, I think we feel very confident that we've not seen anything that would make us think any differently about this trend.

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC

Got you. All right. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Gary Taylor with JPMorgan.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi. Thank you. A few questions. First, can you maybe give us a little more detail on the AMR divestiture? Where are we in that process? Have you sent out books, have you had indications of interest, are we just beginning that?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

We have launched the process formally and we'll have proposals in May for the first round. So I think for all intents and purposes, we have formal process underway.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And I just want to make sure I wrote this down correctly, but on ASC, its total same-center revenues at 2% to 3% that went to 0% to 1% that's not volume, that's the total same-store revenue you're expecting?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

That's correct.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

And maybe a question for Bob, on the 50 new contracts and the 83% in net sales with existing customers, is there a particular specialty on that you would highlight?

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Well, they have been concentrated in anesthesiology and emergency medicine hospitalist, so there have been a few radiology sales as we try to ramp up our efforts, but I think they reflect the business mix of a company and what we have historically sold in each of the legacy companies.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

And then one more for me. On the terminated Evolution contracts, I know you took a loss on that. Is that loss kind of fully analyzing what tail (35:19) liability might be on that, your best guess at this point, is that what's incorporated?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yes.

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

It incorporates everything.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

It incorporates everything.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kevin Fischbeck with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thanks. Just want to go back to the guidance. So, I guess, Claire, if I understand this correctly, basically what you're saying is that, as you make the adjustments for discontinued operations, basically you're looking at a guidance reduction of about $24 million on a core basis. Is that the right way to think about it?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

From the top end, but we've narrowed the range. We did have a range of $50 million, but now we have the range of $28 million as we're further into this, we've already got one quarter behind us and if we take a picture for the rest of the year. So, the top end has been lower, but we've narrowed the range.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And then if you about that delta then, I think you mentioned three buckets: ASCs, your timing, and then the children services. Can you give some kind of ballpark size of those three issues, like which one was more important to the guidance change?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

The ASC volume would have been the biggest, they've been low double-digits, $10 million or $11 million, and then about the same amount from acquisition timing and the children services is about $7 million each.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And so then, I guess, when we think about it, I mean, coming into this deal when you guys bought Envision, the Envision core performance have been kind of weak heading into it and then Q4 was also weak. I mean, at this point, do you feel like core Envision has stabilized at these levels or how do you think about the visibility and trajectory of that part of the business?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I really think what we've been reconciling for the last two quarters is volume, which is not – I don't really feel like there's anything systemic or internal that is framing our guidance going forward. This is really about putting it in the context the volume trend that we're seeing over the last two quarters and...

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah. And I...

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

...putting it in and then overlaying as we learn more and more about our combined company and the strengths of where we're headed and the impact of our strategy, making sure that we put some more – create more consistency and confidence around the outlook and that's what we're trying to do.

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Right. And I think we were pleased with the volumes and contract revenue in Physician Services for the quarter. It was a little bit above our annual guidance. So I think we feel good about the projections that we've done – made for the rest of the year in that segment.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And, I guess, last question. I didn't really hear much about this, but some of the other providers have talked about payer mix in the quarter. Was that an issue at all, I guess, particularly on the staffing side of the business in the quarter?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

It was not. We actually checked that because we obviously saw that with some of the other folks reporting and we did not see anything significant in the payer mix change.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

A little bit in the children's, but that's so small...

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah. (38:45) two major lines of business, ED and anesthesia, we did not see it.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. All right. Great. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tejus Ujjani with Goldman Sachs.

Tejus Ujjani - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Hi. It's Tejus. Just want to make sure I heard that right. On the 0.2% decline on the ASC volume, is that adjusted for leap day?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

That is a same day, yeah, that's a same day lever.

Tejus Ujjani - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Okay. Got it. And a different question here. On your anesthesia business, can you remind us of your revenue mix between hospital and ASC clients and then also to the extent you can share that like on an EBITDA basis? Just trying to understand the different kind of profitability between different types of clients and your exposure there?

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

The anesthesiology business is probably about two-thirds hospital-based, one-third ambulatory facility-based. And I don't know that we drilled down deeply on those margins between those two profiles, ambulatory and anesthesia can have a slightly higher margin. But often those are closely intertwined with our hospital-based programs where there is a lot of cross-over of coverage and staffing in the geography. So we tend to look at it more on a market basis.

