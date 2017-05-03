Bojangles' (BOJA) CEO Clifton Rutledge on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bojangles' (NASDAQ:BOJA)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 2, 2017 5:00 PM ET

John Jordan

Well, good evening, and welcome to the Bojangles Inc. quarterly conference call. I’m John Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Finance, and Treasurer; and with me today is Clifton Rutledge, Chief Executive Officer and President. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings release for the 13-week period ended March 26, 2017. It may also be found on our website at www.bojangles.com under the Investors section.

And now, I will turn the call over to Clifton.

Clifton Rutledge

Well, good afternoon, everyone, and we appreciate you joining us today, and thank you, John, for getting the call underway and for all of you and your interest in Bojangles’. My comments today will be relatively brief, so we can leave plenty of time for questions at the end of our prepared remarks.

Let me start by saying that, I remain completely confident in the strategic roadmap that we have put in place and the plans our leadership teams were executing across the organization. Although, our industry is facing some headwinds like solve consumer spending and continue competitive discounting, as well as some challenging consumer trends, such as more cooking at home or greater use of delivery services. I feel good about where we are right now considering the overall business climate.

So we’re keeping our eyes in our ears open to what’s happening in the limited service restaurant space, and we are prepared to make any adjustments necessary to stay out front of any significant trends or potential impacts to our business. The one area of our business that remains positive for us is the continued interest in our brand from experienced, multi-unit restaurant owners who recognize value and the Bojangles’ franchise proposition.

Enquiries by our owner-operators from around the country continue to come in, and our franchise development team is actively reviewing potential candidates and interviewing those who meet our strict requirements to become a Bojangles’ franchisee. We’re pleased to have development agreements in place for exciting new markets in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, and Maryland. It’s also very gratifying for us to see existing franchisee partners planning for growth and building new restaurants as well.

With our high system-wide AUVs, you can expect to hear more about franchise and new market development from Bojangles’ over the next 12 to 18 months. And don’t forget, Bojangles’ is a long time franchise award with a remarkable growth opportunity. And we intend to leverage our decade of experience and incredible brand popularity.

Our measured approach to growing this brand the right of way continues to serve us well. As we expand our footprint into adjacent markets, they can be supported by the system. Also, as we enter new markets, our restaurant staff and build marketing teams are out in the community connecting with consumers and sharing the energy, excitement, and the great food that comes with having a Bojangles’ restaurant in the neighborhood.

Local market engagement is an important part of what makes our brand so special to our fans. And the hard work these marketing professionals are doing is very important. They’re sharing the Bojangles’ experience that begins with our all day breakfast served hot and fresh every single day. They are sharing our Southern expired inspired menu, which includes our fresh never frozen marinated and hand-breaded chicken. Buttermilk Biscuits made-from-scratch every 20 minutes, salads and sandwiches, flavorful side items like our classic mac ‘n cheese and one of a kind dirty rice, cajun pintos and legendary ice tea steeped the old-fashioned way.

And as I’ve said many, many times before, the Bojangles’ menu is the real star of our brand. And unlike many of our competitors, our freshly made products are prepared in a full kitchen and we never use microwaves. So for all those reasons, we’re not going to change what’s working.

We’re going to continue doing the smart things that have gotten us where we are today. Bojangles’ has been feeding families in the communities across the southeast for 40 years and we know how to make, what I believe is the best food in the business. While I’m sure most of these have already reviewed our first fiscal quarter earning announcements. There are a few specific items, I would like to point out to support our commitment to steady operational excellence.

We opened 13 new restaurants, of which seven were franchised and six were company-operated. Total revenues increased to #131.5 million from $127.7 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2016. And our adjusted EBITDA increased to $19 million from $18.9 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2016. We continue to work hard on executing our strategic plan, and our entire organization is dedicated to staying on course, and following and focusing on what has made us the iconic brand with that one of a kind flavor our fans love so much.

Now, before I turn the call over to John for him to update you on our financials, there are a few business items I’d like to update for you. I’ll start with our commitment to organizational excellence. We continue to prioritize the operational aspects of our business by reinforcing our people strategy, and specifically, training and investing in our team members, so they can perform at their best. An important aspect of that strategy is ensuring, we put the right leadership in the right positions. And providing the tools necessary for team members to succeed, we know that when our teams are passionate and motivated, has strong leadership and access to the proper tools and technology and possess the necessary skill set, we deliver great customer service and excel operationally.

We’re committed to operational excellence. And adding the type of account to our organization that will keep us moving in a positive direction. Together, put our community as servant leaders in the restaurants, we are creating a strong Brazilian leadership structure that will sustain this company well into the future. We have a solid foundation of 40 years that we are building on and creating exciting opportunities and new possibilities for operational teams.

Now, next, our new Bojangles’ of the future restaurant prototype projects is going very well. And as you know, when e said before we opened our first new prototype location in Greenville South Carolina earlier this year. And we anticipate that our second new restaurant prototype located in the Historic West End on trade street here in Charlotte, North Carolina will open very soon.

We are gathering a significant amount of helpful data and experience from the Greenville location. We continue to test critical aspects of the new design. This information is helping us fine tune our building of the future and will help ensure we offer the highest-quality dining experience possible for our consumers. Additionally, several restaurant remodels currently under way include elements of the new design concept, things like our Biscuit Theater, colored crocks instead of still warming trays on the front line, and a more functional tea line in the back of the house for food preparation.

We are still very excited about these projects and pleased to say, our franchisees are as well, which leads us to what innovation of new products that take advantage of the strength and familiarity of our core menu, we will continue to be which will continue to be a key focus for as we approach the summer.

