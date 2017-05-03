Chipotle After Earnings: Still A Buy

One month ago I wrote that "time was running out" to pick up Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) stock at a depressed price. Since then the shares have gone up 18 percent, and are now up 30 percent since the beginning of the year. I actually look at this recent run with a tinge of disappointment, because I would have liked to keep accumulating stock at $400 a share. Even so, it is still way too early to declare victory. As I wrote in my previous two articles, Chipotle is a company to own for decades, not months or even years. With that in mind, I would like to take this opportunity to comment on recent events and review why the stock is still a buy.

Let's start with the quarterly report, which came out on April 25 to much fanfare. While revenue exceeded expectations by a small amount, profits beat the Street consensus by 20 percent. Restaurant operating margins now stand at 17 percent, a far cry from the pre-crisis peak of 28 percent but well above the bottom of about 6 percent. Sales, which management indicated is their primary goal, came in at $1.07 billion compared to the first quarter 2016 low of $834 million. Again, that is way below the quarterly high of $1.2 billion achieved before the crisis, but it still bodes well for the company. Although increased expenses have been a bit of a drag, the decline in revenue is the real culprit behind the earnings nosedive. This becomes more obvious when the income statements for 2015 and 2016 (excerpted below) are viewed together.

Looking toward the near future, this summer will mark the second anniversary of when the food safety scandal came to national attention, which is roughly how long these crises stay alive in the public consciousness. The fallacy of waiting to buy is that it won't become apparent that the company has recovered until after the recovery takes place…but that is exactly what most analysts are recommending!

Speaking of analysts, many are quietly raising their price targets while simultaneously insisting, presumably to save face, that the stock is overvalued because growth is now priced in. Of course they don't explain what they mean by "priced in," because the phrase does not actually mean anything. It is just an empty expression for when the analyst does not otherwise know how to explain or justify something. Then there is Standpoint Research's Ronnie Moas, who recently released this gem:

Chipotle is being treated like it's an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) , Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) , Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) , when in fact all they do is make burritos

Famous last words, if I ever saw any. Yeah, burritos probably aren't the sexiest businesses, but what matters in investing is money, and Chipotle certainly makes a lot of dough. Indeed, they were earning consistent 20 percent returns on capital pre-crisis, which is extraordinary.

We also learned that Chipotle plans to raise prices by 5 percent in 20 percent of its restaurants. Management indicated on the conference call that they would expand the price hikes to more locations if the first round is successful. Unlike its fast-food counterparts, Chipotle has shown a remarkable ability to pass on inflation to the customer. Notable price hikes in 2014 and 2015 did little to damper traffic, so analysts' concern about increased labor and food costs looks overblown.

Finally I want to address the Bill Ackman issue. Normally I don't pay much attention to what big investors do, but I thought this recent kerfuffle was particularly comical. Last September the billionaire hedge fund manager announced that his firm took a nearly 10 percent stake in Chipotle. Shortly thereafter, the fund made a filing with the SEC saying that it could sell CMG shares "from time to time," which is essentially meaningless. Yet the financial media went berserk, spouting off erroneous headlines such as "Bill Ackman Prepares…Chipotle Exit" and "Bill Ackman Selling Off Chipotle." Of course the hysteria was proven false when Ackman touted the company's investment potential in a presentation. Again, none of this is particularly relevant, but it goes to show that most stock market commentators are eminently ignorable.

If there was one part of my original article that was wrong, it was the timing. Even though sales have rebounded big time, I thought that revenue would be closer to full recovery than it is presently. But judging by the stock price, the market appears to be coming to the realization that the company will indeed be made whole again. Amazingly, even as the bear thesis appears more and more unsustainable, 18 percent of the stock's float is sold short. In the quarters to come, the collapse of the short position may drive the stock price up much higher.

Even though Chipotle looks less predictable and more volatile in the short-term, now is not the time to take profits. I still think that Chipotle represents a huge opportunity for the patient investor, and selling out for a quick buck now will prove to be an awesome blunder.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.