Tejus Ujjani - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Okay. And just kind of a follow-up there. It's kind of a more high-level question. Like, as we think about the industry sector shift, in-patient procedures moving to an outpatient setting, that's clearly a positive on the ASC business. But on the anesthesia side, I guess, how should we think about that long term in light of that same question?

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Well, I think that the company's presence in Ambulatory Surgery facility has certainly expanded. And also as part of the AMSURG-Sheridan merger almost three years ago, that was one of the intents around that combination. But there is also each one of our hospital clients have very robust outpatient either networks or outpatient surgery happening within their institution. So while you do see some case volume moving out of a hospital, typically we're staffing Ambulatory Surgery facility in and around those key hospital clients. So we're just picking it up on an outpatient versus in-patient basis and then you continue to see the ongoing growth in acuity of the cases that you do continue to see in the hospital. And it's a very slow, gradual process.

Tejus Ujjani - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Got it. Thanks. Very helpful.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ralph Giacobbe with Citi.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Thanks. Just want to go to the EBITDA guidance, the $1.052 billion at the midpoint or, I guess, $1.087 billion if we add back the $35 million. Can you give us what the comparable EBITDA number from a year ago was?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

So, on a pro forma basis, if you're trying to compare apples-to-apples for the whole – for the full year would be $937 million.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

$937 million. So we're comparing again $1.052 billion or $1.087 billion to the $937 million?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Correct.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Okay. All right. That's helpful. And then can you help a little bit on the seasonality of the business? The guidance implies a ramp first half to second half and I know you've talked about 1Q typically lower seasonally, but even 2Q is sort of seem like it's a little less in the quarter of the annual guide at the midpoint. So, just hoping you could talk to seasonality and sort of the ramp and your comfort as we think about second half of the year?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Well, I think the things that are probably driving the second half is less about same-contract, but more about acquisitions as they come online and as they ramp up and then the new contracts as they come online and ramp up. So, I think that's really what's driving the higher numbers in the third and fourth quarter.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Okay. And then just the leap day impact, is that about a percentage to revenue or is there a different consideration, another way to think about that in terms of sort of actual results versus days-adjusted basis?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I don't think it had a meaningful impact. It was less day to the ASC division, but I don't think it was as much as a percent.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Okay. And then lastly, just you specifically called out sort of volume and acuity mix in children services, just hoping if you can flesh that out for us? Thanks.

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah. I think that's really just specific to, again, a couple of our clients in what we said, which is that the Florida market and Arizona market, there's some market share movement. Again, our women's and children service, neonatology is our smallest service lines. So, not driving a huge impact, but it's just market share movement in couple of our larger women's and children's side.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Richard Close with Canaccord Genuity.

Richard Collamer Close - Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc.

Great. Thanks for the questions. I was wondering if you could comment a little bit on the single specialty, specifically GI. Was that on a same-store basis in the 2% to 3% previous guidance that you've given?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

It was slightly below within the 1% to 2% range.

Richard Collamer Close - Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc.

Okay. And then on contract terminations, any update there? Obviously, we have the first quarter impact. How you think terminations are going to trend as we continue through the year?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

We've modeled that out based on the expected new contracts and the loan terminations. And it looks like it will be negative declining all the way through the third quarter, and hopefully turn positive by the fourth quarter.

Richard Collamer Close - Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc.

Okay. And my final question will be on Evolution. And, Chris, I think you mentioned a shift there, obviously, you had the contract termination and the loss that you associated with that. But can you talk a little bit how you're repositioning that?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah. The focus is on the post-acute services towards a homecare/hospice and a little bit away from the population health management component of that. Obviously with the loss of our largest contract there, we're focused more on the provider side of the service, and we're continuing to, through this reengineering process, to look at partner alternatives and other resources to continue some of that work, but we're going to do it in a different format.

Richard Collamer Close - Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc.

So is it formally a strategic review not necessarily with Evolution? It's a go-forward business for you guys?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Evolution for post-acute services is just a sub-component of that population health management. We'll be winding that down.

Richard Collamer Close - Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from A.J. Rice with UBS.