We will introduce more exciting new products in the coming months, like our recently launched limited-time offering, the Bojangles’ Chicken Supreme Sandwich. These Bojangles’ are original, features three of our perfectly-seasoned, whole-breast select tenderloin Chicken Supremes, a zesty sweet sauce with distinct notes of brown sugar, cayenne hot sauce, and a hint of molasses, two strips of crispy hardwood-smoked bacon and four dill pickle chips between a toasted, buttered bun.

So over the next few months, you can expect to see us utilizing items from our core menu to create exciting new products, unique and full flavor our fans expect from Bojangles’.

And finally, our technology efforts remain on track. We continue to work with technology we believe well elevate the customer experience across our system and engage our customers in new and exciting ways. This will be well thought out and a disciplined delivery of process for us. However, it is very important to us that we do this the right way for those loyal Bofanatics that visit us often.

So thank you. And now I’d like to turn the call back over to John.

John Jordan

Well, thank you, Clifton. I would now like to review our first fiscal quarter 2017 results and then reiterate our fiscal year 2017 guidance. Let’s begin with our recent development activities. There were 13 system-wide restaurant openings during the first fiscal quarter of 2017, which included six company-operated and seven franchise stores.

The system-wide restaurant count as of March 26, 2017 consisted of 314 company-operated restaurants and 414 franchised restaurants for a total of 728 locations. This reflects the net increase of 57 restaurants, or 8.5% from the first fiscal quarter in the year ago.

For the first fiscal quarter of 2017, system-wide comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.7%, consisting of a company operated comparable restaurant sales decrease of 3.5% and franchised comparable restaurant sales decrease of 0.5%. The comparable restaurant sales decreased and company-operated restaurants was composed of a decrease in transactions and mix, partially offset by increases in price.

While we were disappointed that we were not able to sustain positive system-wide comparable restaurant sales beyond the 27 consecutive quarters that we reported during the fourth fiscal quarter of 2016, please note know that on a three-year stack basis, system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth for the first fiscal quarter was a positive eight 8.2%.

For the first fiscal quarter of 2017, our total revenues were $131.5 million, representing an increase of 3% compared to $127.7 million in the same period last year. The increase was due to a net additional 57 system-wide restaurants on a year-over-year basis partially. Offset by the decrease in system-ide comparable restaurant sales previously mentioned.

Company restaurant revenues in the first fiscal quarter of 2017 were $124.8 million, representing an increase of 2.8% compared to $121.4 million the same period last year, due to a net additional 26 company-operated restaurants year-over-year partially offset by the decrease in company-operated comparable restaurant sales previously mentioned.

Franchise royalty revenues for the first fiscal quarter of 2017 $6.5 million, representing an increase of 5.5% compared to $6.2 million in the same period last year, due to a net additional 31 franchised restaurants year-over-year, partially offset by the decrease in franchised comparable restaurant sales previously mentioned.

Moving on to our four-wall operations, beginning with company operated store level profitability, restaurant contribution was $20.1 million, representing a decrease of 5.1% compared to $21.1 million in the same period last year. Our restaurant contribution margin decreased to 16.1% in the first fiscal quarter of 2017 from 17.4% in the first fiscal quarter of 2016.

Food and supplies cost as a percentage of company restaurant revenues decreased to 31% in the first fiscal quarter of 2017, compared to 31.7% in the same period last year, primarily due to menu price increases and lower commodity cost. Company-operated restaurant labor cost as a percentage of company-restaurant revenues increased to 29.1% in the first fiscal quarter of 2017 from 27.5% in the same period last year. This was primarily driven by an increase in direct labor and medical cost, partially offset by lower incentive compensation.

As we have stated repeatedly over the past several quarters, our restaurant labors costs have increased and are expected to continue to increase due to several factors. These include a tightening labor market, the expansion of our service enhancements across company-operated restaurants, the increased number of full-time versus part-time team members, and the likelihood of continued higher medical cost has already experienced in the recent quarter due to the favorable year we had in fiscal year 2016 as well as more team members on a medical plan.

We had also made salary adjustments in anticipation of the Department of Labor Regulations that had been scheduled to become effective on December 1, 2016. Those regulations have since been delayed for the time being. However, our salary adjustments remain in effect.

Operating costs as a percentage of company restaurant revenues increased to 23.8% in the first fiscal quarter of 2017 compared to 23.4% in the same period last year, due to an increase in occupancy and utilities costs, partially offset by lower marketing cost. We also had a timing impact between the first and second fiscal porters of 2017 in marketing costs that we do not expect to occur again in fiscal 2017.

As you may recall, we incurred an abnormally high amount of marketing costs during the first fiscal quarter of 2016, and a lower than normal amount of marketing costs during the second fiscal quarter of 2016, due primarily to the timing of certain marketing expenditures. As a result, the first fiscal quarter of 2017 had a favorable variance of approximately $1 million related to tghe timing of marketing costs. We expect this will primarily be offset by an unfavorable variance in the second fiscal quarter of 2017, due to the timing as expenses between the first two fiscal quarters of 2016.

General and administrative expenses decreased 5.9% to $9 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2017 from $9.5 million in last year’s first fiscal quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower incentive compensation expense, partially offset by headcount added to support an increased number of restaurants in our system. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of certain items we do not consider representative of our ongoing operating performance and certain non-cash items increased 0.8% to $19 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2017 from $18.9 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2016.

The tax to our earnings release are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to our adjusted EBITDA. Interest expense decreased to $1.7 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2017 from $2 million in the prior year first fiscal quarter, reflecting principal payments of $41.2 million on our term debt from March 28, 2016 to March 26, 2017, and a reduction in our applicable interest rate, partially offset by an increase in the LIBOR rate.

