DryShips: Voluntary Reverse Split Again?

This reverse split will reduce the share count from about 66 million to about 9 million.

The CEO used his voting rights and approved yet another unnecessary reverse split.

Investment Thesis (NASDAQ:DRYS)

I can't comprehend what DryShips' CEO George Economou is thinking when it comes to the general public (small investors). The company seems to be performing reverse splits on a monthly basis, thereby eliminating small investors. The image above shows that 300,000 shares are reduced to zero shares within a short period of time. On-going death spiral financing (Kalani), the $2 billion shelf offering and non-stop reverse splits by the company are all conspiring to push the share price to zero.

Voluntary Reverse Split (fishy)

What is the necessity of this latest reverse split? This is the third voluntary reverse split by the company.

Voluntary Reverse Split 1 for 8 (linked to Kalani deal)

Voluntary Reverse Split 1 for 4 (linked to Kalani deal)

Voluntary Reverse Split 1 for 7 (linked to Kalani deal)

The company still needs $159.4 million worth of shares to be sold to Kalani, who will later dump them on the general public for profit. Here is the trick. The company simply eliminates small investors by performing voluntary reverse splits, which brings the share count to low levels. If the share count is low, the share price will increase dramatically whenever the company press releases are positive. There is no risk of non-compliance from NASDAQ, as the company is simply performing voluntary reverse splits solely for the purpose of selling shares to Kalani.

Voting Rights

As I mentioned in my previous article, Economou's voting rights as a single entity exceeds the general public's voting rights. Therefore this annual meeting is meaningless.

Interestingly on September 9, 2016, DryShips entered into an agreement with Sifnos (owned by CEO) to convert $8.75 million of the outstanding amount facility to 29,166 shares of Series D Preferred Stock (Series D Preferred stock has voting rights, 100,000 votes per share). = 29,166 Series D Preferred Stock = 29,166 / 4 (reverse split 1 for 4) = 7,291 Series D Preferred Stock = 7,291 x 100,000 per share =729 million voting rights (George Economou owns 100% of Series D Preferred Stock) = In comparison, the General Public has 66 million voting rights only

Conclusion

There are four separate investigations pending into DryShips related to potential violations of federal securities. With the continuing death financing deals with Kalani, $2 billion shelf offering (issues shares on a regular basis) and seemingly non-stop reverse splits, this stock is going nowhere. The end is nearing - please stay away from this stock.

If there is an opportunity (a big spike in share price), my recommendation is that you can short DRYS.

