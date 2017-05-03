AMD: Mr. Market Isn't Irrational, Just Slow On The Uptake

Rethink Technology business briefs for May 2, 2017.

Investors Start to Shake off the AMD Fan Self-Delusion

As I've criticized Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) management, its products, and especially the thesis of a "low-risk turnaround", the most persistent response from AMD fans has been an invocation of "market efficiency". The tremendous gains in share price in the past year proved that I was wrong and the fans right. Yet another triumph of the efficient market.

The ever-efficient Mr. Market has reacted to the company's 2017 Q1 earnings report with a single-day drop of 24%. It was to be expected that AMD bulls would turn on Mr. Market with sudden loathing, declaring him "irrational". I suppose the irony of this is completely lost on the AMD fans.

In fact, I agree. Mr. Market can be frequently irrational, and if there is any efficiency to be had, it's only with the longest of integration time constants. The fact is, poor Mr. Market is not so much irrational as just plain slow. It often takes him a painfully long time to figure out what the Enrons of this world are up to.

In AMD's case, his slowness is forgivable. I always thought Mr. Market would figure out what was up with AMD once its much-vaunted Ryzen and Vega products were finally released and could be independently tested. Most importantly, Mr. Market could see for himself what the financial effect of these products would be.

It has been the company's slowness in bringing forth Ryzen and Vega which has prolonged this process and allowed its fans/investors to subsist on hope, when there were no facts to contradict AMD's marketing hype.

Ryzen Shown to be Inferior to Intel Core for Core

As I expected, all began to change once Ryzen was released. Independent tests confirmed that it was only about on par with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), rather than dramatically superior. In fact, in one very important objective test, Ryzen's CPU design is demonstrably inferior to that of Intel - that is the Geekbench Single Core benchmark. The top-scoring processor is the Intel Core i7-7700K, a $350 consumer-grade 4-core processor, which scores 5721. Way, way down the list is the Ryzen 7 1800X, which scores 4204. The Ryzen 7 is 26% slower.

Not a fair comparison, you say? The 1800X is only clocked at 3.6GHz versus the 4.2 GHz of the 7700K. Okay, the Core i7-7700 is clocked at 3.6 GHz as well and scores 4862. Ryzen is still 14 % slower.

After my article on the Ryzen 7 reviews came out, I received many comments from fans that Ryzen 5 would be faster on a single-core basis. The Ryzen 5 1600X, also clocked at 3.6 GHz, scores 4135 on Geekbench Single Core. It was never rational to expect that the Ryzen 5, which uses an identical core design to the Ryzen 7, would somehow be magically better.

Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 are demonstrably, objectively inferior in design execution, core for core, to Intel. This has been a key factor in the loss of momentum of the stock. A crucial element of the AMD fan self-delusion was stripped away.

But AMD fans could always soothe their performance anxiety with the comforting thought that Ryzen would see tremendous gains in market share. And indeed, Ryzen swept AMD to a whole 2.2% of market share gain. Wow.

As I reported recently in my coverage of Intel's earnings report, the company barely noticed. And indeed, the impact on desktop sales was barely noticeable. But the final coup de grace came with AMD's own 2017 Q1 earnings report. It met analysts' consensus expectations with 18% y/y revenue growth to $984 million and a GAAP $0.08 loss per diluted share. But it wasn't enough to meet the inflated expectations of the fans, and there were some obvious underlying problems to be concerned about.

Despite Ryzen, Computing and Graphics revenue fell 1% sequentially from the December 2016 quarter to $593 million. Gains due to Ryzen sales were clearly offset by lower GPU sales, indicating that AMD probably lost GPU market share to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the March quarter as Nvidia cut prices and introduced the new high-end GTX 1080 Ti and Titan Xp.

Mr. Market hasn't suddenly become irrational. He has suddenly awakened from the AMD dream to a reality that falls far short of the fans' expectations. There is no such thing as a "low-risk turnaround stock". AMD still has uphill battles to fight. Meanwhile, it's burning through cash at an alarming rate, falling 25% from the end of 2016.

Charting the Hibben Effect

When I write about AMD, fans are fond of invoking a so-called Hibben Effect, ostentatiously thanking me for "tomorrow's rise on the way to $15". Once again, facts just don't seem to matter to the AMD fans, when there are so many preferable rumors, speculations, and outright fabrications to be had. But I continue to try to educate them, out of compassion for the less fortunate.

Here's a chart showing the stock price history since before Toshiya Hari's downgrade of AMD on April 6.

Not much of a discernible effect, is there?