Income taxes increased to $4.2 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2017 from $4.1 million in the prior year first fiscal quarter. In the first fiscal quarter of 2017, our effective income tax rate was 35.4% compared to an effective income tax rate of 34.1% and the prior year first fiscal quarter.

Te effective income tax rates for both fiscal periods were positively impacted by the recognition of certain tax credits. In addition, the income tax rate for the first fiscal quarter of 2017 was impacted by the recognition of approximately 200,000 of excess tax benefits associated with the exercise of stock options.

On a GAAP basis, net income decreased 2.9% to $7.6 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2017 from $7.8 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income declined 3.5% to $7.6 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2017, compared to $7.9 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2016. While adjusted diluted net income per share declined 4.8% to $0.20 from the first fiscal quarter of 2017 from $0.21 in the first fiscal quarter of 2016. Attached to our earnings release, our reconciliations of our GAAP results to our adjusted results.

Now, for our fiscal year 2017 outlook. We are reiterating our previous expectations for the 53-week period that ends on December 31 2017. We continue to project total revenues of $560 million to $569 million. This range includes the impact of our refranchising of five company-operated restaurants, which took place on April 24, 2017. We continue to expect system-wide comparable restaurant sales of negative low single digits to flat. At company-operated restaurants, preliminary comparable restaurant sales for our April 2017 fiscal period were down approximately 3.5%.

Turning to development, we still plan to open 57 to 62 system-wide restaurants. This consist of 27 to 28 company-operated restaurants and 30 to 34 franchised restaurants. The net increase in system-wide restaurants is projected at 49 to 54 of which 19 to 20 will be company-operated restaurants and 30 to 34 will be franchised restaurants. Once again, this includes the impact of the three previously mentioned refranchising a five company-operated restaurants. Restaurant contribution margin is still projected between 17% and 17.5%.

Total general and administrative expenses were modeled in the range of $40.5 million to $41.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected between $84 million and $89 million. And finally, we anticipate adjusted diluted net income per share of between $0.87 and $0.93.

With that, let me turn the call back to Clifton for some concluding thoughts.

Clifton Rutledge

Well, thank you, John. And I’ll close with this thought. By working together with our team members at every level of the organization, we’re taking this 40-year-old growth company into the next phase of its growth, better prepared than ever for an incredible future. Building on a solid foundation of high-quality food, strong customer service, and giving back to the communities we serve, we’re enhancing the best that we are, while creating exciting opportunities for our team members and franchisees.

So, thank you. Operator, you now may open the line for questions.

Thank you. At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Gregory Francfort of Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Gregory Francfort

Hey, guys. Just my first question on new units. We do a calculation on sort of new store productivity, and I guess, basically the volume that the new stores are generating divided by the average volume for the stores, and I think that was down quite a bit this quarter. And is there something where maybe you’re going after markets where the volumes are a little bit lower? And then can you also update us on where new store returns are and where you are targeting on that front?

John Jordan

Yes. So if you recall, our sort of target has been for first year sales across the system to be about $1.5 million. And then we see a drop in year two in the adjacent markets, because we have the honeymoon period. So the last two classes that we’ve had 2014 and 2015 that we have full-year data for, we’ve exceeded that $1.5 million range.

In our 2016 stores, we don’t have a full-year yet, but we’re probably more in that $1.5 million range sort of right on that target right now. I will say that what we’re probably seeing is a little bit more of a drop in year two in the adjacent markets. And I think that is due to as we continue to grow into some newer markets and we open stores. We see customers come from a further distance. And as you open that second third fourth store, there’s a little bit more impact that we’re seeing in year two related to that.

And I think that part of it also is just our same-store sales were down as well. So I think that’s had an impact as well the same-store sales being negative in the first quarter.

Gregory Francfort

Got it. And maybe I’ll sneak one more and I have a quick question you’ve kind of talked about the industry dynamic in the past and the level of discounting. Can you maybe just update us on what you’re seeing recently? I know the level of competition seemed to bleed a little bit later this year. Have you seen any sort of, I guess, your competitor is getting off of that at all kind of as we move into the spring?

Clifton Rutledge

Well, I’m not saying it, but I wish reward. But I believe there are multiple factors that are impacting the restaurant industry as a whole. I believe it’s combination of, again, too many restaurants still being built in the industry. There is a big disparity between price increasing at restaurants and decreasing in grocery stores. The competitor discounting that we’re saying is still out there. It’s getting – it’s still intense anyway we want to look at it.

We’re discounting, but what we’re not going to discount to the deep discounting that you’re seeing other places. We’re still going to make money. And at the end of the day, we’re hoping to see that some of that turns, but it just hasn’t. And I mean, again, there is a – if you go back to the tax credits and all of the other things, I still think there’s some lingering effects there just, because it happened in February, everybody has changed their budgets and all that as we go forward.

So they believe there’s still some lingering effects there. But the par to discounting, Greg, it’s not getting any easier by any means.

Gregory Francfort

Got it. Thanks for the perspective. I appreciate it.

Clifton Rutledge

You bet, you bet.

Michael Gallo

Hi, good afternoon. My question, Clifton, is just on the strategy of how you are approaching the environment. It seems like they shift much more to limited time offers, and it seems that when you have shifted to limited time offers that you have had been able to impact things more at the margins. So walk us through kind of how you plan to evolve the strategy? Should we expect to see a number of limited time offers kind of expanding, and how do you plan to kind of balance that going forward? Thanks.

