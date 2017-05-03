Like I Said, General Motors Is Headed For A Traffic Jam

Back in July and again in September, yours truly here suggested we had already seen so-called "peak auto," and would only see weaker sales of cars going forward. In September I added another dimension to the discussion... Morgan Stanley's worry that a wave of off-lease turn-ins and a wave of trade-ins were going to flood the car lots with barely-used cars, sending their prices to levels that would make it very difficult for a shopper to say no to a bargain on a used vehicle than pay a premium for a new one.

The response to my assessment was... shall we call them 'colorful disagreements?'

With the car sales data all the way through April's activity now in hand, I'm going to reiterate my original thesis. That is, peak auto has already happened. Ford Motor (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and all the rest of the big names in the business are heading into a long-term cyclical headwind. Though there are always some consumers that want/need new cars, it doesn't look like we're going to see a super-swell of demand like we did in 2016 for a long while.

Multiple Flat Tires

All told, the carmaking industry's unit sales fell 4.7% in the United States last month. That's the fourth straight month year-over-year sales of vehicles slumped. All manufacturers except Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY) missed their sales estimates, and all manufacturers except Volkswagen/Audi (OTCPK:VLKAY) reported year-over-year sales dips. GM saw unit sales fall 5.8%, while Ford's sales fell 7.1%.

Were it just one month, or were April of last year an oddly high bar to hurdle, it might be dismissible. This has become a habit, and even turned into a trend. Even truck sales are slowing.



Source: Thomson Reuters

And it's not as if car companies are being difficult to work with. Interest rates remain low, and incentives are still high. The average transaction price last month, according to J.D. Power and Associates, fell 2% year-over-year to $33,165 last month. Incentives grew to roughly 11% per vehicle, to a whopping $3903, extending what was already a long streak of generosity from carmakers.



Source: NADA Used Car Guide, April 2017

Incentives on trucks actually fell 6%, to $3726 each. Interestingly, though not surprisingly, truck sales failed to reignite after plunging in March. Light trucks had been a bright spot for the automaking business, but now it looks like even that once-hot market is saturated.

AlixPartners managing partner Mark Wakefield believes we could see car sales fell to 2 million less than 2016's tally of 17.5 million in 2017. Given the pace of decline underway, the prognostication isn't that tough to believe.

Ancillary evidence of this headwind lies in the sheer amount of inventory dealers are now sitting on. As of the end of last month, GM reported there's 100 days worth of inventory now sitting on its dealers' lots. That's up a little from March's 98 days, and up a lot from the 70 days worth of inventory General Motors had parked in front of dealers' buildings back in April of last year. It's also nearly a ten-year high inventory level for General Motors.

Ford said it was only sitting on 80 days worth of vehicles sales, though even that figure is still relatively high.

Used Cars Are Now Competition

While too much new-car inventory is forcing car companies to make sweet deals, the mostly unspoken headwind is a glut of used cars that's started to build, but has yet to peak. Morgan Stanley's assessment a month ago was that the average price of a used car could fall 20% between now and 2020, as all those sales since 2015 make their way back to dealers' lots, or get sold right out of owners' driveways.

To that end, though April's data has to be complied, the NADA's used car data through March confirms that used car prices are indeed falling, lining up with Morgan Stanley's outlook.



Source: NADA Used Car Guide, April 2017

Perhaps more than any other clue that the car-buying cycle is now in decline, the average term length for a new car loan stands at a record 69.1 months. This suggests the latest round of buyers are willing, but not necessarily able to afford payments within the confines of a more conventional three or four-year lean. When the less-than-perfect-credit customer is being catered to, the last of the better-credit customers are all but out of the market.

Along those same lines, 2% of subprime auto loans were delinquent as of late last year... a huge swath by car loan standards. And, it's been steadily on the rise since 2011, forcing lenders to become pickier and more restrictive even as manufacturers are trying to find ways to get new buyers loans. That makes it difficult for those buyers, or any borrowers, to buy a new car.

Bottom Line

Were it just one red flag or another, it might be easy to dismiss the idea of a contraction that could up-end Ford, General Motors or their peers. It's not just one red flag though. Between rising incentives, rising inventories (new and used), loan delinquencies, and -- oh yeah, falling auto sales -- it's difficult to conclude we've not already seen this round of "peak auto."

But what about the simple plateau argument? That sales will simply hover as 2016's levels and allow car companies to continues raking in revenue. I'll go back to Mark Wakefield and let him finishing things off. He contends:

This is a cyclical market. It's always been a cyclical market. The idea that we're going to plateau, to us it doesn't really hold water.

It is what it is.