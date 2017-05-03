Looming S&P 500 Breakout - Still Looming

Last week, the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) approached an important resistance - the 2400 level, and so we had a looming S&P 500 (SPY) breakout to new all time highs.

Since, the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) decisively broke out to the new all time highs, as well as the Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM), while Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA) and S&P 500 remained just below the key resistance.

On the surface, this was bullish, as the breakout was led by the "high beta" stocks - or small and technology stocks that usually lead the broad markets higher. In fact, the technology stocks (NYSEARCA:XLK), which are heavily weighted in Nasdaq, still continued to rise. However, the Russell 2000 retreated back to the 1400 level, then slightly bounced, and just recently dipped below the 1400 level. Here is the Russell 2000 futures chart:

So, we have the conflicting market signs: 1) the Nasdaq is breaking out to the new all time highs; 2) the Russell 2000 had what it appears to be a false breakout; and 3) Dow Jones and S&P 500 have not really moved in a week, still sitting right below the key resistance.

Here is the chart on Nasdaq 100 futures:

So, what's driving Nasdaq 100 higher? It's really the big tech firms, such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which have all been very strong performers. However, the stock performance of these stocks is driven primarily by a) the firm-specific variables, and b) technical momentum.

Yet, the broad stock market is primarily driven by a) the systematic macro variables (such as economy), and b) momentum.

Thus, looking at narrowly construct index such as the Nasdaq could be misleading regarding the macro situation. Yes, the large-tech momentum has been very strong, and these tech giants have possibly done a very good job business-wise because of the variables specific to the industry, such as innovation.

But, the momentum has been taken out of the broadly constructed S&P 500 on March 1st - which possibly reflects the consensus opinion that the systematic macro situation has possibly deteriorated (GDP slowdown, bad jobs report,...). In fact, the S&P 500 Index has been in a very narrow range since March 1st, here is the futures chart:

As the chart also shows, the S&P 500 Index has been right below the key resistance for 5 days - thus the breakout to new all-time highs is still looming.

So, what to do now?

Based on the recent price action on Russell 2000, the trend-followers were not willing to take the price higher after the initial breakout -and this is an important point. In fact, it appears that the breakout traders have taken early profits, which makes the Russell 2000 at this point look like - a false breakout.

The Nasdaq Index breakout possibly reflects the firm-specific story, generally related to innovation, but not generalized to a broader stock market, which primarily depends on the systematic macro variables.

Thus, the S&P 500 is more likely to get the directional clues from the Russell 2000 Index, which is a true high-beta leading segment of the market.

Given the lack of trend-following in the Russell 2000, I would put less emphasis on the purely technical analysis, as the possibility of the false breakout has increased. The broader stock market breakout (or breakdown) will have to be accompanied by a systematic event - which puts heavy emphasis on the Friday's employment report.

So, at this point, the S&P 500 breakout is still looming. Follow for updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.