Clifton Rutledge

Well, our brand is not really a dime limited time offers that we’ve done those, but they’ve been on existing menu items for the last 10, 12 years. And when you look at when we started with the fish sandwich last year, we just – the breakfast bowl is well and we just as you heard me announced the chicken for – chicken supreme sandwich. That is our plan that we’re going to offer an LTO once on a quarter pretty much as we go forward.

But it’s building off of our core menu items. It’s not like we’re bringing in pizza, or anything of that nature. It’s adding things to enhance the flavor and again taking something that we’ve already got. And you can build a wonderful sandwich out of it with the proprietary sauces and other things that go with that, that’s what we’re going to focus on.

You’ll see us focus on other things salad as we go further into next year and those in bulk – in the bulk concept. But yes, I think you will. I mean, we’re still not going to get away from what guys hear, and that’s our core menu that’s chicken and biscuits.

Our southern Cajun Filet and all the other things that we serve, but we will sprinkle in a new LTO once a quarter and we think that again, that it’s a right thing to do not making it a menu item or a core menu item. It’s got to earn its way on the menu. So I think that’s what you’ll see for the next six, eight, 10 quarters that we’ve got that we’re building a pipeline now for as far as new products that we really didn’t have in our war chest a year ago.

Michael Gallo

Okay. Thank you.

Clifton Rutledge

Thank you.

Jake Bartlett

Great, thanks for taking the question. I had a question on the April trends on the company side of a negative 3.5%. Were there any – I know that there’s Easter in there, so is there any way you can kind of quantify maybe Easter impact or the shift in length? Anything else – I had looked at the last year, it looks like your compare was actually, I think, fairly easy for the first part of the quarter. It gets more difficult as you go in the quarter, but just anything we should think about when we kind of put that quarter to-date trend in perspective?

John Jordan

Yes, so when you look at the Easter shift, there is some impact to the company on it. It’s primarily the weekend of Easter is a soft weekend for us, but it’s relatively negligible. I mean, it’s a couple of maybe 20 basis points or something like that of a shift between that. And when you look at it, as we continue to say, our sales have been volatile day to day and week to week. We feel great about our strategy of where we’re going forward and we’re going to continue working very hard to be able to do it. I mean the good news is that our – what we’re going against as the year progresses becomes a little bit easier over time as we go into the quarters. But we’re hoping we’re going to see some improvement as the year progresses.

Jake Bartlett

Okay. And then as we think about March, it looks like March didn’t improve either kind of from the first two months of the year, yet your most indications are that the industry did improve in March from what we’ve seen?

Clifton Rutledge

So the big thing there in March is, you have to remember and you don’t see our month to month. But March was one of our strongest months of the year in 2016. So topping over that number was a big, big hurdle for the company stores. Now when you combine it all with the franchise stores, it relatively wash some of that out, but March for the company operated restaurants with our largest month last year that we were comping over in 2016.

John Jordan

And we did see improvement in March, so if you actually look at our quarter and how the quarter sort of progressed. We were slightly positive system wide in same-store sales in January. We saw a drop in February related to the income tax refund delays and then we saw a pick up in March.

So just – we typically won’t get this granular, but system wide in January we were up 0.3%. We were negative 3.6% in February system wide. And we were negative 1.8% in March. And if you look at it obviously the company did worse than the franchise side. But it was a similar trend January was the best month for the company, February was the worst month, and March was in the middle, so what you think?

Jake Bartlett

Got it. Sorry. That makes sense. And just lastly, just building on the question that Michael, I think, asked before, in terms of your – the strategy, in terms of driving traffic in this kind of difficult value-oriented environment, throughout 2016 and in late 2015, you did pivot a bit, more recently doing the $4 combos at breakfast. It seems to – when you’ve done those pivots, it seems to have been effective. Is that something you don’t feel an urgency to do right now or are you kind of, we’re focused on what feels like a little more of the premium side in terms of your LTO?

Clifton Rutledge

All right and I’d say that’s a good way to put it that that’s there if we need to pull it out, but keep going back to that well so many times from that again and we were seeing it every quarter and there’s no doubt about it. But at the end of the day whether it’s our franchise, partners, or us we have to make money at the end of the day.

And just going out to chase a value for a limited period, that’s not going to sustain long-term. So that’s why we’re looking at more long-term premium products that allow us to be able to do that with our flavors. Now does that hurt us on traffic, probably so. And we’ve got to correct that and that’s where the service piece sort of comes in.

You’ve heard me say many times before, our service needs to match the quality of our food and that’s the things we’re focusing on. And that’s not like a light switch I wish I could just turn that on and all of that happen tomorrow. But that takes time, but that’s the long-term effect of what we’re working on not trying to just get one-month or one quarter to jump up in sales, but then we don’t make any profit from it.

John Jordan

And one of the things you will see us do is, we’re going to have some of these premium LTOs, we’re going to balance it and you’ll see some of those things that you mentioned that will come periodically throughout the year. There’s not going to be permanent. You’ll see some value that comes from time to time and we have that built into our calendar that we will pull out of our bag.

Clifton Rutledge

We’ll still do the Summer of Tea and those types of things that have been a success of course in the past. So it’s not like we’re going completely away from that, but we are looking more towards the premium products and a little higher check average.

Jake Bartlett

Okay. And then lastly, just real quick, on traffic and mix, if you can give us that or the mix of the price and the traffic will be helpful?

John Jordan

Yes, so this will be on the company stores and so for the first quarter when you look at it, we were 2.2% in pricing. We were negative 5.4% in transactions and we were negative 0.3% in mix. So mix was actually probably our best performance that we’ve had probably in a year and a half or so. And we took the hit on transactions at the end, negative 5.4% from our company restaurants.

