MasterCard: Q1 2017 Valuation Update

| About: MasterCard Incorporated (MA)

Summary

Adjusted EPS of $1.01 vs. $0.95 expected; +17.4% Y/Y.

Net revenue of $2.734 billion vs. $2.651 billion as expected; +11.8% Y/Y.

DCF valuation implies per share value of $132.28, +12.0% vs. today's closing price.

Very much like its identical twin, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), MasterCard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) today reported outstanding earnings for their Q1 2017. Both revenue growth and EPS beat analyst expectations by a significant margin. The following is the most current valuation of the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500. Become a contributor »
Tagged: , Credit Services, Earnings
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.