A.J. Rice - UBS Securities LLC

Hi, everybody. Just a follow up on that. So the $7.1 million charge related to restructuring or redoing the contract with the largest Evolution Health customer. I know before the broader disease management, is the loss around disease management bigger than that this quarter or is the rest of the business at least breakeven?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yes. The rest of the business is positive. Yeah.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah.

A.J. Rice - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. All right. On the volumes in the quarter, you said that anesthesia had relatively strong revenue growth. I wondered if there was any color on what you saw on anesthesia volumes versus ED volumes in the Physician Services segment.

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

ED volumes continue to be a little softer than we would expect. The anesthesia volumes were stronger. We were less than 1% in ED and over 2% in volumes for anesthesia. So I think that reflects what we're kind of seeing out there (47:49).

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

ED is very consistent with the peer group.

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Right.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

:47:53) been able to see so far, A.J.

A.J. Rice - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. And I think you commented in prepared remarks that synergies were on track. I know you got $100 million long-term target. Was there any meaningful synergies realized in the first quarter? And as you talked about the ramps for the back half of the year, you said acquisitions and new contracts. But I would assume the back half would have more synergies than the first half and does that account for much of the swing between first half and second half?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

That would be some of it, but if you'll remember, the only synergies we're planning to get this year are cost synergies. So we did have...

A.J. Rice - UBS Securities LLC

Right.

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

...some cost synergies in the first quarter and it will grow at a faster pace in the third and fourth quarter. And then the revenue synergies really won't come in until 2018.

A.J. Rice - UBS Securities LLC

And I think you said what the $100 million of synergies, half is the cost and half is the revenue. Is that right?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Correct.

A.J. Rice - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. All right. Thanks a lot.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Thanks, A.J.

Operator

And our next question comes from John Ransom with Raymond James.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hey, just going back to kind of pro forma on the ambulance business, how much CapEx do you drop when you sell that business?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

It is not a large number. It's probably...

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

(49:25) maintenance CapEx.

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

(49:27).

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Well, our total CapEx on the AMR side is little over $100 million, maintenance on that is...

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah. We're probably $40 million or $50 million...

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

... probably $60 million to $70 million, yeah.

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

...on ASC business.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah. That sounds good.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

So, I think you said what your maintenance CapEx was $200 million. So that would go to something like $150 million pro forma. Is that right?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Well, do you mean – are you talking about the discontinued or the AMR...?

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Well, I'm just trying to thinking about – I'm trying to thinking about pro forma free cash flow, what's available when you drop that CapEx.

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

So out of the $200 million-some-odd of CapEx, $110 million or $120 million (50:06)...

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

With AMR.

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

...with AMR.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. That's...

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I think that's the question (50:10).

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

So it would be disproportionately accretive to free cash flow I guess?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yes.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Is that the way to think about it?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah. Correct.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. All right. And then the other question is, at what point do you think you'll have kind of initial indications of interest in terms of multiple? And can you share with us kind of the multiple range we should be thinking about or is it too early?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

It's too early for that. It should be May.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Well, it's already May, you know.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Maybe it should be later than May.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

I just wanted to point out I can still read a calendar.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

(50:54). I got you.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

So you're thinking maybe second quarter earnings or sooner you might say, this is – when do you think you'd be able to announce? We kind of know what we're going to get for this business without obviously announcing a closing date and the specific buyer.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I think we're going to get a lot done in the second quarter. I don't know if we'll get to an announcement, but I think it'll be an active quarter for that process.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Whit Mayo with Robert Baird.

Whit Mayo - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hey, thanks. Claire, can we actually get the depreciation, the interest expense, share count, and the tax rate within your guidance? I'm sorry.

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

The tax rate would be 40%, the share count is 124 million shares, and I'll tell you depreciation. Give me just a second. The depreciation for the first quarter was $24 million.

Whit Mayo - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

No. I guess, I'm sorry I meant for what do you have in your guidance for the full year. You're just saying that's the number...

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Well, it'll be four times of that. So it'll be $98 million.

Whit Mayo - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. And do you happen to know how much of either the debt or the interest expense you're allocating to AMR in discontinued ops?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

It's $22 million that's allocated a quarter.