Jake Bartlett

Thank you.

John Jordan

Thank you.

Andrew Charles

Thank you. So far this year, you guys have signed three development agreements, franchisees in DC, and Virginia, as well as Western Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Would you kind of categorize those as more catch-up moves, or is this kind of the right case that we should think about as we think about the remainder of 2017 with signed development agreements?

Clifton Rutledge

No, I mean it is not catch-up because we’ve already got buying or what we’re doing for this year, this is future. The four that we’re going to do in Maryland is great to that that worked out, those will be four new that we can add on. The Pennsylvania ones aren’t even baked into this year’s at all. So those were more for next year.

Western Tennessee was closer to Memphis, again those are future. And we’re continuing to look for those opportunities as we go forward, that’s got to make sense and it’s definitely got to be the right person that we allow to join that and so we’re pretty stringent on that as we go forward, but these are good things for us, because it’s above and beyond what we already have baked into our numbers for this year.

John Jordan

And also keep in mind that most of our franchise growth comes from our existing franchise partners. So when you look at a handful of stores each year, comes from the first time franchise.

Clifton Rutledge

That’s right.

John Jordan

But, so these are sort of bonuses getting these extra people in.

Andrew Charles

That’s helpful. And, John, there is about $2 million of debt pay down during the quarter, what would you need to see to get more comfortable with considering adding leverage again?

John Jordan

So when you look at it, I mean we’re obviously extremely comfortable with our leverage. We’ve carried significantly more leverage in the past in our company’s history. You know typically first quarter we have a typically low debt pay down. If you look at the previous year, we really paid a few million dollars down in the first quarter; we ended up paying down $42.7 million for the year, which was over a $1 fully diluted per share.

So right now our process is we’re going to continue to pay down debt, we don’t have any plans at this point in time to take on more leverage, but that could change, I mean at any time that could change, because we’re comfortable where we are. But right now we’re just going to continue to pay down for the time being.

Andrew Charles

Thank you.

Jeffrey Bernstein

Great. Thank you very much. This question was just on – just following up on the comp, and oftentimes you’ll talk about the dayparts, I’m just wondering where you might have seen greater or less pressure from a daypart perspective and the GAAP, which seems to have widened as you mentioned between the company and the franchise. I’m just wondering why you see that happening and when you might see that reverse. And then I have a follow-up question?

Clifton Rutledge

Yes, so that’s a great question. So if you remember in full year 2016, we were actually positive at all dayparts and same-store sales for company restaurants except breakfast, which we were down 0.2%. In the first quarter we were negative at all dayparts and same-store sales, and in transactions. The worst performing daypart was 8 [ph] to close. And the second worst was lunch and the best daypart was dinner and the second one was breakfast. And so that’s what we sort of shook out there.

If you look at it on the difference between the company and the franchisees and same-store sales, there’s a couple of reasons there. Number one is in the first quarter of 2016 the company outperformed the franchisees by about 110 basis points. So that explains part of it.

The second one is that cannibalization in the adjacent markets is having a larger impact on the company restaurants than the franchise restaurants, because we’re opening in areas where there is a lot more green space. And people are coming from further distances to our stores and we opened the second and third and fourth, we’re being impacted more from that.

And then finally, over a long period of time the company has still outperformed the franchise community, but it goes back over a five or six year period, which is probably outside of most people’s time horizon. But the company has still had some pretty unbelievable years where we exceeded franchise growth and sometimes that flips.

Jeffrey Bernstein

Got it. And then it seems like franchisee sentiment is quite strong based on your comments around existing franchisees clamoring for new stores and new franchisees…

John Jordan

Yes.

Jeffrey Bernstein

Just wondering whether the – whether there’s any hint from talking to some of these potential partners whether more modest comp growth and the rising costs are concerned, or whether you see that has kind of any impact to future unit growth if it was to stay at these levels?

John Jordan

It’s again, as you look at it from what we’re seeing from the outside, there’s like, I said earlier, we get, I don’t know how many calls a week or a month from that. And because of the high, even if it’s a $1.5 number that we’re talking about, that’s better in – on the adjacent markets than many of our competitors their system-wide average. So that’s attractive.

Now, all that being said, as costs go up from whether that be from building to land, of course, all that matters. And the good thing is our existing franchisees or their warning new areas to grow as well, because a lot of them have grown up, where they’ve got to now look for a whole different market.

But we’re still seeing positive interest on both sides, whether they would be from new franchisees and we want to give our existing franchisee the opportunities to be honest first, because it’s just as better for our brand to have an existing franchisee open versus someone there’s new. So I hope that answered your question totally. But we do – it’s still a very – we have a lot of interest out there from both sides of the fence.

Jeffrey Bernstein

That’s helpful. And just John, one clarification for the first quarter earnings and maybe just the Street was modeling it wrong, but it looks like you have handily beat consensus expectations, at least, looking at earnings, yet the full-year guidance was unchanged. So I wasn’t sure whether that was just a case of the Street not properly kind of assessing the quarterly growth, or do you think your 2017 guidance now looks increasingly conservative? How do you explain kind of the mismatch, at least, versus consensus in the quarter?

John Jordan

I think the biggest difference may be the marketing that I mentioned that million dollar timing difference between Q1 and Q2 of last year. And I think that will probably explain most of the difference probably between Q1 and Q2.

Jeffrey Bernstein

Got it. So we should be putting in that $1 million as an incremental on a year-over-year for the second quarter to kind of neutralize?

John Jordan

Yes, that’s right. So it’s not that we’re going to spend roughly as a percent of sales for the full-year, we’re going to be relatively in a similar range just last year. But what happened is, in 2016, the first quarter was abnormally high and the second quarter was abnormally low, whereas this year it’s going to be more somewhat relatively similar percentage, won’t be exactly even to be closer.

Jeffrey Bernstein

Understood. Thank you.

John Jordan

Thank you.

Chris O’Cull

Thanks. Good afternoon, guys.

Clifton Rutledge

Hi, Chris.

Chris O’Cull

I apologize if I missed this in your presentation.

Clifton Rutledge

Yes.

Chris O’Cull

But what specific service factors have you seen erode or cause you concern?

Clifton Rutledge

The thing that, again, from our service standpoint is that, is everybody else out there, and it doesn’t matter what brand it is. They’re upping their game. And it’s not that Bojangles’ service has been battering of that nature, it’s just helping it. And what I mean by that is in this table service I like to call enhanced service, and that is just one someone walks in. And there’s a company out there, I’m not going to mention the name and everybody knows who they are.

They’re standard barrier there. And we need to be fighting towards that and taking market share from them versus them taking it from us and others. And whether it’s speared service, whether it’s just the grades, I said it pretty – I said all the time here internally hot food hot, cold food cold, thank you and please come back, it’s no harder than that. But it’s awful difficult when you go for that and ship to ship and is the consistency of that of what I’m needing to see.

In other words, when a customer comes to-date, they need to say this – see the same customer experience tomorrow. And it’s giving those inconsistencies in line of what SMG is helping us focus on is getting that from that standpoint, don’t be too high one day and too low the next. Let’s get back to where were consistently giving the same customer service, but in a polite meaningful way, I guess, is the best way I would describe that Chris.

Chris O’Cull

Okay. And then you mentioned in the release the long-term goal is for franchising to lead the expansion efforts. Do you expect this to be driven primarily by them growing at a faster rate than the company, or would the company be willing to sell restaurants to franchisees?

Clifton Rutledge

That’s a great question. I mean, we just refranchised, of course, the stores that were in Maryland, and it’s something that if something came about, we would look at it. But from just a – this true growth, yes, the franchise side is going to probably lead and build more stores at a quicker pace than what the company stores are and we are farther and farther away from Charlotte, which is our home base and makes it difficult.

It just does is, we try to go out now from a training perspective. Maybe you’ve got to start looking at regional offices and all that kind of stuff, and we’re really baking some of that at – we’re still going to keep the same growth rate in place, but it makes a little bit more sense in some of these markets that the franchisees are the ones that are doing that.

And so, the refranchising fees, I don’t know, we’ll see if more that comes about if it makes sense, then we’ll look at that. But it’s not something that we have built into our strategic plan, but doesn’t mean we won’t look at it either.

Chris O’Cull

Okay, great. Thanks, guys.

Clifton Rutledge

I think you go the other way. We made some franchise stores that makes sense from where we operate. Well, it could work both ways.

Will Slabaugh

Yes, thanks, guys. I had a question on Bojangles’ of the Future. If you could talk a little bit more about any sort of costs you’ve come to in terms of the cost to build on those stores versus the current cost. And then when we think about some of those elements you mentioned that maybe used in the upcoming remodels, should that increase the cost of the remodel versus what we’ve experienced in the past, or franchisees experienced in the past?

Clifton Rutledge

Well, I would start first with the Bojangles’ of the Future. I mean, when you look at the cost, there’s no doubt about it this first one is going to be more expensive. That’s while we’re taking all the time to see what we need to do from a value engineering. And we found a lot of different elements whether it’s the type of tile, or the type of flooring or those type of things that we can take off. But we’re also taking a look at the size of the building to see it by taking some square footage out of it, as well as maybe a smaller store that would be in some of these more rural markets.

So that’s one side of the sense that we’re looking at. As far as the remodels, some of it is going to be a little bit more of an added expense, mainly because of the equipment, because you’ve got newer equipment that’s coming in to replace some of our legacy equipment, but it’s not terribly more, but it is more is we’re looking at that. Now before we make the Bojangles’ of the Future, I knew standard. I knew unit standard is what we call it, we’re going to do everything we can to knock as much of the cost out of that. So that is somewhat equal.

Is it going to be a little more expensive? It could, but nothing to the extent of what this first one is, that’s why we’re taking our time on, as well as the three remodels that we’ve got going on right now. So we’re from that before we just turn that on and everybody go forward with. We want to do our part, because it’s the only right thing to do, not only for the company restaurants, but especially for our franchise partners.

Will Slabaugh

And if I can follow-up on that, when you think about the sales that I’m anticipating you driving from that Bojangles’ of the Future and then some of the elements there in the remodel, are those increased sales coming at a particular daypart, because you all have that Biscuit Theater, or is that going to be more breakfast sales in the morning, or are you anticipating more afternoon dinner, et cetera.? Is there any sort of plan at this point yet?

Clifton Rutledge

Well, I think from the early, it’s only been – you’ve got to remember, it’s only been opened now one quarter and we mach the quarter sales every single day. All that, I can tell you that it’s exceeding what we wanted and part of – that part is great. The big part of it though is the dayparts, I think you can pretty much look at across the Board.

The biggest difference that we’re seeing is keeping that same drive earlier it was taken place, but we’re getting more people inside the building, especially like on a Sunday after launch and some of those things. And that’s because of some of the things that we’ve put in, weather it’s a different seatings has been in place or the charging stations or those types of things to make it more attractive for people to come inside. And so, again, we don’t want to lose that that drive-through experience that we’ve got – we do like and we’re saying more people are coming inside than they were before.