Whit Mayo - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. Just wanted to check. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Gary Taylor with JPMorgan.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

(52:45) that everybody could get on twice today, maybe three times. Just a quick question back to Evolution population health. Can you just refresh us, originally were we contemplating breakeven or modest losses for 2017 and now that you're dropping that contract and I guess kind of shooting down the population health piece. Is there a EBITDA guidance pickup versus the original guidance...?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yes. Yes.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

If we had some losses in it?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yes. Yes. It's not a huge number; it's a small number. But, yes, we will stem the losses on that contract and so you'll see a positive EBITDA in the second half of the year.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

And do you recall what you had baked in for Evolution for the year originally on EBITDA?

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

It's probably...

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I think about $3 million.

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah, $3 million loss.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

That's pretty small, yeah.

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from A.J. Rice with UBS.

A.J. Rice - UBS Securities LLC

Hey, guys, I figured I come back with another one, too. There is a lot of moving parts clearly...

Claire M. Gulmi - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah.

A.J. Rice - UBS Securities LLC

...here and some of it was macro, some softness in some volumes metrics in some of the business lines that I think just the industry, not really necessarily specific to you. But when you think about you closed the deal in the fourth quarter. Now you've had some time to really put your arms around it. Can you give us putting aside the macro, is there any particular surprises that you've seen, either on the positive side or negative side, or opportunities that maybe are presenting themselves that are worth highlighting out for the long-term?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I think, as I said in the comment, A.J., we feel very reinforced by the quarter, particularly on the same-store performance in Physician Services. I thought that was a real positive, and I don't sense that we have anything that's systemic or internal to our organization. We are reacting more to the external forces and messaging and the outlook for the future, I really think that the managed care has been a big positive. I think the overall strength of Physician Services and the customer reaction, the successes out of the gate on our contracting efforts are all positives. I really think that the investment thesis and the combination thesis is playing out early as we correctly identified that it would.

I think Bob and his team have done – and the whole team have done more in four months of integrating this company than I thought was humanly possible. I'm very energized by the physicians and their reaction to the combination, the way the board has behaved, and really with complete collaboration has been great. I think the fact that we were able to distill our strategic plan down to – and so begin to execute it in that period of time is a real testimony to the strength of the organization.

We have a very clear and committed view on where we're headed and that's really helped shape our ability to make decisions. You're going to see us executing out of the gate around Evolution, around AMR, around repositioning Physician Services, building up the post-acute, building those things up (56:53), and that's lot of good work to get done in a short period of time. So that has really invigorated me and inspired me to continue to pushing us forward here and reconfirm our commitment to the plan. I mean I think putting these two companies together was the right decision.

A.J. Rice - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. All right. Thanks a lot.

Operator

And that does conclude our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call to Chris Holden for closing comments.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

A.J., you've inspired me on the closing comments here. First of all, let me say, we recognize that the shift of the medical transportation into disc ops may add a certain degree of difficulty to everyone's analysis in this quarter and to formulating the outlook for the remainder of the year. And we want you to know that we all stand ready to help sort through those numbers and to assist through the analytics. Trust me, we know it's been complicated.

Also, I want to take this opportunity before we close, I want to recognize some of our recent winners of the physician honoraries of the year for radiology, surgical services, hospitalist, and emergency medicine. These gentlemen and the teams here have been a great inspiration to us and I think they deserve to be recognized. So (58:28) in Radiology, Dr. Mark Glazer (58:32) in Surgical Services; Dr. James Reed (58:35) in Emergency Medicine; and Dr. Mustafa Sardini (58:38) in Hospitalist Medicine. I had the pleasure to be with these gentlemen in our leadership conference couple of weeks ago, and I can assure you these folks demonstrate their commitment to clinical quality and leadership that inspire us to support our physicians in their pursuit to provide the highest-quality patient care.

And I also want to recognize our other physicians, clinical staff, support staff and management who have accomplished so much more than I could have imagined in the last four months as we formed this new Envision Healthcare. And strategically, I want to reiterate we are very bullish on our direction and progress. This plan is really quite simple. We're going to refine our focus, we're going to execute on delivering market-leading solutions, and we're going to build a strong culture around our passion for supporting physicians.

I want to end there and thank everyone for taking the time to be with us on the call today. Back to you, Camille.

Operator

Once again, that does conclude today's call. We appreciate your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.