Will Slabaugh

Got it. Thank you.

Clifton Rutledge

Yes.

Andy Barish

Hey, guys, just one more way to get [indiscernible] to same-store sales on. Are you seeing demonstrable differences between the core and the adjacent pointing? Does some of that honeymoon drop off in the adjacent markets?

John Jordan

So what we’ve seen is, we’ve said in the past, the last sort of six years, half the years adjacents have done better, half the years the cores have done better. But the last year or so and including in the first quarter, the core markets have outperformed the adjacent markets. And in the first quarter both core and adjacent were negative, but of course adjacent was more negative than core. And there’s a bigger spread for the company between the core and adjacent results than the franchisees.

Andy Barish

Got you. And then can you just refresh our memory, John, on the commodity basket for this year and anything different on the labor inflation front, kind of maybe including the intentional investments that you are – if you can quantify that for 2017?

John Jordan

Yes. So first of all on the commodities so we had deflation in the first quarter, which was great, but we do see as the year progresses we’re seeing an inflation as we go forward. We’ve got some of our pork items that increased and then also chicken, on our boneless we’re pretty much locked in for the year. Our bone-in we’re about 40% locked on the bone-in and so – on that.

If you look at our overall basket, we’re probably maybe 70% locked for the rest of the year. When you look at the labor, obviously the things we’ve been saying is, we got the tight labor market, we got the service initiatives, more full time versus part-time team members and we got our medical costs. And of course one of the things that’s been added to the list now is with same-store sales being negative that’s putting pressure on the labor costs as a percentage of sales due to that.

Andy Barish

Okay. Thank you.

John Jordan

Thanks.

Jon Tower

Hey guys, just a couple of follow-ups. Just thinking about pricing for the year, I was a little surprised in the first quarter, you came in 2.2% price, and I think you had mentioned last call you were going to run probably lower in 2017 than you have in the past. So can you elaborate on perhaps what the plans are for the rest of the year if some will roll off, and you don’t plan on taking any incremental price, or is this 2.2% representative of what we should expect for the rest of the year?

Jon Jordan

Great questions. So if you recall historically with the exception of a couple of years, we’ve usually run in the 2.5%, 2.6% range. The 2.2% that we had for Q1 was all legacy pricing that we had from end of May 2016 and end of September 2016. We did have – we took some pricing just recently at the beginning of our May period, but we have pricing that’s falling off in our June period. And so the pricing in Q2 will probably be slightly higher than Q1, then it would drop back down in Q3 and then it will drop down a lot more in Q4. So right now what we’re sort of looking at for the year is pricing right around the 2% range.

So 2.2% in Q1, might be just slightly or higher than that in Q2, it will start to drop back in Q3 and Q4, because we’ll lose our price increase we took in June and we’ll lose our price increase we took at the end of September. At this point in time we will not evaluate pricing again till Thanksgiving time period if we take any pricing for the period.

Clifton Rutledge

I was going to say, if we take any more the rest of the year.

Jon Tower

Okay, thanks, all right. And then just on the technology initiatives, I think Clifton you mentioned earlier that it was important for you to do it the right for loyal Bojangles fanatics. And I was just curious to have you elaborate a little bit more what you meant by that? Is it fear that you might push it too hard and push away those core customers who are maybe do too much discounting to somebody is already coming to your stores. Can just elaborate on that?

Clifton Rutledge

Yes, it’s doesn’t have anything to do with technology really at all. What it has to do with is the operational model. And what I mean by that is that when they come in, when they use that, they ask one thing and we’ve got a beautiful office built, I mean this is nice as anything that’s out there and all of that is great. But the experience when they come inside the store does not meet that expectation, then we’re going – that could be a big hurdle for us. And so we want to make sure that’s why we’re staggering this. And doing it with the loyalty and payment first. So our teams can get trained with that. We have learned a lot by, a lot of due diligence has been done through our technology partners that we’ve been able to see the good and the bad and what’s worked and what hasn’t worked.

And so before we turn on the large ordering that we’re planning to in that August/September timeframe, we’ve got to make sure that we’re prepared for that, so that when that happens that there’s not a hick up inside the restaurant, because the worst thing we can do is turn that on and then I get there and the products not ready, or whatever that may be. And also, we’re going to entertain, we never even thought we would talk about delivery.

But since we’re going to be looking at these big box orders, does it make sense from that standpoint? Well, that’s a lot of operational things we’ve got to get checked off – the box checked off in training from flow and from all of that. So that’s what I mean when I say, that we’re going to do this the right way. We’re not just going to turn on the app and then hope everything works perfectly, because we’ve seen that’s just not the case in some of the companies that try to do it too fast from that standpoint, and we’re going to make sure, we’re trained and ready to go before we turn that on. Does that answer your question?

Jon Tower

It does. Thank you. I appreciate it. Have a good night.

Clifton Rutledge

You bet. Thank you.

Sharon Zackfia

Hi, good afternoon. Sorry, if I repeat somebody else’s question, I had to step away for a second. But John, I remember you saying you expect a slight inflation for the full-year, and I know it was deflationary in the first quarter. But could you kind of contrast the first-half versus the second-half? Are you expecting to actually see inflation at any point this year in your COGS? And then is that part of the reason why, if you look at the restaurant level margin contribution, you are down $130 million for this quarter. I think the guidance for the full-year is down $130 million to $180 million. Is that the primary reason why you don’t expect to see any improvement there as the year goes on?

Jon Jordan

Yes, I think what we’re seeing right now is, we think we can have inflation possibly even in the second fiscal quarter, because we have slight deflation obviously in the first quarter when you strip out the pricing that we took. Our food costs have been historically low, both last year and obviously for the first quarter of this year, they’ve been in a fairly historical lows for us and it’s been of benefit.

I think the biggest thing that’s really impacting our restaurant contribution margin is more the labor. We – in the past, we’ve been able to leverage our labor for many, many years and now due to some of the things I have mentioned earlier, we’re seeing in some pressure there.

And then secondly, on our operating cost, while we – it was a little bit because of that marketing swing in the first quarter of this year, our operating costs continue to increase as a percentage of revenues, because you have new restaurants coming in that have a lower average unit volume than our existing restaurant base. And so that puts pressure on that line item as a percent of sales.

Generally, we can release some of that pressure with same-store sales growth, but with same-store sales being negative, that’s been also causing the percentage to increase in our existing store base as well. So, as we continue to go, if we can see some growth in our same-store sales that will help the labor and it will help the operating costs line both, but still both maybe up, but it would help them significantly.

Sharon Zackfia

And if I can maybe add on another question. I know you thought you had kind of a promotional mismatch year-over-year in the first quarter. I’m curious about what you think about the current promotion and how you are kind of addressing that going forward?

Jon Jordan

Yes. So if you look at it right now for the second quarter, we started out April. We were pretty close match to the prior year at breakfast what we ran. And of course, we had fish sandwich that carried over, because the length was a little bit later. And we also ran an eight piece four biscuit, which we ran in the prior year as well.

In May this year, we’re running our Cajun Filet Biscuit Combo that sort of our breakfast promotion. And we have our new chicken supreme sandwich and we’re running a 12 Piece Super Tailgate. Last year, we actually ran a $1.29, or $0.99 our branding smoke sausage depending on which market and we ran our roasted chicken bites combo at $5. And so we do have some different items there. And then when we jump into June, we feel like we’ve got a good marketing calendar. It’s going to be a little bit different from last year, but we think it’ll be a – we feel good about what the June promotion is going to be.

Sharon Zackfia

Okay, great. Thank you.

Jon Jordan

Thank you.

Clifton Rutledge

One more question.

Karen Holthouse

Hey, if you – sort of bigger picture as you look to a couple of different areas where you are trying to elevate the brand, the design, the table service. Where are quality improvements in the product in the sense of some of the more branded antibiotic-free chicken going even further into like free range or cage-free eggs? Where does that fit into your thought process? Thanks.

Jon Jordan

Well, we’ve already announced on the cage-free eggs that we will be there, I think, 2020, 2024, so that’s already been announced. We are conversations with our protein suppliers has led us to believe that progress is being made towards eliminating the use of antibiotic – which is important for human medicine by 2020. So that is something that we’ve already – we said we’ve already said and we’ll stand behind. If you are getting into other things, we’re still working. We had all of our chicken providers actually in the building today, which was great to see.

But we’re going to stay focused on that. We’re following all the guidelines from our National Chicken Council, the Animal Welfare piece of that, and following what the laws are there? And we feel that we’re at or above those standards. And we will continue to source as we look at starting gaining towards the claim of where that MSG we’ve got some of those products, and we’re working on those going forward.

Karen Holthouse

Great. Thank you.

Joshua Long

Great. Thank you for taking my question. Just wanted to circle back to some of the cannibalization you are seeing as you’re taking those company stores into the adjacent markets. Any sort of perspective or additional color you can provide on just how that cannibalization is either progressing, is it changing, is it not changing? Do you feel like it is steady? I think that’s a point that we’ve gotten questions on in terms of just balancing the white growth brand with also just kind of baking in the cannibalization impact?

Clifton Rutledge

Let me say from what we have learned. What we have learned that and these are adjacent and I’ll let John to go into some of the numbers. But what we have learned is, when we go into these adjacent markets, you’ve got to go in and you’ve got to build several parts. You cannot go even in some cases, where we thought, five or six, seven miles away up to even 10 miles away would be far enough, it just was not.

And so, that has all been redone. And so when we go into a new market, we are now placing those stores that are further apart and then coming back to instill. There have been some pretty alarming count – cannibalization numbers based on that. But we just didn’t think would happen or take place, but is has. And so the smart thing for us is to go back to the drawing board and we have, and that’s why again, as we start going further out that we need to look more towards the franchise side of the growing it in some of the markets that they’re already in and already doing versus what we’re seeing.

But there has been good learnings. It’s been alarms that we can take as we go into the into the future, and I’ll let John speak on some of the numbers.

Jon Jordan

Yes. So if you look at it, we have 287 restaurants in the adjacent market, so that’s a lot, that’s not a few. And we have AUVs of over $1.4 million system-wide in the adjacent markets, which are stronger than most of our competitors national averages. But one of the things when you look at a company versus franchise, at the end of 2013, our franchisees had a 150 restaurants in the adjacent markets. And at the end of the first quarter, they have 191, they’ve opened 41.

At the end of 2013, the company had 31 restaurants in the adjacent markets, and we now have 96. And we’re building out markets and that just takes time. And as a result of that, we’ve got plenty of case studies that show that over time the Bojangles’ will get share of the business. But what we see, as you know, starts out with a honeymoon, you see a drop in year two, and then you start to build again from there. And – but we’ve got 287 stores, and of those that have been opened for a full year. The AUVs are over a 1.4 million system-wide, which we feel really good about.

Joshua Long

Great. Thank you.

Jon Jordan

Thank you.

Clifton Rutledge

Yes, I just want to thank everybody again for being on the call to-night, and I’m sure we’ll be talking to some of you here again in a few minutes. So thank you. You all have a blessed night and we’ll talk to you soon. Bye-bye.

